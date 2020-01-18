NMEX
UNLV pulls away late to post 99-78 win over New Mexico

  • Jan 18, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) Bryce Hamilton came off the bench to put up 35 points and spark UNLV to a 99-78 win over New Mexico in a Mountain West Conference battle Saturday night.

Marvin Coleman became the first UNLV player to post a triple-double since Mark Dickel turned the trick in 1999, scoring 11 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing 11 assists.

The Runnin' Rebels led by three at intermission, 43-40, after Hamilton hit a jumper with :03 left to cap a 9-0 run. The Lobos pulled even at 47-47 with 17:23 remaining in the game. UNLV's lead did not reach double digits until Nick Blair scored at the basket to make it 70-60 with 7:54 left.

Hamilton was 14 of 19 from the field and UNLV (11-9, 6-1) was 38 of 75 as a team (50.7%). Blair and Jonah Antonio each added 14 points and Amauri Hardy added 12.

Jaquan Lyle led New Mexico (15-5, 4-3) with 20 points. Corey Manigault added 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while Vante Hendrix added 14 points and Makuach Maluach and Zane Martin added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
NMEX Lobos 40
UNLV Rebels 43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by UNLV  
19:36 +3 Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Coleman 0-3
19:12 +3 Corey Manigault made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vante Hendrix 3-3
19:02   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
18:33   Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
18:33   Personal foul on Vante Hendrix  
18:16   Lost ball turnover on Amauri Hardy, stolen by Zane Martin  
18:04   Out of bounds turnover on Corey Manigault  
17:42   Traveling violation turnover on Marvin Coleman  
17:24   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
16:58   Turnover on Donnie Tillman  
16:34   Shooting foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
16:34 +1 Makuach Maluach made 1st of 2 free throws 4-3
16:34 +1 Makuach Maluach made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-3
16:22   Donnie Tillman missed layup  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
16:08 +2 Makuach Maluach made jump shot 7-3
15:54   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
15:30   Lost ball turnover on Corey Manigault, stolen by Marvin Coleman  
15:20   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
15:10 +3 JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Makuach Maluach 10-3
14:52   Donnie Tillman missed layup  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
14:50   Jumpball received by New Mexico  
14:25 +2 Zane Martin made layup 12-3
14:13   Lost ball turnover on Amauri Hardy, stolen by JaQuan Lyle  
14:04   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
13:55 +2 Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Marvin Coleman 12-5
13:49 +2 Vante Hendrix made layup, assist by JaQuan Lyle 14-5
13:39 +3 Marvin Coleman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donnie Tillman 14-8
13:22   JaQuan Lyle missed layup  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
13:11 +2 Marvin Coleman made jump shot 14-10
12:46 +2 Corey Manigault made layup, assist by JaQuan Lyle 16-10
12:27   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:25   Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
12:25   Shooting foul on JaQuan Lyle  
12:25 +1 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made 1st of 2 free throws 16-11
12:25 +1 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-12
12:07 +3 Emmanuel Kuac made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaQuan Lyle 19-12
11:59   Shooting foul on Emmanuel Kuac  
11:59 +1 Bryce Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 19-13
11:59 +1 Bryce Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-14
11:44 +2 JaQuan Lyle made jump shot 21-14
11:34 +2 Bryce Hamilton made layup 21-16
11:03   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
10:55   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Tavian Percy  
10:53   Personal foul on Bryce Hamilton  
10:39   Corey Manigault missed layup, blocked by Vitaliy Shibel  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio  
10:31   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Offensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
10:10 +3 Amauri Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonah Antonio 21-19
10:10   Personal foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
9:52   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Donnie Tillman  
9:44 +3 Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Coleman 21-22
9:21 +3 Vante Hendrix made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmanuel Kuac 24-22
9:11   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Offensive rebound by Donnie Tillman  
9:00   Donnie Tillman missed layup  
9:00   Offensive rebound by Jonah Antonio  
9:00   Jonah Antonio missed layup  
9:00   Offensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
9:00   Vitaliy Shibel missed layup, blocked by Corey Manigault  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
8:52   Vante Hendrix missed layup, blocked by Vitaliy Shibel  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
8:52 +3 Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vitaliy Shibel 24-25
8:22   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
8:22   Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by New Mexico  
8:01   JaQuan Lyle missed jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
7:38   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
7:38   Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
7:32 +2 Marvin Coleman made layup 24-27
7:12 +3 Corey Manigault made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vante Hendrix 27-27
6:59   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
6:45 +2 Corey Manigault made jump shot 29-27
6:45   Shooting foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
6:45   Corey Manigault missed free throw  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
6:34   Offensive foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
6:34   Turnover on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
6:18 +3 Vante Hendrix made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zane Martin 32-27
6:07 +2 Bryce Hamilton made jump shot, assist by Jonah Antonio 32-29
5:47   Zane Martin missed layup  
5:45   Offensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
5:40   Corey Manigault missed layup  
5:38   Offensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
5:33 +2 Corey Manigault made layup 34-29
5:23   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Hamilton, stolen by Vante Hendrix  
5:23   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Offensive rebound by Zane Martin  
5:21   Shooting foul on Donnie Tillman  
5:21   Corey Manigault missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:21   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21 +1 Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-29
5:21   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Offensive rebound by Nick Blair  
5:21 +2 Nick Blair made layup 35-31
4:23   Corey Manigault missed jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
4:23   Offensive foul on Nick Blair  
4:23   Turnover on Nick Blair  
4:23   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
4:15   Turnover on Amauri Hardy  
4:07   Personal foul on Marvin Coleman  
4:07 +1 Zane Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 36-31
4:07   Zane Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio  
3:49   Marvin Coleman missed jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
3:37 +2 JaQuan Lyle made jump shot 38-31
3:25 +3 Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Coleman 38-34
2:53   JaQuan Lyle missed layup  
2:51   Defensive rebound by UNLV  
2:36   Personal foul on Vante Hendrix  
2:27   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
2:09 +2 Corey Manigault made layup, assist by Makuach Maluach 40-34
1:49 +2 Donnie Tillman made layup, assist by Marvin Coleman 40-36
1:34   Lost ball turnover on Zane Martin, stolen by Amauri Hardy  
1:22 +2 Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Jonah Antonio 40-38
1:00   Corey Manigault missed layup  
58.0   Offensive rebound by Zane Martin  
52.0   Zane Martin missed layup  
50.0   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
48.0 +2 Donnie Tillman made layup, assist by Marvin Coleman 40-40
48.0   Shooting foul on Keith McGee  
48.0 +1 Donnie Tillman made free throw 40-41
32.0   JaQuan Lyle missed jump shot  
30.0   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
30.0   Personal foul on Corey Manigault  
5.0 +2 Bryce Hamilton made jump shot 40-43

2nd Half
NMEX Lobos 39
UNLV Rebels 58

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Lost ball turnover on Makuach Maluach, stolen by Bryce Hamilton  
19:42   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:40   Offensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
19:31 +2 Bryce Hamilton made layup 40-45
19:24   Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
19:12   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
19:08   Personal foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
17:34 +2 Makuach Maluach made layup 42-45
17:09 +2 Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Amauri Hardy 42-47
16:20 +3 JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot 45-47
16:20   Marvin Coleman missed jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
16:07   Lost ball turnover on Makuach Maluach, stolen by Marvin Coleman  
17:44   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
15:48 +2 Zane Martin made layup, assist by JaQuan Lyle 47-47
15:48 +2 Nick Blair made layup 47-49
16:47   Personal foul on Marvin Coleman  
15:48   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:48   Offensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
16:32   Corey Manigault missed layup  
16:30   Offensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
16:28   Makuach Maluach missed layup  
15:48   Offensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
16:26   Corey Manigault missed layup  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
15:48   Donnie Tillman missed layup  
15:48   Offensive rebound by Donnie Tillman  
16:15   Donnie Tillman missed layup  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
15:48   JaQuan Lyle missed jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
15:48   Bryce Hamilton missed layup  
15:46   Offensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
15:45   Personal foul on JaQuan Lyle  
15:45 +1 Marvin Coleman made 1st of 2 free throws 47-50
15:45 +1 Marvin Coleman made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-51
15:18 +2 Makuach Maluach made layup, assist by Zane Martin 49-51
14:47   Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Offensive rebound by Donnie Tillman  
14:51 +2 Donnie Tillman made layup 49-53
14:43   Traveling violation turnover on Makuach Maluach  
14:38   Marvin Coleman missed layup, blocked by Corey Manigault  
14:38   Offensive rebound by UNLV  
14:38 +2 Nick Blair made layup, assist by Marvin Coleman 49-55
14:23   Personal foul on Amauri Hardy  
14:23 +2 Corey Manigault made layup, assist by JaQuan Lyle 51-55
14:23 +2 Nick Blair made dunk, assist by Bryce Hamilton 51-57
13:21   JaQuan Lyle missed jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
13:09   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
13:07   Personal foul on Jonah Antonio  
13:07   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jonah Antonio  
13:07   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Vante Hendrix