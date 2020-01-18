LAS VEGAS (AP) Bryce Hamilton came off the bench to put up 35 points and spark UNLV to a 99-78 win over New Mexico in a Mountain West Conference battle Saturday night.

Marvin Coleman became the first UNLV player to post a triple-double since Mark Dickel turned the trick in 1999, scoring 11 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing 11 assists.

The Runnin' Rebels led by three at intermission, 43-40, after Hamilton hit a jumper with :03 left to cap a 9-0 run. The Lobos pulled even at 47-47 with 17:23 remaining in the game. UNLV's lead did not reach double digits until Nick Blair scored at the basket to make it 70-60 with 7:54 left.

Hamilton was 14 of 19 from the field and UNLV (11-9, 6-1) was 38 of 75 as a team (50.7%). Blair and Jonah Antonio each added 14 points and Amauri Hardy added 12.

Jaquan Lyle led New Mexico (15-5, 4-3) with 20 points. Corey Manigault added 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while Vante Hendrix added 14 points and Makuach Maluach and Zane Martin added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.