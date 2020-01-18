|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by UNLV
|
|
19:36
|
|
+3
|
Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Coleman
|
0-3
|
19:12
|
|
+3
|
Corey Manigault made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vante Hendrix
|
3-3
|
19:02
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Vante Hendrix
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Amauri Hardy, stolen by Zane Martin
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Corey Manigault
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Marvin Coleman
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Blair
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Turnover on Donnie Tillman
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
16:34
|
|
+1
|
Makuach Maluach made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-3
|
16:34
|
|
+1
|
Makuach Maluach made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-3
|
16:22
|
|
|
Donnie Tillman missed layup
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault
|
|
16:08
|
|
+2
|
Makuach Maluach made jump shot
|
7-3
|
15:54
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed jump shot
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Corey Manigault, stolen by Marvin Coleman
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach
|
|
15:10
|
|
+3
|
JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Makuach Maluach
|
10-3
|
14:52
|
|
|
Donnie Tillman missed layup
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Jumpball received by New Mexico
|
|
14:25
|
|
+2
|
Zane Martin made layup
|
12-3
|
14:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Amauri Hardy, stolen by JaQuan Lyle
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|
|
13:55
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Marvin Coleman
|
12-5
|
13:49
|
|
+2
|
Vante Hendrix made layup, assist by JaQuan Lyle
|
14-5
|
13:39
|
|
+3
|
Marvin Coleman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donnie Tillman
|
14-8
|
13:22
|
|
|
JaQuan Lyle missed layup
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
13:11
|
|
+2
|
Marvin Coleman made jump shot
|
14-10
|
12:46
|
|
+2
|
Corey Manigault made layup, assist by JaQuan Lyle
|
16-10
|
12:27
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on JaQuan Lyle
|
|
12:25
|
|
+1
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-11
|
12:25
|
|
+1
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-12
|
12:07
|
|
+3
|
Emmanuel Kuac made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaQuan Lyle
|
19-12
|
11:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Emmanuel Kuac
|
|
11:59
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-13
|
11:59
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-14
|
11:44
|
|
+2
|
JaQuan Lyle made jump shot
|
21-14
|
11:34
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton made layup
|
21-16
|
11:03
|
|
|
JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tavian Percy
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bryce Hamilton
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Corey Manigault missed layup, blocked by Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
10:10
|
|
+3
|
Amauri Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonah Antonio
|
21-19
|
10:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Zane Martin missed jump shot
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donnie Tillman
|
|
9:44
|
|
+3
|
Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Coleman
|
21-22
|
9:21
|
|
+3
|
Vante Hendrix made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmanuel Kuac
|
24-22
|
9:11
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Donnie Tillman
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Donnie Tillman missed layup
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jonah Antonio
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio missed layup
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Vitaliy Shibel missed layup, blocked by Corey Manigault
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Vante Hendrix missed layup, blocked by Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
8:52
|
|
+3
|
Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vitaliy Shibel
|
24-25
|
8:22
|
|
|
JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by New Mexico
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
JaQuan Lyle missed jump shot
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zane Martin
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|
|
7:32
|
|
+2
|
Marvin Coleman made layup
|
24-27
|
7:12
|
|
+3
|
Corey Manigault made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vante Hendrix
|
27-27
|
6:59
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach
|
|
6:45
|
|
+2
|
Corey Manigault made jump shot
|
29-27
|
6:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Corey Manigault missed free throw
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Turnover on Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
6:18
|
|
+3
|
Vante Hendrix made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zane Martin
|
32-27
|
6:07
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton made jump shot, assist by Jonah Antonio
|
32-29
|
5:47
|
|
|
Zane Martin missed layup
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Corey Manigault
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Corey Manigault missed layup
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Corey Manigault
|
|
5:33
|
|
+2
|
Corey Manigault made layup
|
34-29
|
5:23
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Bryce Hamilton, stolen by Vante Hendrix
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Zane Martin
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Donnie Tillman
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Corey Manigault missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:21
|
|
+1
|
Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
35-29
|
5:21
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nick Blair
|
|
5:21
|
|
+2
|
Nick Blair made layup
|
35-31
|
4:23
|
|
|
Corey Manigault missed jump shot
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Nick Blair
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Turnover on Nick Blair
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Turnover on Amauri Hardy
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marvin Coleman
|
|
4:07
|
|
+1
|
Zane Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
36-31
|
4:07
|
|
|
Zane Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Marvin Coleman missed jump shot
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle
|
|
3:37
|
|
+2
|
JaQuan Lyle made jump shot
|
38-31
|
3:25
|
|
+3
|
Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Coleman
|
38-34
|
2:53
|
|
|
JaQuan Lyle missed layup
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by UNLV
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Vante Hendrix
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach
|
|
2:09
|
|
+2
|
Corey Manigault made layup, assist by Makuach Maluach
|
40-34
|
1:49
|
|
+2
|
Donnie Tillman made layup, assist by Marvin Coleman
|
40-36
|
1:34
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Zane Martin, stolen by Amauri Hardy
|
|
1:22
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Jonah Antonio
|
40-38
|
1:00
|
|
|
Corey Manigault missed layup
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Zane Martin
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Zane Martin missed layup
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy
|
|
48.0
|
|
+2
|
Donnie Tillman made layup, assist by Marvin Coleman
|
40-40
|
48.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keith McGee
|
|
48.0
|
|
+1
|
Donnie Tillman made free throw
|
40-41
|
32.0
|
|
|
JaQuan Lyle missed jump shot
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Corey Manigault
|
|
5.0
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton made jump shot
|
40-43