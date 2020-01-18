OHIOST
Penn State tops No. 20 Ohio State 90-76

  AP
  Jan 18, 2020

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Although foul trouble kept him on the bench for nearly 20 minutes on Saturday, Penn State forward Lamar Stevens channeled his frustration to play efficient minutes.

Stevens scored 14 of his 24 points in the second half and Penn State defeated No. 20 Ohio State 90-76 Saturday to keep pace in the Big Ten.

Myreon Jones scored 20 points, Seth Lundy added 12 and Myles Dread had 10 for the Nittany Lions (13-5, 3-4 Big Ten) who snapped a three-game losing streak and led by double digits for most of the afternoon.

Penn State lost to Ohio State by 32 on Dec. 7. The Buckeyes (12-6, 2-5) have lost five of their last six games.

''I don't think we made any adjustments,'' Stevens said. ''When we went there, they punched us and we weren't able to respond. They had one of those games where they weren't missing anything.''

The tables were turned on Saturday. The Buckeyes made just 23 of 54 field goals and endured long scoreless droughts in the first half.

Duane Washington Jr. had 20 points, Kaleb Wesson scored 19 points and Andre Wesson added 12 for the Buckeyes, who trailed by 15 at halftime and by as many as 20 with 15:10 to play.

Kaleb Wesson's 3-pointer pulled the Buckeyes within 12 with 2:39 left, but they didn't get closer.

''Our effort wasn't quite what it needs to be for sure,'' Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. ''I thought it was our worst defensive effort of the year, but give them credit, they hit a lot of difficult shots.''

Ohio State's lone lead came in the opening minutes before Penn State used an 11-0 run to take control midway through the first half.

Washington broke up the run with a 3-pointer, Ohio State's first basket in nearly five minutes, before Penn State extended the lead to 14 with a run that included five points from Stevens.

The do-it-all forward said he became a ''good cheerleader'' after he picked up his third foul early in the second half.

The Buckeyes cut Penn State's lead to seven with Andre Wesson's third 3-pointer of the half, but the Nittany Lions used a 14-6 run over the final 3:14 to take a 42-27 lead into the locker room.

''We had a little bit of a losing streak there, and you never want one to lead to two, two to lead to three,'' Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. ''We can get better, this was a great game for us. But you've got to put it back-to-back-to-back.''

MILESTONE

Stevens joined Taylor Battle as the only Penn State players to score 1,000 points in the Big Ten. Stevens hit the milestone with his second make of the game - a 3-pointer that gave Penn State the lead for good just 2:50 in.

OFF THE BENCH

After struggling through just the fourth scoreless game of his career a week ago, Mike Watkins has excelled in back-to-back games coming off the bench.

He checked into Saturday's game with 16:36 on the clock and received a standing ovation from most of the 14,785 in attendance.

Watkins scored five points to fuel Penn State's early 11-0 run. He finished with nine points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

DEPTH SCORING

Penn State's strong second-half start was fueled by its second five, who got some early action after Stevens picked up his third foul in the opening moments.

Myles Dread sparked a 12-3 run with a 3-pointer, Lundy added another, forward John Harrar added a dunk and a layup and Izaiah Brockington capped the run with a short jumper that put Penn State up 56-36.

BACK IN ACTION

Luther Muhammad and Washington returned from one-game suspensions. Holtmann imposed the bans for undisclosed reasons before the team's last game.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes have struggled to score during their recent skid. They'd been held to fewer than 60 points in each of their last four losses. While they eclipsed the 60-point threshold, they whiffed on easy shots all afternoon, missing 13 layups or dunks.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions did what they do best -- played strong defense, forced their opponents into mistakes and capitalized on them. The Big Ten's leader in steals and turnover margin per game forced 13 giveaways with nine steals, seven blocks and scored 19 points off of turnovers.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Hosts Minnesota on Thursday.

Penn State: Visits No. 19 Michigan on Wednesday.

1st Half
OHIOST Buckeyes 27
PSU Nittany Lions 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Penn State  
19:38   Shooting foul on Andre Wesson  
19:38   Seth Lundy missed 1st of 3 free throws  
19:38   Seth Lundy missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
19:38 +1 Seth Lundy made 3rd of 3 free throws 0-1
19:12   Lost ball turnover on Kaleb Wesson, stolen by Jamari Wheeler  
18:58   Bad pass turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by CJ Walker  
18:49   Personal foul on John Harrar  
18:43   Lost ball turnover on Kaleb Wesson, stolen by Jamari Wheeler  
18:34   Bad pass turnover on Jamari Wheeler, stolen by CJ Walker  
18:30 +2 Andre Wesson made layup, assist by CJ Walker 2-1
18:23   John Harrar missed layup  
18:22   Offensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
18:21 +2 Lamar Stevens made layup 2-3
17:55   CJ Walker missed jump shot  
17:53   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
17:43   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
17:35   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Kyle Young  
17:27 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup, assist by CJ Walker 4-3
17:10 +3 Lamar Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 4-6
16:51   Kyle Young missed layup, blocked by Lamar Stevens  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
16:29   Shooting foul on Kyle Young  
16:29   Mike Watkins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:02   Andre Wesson missed jump shot  
16:29 +1 Mike Watkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-7
16:02   Andre Wesson missed jump shot  
16:00   Offensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
15:52   Kyle Young missed layup  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
15:40 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens 4-10
15:19   Duane Washington Jr. missed jump shot  
15:18   Personal foul on E.J. Liddell  
14:55   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Ohio State  
14:32   Andre Wesson missed jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
14:13 +2 Mike Watkins made layup 4-12
13:56   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
13:29 +2 Mike Watkins made layup, assist by Jamari Wheeler 4-14
13:08   Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Offensive rebound by Ohio State  
13:05   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
13:00   Lost ball turnover on Izaiah Brockington, stolen by Andre Wesson  
12:57   Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler  
12:49 +3 Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Carton 7-14
12:19   John Harrar missed jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Kyle Young  
11:55   Lost ball turnover on Andre Wesson, stolen by Lamar Stevens  
11:24 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 7-16
11:02   Kyle Young missed layup, blocked by Lamar Stevens  
11:00   Offensive rebound by Kyle Young  
11:00   Jumpball received by Ohio State  
10:51   Shot clock violation turnover on Ohio State  
10:33   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
10:31   Offensive rebound by Myles Dread  
10:31 +2 Myles Dread made layup 7-18
10:22   Personal foul on Curtis Jones Jr.  
10:18   D.J. Carton missed layup  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Penn State  
10:05   Myreon Jones missed jump shot  
10:03   Offensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
9:55   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
9:34   Personal foul on Mike Watkins  
9:17   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
9:09 +3 Lamar Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Lundy 7-21
8:46   D.J. Carton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
8:38   Offensive foul on Lamar Stevens  
8:38   Turnover on Lamar Stevens  
8:14 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup 9-21
8:00 +2 Mike Watkins made jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 9-23
7:41 +2 CJ Walker made layup 11-23
7:41   Shooting foul on Mike Watkins  
7:41   CJ Walker missed free throw  
7:41   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
7:18   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by D.J. Carton  
7:08 +3 Kaleb Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Carton 14-23
6:50   Personal foul on Justin Ahrens  
6:33   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Justin Ahrens  
6:09 +2 Kaleb Wesson made hook shot 16-23
5:57 +2 Myreon Jones made jump shot 16-25
5:41   Justin Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
5:18   Personal foul on D.J. Carton  
5:14   Myreon Jones missed layup  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
5:08   Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens  
5:08   Duane Washington Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:08 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-25
4:53   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Justin Ahrens  
4:44   CJ Walker missed layup, blocked by Seth Lundy  
4:44   Offensive rebound by Ohio State  
4:37   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
4:29 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Izaiah Brockington 17-28
4:14   Personal foul on Seth Lundy  
4:14 +1 E.J. Liddell made 1st of 2 free throws 18-28
4:14   E.J. Liddell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:14   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
3:47   Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
3:31 +3 Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaleb Wesson 21-28
3:14 +3 Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Dread 21-31
2:56   Traveling violation turnover on CJ Walker  
2:30 +2 John Harrar made layup, assist by Curtis Jones Jr. 21-33
2:19   Personal foul on John Harrar  
2:19   Kaleb Wesson missed free throw  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Trent Buttrick  
2:01 +2 Myreon Jones made jump shot 21-35
1:49   E.J. Liddell missed layup, blocked by Seth Lundy  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.  
1:40   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
1:32 +3 Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Carton 24-35
1:04   Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   Offensive rebound by Myreon Jones  
57.0 +2 Jamari Wheeler made jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 24-37
46.0 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup, assist by D.J. Carton 26-37
46.0   Shooting foul on Izaiah Brockington  
46.0 +1 Kaleb Wesson made free throw 27-37
21.0 +3 Curtis Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 27-40
13.0   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Carton, stolen by Myreon Jones  
9.0   Shooting foul on D.J. Carton  
9.0 +1 Myreon Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 27-41
9.0 +1 Myreon Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-42
2.0   Kyle Young missed dunk, blocked by Trent Buttrick  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  

2nd Half
OHIOST Buckeyes 49
PSU Nittany Lions 48

Time Team Play Score
19:45 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 27-44
19:21   Personal foul on Lamar Stevens  
19:18 +3 Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Young 30-44
19:00   Personal foul on CJ Walker  
18:49   Personal foul on CJ Walker  
18:42   Myreon Jones missed jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
18:40   Personal foul on Myles Dread  
18:18 +3 Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Carton 33-44
18:09   Personal foul on D.J. Carton  
18:06 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 33-47
17:48   Personal foul on Mike Watkins  
17:42   Shooting foul on Myles Dread  
17:42   Kaleb Wesson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:42 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-47
17:25   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Offensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
17:20   Personal foul on Andre Wesson  
17:05 +2 John Harrar made hook shot 34-49
16:47   Lost ball turnover on Kaleb Wesson, stolen by John Harrar  
16:40   Izaiah Brockington missed jump shot  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
16:29   Bad pass turnover on Kaleb Wesson, stolen by Myreon Jones  
16:19 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Harrar 34-52
16:02   Shooting foul on Seth Lundy  
16:02 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 35-52
16:02 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-52
15:42   Personal foul on CJ Walker  
15:34 +2 John Harrar made dunk, assist by Izaiah Brockington 36-54
15:20   3-second violation turnover on Kaleb Wesson  
15:04 +2 Izaiah Brockington made jump shot 36-56
14:48   Shooting foul on Myreon Jones  
14:48 +1 Luther Muhammad made 1st of 2 free throws 37-56
14:48 +1 Luther Muhammad made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-56
14:36   Personal foul on Kaleb Wesson  
14:27   Seth Lundy missed jump shot, blocked by Andre Wesson  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Ohio State  
14:08 +2 Kaleb Wesson made dunk, assist by Luther Muhammad 40-56
13:49   Lost ball turnover on Seth Lundy, stolen by Kaleb Wesson  
13:43   Personal foul on Izaiah Brockington  
13:43 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 41-56
13:43 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-56
13:28   Mike Watkins missed jump shot  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
13:19   Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:15   Offensive rebound by Ohio State  
13:09   Bad pass turnover on Justin Ahrens, stolen by Mike Watkins  
12:40   Personal foul on Kaleb Wesson  
12:40 +1 Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 42-57
12:40 +1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-58
12:26   Shooting foul on Curtis Jones Jr.  
12:25 +1 Luther Muhammad made 1st of 2 free throws 43-58
12:25 +1 Luther Muhammad made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-58
12:11 +2 Mike Watkins made layup 44-60
11:54   Personal foul on Curtis Jones Jr.  
11:54 +1 Luther Muhammad made 1st of 2 free throws 45-60
11:54 +1 Luther Muhammad made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-60
11:33   Lost ball turnover on Myreon Jones, stolen by Luther Muhammad  
11:24   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
11:11   Traveling violation turnover on Jamari Wheeler  
10:48   Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens  
10:48 +1 E.J. Liddell made 1st of 2 free throws 47-60
10:48   E.J. Liddell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
10:34 +2 Izaiah Brockington made layup 47-62
10:26   D.J. Carton missed layup  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
10:16 +2 Myreon Jones made jump shot 47-64
9:5