PULLLMAN, Wash. (AP) Whenever Isaac Bonton drained a 3-pointer or dished out an assist, NBA and Washington State great Klay Thompson was on his feet, cheering on the young point guard.

Thompson ended up spending a lot of time on his feet as Bonton scored a career-high 34 points and Washington State beat Oregon State 89-76 on Saturday in front of a packed house that saw Thompson’s jersey retired.

Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry was in attendance as his Golden State Warriors teammate and fellow “Splash Brother” had his No. 1 jersey hung for perpetuity in the rafters of an unusually raucous Beasley Coliseum.

“It was awesome for anyone,” Bonton said. “Having Steph Curry and Klay Thompson cheering you on, especially with what Klay means for Pullman and WSU. It was really special to have that environment and they just kept pushing for us. That’s awesome having two NBA superstars, Hall of Famers right at your side."

Thompson was emotional during the halftime ceremony and active on the sidelines throughout the game, fist-pumping and firing up the 10,380 fans. Video tributes to Thompson by his former USA basketball coach, Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, plus former Washington State and current Virginia coach Tony Bennett and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr were shown.

“Surpassed all my expectations,” Thompson said. “Just to see the city and the building. There is nothing like Coug love, I’ve come to realize. I meant that when I said I am traveling around the country and I hear ‘Go Cougs’ all the time. It’s a special kinship when someone says that to you. And I feel the energy tonight. I want to go out there and play so badly. But its OK to be a spectator. These young boys are really doing it.”

In three seasons as a starter at Washington State, Thompson played 98 games, averaging 17.9 points per contest. By the time he left after his junior season, he had scored 1,756 points (third in school history) and made what then was a school-record 242 3-pointers. He was the 11th overall pick by the Warriors in the 2011 NBA Draft.

��Each year I was in Pullman I had to grow,” Thompson said. “In my freshman year, I had so many great leaders on our team as far as veterans, you know, Daven (Harmeling), Taylor Rochestie was such a great team player, such a great point guard. When they left, I had to kind of step into that spotlight, that main go-to guy role. I took my lumps and had my slumps but those made me so much stronger.”

The arrival of the Splash Brothers in Pullman seemed not only to energize the crowd but also the players of Washington State (12-7, 3-3 Pac 12), who completed their first sweep over the Oregon schools since January 2011 and first home Pac-12 sweep since 2013.

“It was great. I knew it was going to be an emotional weekend with a lot of distractions but our guys really handled it well,” said Washington State coach Kyle Smith. “We barely practiced yesterday because when Klay showed up practice was basically over but our guys were really pumped, certainly wanting to please him. All the kind things he said about his experience here were great, great for recruiting. Great for everything.”

Bonton had his eighth straight double-digit scoring game, shooting 8 of 13 from the field, including four 3-pointers and went 14 of 14 from the free-throw line. He also had eight rebounds and eight assists.

“Tonight he just played spectacular,” CJ Elleby said about his teammate. “Whenever the ball was in his hands I just knew something special was going to happen. He was electric out there tonight. And the crowd and the energy in the building were amazing.”

Elleby’s 22-point and nine-rebound performance came two days after he scored 25 and had a career-best 14 rebounds against No. 8 Oregon. Noah Williams had 17 points for the Cougars, a season high for the freshman.

Oregon State (12-6, 2-4 Pac 12) dominated the Cougars inside, winning the battle in the paint 54-32, but gave up 29 fast-break points and couldn’t stop Elleby and Bonton from scoring.

Tres Tinkle had 22 points and Ethan Thompson scored 14 for the Beavers.

In a back-and-forth first half, Washington State went on a 9-0 run with 1:31 remaining to take a 46-40 lead at the break.

In the second, Washington State went on a 10-0 run with 7:33 remaining to take a 69-56 lead. Oregon State responded with a 7-0 run of their own to get within six but that was the closest they got.

“Tough one for us. We didn’t defend nearly as well as we needed to. Got to give them credit,” said Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle. “They took a lot of shots we wanted them to take and made them. But they never took their foot off the pedal. Eighty-nine points is obviously tough to overcome.”

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers go 0-2 on the road against the Washington schools. The loss against the Cougars snaps the Beavers' five-game winning streak in Pullman.

Washington State: The Cougars bested their win total from a season ago with a sweep of the Oregon schools. Washington State is 10-2 at home on the year including three wins in conference play.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: The Beavers host UCLA Thursday

Washington State: The Cougars play at Colorado on Thursday

---

1st Half
OREGST Beavers 40
WASHST Cougars 46

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oregon State  
19:33 +2 Alfred Hollins made layup, assist by Kylor Kelley 2-0
19:06 +2 Jeff Pollard made hook shot, assist by Isaac Bonton 2-2
18:41 +2 Ethan Thompson made jump shot 4-2
18:21   Jervae Robinson missed layup  
18:19   Offensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
18:14   CJ Elleby missed layup  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
18:05   Zach Reichle missed layup, blocked by Isaac Bonton  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
17:58   Personal foul on Zach Reichle  
17:58   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
17:43   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Jervae Robinson  
17:39 +2 Noah Williams made dunk, assist by Isaac Bonton 4-4
17:21 +2 Ethan Thompson made layup 6-4
17:00 +2 Isaac Bonton made layup 6-6
16:45   Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
16:36 +2 Noah Williams made layup, assist by CJ Elleby 6-8
16:11 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup 8-8
16:04 +2 Noah Williams made jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton 8-10
15:48   Personal foul on CJ Elleby  
15:33 +2 Tres Tinkle made jump shot 10-10
15:06   Jeff Pollard missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
15:04   Offensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
14:50   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
14:42   Ethan Thompson missed layup  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
14:35   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton  
14:20   Zach Reichle missed layup  
14:18   Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
14:20 +2 Kylor Kelley made dunk 12-10
14:10   Noah Williams missed layup, blocked by Tres Tinkle  
14:08   Offensive rebound by Washington State  
14:00 +3 DJ Rodman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Elleby 12-13
13:41 +2 Alfred Hollins made jump shot 14-13
13:17   Jeff Pollard missed layup  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
12:52   Kylor Kelley missed turnaround jump shot  
12:50   Defensive rebound by DJ Rodman  
12:28   Aljaz Kunc missed jump shot  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
12:28   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:26   Offensive rebound by Oregon State  
12:12 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup, assist by Alfred Hollins 16-13
11:52   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
11:20   Shooting foul on Isaac Bonton  
11:20   Ethan Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:20 +1 Ethan Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-13
10:59   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Jarod Lucas  
10:40 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup, assist by Sean Miller-Moore 19-13
10:16 +3 DJ Rodman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton 19-16
54.0   Lost ball turnover on Tres Tinkle, stolen by DJ Rodman  
9:46   Lost ball turnover on Aljaz Kunc, stolen by Ethan Thompson  
9:40   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
9:32   Offensive foul on Jervae Robinson  
9:46   Turnover on Jervae Robinson  
9:20   Ethan Thompson missed layup  
9:18   Defensive rebound by DJ Rodman  
9:10 +2 Isaac Bonton made jump shot 19-18
8:51   Personal foul on Jeff Pollard  
8:42 +2 Roman Silva made layup 21-18
8:23 +2 CJ Elleby made layup 21-20
8:23   Shooting foul on Zach Reichle  
8:23 +1 CJ Elleby made free throw 21-21
8:06 +2 Gianni Hunt made layup, assist by Jarod Lucas 23-21
8:06   Shooting foul on Jervae Robinson  
8:06 +1 Gianni Hunt made free throw 24-21
7:52   Shooting foul on Jarod Lucas  
7:52 +1 Isaac Bonton made 1st of 2 free throws 24-22
7:52 +1 Isaac Bonton made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-23
7:29 +2 Sean Miller-Moore made layup, assist by Roman Silva 26-23
7:11 +2 CJ Elleby made jump shot 26-25
6:55 +2 Ethan Thompson made floating jump shot 28-25
6:35   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Gianni Hunt  
6:23 +2 Kylor Kelley made alley-oop shot, assist by Tres Tinkle 30-25
6:07   Shooting foul on Alfred Hollins  
6:07 +1 Isaac Bonton made 1st of 2 free throws 30-26
6:07 +1 Isaac Bonton made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-27
5:48   Tres Tinkle missed jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
5:39   Isaac Bonton missed jump shot  
5:37   Offensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
5:37   Shooting foul on Alfred Hollins  
5:35 +1 CJ Elleby made 1st of 2 free throws 30-28
5:35 +1 CJ Elleby made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-29
5:16 +2 Gianni Hunt made driving layup 32-29
5:06   Personal foul on Gianni Hunt  
4:59   Jeff Pollard missed jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Jarod Lucas  
4:57   Personal foul on Aljaz Kunc  
4:50   Ethan Thompson missed layup  
4:48   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
4:40 +3 Isaac Bonton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Elleby 32-32
4:13   Kylor Kelley missed turnaround jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Aljaz Kunc  
4:04   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
3:55 +2 Kylor Kelley made dunk, assist by Antoine Vernon 34-32
3:33 +2 CJ Elleby made jump shot 34-34
3:07   Shooting foul on Aljaz Kunc  
3:07 +1 Jarod Lucas made 1st of 2 free throws 35-34
3:07 +1 Jarod Lucas made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-34
2:41   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
2:17 +2 Ethan Thompson made dunk, assist by Kylor Kelley 38-34
2:05 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot 38-37
1:40   Personal foul on CJ Elleby  
1:40 +1 Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws 39-37
1:40 +1 Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-37
1:31 +2 CJ Elleby made jump shot 40-39
1:11   Tres Tinkle missed floating jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
1:09   Personal foul on Tres Tinkle  
1:09 +1 CJ Elleby made 1st of 2 free throws 40-40
1:09 +1 CJ Elleby made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-41
52.0   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
50.0   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
31.0   Shooting foul on Antoine Vernon  
31.0 +1 Isaac Bonton made 1st of 2 free throws 40-42
31.0 +1 Isaac Bonton made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-43
3.0   Traveling violation turnover on Zach Reichle  
1.0 +3 Isaac Bonton made 3-pt. jump shot 40-46
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OREGST Beavers 36
WASHST Cougars 43

Time Team Play Score
19:39   DJ Rodman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
19:10 +3 Zach Reichle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alfred Hollins 43-46
18:55   Shooting foul on Alfred Hollins  
18:55   Noah Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:55 +1 Noah Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-47
18:36 +2 Ethan Thompson made turnaround jump shot, assist by Alfred Hollins 45-47
18:21   DJ Rodman missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
18:13   Alfred Hollins missed layup, blocked by Noah Williams  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
18:05 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton 45-50
17:51   Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by DJ Rodman  
17:41   Noah Williams missed floating jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
17:30   Zach Reichle missed jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
17:30   Personal foul on Zach Reichle  
17:16   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Kylor Kelley  
16:53   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
16:46   Shooting foul on Gianni Hunt  
16:46 +1 Noah Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 45-51
16:46 +1 Noah Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-52
16:33   Personal foul on Noah Williams  
16:29   Personal foul on Noah Williams  
16:29   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
16:10   DJ Rodman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Gianni Hunt  
15:55 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup, assist by Ethan Thompson 47-52
15:37   CJ Elleby missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
15:31   Offensive foul on Ethan Thompson  
15:31   Turnover on Ethan Thompson  
15:23   Bad pass turnover on CJ Elleby  
15:00   Tres Tinkle missed jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
14:49   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
14:28   DJ Rodman missed jump shot  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
13:59   Shooting foul on DJ Rodman  
13:59   Kylor Kelley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:59 +1 Kylor Kelley made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-52
13:39 +3 Isaac Bonton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams 48-55
13:18   Shooting foul on Isaac Bonton  
13:18 +1 Ethan Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 49-55
13:18 +1 Ethan Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-55
12:59 +2 Jeff Pollard made layup, assist by Noah Williams 50-57
12:36 +3 Gianni Hunt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean Miller-Moore 53-57
12:12 +2 Jeff Pollard made layup, assist by Noah Williams 53-59
11:56 +2 Tres Tinkle made floating jump shot 55-59
11:56   Shooting foul on CJ Elleby  
11:58 +1 Tres Tinkle made free throw 56-59
11:40   Personal foul on Gianni Hunt  
11:39   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
11:29   Offensive foul on Roman Silva  
11:29   Turnover on Roman Silva  
11:07 +2 Noah Williams made driving layup 56-61
10:35   Lost ball turnover on Tres Tinkle, stolen by DJ Rodman  
10:27   Personal foul on Gianni Hunt  
10:27 +1 Noah Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 56-62
10:27   Noah Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
10:03   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
9:55   Lost ball turnover on Kylor Kelley  
9:43 +2 Isaac Bonton made floating jump shot 56-64
9:12   Out of bounds turnover on Jarod Lucas  
8:55 +3 Isaac Bonton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Elleby 56-67
8:28   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Washington State  
8:09   Jeff Pollard missed layup  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
7:45   Tres Tinkle missed layup  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
7:33   Shooting foul on Ethan Thompson  
7:33 +1 Isaac Bonton made 1st of 2 free throws 56-68
7:33 +1 Isaac Bonton made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-69
7:17 +2 Tres Tinkle made jump shot, assist by Kylor Kelley 58-69
7:17   Shooting foul on DJ Rodman  
7:17 +1 Tres Tinkle made free throw 59-69
7:01