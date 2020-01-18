|
20:00
Jumpball received by South Carolina
19:43
Keyshawn Bryant missed jump shot
19:41
Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller
19:22
Personal foul on Maik Kotsar
19:08
Josh Nebo missed layup
19:06
Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller
19:05
Emanuel Miller missed dunk, blocked by Keyshawn Bryant
19:03
Offensive rebound by Texas A&M
18:50
Lost ball turnover on Andre Gordon, stolen by Keyshawn Bryant
18:45
Keyshawn Bryant missed layup
18:43
Offensive rebound by South Carolina
18:36
Maik Kotsar missed hook shot, blocked by Josh Nebo
18:35
Offensive rebound by South Carolina
18:28
Maik Kotsar missed jump shot
18:26
Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller
18:07
Lost ball turnover on Emanuel Miller
18:00
Offensive foul on Keyshawn Bryant
18:00
Turnover on Keyshawn Bryant
17:44
Andre Gordon missed jump shot
17:42
Offensive rebound by Savion Flagg
17:35
+3
Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Nebo
0-3
17:26
+3
AJ Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Minaya
3-3
17:08
Andre Gordon missed layup
17:06
Offensive rebound by Savion Flagg
17:05
Bad pass turnover on Savion Flagg, stolen by Maik Kotsar
17:00
+2
Justin Minaya made layup, assist by Maik Kotsar
5-3
16:34
+2
Andre Gordon made driving layup
5-5
16:22
+3
Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Minaya
8-5
15:55
Josh Nebo missed layup
15:53
Offensive rebound by Texas A&M
15:51
Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:49
Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya
15:42
AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:40
Defensive rebound by Quenton Jackson
15:20
Josh Nebo missed layup
15:18
Defensive rebound by Jair Bolden
15:12
Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:10
Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller
15:04
Quenton Jackson missed alley-oop shot
15:02
Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson
14:52
Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:51
Defensive rebound by Texas A&M
14:38
Shooting foul on AJ Lawson
14:38
+1
Quenton Jackson made 1st of 3 free throws
8-6
14:38
Quenton Jackson missed 2nd of 3 free throws
14:38
+1
Quenton Jackson made 3rd of 3 free throws
8-7
14:31
Lost ball turnover on Maik Kotsar, stolen by Jay Jay Chandler
14:26
+2
Quenton Jackson made dunk
8-9
14:04
+3
Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar
11-9
13:47
Savion Flagg missed finger-roll layup
13:45
Defensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary
13:39
+2
Jair Bolden made jump shot
13-9
13:07
Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:05
Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson
12:55
AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:53
Offensive rebound by South Carolina
12:53
Personal foul on Jonathan Aku
12:50
Jair Bolden missed floating jump shot
12:48
Defensive rebound by Jonathan Aku
12:48
Personal foul on Wildens Leveque
12:33
Shooting foul on Wildens Leveque
12:33
Savion Flagg missed 1st of 2 free throws
12:33
+1
Savion Flagg made 2nd of 2 free throws
13-10
12:27
Offensive foul on Jermaine Couisnard
12:27
Turnover on Jermaine Couisnard
12:11
Bad pass turnover on Jay Jay Chandler, stolen by Jair Bolden
12:07
+2
Jermaine Couisnard made finger-roll layup, assist by Jair Bolden
15-10
11:51
Traveling violation turnover on Andre Gordon
11:20
Shot clock violation turnover on South Carolina
11:02
Andre Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:00
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard
10:53
Shooting foul on Quenton Jackson
10:53
+1
AJ Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws
16-10
10:53
AJ Lawson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
10:53
Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller
10:34
+3
Quenton Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Gordon
16-13
10:01
Maik Kotsar missed running Jump Shot
9:59
Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller
9:43
Shooting foul on Alanzo Frink
9:43
+1
Emanuel Miller made 1st of 2 free throws
16-14
9:43
+1
Emanuel Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws
16-15
9:30
Personal foul on Quenton Jackson
9:26
Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Couisnard, stolen by Andre Gordon
9:23
Andre Gordon missed layup, blocked by Justin Minaya
9:22
Offensive rebound by Texas A&M
9:01
Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:59
Defensive rebound by Jair Bolden
8:47
Personal foul on Emanuel Miller
8:35
Offensive foul on AJ Lawson
8:35
Turnover on AJ Lawson
8:22
Personal foul on Alanzo Frink
8:22
Josh Nebo missed free throw
8:22
Defensive rebound by Alanzo Frink
8:12
Personal foul on Wendell Mitchell
8:04
+2
Jermaine Couisnard made floating jump shot
18-15
7:43
Bad pass turnover on Emanuel Miller, stolen by Jair Bolden
7:31
+2
Maik Kotsar made layup, assist by Jalyn McCreary
20-15
7:03
Jay Jay Chandler missed driving layup
7:01
Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya
6:51
Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:49
Offensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary
6:49
Shooting foul on Jay Jay Chandler
6:49
+1
Jalyn McCreary made free throw
21-15
6:49
+1
Jalyn McCreary made 2nd of 2 free throws
22-15
6:30
Savion Flagg missed layup
6:29
Offensive rebound by Savion Flagg
6:29
Shooting foul on Justin Minaya
6:29
+1
Savion Flagg made 1st of 2 free throws
22-16
6:29
Savion Flagg missed 2nd of 2 free throws
6:29
Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar
6:18
+3
Justin Minaya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar
25-16
5:46
Lost ball turnover on Quenton Jackson
5:25
Justin Minaya missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:23
Defensive rebound by Andre Gordon
5:17
Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:15
Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar
4:58
Out of bounds turnover on Justin Minaya
4:43
Shooting foul on Jalyn McCreary
4:43
+1
Emanuel Miller made 1st of 2 free throws
25-17
4:43
+1
Emanuel Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-18
4:32
Personal foul on Josh Nebo
4:32
+1
Jalyn McCreary made 1st of 2 free throws
26-18
4:32
+1
Jalyn McCreary made 2nd of 2 free throws
27-18
4:06
+2
Andre Gordon made jump shot
27-20
4:06
Shooting foul on Jalyn McCreary
4:06
+1
Andre Gordon made free throw
27-21
3:49
Jair Bolden missed jump shot
3:47
Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg
3:31
+2
Savion Flagg made layup
27-23
3:04
Maik Kotsar missed driving layup
3:02
Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller
2:56
Personal foul on Alanzo Frink
2:56
+1
Josh Nebo made 1st of 2 free throws
27-24
2:56
+1
Josh Nebo made 2nd of 2 free throws
27-25
2:35
+3
Justin Minaya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Couisnard
30-25
2:18
Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:16
Offensive rebound by Josh Nebo
2:16
+2
Josh Nebo made dunk
30-27
2:11
Offensive foul on Jermaine Couisnard
2:11
Turnover on Jermaine Couisnard
1:59
Personal foul on Nathan Nelson
1:59
+1
Josh Nebo made 1st of 2 free throws
30-28
1:59
+1
Josh Nebo made 2nd of 2 free throws
30-29
1:47
+2
Jair Bolden made driving layup, assist by Justin Minaya
32-29
1:28
Bad pass turnover on Jay Jay Chandler, stolen by Maik Kotsar
1:26
Shooting foul on Jay Jay Chandler
1:26
+1
Justin Minaya made 1st of 2 free throws
33-29
1:26
+1
Justin Minaya made 2nd of 2 free throws
34-29
1:05
+2
Andre Gordon made driving layup
34-31
46.0
+3
Jermaine Couisnard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jair Bolden
37-31
28.0
Lost ball turnover on Andre Gordon, stolen by Maik Kotsar
23.0
+2
Jermaine Couisnard made dunk, assist by Maik Kotsar
39-31
2.0
+2
Josh Nebo made layup, assist by Savion Flagg
39-33
0.0
End of period
