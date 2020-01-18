SC
South Carolina uses 3-ball to down Texas A&M 81-67

  • AP
  • Jan 18, 2020

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Jair Bolden scored 19 points and South Carolina defeated Texas A&M 81-67 on Saturday afternoon.

The Gamecocks made 16-of-30 of their 3-point attempts (53.3%), in keeping the Aggies at arms' length for most of the second part of the second half. The Aggies, one of the nation's worst 3-point shooting teams, finished 3-of-14 from 3-point range (21.4%), in failing to keep up with South Carolina down the stretch.

The Gamecocks (10-7, 2-2 SEC) led 39-33 at halftime thanks to 10 points each from Justin Minaya and Bolden over the first 20 minutes. The Aggies (8-8, 2-3) briefly grabbed a lead at 49-48 nearly midway through the second half before the Gamecocks reclaimed the lead for good, primarily thanks to the long shot (10 of 18 from the 3-point line in the second half).

Minaya added 18 points and Jermaine Couisnard chipped in 17 for the Gamecocks, and South Carolina also held a 38-27 rebounding edge.

One sequence with a little more than seven minutes remaining summed up South Carolina's effort: The Gamecocks missed five consecutive shots, two jump shots and three layups, on the same possession, but followed each with an offensive rebound. Couisnard rewarded his teammates' hustle with a 3-pointer from the right corner to cap the flurry of misses and rebounds, and lift South Carolina to a 63-55 lead.

Josh Nebo led the Aggies with 18 points.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: Following three consecutive losses, including to Stetson just prior to opening SEC play, the Gamecocks are on a bit of roll in league play, in following up an 81-78 home victory over No. 10 Kentucky on Wednesday with Saturday's triumph on the road, in which they pulled away late.

Texas A&M: The Aggies need to win their home games if they're to have any hope of a postseason berth, but this week they dropped contests in Reed Arena to LSU (in overtime on Tuesday) and then Saturday in a game they were favored to win.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks stay on the road at Auburn on Wednesday.

The Aggies play at Missouri on Tuesday.

1st Half
SC Gamecocks 39
TEXAM Aggies 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by South Carolina  
19:43   Keyshawn Bryant missed jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
19:22   Personal foul on Maik Kotsar  
19:08   Josh Nebo missed layup  
19:06   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
19:05   Emanuel Miller missed dunk, blocked by Keyshawn Bryant  
19:03   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
18:50   Lost ball turnover on Andre Gordon, stolen by Keyshawn Bryant  
18:45   Keyshawn Bryant missed layup  
18:43   Offensive rebound by South Carolina  
18:36   Maik Kotsar missed hook shot, blocked by Josh Nebo  
18:35   Offensive rebound by South Carolina  
18:28   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
18:07   Lost ball turnover on Emanuel Miller  
18:00   Offensive foul on Keyshawn Bryant  
18:00   Turnover on Keyshawn Bryant  
17:44   Andre Gordon missed jump shot  
17:42   Offensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
17:35 +3 Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Nebo 0-3
17:26 +3 AJ Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Minaya 3-3
17:08   Andre Gordon missed layup  
17:06   Offensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
17:05   Bad pass turnover on Savion Flagg, stolen by Maik Kotsar  
17:00 +2 Justin Minaya made layup, assist by Maik Kotsar 5-3
16:34 +2 Andre Gordon made driving layup 5-5
16:22 +3 Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Minaya 8-5
15:55   Josh Nebo missed layup  
15:53   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
15:51   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
15:42   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Quenton Jackson  
15:20   Josh Nebo missed layup  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Jair Bolden  
15:12   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
15:04   Quenton Jackson missed alley-oop shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
14:52   Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Texas A&M  
14:38   Shooting foul on AJ Lawson  
14:38 +1 Quenton Jackson made 1st of 3 free throws 8-6
14:38   Quenton Jackson missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
14:38 +1 Quenton Jackson made 3rd of 3 free throws 8-7
14:31   Lost ball turnover on Maik Kotsar, stolen by Jay Jay Chandler  
14:26 +2 Quenton Jackson made dunk 8-9
14:04 +3 Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar 11-9
13:47   Savion Flagg missed finger-roll layup  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary  
13:39 +2 Jair Bolden made jump shot 13-9
13:07   Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
12:55   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:53   Offensive rebound by South Carolina  
12:53   Personal foul on Jonathan Aku  
12:50   Jair Bolden missed floating jump shot  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Aku  
12:48   Personal foul on Wildens Leveque  
12:33   Shooting foul on Wildens Leveque  
12:33   Savion Flagg missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:33 +1 Savion Flagg made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-10
12:27   Offensive foul on Jermaine Couisnard  
12:27   Turnover on Jermaine Couisnard  
12:11   Bad pass turnover on Jay Jay Chandler, stolen by Jair Bolden  
12:07 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made finger-roll layup, assist by Jair Bolden 15-10
11:51   Traveling violation turnover on Andre Gordon  
11:20   Shot clock violation turnover on South Carolina  
11:02   Andre Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard  
10:53   Shooting foul on Quenton Jackson  
10:53 +1 AJ Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws 16-10
10:53   AJ Lawson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
10:34 +3 Quenton Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Gordon 16-13
10:01   Maik Kotsar missed running Jump Shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
9:43   Shooting foul on Alanzo Frink  
9:43 +1 Emanuel Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 16-14
9:43 +1 Emanuel Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-15
9:30   Personal foul on Quenton Jackson  
9:26   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Couisnard, stolen by Andre Gordon  
9:23   Andre Gordon missed layup, blocked by Justin Minaya  
9:22   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
9:01   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Jair Bolden  
8:47   Personal foul on Emanuel Miller  
8:35   Offensive foul on AJ Lawson  
8:35   Turnover on AJ Lawson  
8:22   Personal foul on Alanzo Frink  
8:22   Josh Nebo missed free throw  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
8:12   Personal foul on Wendell Mitchell  
8:04 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made floating jump shot 18-15
7:43   Bad pass turnover on Emanuel Miller, stolen by Jair Bolden  
7:31 +2 Maik Kotsar made layup, assist by Jalyn McCreary 20-15
7:03   Jay Jay Chandler missed driving layup  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
6:51   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49   Offensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary  
6:49   Shooting foul on Jay Jay Chandler  
6:49 +1 Jalyn McCreary made free throw 21-15
6:49 +1 Jalyn McCreary made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-15
6:30   Savion Flagg missed layup  
6:29   Offensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
6:29   Shooting foul on Justin Minaya  
6:29 +1 Savion Flagg made 1st of 2 free throws 22-16
6:29   Savion Flagg missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
6:18 +3 Justin Minaya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar 25-16
5:46   Lost ball turnover on Quenton Jackson  
5:25   Justin Minaya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Andre Gordon  
5:17   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
4:58   Out of bounds turnover on Justin Minaya  
4:43   Shooting foul on Jalyn McCreary  
4:43 +1 Emanuel Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 25-17
4:43 +1 Emanuel Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-18
4:32   Personal foul on Josh Nebo  
4:32 +1 Jalyn McCreary made 1st of 2 free throws 26-18
4:32 +1 Jalyn McCreary made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-18
4:06 +2 Andre Gordon made jump shot 27-20
4:06   Shooting foul on Jalyn McCreary  
4:06 +1 Andre Gordon made free throw 27-21
3:49   Jair Bolden missed jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
3:31 +2 Savion Flagg made layup 27-23
3:04   Maik Kotsar missed driving layup  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
2:56   Personal foul on Alanzo Frink  
2:56 +1 Josh Nebo made 1st of 2 free throws 27-24
2:56 +1 Josh Nebo made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-25
2:35 +3 Justin Minaya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 30-25
2:18   Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:16   Offensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
2:16 +2 Josh Nebo made dunk 30-27
2:11   Offensive foul on Jermaine Couisnard  
2:11   Turnover on Jermaine Couisnard  
1:59   Personal foul on Nathan Nelson  
1:59 +1 Josh Nebo made 1st of 2 free throws 30-28
1:59 +1 Josh Nebo made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-29
1:47 +2 Jair Bolden made driving layup, assist by Justin Minaya 32-29
1:28   Bad pass turnover on Jay Jay Chandler, stolen by Maik Kotsar  
1:26   Shooting foul on Jay Jay Chandler  
1:26 +1 Justin Minaya made 1st of 2 free throws 33-29
1:26 +1 Justin Minaya made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-29
1:05 +2 Andre Gordon made driving layup 34-31
46.0 +3 Jermaine Couisnard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jair Bolden 37-31
28.0   Lost ball turnover on Andre Gordon, stolen by Maik Kotsar  
23.0 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made dunk, assist by Maik Kotsar 39-31
2.0 +2 Josh Nebo made layup, assist by Savion Flagg 39-33
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SC Gamecocks 42
TEXAM Aggies 34

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Offensive foul on Andre Gordon  
19:39   Turnover on Andre Gordon  
19:13   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
19:06   Shooting foul on AJ Lawson  
19:08 +1 Emanuel Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 39-34
19:08   Emanuel Miller missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
18:55   Lost ball turnover on AJ Lawson, stolen by Savion Flagg  
18:48   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
18:39 +2 Jalyn McCreary made layup, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 41-34
18:21   Bad pass turnover on Savion Flagg, stolen by Justin Minaya  
18:17 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made driving layup 43-34
17:53   Shooting foul on Jalyn McCreary  
17:53 +1 Andre Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 43-35
17:53 +1 Andre Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-36
17:42   Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Couisnard  
17:22 +2 Emanuel Miller made dunk, assist by Savion Flagg 43-38
17:02 +3 Justin Minaya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar 46-38
16:42 +2 Josh Nebo made layup, assist by Savion Flagg 46-40
16:24   Traveling violation turnover on Jermaine Couisnard  
15:59   Andre Gordon missed turnaround jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by South Carolina  
15:33   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Quenton Jackson  
15:07   Shooting foul on Jalyn McCreary  
15:07   Quenton Jackson missed 1st of 3 free throws  
15:07 +1 Quenton Jackson made 2nd of 3 free throws 46-41
15:07   Quenton Jackson missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard  
14:42 +2 Maik Kotsar made driving layup 48-41
14:13   Andre Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
13:54   Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Andre Gordon  
13:38   Offensive foul on Quenton Jackson  
13:38   Turnover on Quenton Jackson  
13:18   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Couisnard  
12:55   Shooting foul on Wildens Leveque  
12:55   Andre Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:55 +1 Andre Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-42
12:37   Bad pass turnover on Jair Bolden, stolen by Quenton Jackson  
12:30 +3 Jay Jay Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quenton Jackson 48-45
12:10   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
12:04   Shooting foul on Justin Minaya  
12:04 +1 Quenton Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 48-46
12:04 +1 Quenton Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-47
12:00   Offensive foul on AJ Lawson  
12:00   Turnover on AJ Lawson  
11:50 +2 Josh Nebo made dunk, assist by Quenton Jackson 48-49
11:29   Justin Minaya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
11:23 +3 Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar 51-49
11:01 +2 Josh Nebo made layup, assist by Emanuel Miller 51-51
10:48 +3 Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar 54-51
10:27   Shooting foul on Maik Kotsar  
10:28   Emanuel Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:28   Emanuel Miller missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
