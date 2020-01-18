SFLA
UCF

No Text

Ingram's free throws lift UCF over South Florida 55-54

  • AP
  • Jan 18, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Dazon Ingram sank 3 of 4 free throws in the final 53 seconds and UCF closed the game on a 6-0 run to fend off South Florida 55-54 on Saturday.

Justin Brown's 3-pointer with 2:14 remaining in the game gave South Florida a 54-49 lead. Matt Milon answered with a 3-pointer to pull the Knights (11-7, 2-4 American Athletic Conference) within 54-52. Ingram made 1 of 2 foul shots to cut the deficit to one and added two foul shots with 13 seconds left to wrap up the victory. The Bulls (8-10, 1-4) missed their final three shots, two of them from 3-point range.

Ingram and Ceasar DeJesus topped UCF with 11 points each. Brandon Mahan snagged 10 rebounds to go with eight points.

Sophomore Michael Durr paced South Florida with 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

The Bulls shot just 36% from the floor and 15% from distance (4 of 26). UCF shot 43% overall and 39% from distance (7 of 18).

---

1st Half
SFLA Bulls 26
UCF Knights 25

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by UCF  
19:37   Ceasar DeJesus missed jump shot  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
19:17 +3 Laquincy Rideau made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Durr 3-0
18:56 +3 Brandon Mahan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ceasar DeJesus 3-3
18:50   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on UCF  
18:50 +1 David Collins made free throw 4-3
18:45   Offensive foul on Michael Durr  
18:45   Turnover on Michael Durr  
18:19 +3 Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ceasar DeJesus 4-6
17:50   Traveling violation turnover on Laquincy Rideau  
17:41   Bad pass turnover on Matt Milon  
17:25   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Offensive rebound by David Collins  
17:19   Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
17:17   Personal foul on Antun Maricevic  
17:07   Offensive foul on Collin Smith  
17:07   Turnover on Collin Smith  
16:52 +2 Laquincy Rideau made layup, assist by Antun Maricevic 6-6
16:33   Collin Smith missed jump shot  
16:31   Offensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
16:23 +2 Brandon Mahan made tip-in 6-8
16:10   Personal foul on Collin Smith  
16:08   Antun Maricevic missed jump shot  
16:06   Offensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
15:52   Offensive foul on Laquincy Rideau  
15:53   Turnover on Laquincy Rideau  
15:26 +2 Dazon Ingram made driving layup 6-10
15:16   Antun Maricevic missed layup, blocked by Dazon Ingram  
15:11   Offensive rebound by South Florida  
15:00   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
14:40   Bad pass turnover on Matt Milon  
14:32   Traveling violation turnover on David Collins  
14:16 +3 Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram 6-13
13:42 +2 Michael Durr made layup, assist by Xavier Castaneda 8-13
13:23   Shooting foul on Michael Durr  
13:23   Dazon Ingram missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:23 +1 Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-14
13:06 +2 Antun Maricevic made layup, assist by Laquincy Rideau 10-14
12:49   Avery Diggs missed jump shot  
12:47   Offensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
12:45   Brandon Mahan missed layup  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
12:14   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12   Offensive rebound by South Florida  
12:05   David Collins missed layup  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Avery Diggs  
11:53   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
11:43 +2 David Collins made driving layup 12-14
11:32   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
11:03 +2 Antun Maricevic made layup, assist by Laquincy Rideau 14-14
10:50   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
10:43   Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
10:17   Bad pass turnover on Frank Bertz  
10:00 +2 Antun Maricevic made hook shot 16-14
9:47 +3 Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ceasar DeJesus 16-17
9:18 +2 Ezacuras Dawson III made layup, assist by Antun Maricevic 18-17
8:50   Lost ball turnover on Ceasar DeJesus, stolen by Xavier Castaneda  
8:47   Justin Brown missed layup  
8:45   Offensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III  
8:39 +2 Ezacuras Dawson III made tip-in 20-17
8:23   Personal foul on B.J. Mack  
8:20   Traveling violation turnover on Frank Bertz  
8:08   Bad pass turnover on Justin Brown  
7:57   Offensive foul on Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia  
7:57   Turnover on Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia  
7:35   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Dazon Ingram  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Ceasar DeJesus  
7:09 +2 Dazon Ingram made driving layup 20-19
6:37   David Collins missed layup  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
6:33   Personal foul on David Collins  
6:12 +2 Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia made turnaround jump shot, assist by Matt Milon 20-21
5:50 +3 David Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 23-21
5:21 +2 Darin Green Jr. made jump shot 23-23
4:44   Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by UCF  
4:27   Bad pass turnover on Ceasar DeJesus  
4:05 +2 Antun Maricevic made layup, assist by Justin Brown 25-23
3:56   Lost ball turnover on Dazon Ingram, stolen by Xavier Castaneda  
3:50   Flagrant foul on Dazon Ingram  
3:50   Laquincy Rideau missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:50   Laquincy Rideau missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:33   Personal foul on Matt Milon  
3:18   Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16   Offensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
2:56   Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56   Offensive rebound by David Collins  
2:56   Laquincy Rideau missed running Jump Shot  
2:54   Offensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
2:54   Shooting foul on Dazon Ingram  
2:54   Antun Maricevic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:54 +1 Antun Maricevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-23
2:34 +2 Ceasar DeJesus made floating jump shot 26-25
2:05   David Collins missed layup, blocked by Avery Diggs  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
1:59   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by South Florida  
1:43   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
1:16   Avery Diggs missed layup  
1:14   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
1:01   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Castaneda, stolen by Brandon Mahan  
37.0   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Mahan, stolen by Xavier Castaneda  
31.0   Laquincy Rideau missed layup  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.  
8.0   Ceasar DeJesus missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6.0   Offensive rebound by UCF  
2.0   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Avery Diggs  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SFLA Bulls 28
UCF Knights 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:58   Offensive rebound by David Collins  
19:20   Shooting foul on Ceasar DeJesus  
19:20   Ezacuras Dawson III missed free throw  
19:20   Offensive rebound by South Florida  
19:20 +1 Ezacuras Dawson III made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-25
18:52   Collin Smith missed hook shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
18:40   Laquincy Rideau missed layup  
18:38   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
18:38   Michael Durr missed layup  
18:36   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
18:36 +2 Michael Durr made layup 29-25
18:36   Shooting foul on Brandon Mahan  
18:36 +1 Michael Durr made free throw 30-25
18:17 +2 Ceasar DeJesus made jump shot 30-27
17:55   Shooting foul on Brandon Mahan  
17:54 +1 Justin Brown made 1st of 3 free throws 31-27
17:54 +1 Justin Brown made 2nd of 3 free throws 32-27
17:54 +1 Justin Brown made 3rd of 3 free throws 33-27
17:33 +2 Dazon Ingram made layup 33-29
17:27   Lost ball turnover on Ezacuras Dawson III  
17:10   Shooting foul on Laquincy Rideau  
17:10   Dazon Ingram missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:10 +1 Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-30
16:44   Traveling violation turnover on Michael Durr  
16:31   Bad pass turnover on Collin Smith  
16:24 +2 Laquincy Rideau made driving layup 35-30
16:13 +2 Ceasar DeJesus made floating jump shot 35-32
16:04   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
15:54   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
15:46 +3 Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 38-32
15:26   Ceasar DeJesus missed jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
15:07   Laquincy Rideau missed jump shot  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
15:00 +3 Brandon Mahan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram 38-35
14:37   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
14:26   Collin Smith missed jump shot, blocked by Michael Durr  
14:20   Offensive rebound by UCF  
14:11 +2 Collin Smith made layup 38-37
13:47   Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
13:37   Ceasar DeJesus missed jump shot  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III  
13:29 +2 David Collins made layup, assist by Ezacuras Dawson III 40-37
13:14 +3 Ceasar DeJesus made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram 40-40
12:48   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:46   Defensive rebound by UCF  
12:31   Collin Smith missed layup  
12:29   Offensive rebound by Collin Smith  
12:29   Personal foul on Antun Maricevic  
12:29   Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau  
12:10   Shooting foul on Rashun Williams  
12:10 +1 Collin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 40-41
12:10 +1 Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-42
12:07   Personal foul on Brandon Mahan  
11:37   Shot clock violation turnover on South Florida  
11:15   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Mahan, stolen by David Collins  
11:09   David Collins missed layup, blocked by Darin Green Jr.  
11:07   Offensive rebound by South Florida  
11:05   Shooting foul on Dazon Ingram  
11:05 +1 Ezacuras Dawson III made 1st of 2 free throws 41-42
11:05   Ezacuras Dawson III missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
10:43 +2 Collin Smith made layup, assist by Dazon Ingram 41-44
10:43   Shooting foul on Antun Maricevic  
10:43 +1 Collin Smith made free throw 41-45
10:24   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Castaneda  
10:17   Collin Smith missed jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III  
9:59 +2 Xavier Castaneda made jump shot 43-45
9:37   Collin Smith missed jump shot  
9:35   Offensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.  
9:28   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Offensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
9:10   Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
9:08   Personal foul on Darin Green Jr.  
8:49   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
8:37   Collin Smith missed jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by South Florida  
8:11 +2 Michael Durr made hook shot, assist by Xavier Castaneda 45-45
7:53   Ceasar DeJesus missed layup  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
7:44   Xavier Castaneda missed layup  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Avery Diggs  
7:39   Double dribble turnover on Avery Diggs  
7:30   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
7:03   Matt Milon missed jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by South Florida  
7:01   Personal foul on Collin Smith  
7:01   Michael Durr missed free throw  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
6:56   Lost ball turnover on Dazon Ingram, stolen by Justin Brown  
6:39   Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Ceasar DeJesus  
6:27   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III  
6:04   Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02   Offensive rebound by Justin Brown  
5:56   Lost ball turnover on Justin Brown, stolen by Ceasar DeJesus  
5:53 +2 Ceasar DeJesus made layup 45-47
5:32 +2 Michael Durr made hook shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 47-47
5:11   Offensive foul on Dazon Ingram  
5:11