|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by UCF
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Ceasar DeJesus missed jump shot
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Durr
|
|
19:17
|
|
+3
|
Laquincy Rideau made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Durr
|
3-0
|
18:56
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Mahan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ceasar DeJesus
|
3-3
|
18:50
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on UCF
|
|
18:50
|
|
+1
|
David Collins made free throw
|
4-3
|
18:45
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Michael Durr
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Turnover on Michael Durr
|
|
18:19
|
|
+3
|
Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ceasar DeJesus
|
4-6
|
17:50
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Laquincy Rideau
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Matt Milon
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by David Collins
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Collin Smith
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Antun Maricevic
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Collin Smith
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Turnover on Collin Smith
|
|
16:52
|
|
+2
|
Laquincy Rideau made layup, assist by Antun Maricevic
|
6-6
|
16:33
|
|
|
Collin Smith missed jump shot
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brandon Mahan
|
|
16:23
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Mahan made tip-in
|
6-8
|
16:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Collin Smith
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Antun Maricevic missed jump shot
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Laquincy Rideau
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Turnover on Laquincy Rideau
|
|
15:26
|
|
+2
|
Dazon Ingram made driving layup
|
6-10
|
15:16
|
|
|
Antun Maricevic missed layup, blocked by Dazon Ingram
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by South Florida
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Matt Milon
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on David Collins
|
|
14:16
|
|
+3
|
Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram
|
6-13
|
13:42
|
|
+2
|
Michael Durr made layup, assist by Xavier Castaneda
|
8-13
|
13:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Michael Durr
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Dazon Ingram missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:23
|
|
+1
|
Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-14
|
13:06
|
|
+2
|
Antun Maricevic made layup, assist by Laquincy Rideau
|
10-14
|
12:49
|
|
|
Avery Diggs missed jump shot
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brandon Mahan
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan missed layup
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by South Florida
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
David Collins missed layup
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Avery Diggs
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda
|
|
11:43
|
|
+2
|
David Collins made driving layup
|
12-14
|
11:32
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic
|
|
11:03
|
|
+2
|
Antun Maricevic made layup, assist by Laquincy Rideau
|
14-14
|
10:50
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Frank Bertz
|
|
10:00
|
|
+2
|
Antun Maricevic made hook shot
|
16-14
|
9:47
|
|
+3
|
Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ceasar DeJesus
|
16-17
|
9:18
|
|
+2
|
Ezacuras Dawson III made layup, assist by Antun Maricevic
|
18-17
|
8:50
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ceasar DeJesus, stolen by Xavier Castaneda
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Justin Brown missed layup
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III
|
|
8:39
|
|
+2
|
Ezacuras Dawson III made tip-in
|
20-17
|
8:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on B.J. Mack
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Frank Bertz
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Justin Brown
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Turnover on Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Dazon Ingram
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ceasar DeJesus
|
|
7:09
|
|
+2
|
Dazon Ingram made driving layup
|
20-19
|
6:37
|
|
|
David Collins missed layup
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on David Collins
|
|
6:12
|
|
+2
|
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia made turnaround jump shot, assist by Matt Milon
|
20-21
|
5:50
|
|
+3
|
David Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau
|
23-21
|
5:21
|
|
+2
|
Darin Green Jr. made jump shot
|
23-23
|
4:44
|
|
|
Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by UCF
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ceasar DeJesus
|
|
4:05
|
|
+2
|
Antun Maricevic made layup, assist by Justin Brown
|
25-23
|
3:56
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Dazon Ingram, stolen by Xavier Castaneda
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Flagrant foul on Dazon Ingram
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Matt Milon
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by David Collins
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed running Jump Shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Antun Maricevic
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dazon Ingram
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Antun Maricevic missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:54
|
|
+1
|
Antun Maricevic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-23
|
2:34
|
|
+2
|
Ceasar DeJesus made floating jump shot
|
26-25
|
2:05
|
|
|
David Collins missed layup, blocked by Avery Diggs
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by South Florida
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Avery Diggs missed layup
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Collins
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Xavier Castaneda, stolen by Brandon Mahan
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Brandon Mahan, stolen by Xavier Castaneda
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed layup
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
Ceasar DeJesus missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by UCF
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Avery Diggs
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|