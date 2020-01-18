|
20:00
Jumpball received by Pennsylvania
19:36
+3
Devon Goodman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Brodeur
0-3
19:10
+2
Anthony Longpre made finger-roll layup
2-3
18:58
Ray Jerome missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:56
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
18:40
Personal foul on Devon Goodman
18:37
+3
Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Longpre
5-3
18:22
Ryan Betley missed layup
18:20
Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
18:19
Personal foul on Ryan Betley
18:12
+2
Ryan Daly made fade-away jump shot
7-3
17:49
+2
AJ Brodeur made finger-roll layup
7-5
17:39
Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:37
Defensive rebound by Ryan Betley
17:29
AJ Brodeur missed layup
17:27
Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
17:22
+2
Ryan Daly made driving layup
9-5
16:57
Shooting foul on Toliver Freeman
16:56
+1
Max Martz made 1st of 3 free throws
9-6
16:56
+1
Max Martz made 2nd of 3 free throws
9-7
16:56
+1
Max Martz made 3rd of 3 free throws
9-8
16:29
Bad pass turnover on Ryan Daly, stolen by AJ Brodeur
16:28
Lost ball turnover on Devon Goodman, stolen by Anthony Longpre
16:25
+2
Anthony Longpre made dunk
11-8
16:15
+3
Ryan Betley made 3-pt. jump shot
11-11
15:55
+3
Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Toliver Freeman
14-11
15:36
+3
Ryan Betley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Brodeur
14-14
15:08
+2
Myles Douglas made jump shot
16-14
14:51
Ryan Betley missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:49
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
14:36
Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:34
Offensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
14:18
+3
Anthony Longpre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly
19-14
13:51
AJ Brodeur missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:49
Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
13:40
Personal foul on Ryan Betley
13:29
Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:27
Defensive rebound by Eddie Scott
13:08
Ray Jerome missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:06
Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
12:54
Ryan Daly missed layup
12:52
Defensive rebound by Eddie Scott
12:47
Traveling violation turnover on AJ Brodeur
12:20
+3
Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot
22-14
12:05
Jarrod Simmons missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:03
Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
11:55
Offensive foul on Cameron Brown
11:55
Turnover on Cameron Brown
11:43
Max Martz missed layup
11:41
Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly
11:40
Personal foul on Max Martz
11:19
+3
Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly
25-14
11:04
Offensive foul on Jarrod Simmons
11:04
Turnover on Jarrod Simmons
10:52
+2
Lorenzo Edwards made alley-oop shot, assist by Cameron Brown
27-14
10:36
Personal foul on Chereef Knox
10:27
Jordan Dingle missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:25
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
10:12
+3
Lorenzo Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Douglas
30-14
9:56
Devon Goodman missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:54
Offensive rebound by Jordan Dingle
9:47
+3
Ryan Betley made 3-pt. jump shot
30-17
9:30
Myles Douglas missed jump shot
9:28
Defensive rebound by Jordan Dingle
9:19
+2
AJ Brodeur made layup
30-19
8:58
+2
Chereef Knox made driving layup
32-19
8:46
+2
AJ Brodeur made layup
32-21
8:19
Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:17
Defensive rebound by Devon Goodman
8:10
Devon Goodman missed layup
8:08
Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly
8:01
Lost ball turnover on Myles Douglas, stolen by Devon Goodman
7:56
+2
Devon Goodman made layup, assist by Lucas Monroe
32-23
7:47
Personal foul on AJ Brodeur
7:44
Out of bounds turnover on Myles Douglas
7:31
Jordan Dingle missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:29
Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas
7:29
Personal foul on Lucas Monroe
7:29
+1
Myles Douglas made 1st of 2 free throws
33-23
7:29
+1
Myles Douglas made 2nd of 2 free throws
34-23
7:19
Ray Jerome missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:17
Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
7:03
Ryan Daly missed jump shot
7:01
Defensive rebound by Lucas Monroe
6:50
AJ Brodeur missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:48
Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore
6:37
Shooting foul on Jordan Dingle
6:37
+1
Myles Douglas made 1st of 2 free throws
35-23
6:37
+1
Myles Douglas made 2nd of 2 free throws
36-23
6:14
+2
AJ Brodeur made layup
36-25
6:04
Lost ball turnover on Ryan Daly, stolen by AJ Brodeur
6:04
Shooting foul on Anthony Longpre
6:04
Devon Goodman missed 1st of 2 free throws
6:04
+1
Devon Goodman made 2nd of 2 free throws
36-26
5:52
Jumpball received by Saint Joseph's
5:35
+3
Toliver Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Brown
39-26
5:18
AJ Brodeur missed layup
5:16
Offensive rebound by Lucas Monroe
5:16
Personal foul on Myles Douglas
5:15
+2
AJ Brodeur made layup, assist by Jordan Dingle
39-28
4:56
+3
Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Longpre
42-28
4:44
Devon Goodman missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:42
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
4:36
Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:34
Defensive rebound by Ryan Betley
4:27
Lucas Monroe missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:25
Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
4:25
Personal foul on Lucas Monroe
4:25
+1
Ryan Daly made 1st of 2 free throws
43-28
4:25
+1
Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws
44-28
4:11
+2
AJ Brodeur made layup, assist by Devon Goodman
44-30
4:11
Shooting foul on Ryan Daly
4:11
AJ Brodeur missed free throw
4:11
Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
3:56
Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:54
Defensive rebound by Eddie Scott
3:33
+2
AJ Brodeur made layup
44-32
3:19
Bad pass turnover on Lorenzo Edwards
3:03
Lost ball turnover on AJ Brodeur, stolen by Cameron Brown
2:57
Ryan Daly missed layup
2:55
Offensive rebound by Ryan Daly
2:52
+2
Ryan Daly made layup
46-32
2:40
Lost ball turnover on AJ Brodeur
2:16
Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:14
Defensive rebound by AJ Brodeur
2:06
Lost ball turnover on Ray Jerome
1:45
Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:43
Defensive rebound by Jordan Dingle
1:33
|
|
Devon Goodman missed layup, blocked by Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Pennsylvania
|
|
1:27
|
|
+2
|
AJ Brodeur made layup
|
46-34
|
1:09
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed layup
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ryan Daly
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed layup
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Brodeur
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
51.0
|
|
+1
|
AJ Brodeur made 1st of 2 free throws
|
46-35
|
51.0
|
|
+1
|
AJ Brodeur made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
46-36
|
44.0
|
|
|
Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devon Goodman
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
32.0
|
|
+1
|
AJ Brodeur made 1st of 2 free throws
|
46-37
|
32.0
|
|
|
AJ Brodeur missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Pennsylvania
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
Devon Goodman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
Backcourt turnover on Myles Douglas
|
|
2.0
|
|
+3
|
Max Martz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Betley
|
46-40
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|