PHILADELPHIA (AP) Ryan Daly had 30 points to lift Saint Joseph's to an 87-81 win over Penn on Saturday.

Cameron Brown had 17 points for Saint Joseph's (4-14), which broke its five-game losing streak. Myles Douglas added 11 points. Anthony Longpre had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Quakers' AJ Brodeur scored 33 points with seven rebounds in the losing effort for the home team. Ryan Betley had 14 points for the Quakers (7-7). Jordan Dingle added 12 points.

Saint Joseph's takes on VCU at home on Tuesday. Penn matches up against Temple at home next Saturday.

1st Half
STJOES Hawks 46
PENN Quakers 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Pennsylvania  
19:36 +3 Devon Goodman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Brodeur 0-3
19:10 +2 Anthony Longpre made finger-roll layup 2-3
18:58   Ray Jerome missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
18:40   Personal foul on Devon Goodman  
18:37 +3 Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Longpre 5-3
18:22   Ryan Betley missed layup  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
18:19   Personal foul on Ryan Betley  
18:12 +2 Ryan Daly made fade-away jump shot 7-3
17:49 +2 AJ Brodeur made finger-roll layup 7-5
17:39   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Ryan Betley  
17:29   AJ Brodeur missed layup  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
17:22 +2 Ryan Daly made driving layup 9-5
16:57   Shooting foul on Toliver Freeman  
16:56 +1 Max Martz made 1st of 3 free throws 9-6
16:56 +1 Max Martz made 2nd of 3 free throws 9-7
16:56 +1 Max Martz made 3rd of 3 free throws 9-8
16:29   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Daly, stolen by AJ Brodeur  
16:28   Lost ball turnover on Devon Goodman, stolen by Anthony Longpre  
16:25 +2 Anthony Longpre made dunk 11-8
16:15 +3 Ryan Betley made 3-pt. jump shot 11-11
15:55 +3 Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Toliver Freeman 14-11
15:36 +3 Ryan Betley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Brodeur 14-14
15:08 +2 Myles Douglas made jump shot 16-14
14:51   Ryan Betley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
14:36   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Offensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
14:18 +3 Anthony Longpre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly 19-14
13:51   AJ Brodeur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
13:40   Personal foul on Ryan Betley  
13:29   Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Eddie Scott  
13:08   Ray Jerome missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
12:54   Ryan Daly missed layup  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Eddie Scott  
12:47   Traveling violation turnover on AJ Brodeur  
12:20 +3 Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot 22-14
12:05   Jarrod Simmons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
11:55   Offensive foul on Cameron Brown  
11:55   Turnover on Cameron Brown  
11:43   Max Martz missed layup  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
11:40   Personal foul on Max Martz  
11:19 +3 Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly 25-14
11:04   Offensive foul on Jarrod Simmons  
11:04   Turnover on Jarrod Simmons  
10:52 +2 Lorenzo Edwards made alley-oop shot, assist by Cameron Brown 27-14
10:36   Personal foul on Chereef Knox  
10:27   Jordan Dingle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
10:12 +3 Lorenzo Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Douglas 30-14
9:56   Devon Goodman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Offensive rebound by Jordan Dingle  
9:47 +3 Ryan Betley made 3-pt. jump shot 30-17
9:30   Myles Douglas missed jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Jordan Dingle  
9:19 +2 AJ Brodeur made layup 30-19
8:58 +2 Chereef Knox made driving layup 32-19
8:46 +2 AJ Brodeur made layup 32-21
8:19   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Devon Goodman  
8:10   Devon Goodman missed layup  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
8:01   Lost ball turnover on Myles Douglas, stolen by Devon Goodman  
7:56 +2 Devon Goodman made layup, assist by Lucas Monroe 32-23
7:47   Personal foul on AJ Brodeur  
7:44   Out of bounds turnover on Myles Douglas  
7:31   Jordan Dingle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
7:29   Personal foul on Lucas Monroe  
7:29 +1 Myles Douglas made 1st of 2 free throws 33-23
7:29 +1 Myles Douglas made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-23
7:19   Ray Jerome missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
7:03   Ryan Daly missed jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Lucas Monroe  
6:50   AJ Brodeur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
6:37   Shooting foul on Jordan Dingle  
6:37 +1 Myles Douglas made 1st of 2 free throws 35-23
6:37 +1 Myles Douglas made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-23
6:14 +2 AJ Brodeur made layup 36-25
6:04   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Daly, stolen by AJ Brodeur  
6:04   Shooting foul on Anthony Longpre  
6:04   Devon Goodman missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:04 +1 Devon Goodman made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-26
5:52   Jumpball received by Saint Joseph's  
5:35 +3 Toliver Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Brown 39-26
5:18   AJ Brodeur missed layup  
5:16   Offensive rebound by Lucas Monroe  
5:16   Personal foul on Myles Douglas  
5:15 +2 AJ Brodeur made layup, assist by Jordan Dingle 39-28
4:56 +3 Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Longpre 42-28
4:44   Devon Goodman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
4:36   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Ryan Betley  
4:27   Lucas Monroe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
4:25   Personal foul on Lucas Monroe  
4:25 +1 Ryan Daly made 1st of 2 free throws 43-28
4:25 +1 Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-28
4:11 +2 AJ Brodeur made layup, assist by Devon Goodman 44-30
4:11   Shooting foul on Ryan Daly  
4:11   AJ Brodeur missed free throw  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
3:56   Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Eddie Scott  
3:33 +2 AJ Brodeur made layup 44-32
3:19   Bad pass turnover on Lorenzo Edwards  
3:03   Lost ball turnover on AJ Brodeur, stolen by Cameron Brown  
2:57   Ryan Daly missed layup  
2:55   Offensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
2:52 +2 Ryan Daly made layup 46-32
2:40   Lost ball turnover on AJ Brodeur  
2:16   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by AJ Brodeur  
2:06   Lost ball turnover on Ray Jerome  
1:45   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Jordan Dingle  
1:33   Devon Goodman missed layup, blocked by Lorenzo Edwards  
1:31   Offensive rebound by Pennsylvania  
1:27 +2 AJ Brodeur made layup 46-34
1:09   Ryan Daly missed layup  
1:07   Offensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
1:04   Ryan Daly missed layup  
1:02   Defensive rebound by AJ Brodeur  
54.0   Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
51.0 +1 AJ Brodeur made 1st of 2 free throws 46-35
51.0 +1 AJ Brodeur made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-36
44.0   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Devon Goodman  
32.0   Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
32.0 +1 AJ Brodeur made 1st of 2 free throws 46-37
32.0   AJ Brodeur missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
32.0   Offensive rebound by Pennsylvania  
15.0   Devon Goodman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13.0   Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
7.0   Backcourt turnover on Myles Douglas  
2.0 +3 Max Martz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Betley 46-40
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STJOES Hawks 41
PENN Quakers 41

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +2 AJ Brodeur made layup, assist by Jordan Dingle 46-42
19:32   Personal foul on Ray Jerome  
19:27   Ryan Daly missed layup  
19:25   Offensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
19:20   Anthony Longpre missed layup  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Ray Jerome  
19:13 +2 AJ Brodeur made dunk, assist by Ray Jerome 46-44
18:58 +2 Myles Douglas made layup 48-44
18:48   Offensive foul on Devon Goodman  
18:48   Turnover on Devon Goodman  
18:29   Lost ball turnover on Toliver Freeman, stolen by Ray Jerome  
18:19 +2 AJ Brodeur made layup 48-46
18:05 +3 Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot 51-46
17:37 +2 Ryan Betley made layup 51-48
17:19 +2 Lorenzo Edwards made jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly 53-48
16:56 +3 Jordan Dingle made 3-pt. jump shot 53-51
16:35 +3 Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly 56-51
16:11   Jordan Dingle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
15:59   Myles Douglas missed jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Ray Jerome  
15:45   Jordan Dingle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
15:24   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Daly, stolen by Ray Jerome  
15:18   Ryan Betley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
15:08   Personal foul on Jordan Dingle  
15:05   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Devon Goodman  
14:50   AJ Brodeur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
14:29   Personal foul on Devon Goodman  
14:26 +2 Cameron Brown made layup, assist by Ryan Daly 58-51
14:11 +2 AJ Brodeur made layup, assist by Jordan Dingle 58-53
13:48 +2 Ryan Daly made layup 60-53
13:35   Bad pass turnover on Ray Jerome  
13:21   Lost ball turnover on Cameron Brown, stolen by Devon Goodman  
13:15   Backcourt turnover on Devon Goodman  
13:05   Chereef Knox missed layup  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Ryan Betley  
12:54 +2 Jordan Dingle made layup 60-55
12:29   Offensive foul on Anthony Longpre  
12:29   Turnover on Anthony Longpre  
12:10   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Dingle, stolen by Ryan Daly  
12:05   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Daly, stolen by Devon Goodman  
11:54 +2 Devon Goodman made dunk 60-57
11:40   Chereef Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Devon Goodman  
11:38   Personal foul on Ryan Daly  
11:22   Ryan Betley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Offensive rebound by Max Martz  
11:16 +2 Max Martz made layup 60-59
10:52   Offensive foul on Myles Douglas  
10:52   Turnover on Myles Douglas  
10:41   Jordan Dingle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
10:30   Chereef Knox missed layup  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Max Martz  
10:12 +2 AJ Brodeur made layup 60-61
9:58 +2 Ryan Daly made layup 62-61
9:44   AJ Brodeur missed layup  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre