20:00
Jumpball received by Temple
19:45
+2
Jake Forrester made jump shot, assist by J.P. Moorman II
2-0
19:20
Lost ball turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis
19:11
Traveling violation turnover on Jake Forrester
19:01
+2
Isiah Jasey made jump shot
2-2
18:45
Jake Forrester missed layup
18:43
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
18:32
Bad pass turnover on Isiah Jasey, stolen by Alani Moore II
18:21
Quinton Rose missed layup
18:19
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
18:12
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:10
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
17:49
Alani Moore II missed jump shot
17:47
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
17:34
Tyson Jolly missed jump shot
17:32
Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
17:27
+2
Isiaha Mike made layup
2-4
17:13
Jake Forrester missed jump shot
17:11
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
17:03
+2
Kendric Davis made jump shot
2-6
16:35
Lost ball turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by Emmanuel Bandoumel
16:29
Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:27
Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester
16:09
Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:07
Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester
16:07
+2
Jake Forrester made layup
4-6
16:07
Shooting foul on Isiaha Mike
16:07
Jake Forrester missed free throw
16:07
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
15:51
Kendric Davis missed layup
15:49
Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt
15:19
Feron Hunt missed layup
15:19
Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
15:19
Jake Forrester missed layup
15:19
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
15:19
+2
Ethan Chargois made layup, assist by Kendric Davis
4-8
14:53
Alani Moore II missed layup, blocked by Ethan Chargois
14:51
Offensive rebound by Alani Moore II
14:47
+3
Nate Pierre-Louis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II
7-8
14:30
Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:28
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
14:26
+2
Jake Forrester made dunk, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis
9-8
13:57
Ethan Chargois missed layup, blocked by Jake Forrester
13:55
Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester
13:29
Alani Moore II missed layup, blocked by Feron Hunt
13:27
Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis
13:19
Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:17
Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester
13:09
Commercial timeout called
12:34
Isiaha Mike missed jump shot
12:32
Defensive rebound by Arashma Parks
12:25
Bad pass turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis
12:02
Tyson Jolly missed layup
12:00
Defensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry
11:46
Out of bounds turnover on Alani Moore II
11:33
Tyson Jolly missed layup
11:31
Defensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry
11:23
+3
Nate Pierre-Louis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II
12-8
11:11
Personal foul on Alani Moore II
10:56
Charles Smith IV missed jump shot
10:54
Defensive rebound by Temple
10:38
Monty Scott missed jump shot
10:36
Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis
10:16
Personal foul on Arashma Parks
9:58
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:56
Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
9:46
+2
Jake Forrester made layup, assist by Quinton Rose
14-8
9:30
Bad pass turnover on Isiah Jasey, stolen by Quinton Rose
9:26
+2
Quinton Rose made layup
16-8
8:57
Feron Hunt missed layup
8:55
Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt
8:52
+2
Feron Hunt made layup
16-10
8:27
Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel
8:15
Jake Forrester missed jump shot
8:13
Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois
8:07
Shooting foul on J.P. Moorman II
8:07
+1
Feron Hunt made 1st of 2 free throws
16-11
8:07
+1
Feron Hunt made 2nd of 2 free throws
16-12
7:51
+3
Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.P. Moorman II
19-12
7:36
Traveling violation turnover on Kendric Davis
7:22
Personal foul on Ethan Chargois
7:09
J.P. Moorman II missed jump shot
7:07
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
6:51
Personal foul on Quinton Rose
6:38
Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:36
Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II
6:32
Personal foul on Feron Hunt
6:24
+2
Nate Pierre-Louis made jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II
21-12
6:06
Lost ball turnover on Ethan Chargois, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis
6:03
+2
Monty Scott made dunk, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis
23-12
5:41
+2
Kendric Davis made jump shot
23-14
5:24
Nate Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:22
Offensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
5:17
J.P. Moorman II missed layup, blocked by Isiaha Mike
5:15
Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
5:00
Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:58
Defensive rebound by Monty Scott
4:39
Monty Scott missed layup
4:37
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
4:29
Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:27
Offensive rebound by Kendric Davis
4:25
Kendric Davis missed layup
4:23
Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
4:17
+2
Isiaha Mike made dunk
23-16
3:59
+2
J.P. Moorman II made jump shot
25-16
3:32
Feron Hunt missed jump shot
3:30
Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
3:29
Personal foul on Monty Scott
3:09
+3
Ethan Chargois made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaha Mike
25-19
2:39
Quinton Rose missed layup
2:37
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
2:18
Kendric Davis missed layup
2:16
Defensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry
2:05
Bad pass turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by Tyson Jolly
1:57
+2
Tyson Jolly made dunk, assist by Kendric Davis
25-21
1:38
Personal foul on Ethan Chargois
1:38
+1
Jake Forrester made 1st of 2 free throws
26-21
1:38
+1
Jake Forrester made 2nd of 2 free throws
27-21
1:11
Tyson Jolly missed jump shot
1:09
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
1:04
Offensive foul on Quinton Rose
1:04
Turnover on Quinton Rose
37.0
Kendric Davis missed jump shot
35.0
Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel
21.0
+3
Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Jolly
27-24
10.0
Lost ball turnover on Alani Moore II, stolen by Kendric Davis
2.0
Shooting foul on Nate Pierre-Louis
2.0
+1
Tyson Jolly made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-25
|
2.0
|
|
|
Tyson Jolly missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry
|