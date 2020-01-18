TEMPLE
SMU

Jolly scores 25 to lead SMU past Temple 68-52

  • Jan 18, 2020

DALLAS (AP) Tyson Jolly had a career-high 25 points plus 14 rebounds as SMU topped Temple 68-52 on Saturday night.

Isiaha Mike had 12 points and 10 rebounds for SMU (13-4, 3-2 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Kendric Davis added 10 points and nine assists. Feron Hunt had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Temple totaled 25 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jake Forrester had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Owls (10-7, 2-4). Nate Pierre-Louis added 12 points and six rebounds. Quinton Rose had 10 points.

SMU plays East Carolina at home on Wednesday. Temple matches up against Cincinnati at home on Wednesday.

1st Half
TEMPLE Owls 27
SMU Mustangs 25

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Temple  
19:45 +2 Jake Forrester made jump shot, assist by J.P. Moorman II 2-0
19:20   Lost ball turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis  
19:11   Traveling violation turnover on Jake Forrester  
19:01 +2 Isiah Jasey made jump shot 2-2
18:45   Jake Forrester missed layup  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
18:32   Bad pass turnover on Isiah Jasey, stolen by Alani Moore II  
18:21   Quinton Rose missed layup  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
18:12   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
17:49   Alani Moore II missed jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
17:34   Tyson Jolly missed jump shot  
17:32   Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
17:27 +2 Isiaha Mike made layup 2-4
17:13   Jake Forrester missed jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
17:03 +2 Kendric Davis made jump shot 2-6
16:35   Lost ball turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
16:29   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
16:09   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
16:07 +2 Jake Forrester made layup 4-6
16:07   Shooting foul on Isiaha Mike  
16:07   Jake Forrester missed free throw  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
15:51   Kendric Davis missed layup  
15:49   Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
15:19   Feron Hunt missed layup  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
15:19   Jake Forrester missed layup  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
15:19 +2 Ethan Chargois made layup, assist by Kendric Davis 4-8
14:53   Alani Moore II missed layup, blocked by Ethan Chargois  
14:51   Offensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
14:47 +3 Nate Pierre-Louis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II 7-8
14:30   Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
14:26 +2 Jake Forrester made dunk, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 9-8
13:57   Ethan Chargois missed layup, blocked by Jake Forrester  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
13:29   Alani Moore II missed layup, blocked by Feron Hunt  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
13:19   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
13:09   Commercial timeout called  
12:34   Isiaha Mike missed jump shot  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Arashma Parks  
12:25   Bad pass turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis  
12:02   Tyson Jolly missed layup  
12:00   Defensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry  
11:46   Out of bounds turnover on Alani Moore II  
11:33   Tyson Jolly missed layup  
11:31   Defensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry  
11:23 +3 Nate Pierre-Louis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II 12-8
11:11   Personal foul on Alani Moore II  
10:56   Charles Smith IV missed jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Temple  
10:38   Monty Scott missed jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
10:16   Personal foul on Arashma Parks  
9:58   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
9:46 +2 Jake Forrester made layup, assist by Quinton Rose 14-8
9:30   Bad pass turnover on Isiah Jasey, stolen by Quinton Rose  
9:26 +2 Quinton Rose made layup 16-8
8:57   Feron Hunt missed layup  
8:55   Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
8:52 +2 Feron Hunt made layup 16-10
8:27   Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
8:15   Jake Forrester missed jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
8:07   Shooting foul on J.P. Moorman II  
8:07 +1 Feron Hunt made 1st of 2 free throws 16-11
8:07 +1 Feron Hunt made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-12
7:51 +3 Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.P. Moorman II 19-12
7:36   Traveling violation turnover on Kendric Davis  
7:22   Personal foul on Ethan Chargois  
7:09   J.P. Moorman II missed jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
6:51   Personal foul on Quinton Rose  
6:38   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
6:32   Personal foul on Feron Hunt  
6:24 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II 21-12
6:06   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Chargois, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis  
6:03 +2 Monty Scott made dunk, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 23-12
5:41 +2 Kendric Davis made jump shot 23-14
5:24   Nate Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Offensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
5:17   J.P. Moorman II missed layup, blocked by Isiaha Mike  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
5:00   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Monty Scott  
4:39   Monty Scott missed layup  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
4:29   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Offensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
4:25   Kendric Davis missed layup  
4:23   Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
4:17 +2 Isiaha Mike made dunk 23-16
3:59 +2 J.P. Moorman II made jump shot 25-16
3:32   Feron Hunt missed jump shot  
3:30   Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
3:29   Personal foul on Monty Scott  
3:09 +3 Ethan Chargois made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaha Mike 25-19
2:39   Quinton Rose missed layup  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
2:18   Kendric Davis missed layup  
2:16   Defensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry  
2:05   Bad pass turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by Tyson Jolly  
1:57 +2 Tyson Jolly made dunk, assist by Kendric Davis 25-21
1:38   Personal foul on Ethan Chargois  
1:38 +1 Jake Forrester made 1st of 2 free throws 26-21
1:38 +1 Jake Forrester made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-21
1:11   Tyson Jolly missed jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
1:04   Offensive foul on Quinton Rose  
1:04   Turnover on Quinton Rose  
37.0   Kendric Davis missed jump shot  
35.0   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
21.0 +3 Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Jolly 27-24
10.0   Lost ball turnover on Alani Moore II, stolen by Kendric Davis  
2.0   Shooting foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
2.0 +1 Tyson Jolly made 1st of 2 free throws 27-25
2.0   Tyson Jolly missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2.0   Defensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry  

2nd Half
TEMPLE Owls 25
SMU Mustangs 43

Time Team Play Score
19:47 +2 Kendric Davis made jump shot 27-27
19:32   Jake Forrester missed jump shot  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
19:03   Isiah Jasey missed layup  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
18:53 +3 Quinton Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II 30-27
18:40   Offensive foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
18:40   Turnover on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
18:25   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
18:13   Personal foul on Alani Moore II  
18:01 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 30-30
17:44   Out of bounds turnover on J.P. Moorman II  
17:21 +2 Tyson Jolly made layup, assist by Emmanuel Bandoumel 30-32
17:07   J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
17:00 +2 Isiah Jasey made layup 30-34
16:35   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33   Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
16:33   Jake Forrester missed layup, blocked by Tyson Jolly  
16:31   Offensive rebound by Temple  
16:22   J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
16:08   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Jolly, stolen by Quinton Rose  
15:54   Bad pass turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by Kendric Davis  
15:48 +2 Tyson Jolly made dunk, assist by Kendric Davis 30-36
15:23   Arashma Parks missed hook shot  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
15:12 +2 Kendric Davis made layup, assist by Isiaha Mike 30-38
14:58 +3 De'Vondre Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose 33-38
14:32   Lost ball turnover on Isiaha Mike, stolen by Monty Scott  
14:25 +2 Monty Scott made layup, assist by Quinton Rose 35-38
14:25   Shooting foul on Kendric Davis  
14:25 +1 Monty Scott made free throw 36-38
14:01   Personal foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
14:00   Personal foul on Jake Forrester  
13:54   Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:52   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
13:52   Personal foul on Jake Forrester  
13:44   Personal foul on Josh Pierre-Louis  
13:34   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
13:21   Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:19   Offensive rebound by SMU  
13:18   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Jolly, stolen by Josh Pierre-Louis  
13:14   Monty Scott missed layup, blocked by Isiaha Mike  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
13:10 +2 Tyson Jolly made dunk, assist by Kendric Davis 36-40
12:54   Shooting foul on Isiaha Mike  
12:54 +1 Jake Forrester made 1st of 2 free throws 37-40
12:54 +1 Jake Forrester made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-40
12:33 +3 Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 38-43
12:05 +3 Josh Pierre-Louis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Vondre Perry 41-43
11:53   Bad pass turnover on Emmanuel Bandoumel, stolen by De'Vondre Perry  
11:53   Bad pass turnover on De'Vondre Perry, stolen by Isiaha Mike  
11:53   Feron Hunt missed dunk  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
11:50   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48   Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
11:48   Personal foul on Tyson Jolly  
11:41   Bad pass turnover on Monty Scott, stolen by Tyson Jolly  
11:31   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Offensive rebound by SMU  
11:29   Personal foul on Monty Scott  
11:09 +2 Isiaha Mike made jump shot, assist by Tyson Jolly 41-45
10:53   Nate Pierre-Louis missed layup, blocked by Tyson Jolly  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
10:40   Bad pass turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis  
10:32 +2 Jake Forrester made dunk, assist by Josh Pierre-Louis 43-45
10:16   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry  
10:06   Personal foul on Ethan Chargois  
10:04   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
9:40   Personal foul on J.P. Moorman II  
9:40   Feron Hunt missed free throw  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
9:08   Jake Forrester missed jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
9:01   Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
8:44   Jake Forrester missed layup  
8:42   Defensive rebound by CJ White  
8:37 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 43-48
8:16   J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by SMU  
7:50   Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Offensive rebound by CJ White  