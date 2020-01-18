TENN
Bowden scores 21 points as Tennessee routs rival Vandy 66-45

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee coach Rick Barnes didn't know that the Volunteers had helped snap Vanderbilt's streak of making at least one 3-pointer in 1,080 consecutive games.

First-year coach Jerry Stackhouse wasn't happy some fans booed, seemingly more concerned about a 34-year-old streak than the Vanderbilt team on the court.

Jordan Bowden scored 21 points, and the Tennessee Volunteers beat Vanderbilt 66-45 Saturday for their fifth straight win against the Commodores for their longest winning streak in this in-state rivalry in 38 years.

“That’s a really honestly tough situation as a coach,” Barnes said. “You sit there and you see shots that are pretty good looks at it and just can't go down for you. Again, I've been there. I have so much respect for Jerry Stackhouse, character, who he is. We've had some adversity too.”

Tennessee (11-6, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) won 10 straight against Vanderbilt between 1978 and 1982, and now these Volunteers also have won four straight at Memorial Gym and pulled within 54-53 of Vanderbilt inside the SEC's oldest gym.

Yves Pons and John Fulkerson each scored 12 points for Tennessee, which now is 3-3 since losing senior guard Lamonte Turner for the season.

Vanderbilt (8-9, 0-4) tried 25 3-pointers trying to keep alive a streak that started when the shot was introduced for the 1986-87 season. Now only UNLV and Princeton are the only schools left in that category. Jordan Wright nearly hit a 3 to keep the streak alive with 3:18 left that didn't count due to a shot clock violation.

“Basically once we got down to the end of the game and hadn’t made a 3, fans were more concerned about the 3s than us really even getting baskets,” Stackhouse said. “Guys were playing their a.. off and trying to compete. So it happens man. I felt for those kids because they were out there playing and trying to compete and trying to do things the right way, and it just didn't work out for them.”

The Commodores also lost their 22nd straight conference game during the regular season, a skid that started under former coach Bryce Drew. That ties the second-longest skid in SEC history, matching Alabama's 22-game losing streak between 1960 and 1970 and is just two away from matching Sewanee's mark of 24 consecutive losses between 1938 and 1940.

Vanderbilt now has lost five straight - three of those since learning the SEC's leading scorer in Aaron Nesmith was likely lost for the rest of the season due to an injured right foot. Starting a winning streak, not a new 3-pointer streak, is Stackhouse's focus.

“We want to get a win for these guys," Stackhouse said.

Scotty Pippen Jr. led Vandy with 16 points. Saben Lee added 14, and the junior became the 49th Commodore to reach 1,000 career points. He's scored 1,011.

These teams swapped the lead nine times with five ties in the first half. Tennessee scored 10 straight to go up 21-13 with 6:29 left. But the Vols went cold, and Vandy scored the final seven points to pull within 21-20 at halftime despite hitting only 2 of its final 13 shots.

Then the Vols opened the second half scoring the first 10 points as part of a 16-3 run. The lead grew to as many as 22 in the final minutes as Tennessee making more shots (10 of its first 11) to start the second half than Vandy had for the game (9 of 40) at that point.

“We were able to get out and run, which we’ve been trying to get our guys to do that,” Barnes said.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: The Vols came in leading the SEC making an average of nine 3s per game in league play. They missed all six in the first half and finished 1 of 8 a game after going 6-of-26 in a loss at Georgia. It didn't matter as they used their size to outscore Vandy 42-20 in the paint. They finished shooting 53% (26 of 49).

Vanderbilt: The Commodores certainly tried to keep the 3-point streak alive. They took 10 shots in the first half and 15 in the second. Inside the final minute, Wright missed, and Lee had one that went in and out. Lee also missed again in the final seconds. Lee said he wasn't aware the streak was in jeopardy until late.

“I was kind of wondering why people were like oohing and ahhing when we were missing 3s,” Lee said. “I was kind of locked into the game. ... Late in the game, I started understanding why people were reacting that way.”

UP NEXT

Tennessee: Hosts Ole Miss on Tuesday night.

Vanderbilt: Hosts Alabama on Wednesday night.

1st Half
TENN Volunteers 21
VANDY Commodores 20

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Tennessee  
19:51   Traveling violation turnover on Santiago Vescovi  
19:38   Out of bounds turnover on Maxwell Evans  
19:18   Josiah-Jordan James missed jump shot  
19:16   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
19:10   John Fulkerson missed layup  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
19:02 +2 Maxwell Evans made layup 0-2
18:52   Personal foul on Braelee Albert  
18:44   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Offensive rebound by Olivier Nkamhoua  
18:38   Jumpball received by Vanderbilt  
18:38   Lost ball turnover on Olivier Nkamhoua, stolen by Ejike Obinna  
18:13   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
17:51   Bad pass turnover on Santiago Vescovi  
17:39   Traveling violation turnover on Dylan Disu  
17:11 +2 Jordan Bowden made jump shot, assist by John Fulkerson 2-2
16:48   Maxwell Evans missed layup, blocked by John Fulkerson  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Tennessee  
16:31 +2 Yves Pons made jump shot 4-2
16:02   Personal foul on John Fulkerson  
16:02 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 1st of 3 free throws 4-3
16:02 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 2nd of 3 free throws 4-4
16:02 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 3rd of 3 free throws 4-5
15:52   Lost ball turnover on Josiah-Jordan James, stolen by Ejike Obinna  
15:26   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Josiah-Jordan James  
15:25   Offensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
15:22   Dylan Disu missed jump shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
15:13   Jordan Bowden missed layup, blocked by Dylan Disu  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
15:08   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
14:55   Uros Plavsic missed hook shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
14:55   Personal foul on Olivier Nkamhoua  
14:34   Lost ball turnover on Dylan Disu, stolen by Uros Plavsic  
14:23 +2 Olivier Nkamhoua made hook shot 6-5
14:03 +2 Dylan Disu made alley-oop shot, assist by Maxwell Evans 6-7
13:47 +2 Josiah-Jordan James made driving layup 8-7
13:22   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
13:16 +2 Ejike Obinna made dunk 8-9
13:05   Shooting foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
13:05 +1 Jordan Bowden made 1st of 2 free throws 9-9
13:05   Jordan Bowden missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
12:31   Saben Lee missed jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
12:18   Bad pass turnover on Josiah-Jordan James  
12:00   Personal foul on Santiago Vescovi  
11:41   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
11:29 +2 John Fulkerson made reverse layup, assist by Jordan Bowden 11-9
10:56   Jordan Wright missed driving layup  
10:56   Offensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
10:56   Shooting foul on Jalen Johnson  
10:56 +1 Jordan Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 11-10
10:56 +1 Jordan Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-11
10:49   Lost ball turnover on Santiago Vescovi, stolen by Saben Lee  
10:39 +2 Saben Lee made layup, assist by Jordan Wright 11-13
10:29 +2 Yves Pons made layup, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 13-13
9:58   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Offensive rebound by Braelee Albert  
9:41   Matthew Moyer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
9:39   Personal foul on Matthew Moyer  
9:24 +2 John Fulkerson made layup 15-13
8:53   Matthew Moyer missed layup, blocked by Yves Pons  
8:51   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
8:44 +2 Jordan Bowden made layup 17-13
8:14   Matthew Moyer missed driving layup  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
8:14   Personal foul on Braelee Albert  
7:55   Yves Pons missed jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
7:39   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Offensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
7:29   Traveling violation turnover on Saben Lee  
7:17   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Offensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
7:06 +2 Jalen Johnson made tip-in 19-13
6:41   Dylan Disu missed layup  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
6:27 +2 Jordan Bowden made driving layup 21-13
6:15   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Olivier Nkamhoua  
6:04   Jordan Bowden missed jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
5:58   Shooting foul on Jordan Bowden  
5:58 +1 Maxwell Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 21-14
5:58   Maxwell Evans missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:58   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
5:43   Lost ball turnover on John Fulkerson, stolen by Ejike Obinna  
5:33   Bad pass turnover on Saben Lee, stolen by Jordan Bowden  
5:29   Josiah-Jordan James missed driving layup, blocked by Dylan Disu  
5:27   Offensive rebound by Tennessee  
5:27   Personal foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
5:16   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Bowden, stolen by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
5:10 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made dunk 21-16
4:51   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
4:49   Personal foul on Drew Pember  
4:29   Shooting foul on Drew Pember  
4:29   Ejike Obinna missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:29   Ejike Obinna missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
4:13   Personal foul on Ejike Obinna  
4:08   Offensive foul on Jordan Bowden  
4:08   Turnover on Jordan Bowden  
3:40 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made jump shot 21-18
3:17   Josiah-Jordan James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
3:07   Bad pass turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
2:53   John Fulkerson missed hook shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
2:27   Jordan Wright missed driving layup, blocked by Josiah-Jordan James  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
2:20   Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
1:48   Maxwell Evans missed driving layup, blocked by Yves Pons  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
1:42   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
1:26   Shooting foul on Jalen Johnson  
1:26 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 21-19
1:26 +1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-20
1:18   Traveling violation turnover on Santiago Vescovi  
59.0   Saben Lee missed driving layup, blocked by John Fulkerson  
57.0   Offensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
30.0   Maxwell Evans missed jump shot  
28.0   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
4.0   John Fulkerson missed reverse layup  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
2.0   Jordan Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TENN Volunteers 45
VANDY Commodores 25

Time Team Play Score
19:32   Traveling violation turnover on John Fulkerson  
19:12   Bad pass turnover on Braelee Albert, stolen by John Fulkerson  
19:07 +2 Jordan Bowden made layup, assist by John Fulkerson 23-20
18:55   Lost ball turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr., stolen by Jordan Bowden  
18:46 +2 Jordan Bowden made layup, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 25-20
18:22   Out of bounds turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
18:05 +2 Santiago Vescovi made reverse layup, assist by Yves Pons 27-20
17:47   Braelee Albert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
17:40 +2 Yves Pons made dunk, assist by Jordan Bowden 29-20
17:27   Bad pass turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
17:02   Lost ball turnover on Yves Pons, stolen by Dylan Disu  
16:55   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53   Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
16:33   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Josiah-Jordan James  
16:31   Offensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
16:31   Shot clock violation turnover on Vanderbilt  
16:18   Shooting foul on Ejike Obinna  
16:18 +1 John Fulkerson made 1st of 2 free throws 30-20
16:18 +1 John Fulkerson made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-20
15:56 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made driving layup 31-22
15:56   Shooting foul on John Fulkerson  
15:56 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made free throw 31-23
15:44   Personal foul on Dylan Disu  
15:28 +2 Yves Pons made dunk, assist by Santiago Vescovi 33-23
15:06   Lost ball turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr., stolen by Jordan Bowden  
15:01   Shooting foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
15:01 +1 Jordan Bowden made 1st of 2 free throws 34-23
15:01 +1 Jordan Bowden made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-23
14:53   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
14:45 +2 John Fulkerson made dunk, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 37-23
14:22   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Wright  
14:13   Personal foul on Saben Lee  
13:58   Santiago Vescovi missed jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
13:48   Personal foul on Jordan Bowden  
13:42   Personal foul on Olivier Nkamhoua  
13:29 +2 Jordan Wright made floating jump shot 37-25
13:20   Shooting foul on Jordan Wright  
13:20 +1 Josiah-Jordan James made 1st of 2 free throws 38-25
13:20 +1 Josiah-Jordan James made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-25
12:52   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed jump shot  
12:50   Offensive rebound by Oton Jankovic  
12:40   Dylan Disu missed floating jump shot  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
12:32 +3 Santiago Vescovi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 42-25
12:26   Personal foul on Santiago Vescovi  
12:26   Personal foul on Jalen Johnson  
12:17 +2 Saben Lee made driving layup 42-27
12:17   Shooting foul on Uros Plavsic  
12:17 +1 Saben Lee made free throw 42-28
12:09   Lost ball turnover on Yves Pons  
11:59   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
11:42 +2 Josiah-Jordan James made jump shot 44-28
11:18   Saben Lee missed driving layup, blocked by Yves Pons  
11:16   Offensive rebound by Oton Jankovic  
11:17   Personal foul on Jalen Johnson  
11:17   Oton Jankovic missed free throw  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
10:56 +2 Uros Plavsic made hook shot, assist by Yves Pons 46-28
10:20   Shot clock violation turnover on Vanderbilt  
10:20   Shot clock violation turnover on Vanderbilt  
9:57 +2 John Fulkerson made layup, assist by Santiago Vescovi 48-28
9:29   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
9:17   Bad pass turnover on Josiah-Jordan James  
8:57   Jordan Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Offensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
8:47   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
8:36   Offensive foul on Uros Plavsic  
8:36   Turnover on Uros Plavsic  
8:19   Personal foul on Uros Plavsic  
8:19 +1 Oton Jankovic made 1st of 2 free throws 48-29
8:19 +1 Oton Jankovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-30
7:54   Josiah-Jordan James missed floating jump shot  
7:52  