UNC
PITT

No Text

Johnson scores 20, Pitt drills reeling North Carolina 66-52

  • AP
  • Jan 18, 2020

PITTSBURGH (AP) Xavier Johnson could have chosen a cliche, something about how no one game is more important than any other. Instead, the Pittsburgh point guard went the other way.

Two years ago, the Panthers went winless in the Atlantic Coast Conference. On Saturday they completed their first-ever season sweep of North Carolina by using a dominant first half en route to a 66-52 victory. And while the reeling and injury ravaged Tar Heels are a bit of a mess at the moment, they're still one of college basketball's blue bloods. And Johnson knows it.

''It's big time,'' Johnson said after scoring 20 points to go with six rebounds and six assists against just two turnovers. ''It's rare.''

Maybe not this year.

North Carolina (8-9, 1-5) has dropped four straight and is just 2-6 without freshman star Cole Anthony, who is nearing the end of his rehab after undergoing knee surgery last month. Despite having a week to get ready, the Tar Heels fell behind by double digits before the game was 10 minutes old and never really recovered.

''It's hard when someone is hitting you right between the eyes every time you step out there,'' head coach Roy Williams said. ''But life is like that, too.''

Williams remains stuck on 879 career wins, still tied with mentor Dean Smith for fourth all-time among men's Division I coaches. If North Carolina can't develop an offensive identity soon, Williams might have to wait a while before moving ahead of Smith. The Tar Heels committed 16 turnovers and shot just 32% (19 of 60) from the field.

Garrison Brooks led North Carolina with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Senior guard Brandon Robinson finished with 12 points in 32 minutes a week removed from sustaining minor injuries when the car he was in was struck by a car operated by an impaired driver. Yet two of the Tar Heels' most experienced players couldn't keep North Carolina from falling under .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2001-02.

Pitt's defense had something to do with it. The Panthers (12-6, 3-4) swarmed the Tar Heels from the opening tip, cutting off passing lanes and harassing North Carolina into a series of sloppy mistakes. Three times in the first half the Tar Heels were called for traveling, which Williams attributed Pitt's relentless and a raucous student section that surrounds the court at Petersen Events Center.

''We've got to be able to handle the heat in a crowd,'' Williams said. ''The turnovers early really set us back.''

So did Pitt's hot start. The Panthers needed a second-half surge to win in Chapel Hill on Jan. 8. One wasn't necessary in the rematch. Murphy hit a pair of 3-pointers during a 21-4 first-half burst that ended with three Johnson free throws that gave Pitt a 29-11 lead it never really came close to squandering.

''Coach has been talking about our offense is coming, our offense is coming,'' Johnson said. ''Our defense is actually good.''

It certainly looked like it for long stretches, though North Carolina also had trouble recognizing basic mismatches. One sequence early in the second half symbolized its frustrating afternoon. The 6-foot-9 Brooks found himself in the block being guarded by the 6-3 Johnson. Brooks raised his arms frantically to call for the ball. When it didn't come, Brooks stomped his feet and turned his back to the play as Robinson tried to drive the lane, only to be called for an offensive foul.

''Right now we've got to handle quite a bit of adversity,'' Williams said. ''It's not pleasant. It's not a good feeling after the game.''

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: Having Anthony in the lineup could go a long way to curing the Tar Heels' offensive troubles, but his presence alone might not be enough to shake North Carolina out of a funk that's seemingly appeared out of nowhere. Williams noted Anthony was 4 1/2 weeks removed from surgery but that the Tar Heels would not rush him back.

Pitt: The Panthers showed a dash of mental toughness after blowing a potential upset of No. 11 Louisville on Tuesday night, when the Cardinals escaped in overtime after a late offensive meltdown allowed Louisville to rally. Pitt was on the Tar Heels from the opening tip. At one point in the first half North Carolina had twice as many turnovers (8) than field goals (4). ''Coach been talking about discipline a lot, us starting to mature,''Murphy said. ''Conference games happen fast, you can't dwell on the past.''

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Travels to Virginia Tech on Wednesday. The Tar Heels were upset by the Hokies in their last trip to Blacksburg, Virginia, in 2018.

Pitt: Hosts Boston College on Wednesday. The Panthers have dropped each of their last two meetings with the Eagles.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
UNC Tar Heels 23
PITT Panthers 43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Pittsburgh  
19:38 +2 Au'Diese Toney made jump shot 0-2
19:20   Armando Bacot missed layup, blocked by Eric Hamilton  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
19:00   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
18:47 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup, assist by Andrew Platek 2-2
18:47   Shooting foul on Trey McGowens  
18:47   Garrison Brooks missed free throw  
18:47   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
18:37 +3 Leaky Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armando Bacot 5-2
18:10   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
17:51   Armando Bacot missed jump shot, blocked by Eric Hamilton  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
17:40 +2 Eric Hamilton made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 5-4
17:18   Leaky Black missed jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
17:15   Personal foul on Armando Bacot  
16:45   Shooting foul on Leaky Black  
16:45 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 5-5
16:45 +1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-6
16:20   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
16:05 +2 Terrell Brown made jump shot, assist by Au'Diese Toney 5-8
15:49   Armando Bacot missed jump shot  
15:47   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
15:42 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup 7-8
15:30 +2 Justin Champagnie made jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 7-10
15:03   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot, blocked by Terrell Brown  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
14:38   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
14:26   Bad pass turnover on Armando Bacot, stolen by Au'Diese Toney  
14:16 +2 Au'Diese Toney made dunk 7-12
14:16   Andrew Platek missed jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
14:03   Justin Champagnie missed layup  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Francis  
13:49   Bad pass turnover on Garrison Brooks, stolen by Justin Champagnie  
13:45   Shooting foul on Brandon Robinson  
13:45   Justin Champagnie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:45   Justin Champagnie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
13:33   Traveling violation turnover on Garrison Brooks  
13:22 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup, assist by Ryan Murphy 7-14
12:59 +3 Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Pierce 10-14
12:29 +2 Ryan Murphy made jump shot 10-16
12:12   Jeremiah Francis missed jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
12:02   Gerald Drumgoole Jr. missed jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
11:51   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
11:31 +2 Xavier Johnson made jump shot 10-18
11:13   Lost ball turnover on Justin Pierce, stolen by Ryan Murphy  
11:07 +3 Ryan Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 10-21
10:46   Traveling violation turnover on Garrison Brooks  
10:44 +3 Ryan Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 10-24
10:13   Bad pass turnover on Armando Bacot, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
9:56   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
9:38   Personal foul on Justin Champagnie  
9:22   Traveling violation turnover on Jeremiah Francis  
9:12   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
9:10   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
9:03   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
9:01   Offensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
8:55   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
8:45   Bad pass turnover on Jeremiah Francis, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
8:35   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Offensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
8:34   Shooting foul on Armando Bacot  
8:34 +1 Eric Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 10-25
8:34 +1 Eric Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-26
8:16   Shooting foul on Justin Champagnie  
8:16   Brandon Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:16 +1 Brandon Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-26
7:54   Shooting foul on Andrew Platek  
7:54 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 3 free throws 11-27
7:54 +1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 3 free throws 11-28
7:54   Xavier Johnson missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
7:38   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
7:36   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
7:29 +2 Armando Bacot made tip-in 13-28
7:14   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Leaky Black  
7:13   Personal foul on Terrell Brown  
7:01 +2 Armando Bacot made layup 15-28
7:01   Shooting foul on Au'Diese Toney  
7:01   Armando Bacot missed free throw  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
6:36 +3 Trey McGowens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Murphy 15-31
6:22   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
6:07   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
5:58   Personal foul on Au'Diese Toney  
5:40   Armando Bacot missed layup, blocked by Xavier Johnson  
5:38   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
5:20   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
5:18   Offensive rebound by North Carolina  
5:17   Shot clock violation turnover on North Carolina  
4:55 +3 Ryan Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 15-34
4:46   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Offensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
4:43   Shooting foul on Ryan Murphy  
4:43 +1 Christian Keeling made 1st of 2 free throws 16-34
4:43 +1 Christian Keeling made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-34
4:28   Shooting foul on Brandon Robinson  
4:28   Eric Hamilton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:28 +1 Eric Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-35
4:02   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Robinson, stolen by Trey McGowens  
3:54   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Offensive rebound by Gerald Drumgoole Jr.  
3:41 +3 Xavier Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 17-38
3:30   Shooting foul on Eric Hamilton  
3:30   Garrison Brooks missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:30   Garrison Brooks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
3:02 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 17-40
2:46   Personal foul on Terrell Brown  
2:46 +1 Garrison Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 18-40
2:46   Garrison Brooks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:46   Offensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
2:31 +3 Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 21-40
2:01   Gerald Drumgoole Jr. missed jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
1:47   Bad pass turnover on Justin Pierce, stolen by Trey McGowens  
1:41   Lost ball turnover on Gerald Drumgoole Jr., stolen by Leaky Black  
1:31 +2 Armando Bacot made layup 23-40
1:05 +3 Xavier Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 23-43
48.0   Justin Pierce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
46.0   Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
42.0   Ryan Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
40.0   Offensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
21.0   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19.0   Defensive rebound by North Carolina  
6.0   Shea Rush missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Onyebuchi Ezeakudo  
1.0   Ryan Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UNC Tar Heels 29
PITT Panthers 23

Time Team Play Score
19:35   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot, blocked by Leaky Black  
19:33   Defensive rebound by North Carolina  
19:17   Armando Bacot missed jump shot  
19:15   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
19:10 +2 Garrison Brooks made dunk 25-43
18:52   Lost ball turnover on Trey McGowens, stolen by Armando Bacot  
18:29 +2 Armando Bacot made layup, assist by Leaky Black 27-43
18:08 +3 Justin Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 27-46
17:45 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup, assist by Andrew Platek 29-46
17:45   Shooting foul on Eric Hamilton  
17:45   Garrison Brooks missed free throw  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
17:37   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
17:28   Personal foul on Trey McGowens  
17:14   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
17:02   Personal foul on Justin Champagnie  
16:50   Armando Bacot missed jump shot  
16:48   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
16:42   Garrison Brooks missed layup  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
16:35 +2 Terrell Brown made jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 29-48
16:22   Shooting foul on Terrell Brown  
16:22 +1 Armando Bacot made 1st of 2 free throws 30-48
16:22 +1 Armando Bacot made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-48
16:12   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Murphy, stolen by Leaky Black  
16:03   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Platek, stolen by Ryan Murphy  
15:51 +2 Ryan Murphy made jump shot 31-50
15:40 +3 Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armando Bacot 34-50
15:18   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
15:16   Offensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
15:10 +2 Terrell Brown made layup 34-52
14:50   Lost ball turnover on Armando Bacot, stolen by Terrell Brown  
14:27   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
14:25   Offensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
14:22   Eric Hamilton missed layup  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
14:13   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Offensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
14:06   Garrison Brooks missed layup  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
13:46   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Brandon Robinson  
13:28   Offensive foul on Brandon Robinson  
13:28   Turnover on Brandon Robinson  
13:12   Shooting foul on Armando Bacot  
13:12 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 34-53
13:12 +1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-54
12:48   Brandon Robinson missed jump shot  
12:46   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
12:41 +2 Armando Bacot made layup 36-54
12:22   Shooting foul on Christian Keeling  
12:22 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 3 free throws 36-55
12:22   Xavier Johnson missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
12:22 +1 Xavier Johnson made 3rd of 3 free throws 36-56
12:09   Leaky Black missed jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
11:49   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
11:32   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
11:30   Personal foul on Justin Champagnie  
11:08   Justin Pierce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
11:02   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Offensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
10:52 +2