Wertz scores 31 to carry Santa Clara over Pacific 84-80

  • Jan 19, 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Trey Wertz had a season-high 31 points as Santa Clara won its 15th consecutive home game, holding on to beat Pacific 84-80 on Saturday night.

Wertz shot 10 for 12 from the field and converted 9 of 10 from the line.

Josip Vrankic had 16 points for Santa Clara (16-4, 3-2 West Coast Conference). Tahj Eaddy added 13 points. Keshawn Justice had 11 points.

Pacific totaled 58 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Jahlil Tripp had 28 points and six rebounds for the Tigers (15-6, 3-2). Jeremiah Bailey added 13 points.

Justin Moore, whose 11 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Tigers, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

Santa Clara faces Pepperdine at home on Thursday. Pacific faces Brigham Young at home on Thursday.

1st Half
UOP Tigers 22
SNCLRA Broncos 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Pacific  
19:26   Amari McCray missed layup  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
19:15   Jaden Bediako missed layup  
19:13   Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
19:01   Jaden Bediako missed layup  
18:59   Defensive rebound by Amari McCray  
18:36   Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:34   Offensive rebound by Broc Finstuen  
18:14   Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
18:03   Josip Vrankic missed layup  
18:01   Offensive rebound by Santa Clara  
17:57   Out of bounds turnover on Josip Vrankic  
17:42   Shooting foul on Josip Vrankic  
17:40   Broc Finstuen missed 1st of 3 free throws  
17:40   Broc Finstuen missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
17:40 +1 Broc Finstuen made 3rd of 3 free throws 1-0
17:29   Shooting foul on Amari McCray  
17:29 +1 Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws 1-1
17:29   Josip Vrankic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Amari McCray  
17:19   Amari McCray missed layup  
17:17   Offensive rebound by Broc Finstuen  
17:13   Bad pass turnover on Broc Finstuen, stolen by Josip Vrankic  
17:10   Bad pass turnover on Josip Vrankic, stolen by Jahlil Tripp  
16:50 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup, assist by Amari McCray 3-1
16:40 +3 Josip Vrankic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz 3-4
16:10 +2 Daniss Jenkins made jump shot 5-4
15:56   Trey Wertz missed layup  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Amari McCray  
15:47   Amari McCray missed layup, blocked by Jalen Williams  
15:45   Offensive rebound by Pacific  
15:45 +2 Amari McCray made layup, assist by Pierre Crockrell II 7-4
15:45   Jaden Bediako missed layup, blocked by Daniss Jenkins  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Daniss Jenkins  
15:45   Broc Finstuen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
14:27 +3 Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Mitchell 7-7
14:10   Personal foul on DJ Mitchell  
13:59   Turnover on Justin Moore  
13:50 +2 Trey Wertz made layup 7-9
13:26   Jahlil Tripp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
13:17   Shooting foul on Justin Moore  
13:17 +1 Keshawn Justice made 1st of 2 free throws 7-10
13:17 +1 Keshawn Justice made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-11
13:06   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
13:04   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
12:54   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
12:35   Shooting foul on Tahj Eaddy  
12:34   Shaquillo Fritz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:34   Shaquillo Fritz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:34   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
12:24   Josip Vrankic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
12:11   Justin Moore missed layup, blocked by Josip Vrankic  
12:09   Offensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz  
11:59 +2 Shaquillo Fritz made dunk 9-11
11:59   Shooting foul on Shaquillo Fritz  
11:59 +1 Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws 9-12
11:59 +1 Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-13
11:39   Personal foul on DJ Mitchell  
11:29   Gary Chivichyan missed jump shot  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
11:20   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy  
11:09 +2 Tahj Eaddy made jump shot 9-15
10:53   Jahbril Price-Noel missed layup, blocked by Jaden Bediako  
10:51   Offensive rebound by Pacific  
10:49   Bad pass turnover on Jahbril Price-Noel, stolen by Josip Vrankic  
10:48   Personal foul on Jahlil Tripp  
10:39   Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Amari McCray  
10:06   Austin Vereen missed jump shot  
10:04   Offensive rebound by Amari McCray  
10:05   Shot clock violation turnover on Pacific  
9:54   Traveling violation turnover on Tahj Eaddy  
9:35   Personal foul on Jalen Williams  
9:21 +2 Amari McCray made layup, assist by Pierre Crockrell II 11-15
9:11 +2 Trey Wertz made jump shot 11-17
8:41   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
8:30   Shooting foul on Pierre Crockrell II  
8:30 +1 Trey Wertz made free throw 11-18
8:30   Trey Wertz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
8:12   Daniss Jenkins missed layup  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
7:56   Traveling violation turnover on Jaden Bediako  
7:40   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
7:28   Shooting foul on Jahlil Tripp  
7:28 +1 Trey Wertz made 1st of 2 free throws 11-19
7:28 +1 Trey Wertz made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-20
7:04   Jahlil Tripp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
6:48   Josip Vrankic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
6:22   Jeremiah Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
6:11 +2 Trey Wertz made layup 11-22
5:51 +3 Gary Chivichyan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp 14-22
5:36   DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Gary Chivichyan  
5:24 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 16-22
5:09   Shooting foul on Amari McCray  
5:09 +1 Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws 16-23
5:09   Josip Vrankic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
4:54 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made layup 18-23
4:46   Jalen Williams missed layup, blocked by Shaquillo Fritz  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz  
4:38   Offensive foul on Jahlil Tripp  
4:38   Turnover on Jahlil Tripp  
4:24 +2 DJ Mitchell made layup 18-25
4:05   Personal foul on David Thompson  
3:57 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made layup 20-25
3:46 +3 Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Mitchell 20-28
3:28   Austin Vereen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
3:12 +2 Trey Wertz made jump shot 20-30
2:55   Pierre Crockrell II missed layup  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
2:44   Offensive foul on Jaden Bediako  
2:44   Turnover on Jaden Bediako  
2:22 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made layup 22-30
2:08   Josip Vrankic missed layup  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Broc Finstuen  
1:55   Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
1:40   Personal foul on Austin Vereen  
1:40   Josip Vrankic missed free throw  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz  
1:19   Jumpball received by Santa Clara  
1:19   Lost ball turnover on Pierre Crockrell II, stolen by Jaden Bediako  
1:04   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Broc Finstuen  
52.0   Pierre Crockrell II missed layup  
50.0   Defensive rebound by Santa Clara  
38.0 +3 Trey Wertz made 3-pt. jump shot 22-33
16.0   Jahbril Price-Noel missed layup  
14.0   Offensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz  
10.0   Broc Finstuen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8.0   Defensive rebound by Santa Clara  
2.0 +3 Trey Wertz made 3-pt. jump shot 22-36
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UOP Tigers 58
SNCLRA Broncos 48

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
19:42   Offensive rebound by Pacific  
19:42   Personal foul on Trey Wertz  
19:41   Shooting foul on Jalen Williams  
19:41   Justin Moore missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:41 +1 Justin Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-36
19:22   Shooting foul on Amari McCray  
19:22   Jaden Bediako missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:22   Jaden Bediako missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
19:14   Lost ball turnover on Jahlil Tripp, stolen by Keshawn Justice  
19:07   Traveling violation turnover on Josip Vrankic  
18:52 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup, assist by Justin Moore 25-36
18:48   Personal foul on Pierre Crockrell II  
18:29   Josip Vrankic missed layup  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
18:19   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
18:17   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
18:17   Shooting foul on Tahj Eaddy  
18:17 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws 26-36
18:17   Jahlil Tripp missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:17   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
18:09   Personal foul on Pierre Crockrell II  
18:03   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Pacific  
18:00   Personal foul on Josip Vrankic  
17:45 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made floating jump shot 28-36
17:21 +2 DJ Mitchell made layup, assist by Josip Vrankic 28-38
16:54   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
16:52   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
16:48 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 30-38
16:30   Traveling violation turnover on Keshawn Justice  
16:16   Bad pass turnover on Jeremiah Bailey, stolen by DJ Mitchell  
16:16   Personal foul on Pierre Crockrell II  
16:08   Personal foul on Justin Moore  
16:05 +2 DJ Mitchell made dunk, assist by Trey Wertz 30-40
15:34   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
15:32   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
15:34 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup, assist by Jeremiah Bailey 32-40
15:34   Shooting foul on DJ Mitchell  
15:34 +1 Jahlil Tripp made free throw 33-40
15:19   Bad pass turnover on Keshawn Justice  
14:57   Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot  
14:55   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
14:54   Personal foul on Josip Vrankic  
14:41   Justin Moore missed layup  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
14:32 +2 Trey Wertz made layup 33-42
14:14   Personal foul on DJ Mitchell  
14:14   Jahlil Tripp missed free throw  
14:14   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
13:58 +2 Jeremiah Bailey made jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 35-42
13:41   Personal foul on Jeremiah Bailey  
13:27 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by Josip Vrankic 35-44
12:59 +3 Jeremiah Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 38-44
12:45   Shooting foul on Daniss Jenkins  
12:45 +1 Jaden Bediako made 1st of 2 free throws 38-45
12:45   Jaden Bediako missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:41   Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
12:41   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Bailey  
12:41 +1 Jaden Bediako made 1st of 2 free throws