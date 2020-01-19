|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Utah State
|
|
19:43
|
|
+2
|
Brock Miller made floating jump shot
|
2-0
|
19:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brock Miller
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Abel Porter missed jump shot
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Abel Porter
|
|
18:58
|
|
+2
|
Abel Porter made dunk
|
4-0
|
18:45
|
|
|
Abu Kigab missed jump shot
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
|
|
18:27
|
|
+3
|
Justin Bean made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill
|
7-0
|
18:08
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Robin Jorch
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Robin Jorch, stolen by Abel Porter
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Abel Porter missed layup, blocked by Justinian Jessup
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Utah State
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Justin Bean missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brock Miller
|
|
17:42
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta made dunk, assist by Sam Merrill
|
9-0
|
17:18
|
|
+2
|
Abu Kigab made hook shot
|
9-2
|
16:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justinian Jessup
|
|
16:51
|
|
+1
|
Justin Bean made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-2
|
16:51
|
|
+1
|
Justin Bean made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-2
|
16:37
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
16:25
|
|
+3
|
Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot
|
14-2
|
16:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Abu Kigab, stolen by Justin Bean
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trevin Dorius
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Trevin Dorius missed dunk
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
15:42
|
|
+3
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot
|
14-5
|
15:14
|
|
|
Justin Bean missed jump shot
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trevin Dorius
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on RJ Williams
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Alphonso Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
14:31
|
|
+2
|
RJ Williams made layup, assist by Justinian Jessup
|
14-7
|
14:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sam Merrill, stolen by RJ Williams
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Abel Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sam Merrill
|
|
13:23
|
|
+1
|
Abu Kigab made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-8
|
13:23
|
|
+1
|
Abu Kigab made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-9
|
12:59
|
|
+2
|
Sam Merrill made jump shot
|
16-9
|
12:36
|
|
|
Marcus Dickinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Dickinson
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Diogo Brito, stolen by RJ Williams
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Marcus Dickinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Trevin Dorius
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Turnover on Trevin Dorius
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Justinian Jessup missed running Jump Shot
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Justin Bean, stolen by Alex Hobbs
|
|
11:06
|
|
+2
|
RJ Williams made layup, assist by Derrick Alston Jr.
|
16-11
|
10:49
|
|
+2
|
Sam Merrill made jump shot, assist by Justin Bean
|
18-11
|
10:36
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
10:20
|
|
+3
|
Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brock Miller
|
21-11
|
9:54
|
|
|
Robin Jorch missed hook shot
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Utah State
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alex Hobbs
|
|
9:27
|
|
+2
|
Justin Bean made layup, assist by Abel Porter
|
23-11
|
9:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Bean
|
|
9:16
|
|
+1
|
Robin Jorch made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-12
|
9:16
|
|
+1
|
Robin Jorch made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-13
|
8:55
|
|
|
Abel Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brock Miller
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alex Hobbs, stolen by Diogo Brito
|
|
8:20
|
|
+2
|
Justin Bean made layup, assist by Neemias Queta
|
25-13
|
8:08
|
|
|
Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Abu Kigab
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Neemias Queta
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Turnover on Neemias Queta
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Boise State
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abel Porter
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Neemias Queta
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Turnover on Neemias Queta
|
|
6:38
|
|
+2
|
Abu Kigab made driving layup
|
25-15
|
6:22
|
|
+2
|
Justin Bean made driving layup, assist by Abel Porter
|
27-15
|
6:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Abel Porter
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
RJ Williams missed free throw
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson
|
|
5:52
|
|
+3
|
Diogo Brito made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abel Porter
|
30-15
|
5:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Abel Porter
|
|
5:32
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-16
|
5:32
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-17
|
5:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Dickinson
|
|
5:03
|
|
+2
|
Diogo Brito made jump shot, assist by Alphonso Anderson
|
32-17
|
4:47
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed running Jump Shot
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Sam Merrill missed jump shot
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson
|
|
4:12
|
|
+2
|
Alphonso Anderson made dunk
|
34-17
|
3:52
|
|
|
Abu Kigab missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abel Porter
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alphonso Anderson
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:36
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-18
|
3:15
|
|
|
Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito
|
|
2:53
|
|
+2
|
Alphonso Anderson made layup, assist by Sam Merrill
|
36-18
|
2:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alphonso Anderson
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
RJ Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:36
|
|
+1
|
RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-19
|
2:21
|
|
+2
|
Sam Merrill made driving layup
|
38-19
|
2:00
|
|
+3
|
Max Rice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs
|
38-22
|
1:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Justin Bean missed free throw
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Alphonso Anderson missed dunk
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Justin Bean missed dunk
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boise State
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alex Hobbs
|
|
51.0
|
|
|
Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|
|
44.0
|
|
+3
|
Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot
|
38-25
|
11.0
|
|
|
Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sean Bairstow
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Sean Bairstow
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|