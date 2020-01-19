UTAHST
Boise St. rallies from 19 down, beats Utah State 88-83 in OT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Justinian Jessup forced a turnover and scored with 1.9 seconds left to send the game into overtime as Boise State rallied from 19-points down in the second half and beat Utah State 88-83 on Saturday night.

Utah State (14-6, 3-4 Mountain West Conference) never trailed in regulation, and had a 62-43 lead with 6:14 remaining.

The Broncos' RayJ Dennis scored all 19 of his points, including 4-of-4 shooting from 3-point range, inside the final four minutes. He hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left, then Jessup stole the inbound pass and made a layup that sent the game to overtime knotted at 75. It was the game's only tie.

Derrick Alston also scored 19 points for Boise State. Jessup scored six of his 15 points in overtime.

Sam Merrill had a season-high 30 points to lead Utah State. Justin Bean added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Utah State hosts Air Force on Tuesday. Boise State plays at Fresno State on Saturday.

1st Half
UTAHST Aggies 38
BOISE Broncos 25

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Utah State  
19:43 +2 Brock Miller made floating jump shot 2-0
19:30   Personal foul on Brock Miller  
19:18   Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
19:00   Abel Porter missed jump shot  
18:58   Offensive rebound by Abel Porter  
18:58 +2 Abel Porter made dunk 4-0
18:45   Abu Kigab missed jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
18:27 +3 Justin Bean made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill 7-0
18:08   Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup  
18:06   Offensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
18:06   Lost ball turnover on Robin Jorch, stolen by Abel Porter  
18:02   Abel Porter missed layup, blocked by Justinian Jessup  
18:00   Offensive rebound by Utah State  
17:54   Justin Bean missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Offensive rebound by Brock Miller  
17:42 +2 Neemias Queta made dunk, assist by Sam Merrill 9-0
17:18 +2 Abu Kigab made hook shot 9-2
16:51   Shooting foul on Justinian Jessup  
16:51 +1 Justin Bean made 1st of 2 free throws 10-2
16:51 +1 Justin Bean made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-2
16:37   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.  
16:25 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot 14-2
16:08   Lost ball turnover on Abu Kigab, stolen by Justin Bean  
15:57   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:55   Offensive rebound by Trevin Dorius  
15:55   Trevin Dorius missed dunk  
15:53   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
15:42 +3 Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 14-5
15:14   Justin Bean missed jump shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
15:12   Personal foul on Trevin Dorius  
14:52   Lost ball turnover on RJ Williams  
14:42   Alphonso Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:40   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
14:31 +2 RJ Williams made layup, assist by Justinian Jessup 14-7
14:13   Lost ball turnover on Sam Merrill, stolen by RJ Williams  
14:00   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
13:31   Abel Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
13:23   Shooting foul on Sam Merrill  
13:23 +1 Abu Kigab made 1st of 2 free throws 14-8
13:23 +1 Abu Kigab made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-9
12:59 +2 Sam Merrill made jump shot 16-9
12:36   Marcus Dickinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
12:26   Personal foul on Marcus Dickinson  
12:09   Bad pass turnover on Diogo Brito, stolen by RJ Williams  
11:59   Marcus Dickinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
11:52   Offensive foul on Trevin Dorius  
11:52   Turnover on Trevin Dorius  
11:39   Justinian Jessup missed running Jump Shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
11:21   Lost ball turnover on Justin Bean, stolen by Alex Hobbs  
11:06 +2 RJ Williams made layup, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 16-11
10:49 +2 Sam Merrill made jump shot, assist by Justin Bean 18-11
10:36   Out of bounds turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.  
10:20 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brock Miller 21-11
9:54   Robin Jorch missed hook shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
9:31   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Offensive rebound by Utah State  
9:29   Personal foul on Alex Hobbs  
9:27 +2 Justin Bean made layup, assist by Abel Porter 23-11
9:16   Shooting foul on Justin Bean  
9:16 +1 Robin Jorch made 1st of 2 free throws 23-12
9:16 +1 Robin Jorch made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-13
8:55   Abel Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
8:53   Personal foul on Brock Miller  
8:41   Lost ball turnover on Alex Hobbs, stolen by Diogo Brito  
8:20 +2 Justin Bean made layup, assist by Neemias Queta 25-13
8:08   Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
8:05   Personal foul on Abu Kigab  
7:47   Offensive foul on Neemias Queta  
7:47   Turnover on Neemias Queta  
7:25   Jumpball received by Boise State  
7:16   Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Abel Porter  
6:55   Offensive foul on Neemias Queta  
6:55   Turnover on Neemias Queta  
6:38 +2 Abu Kigab made driving layup 25-15
6:22 +2 Justin Bean made driving layup, assist by Abel Porter 27-15
6:00   Personal foul on Abel Porter  
6:00   RJ Williams missed free throw  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
5:52 +3 Diogo Brito made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abel Porter 30-15
5:32   Shooting foul on Abel Porter  
5:32 +1 Derrick Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 30-16
5:32 +1 Derrick Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-17
5:15   Personal foul on Marcus Dickinson  
5:03 +2 Diogo Brito made jump shot, assist by Alphonso Anderson 32-17
4:47   Derrick Alston Jr. missed running Jump Shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
4:36   Sam Merrill missed jump shot  
4:34   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
4:29   Personal foul on Derrick Alston Jr.  
4:14   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Offensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
4:12 +2 Alphonso Anderson made dunk 34-17
3:52   Abu Kigab missed fade-away jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Abel Porter  
3:37   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
3:35   Personal foul on Alphonso Anderson  
3:36   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:36 +1 Derrick Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-18
3:15   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
3:04   Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
2:53 +2 Alphonso Anderson made layup, assist by Sam Merrill 36-18
2:36   Personal foul on Alphonso Anderson  
2:36   RJ Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:36 +1 RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-19
2:21 +2 Sam Merrill made driving layup 38-19
2:00 +3 Max Rice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs 38-22
1:33   Personal foul on Derrick Alston Jr.  
1:33   Justin Bean missed free throw  
1:33   Offensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
1:27   Alphonso Anderson missed dunk  
1:25   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
1:25   Justin Bean missed dunk  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Boise State  
1:13   Bad pass turnover on Alex Hobbs  
51.0   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
49.0   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
44.0 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot 38-25
11.0   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
9.0   Offensive rebound by Sean Bairstow  
8.0   Traveling violation turnover on Sean Bairstow  
5.0   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UTAHST Aggies 37
BOISE Broncos 50

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Sam Merrill missed jump shot  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
19:42   Offensive foul on Robin Jorch  
19:42   Turnover on Robin Jorch  
19:20   Brock Miller missed jump shot  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Boise State  
19:07 +3 Abu Kigab made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Dickinson 38-28
18:47   Lost ball turnover on Justin Bean, stolen by Abu Kigab  
18:20   Marcus Dickinson missed running Jump Shot, blocked by Neemias Queta  
18:18   Offensive rebound by Boise State  
18:14   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Utah State  
17:56   Justin Bean missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
17:37   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Offensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
17:25 +2 Robin Jorch made layup 38-30
17:06   Abel Porter missed layup  
17:04   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
17:04   Justin Bean missed dunk  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
16:59   Shooting foul on Neemias Queta  
16:59   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:59 +1 Derrick Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-31
16:36 +2 Neemias Queta made layup, assist by Brock Miller 40-31
16:36   Shooting foul on Justinian Jessup  
16:36   Neemias Queta missed free throw  
16:36   Offensive rebound by Brock Miller  
16:36 +2 Brock Miller made dunk 42-31
16:17 +2 Justinian Jessup made layup 42-33
15:46 +2 Neemias Queta made layup, assist by Justin Bean 44-33
15:32   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30   Offensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
15:30 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made dunk 44-35
15:01 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot 47-35
14:37   Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Offensive rebound by Boise State  
14:26   Robin Jorch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Brock Miller  
14:07   Personal foul on Marcus Dickinson  
13:50   Bad pass turnover on Diogo Brito, stolen by RJ Williams  
13:41   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
13:26   Lost ball turnover on Sam Merrill, stolen by Justinian Jessup  
13:17 +2 RJ Williams made layup, assist by RayJ Dennis 47-37
13:17   Shooting foul on Trevin Dorius  
13:17 +1 RJ Williams made free throw 47-38
12:56 +2 Sam Merrill made layup 49-38
12:46   Traveling violation turnover on Abu Kigab  
12:25   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Offensive rebound by Utah State  
12:22   Personal foul on Abu Kigab  
12:02   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis  
11:50   Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot  
11:49   Offensive rebound by Boise State  
11:48   Personal foul on Alphonso Anderson  
11:40   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
11:28 +2 Abel Porter made finger-roll layup 51-38
11:28   Shooting foul on RayJ Dennis  
11:28   Abel Porter missed free throw  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
11:06 +2 Justinian Jessup made floating jump shot 51-40
10:52   Abel Porter missed layup, blocked by RJ Williams  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs  
10:47   Offensive foul on RJ Williams  
10:47   Turnover on RJ Williams  
10:32   Personal foul on Justinian Jessup  
10:32 +1 Sam Merrill made 1st of 2 free throws 52-40
10:32 +1