BC
WAKE

No Text

Childress, Wake Forest beat Boston College 80-62

  • AP
  • Jan 19, 2020

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) With one of his forwards out of the lineup Sunday, Wake Forest coach Danny Manning doubled down on his big men, and it paid off in the Demon Deacons’ 80-62 victory over Boston College.

Brandon Childress scored 20 points and big men Olivier Sarr and Ody Oguama combined for 30 points and 23 rebounds. Both finished with double doubles.

The 7-foot Sarr scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Oguama had 16 points and 10 rebounds against the undermanned Eagles, who played without leading rebounder Steffon Mitchell, who was sick. The Deacons (9-8, 2-5 ACC) held a 44-27 rebounding edge.

With the big guys dominating, Childress hit 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

“Getting those guys going makes my job easier,” said Childress.

With 6-8 forward Isaiah Mucius sidelined by a leg injury suffered before the game, Manning put Sarr and the 6-9 freshman Oguama into the starting lineup together – they normally share a spot. Though Sarr made only his third start of the season, he averages about 26 minutes per game – about 10 more than Oguama, a regular starter.

Oguama played 23 minutes against BC (9-9, 3-4 ACC). He made 6 of 9 from the field and grabbed six offensive rebounds.

“It was great playing together,” Oguama said. “I tried to be the energy guy and work hard on both ends of the court. We just made it our job out of the gate to attack, attack, attack.”

“I thought they were terrific,” said Manning of Oguama and Sarr. “I thought our big guys were a big key. It was just a good overall team effort.”

BC was also still without 6-11 Nik Popovic, who has been out since December with a back injury. The Eagles found out the 6-8 Mitchell couldn’t play just before game time.

Boston College also struggled on the perimeter, making only 6 of 29 from 3-point range.

“They had us on the glass. They pounded us inside. And we couldn’t shoot the ball,” said BC coach Jim Christian.

The Deacons, who lost the season opener at BC, snapped a three-game losing streak. Andrien White made back-to-back 3-point shots at the start of the second half as the Deacons pulled away with a 24-4 run after BC, which never led, had tied the game at 28-28.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: The loss was evidence of the Eagles’ recent play despite their 3-3 ACC record entering the game. In their past four defeats -- sandwiched around a home triumph over Virginia -- the Eagles, who lack a consistent scoring threat, have lost by an average of more than 25 points.

Wake Forest: The Deacons’ inside game has shown improvement. Sarr and the 6-9 Oguama are a tough matchup, especially when Childress is on target from 3-point range. The Deacons have an opportunity to gain momentum with four more games against mid-level ACC teams before making a trip to No. 11 Louisville.

KEY MOMENT

After BC’s Jairus Hamilton made two free throws to tie the game at 28-all late in the first half, Boston College had four consecutive possessions with a chance to take the lead, but failed to convert.

KEY STATS

Sarr became the first Deacon to post a double-double in the first half since 2013. ... Turnovers prevented Wake Forest from putting the game away earlier. The Deacons committed 10 of their 16 turnovers – eight more than BC -- in the first half. ... The Eagles were hurt by 8-of-15 shooting at the foul line.

UP NEXT

Boston College: The Eagles play at Pitt on Jan. 22.

Wake Forest: The Deacons play at Clemson on Jan. 21.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
BC Eagles 29
WAKE Demon Deacons 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Wake Forest  
19:35 +3 Brandon Childress made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
19:04   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Torry Johnson  
18:35   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
18:23   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
18:07 +2 Torry Johnson made jump shot 0-5
17:40 +2 CJ Felder made jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 2-5
17:20   Personal foul on Jairus Hamilton  
17:10   Shooting foul on CJ Felder  
17:10 +1 Olivier Sarr made 1st of 2 free throws 2-6
17:10 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-7
16:47   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
16:28 +2 Ody Oguama made layup, assist by Olivier Sarr 2-9
16:17   Traveling violation turnover on Jay Heath  
16:06   Personal foul on Luka Kraljevic  
15:50   Offensive foul on Olivier Sarr  
15:50   Turnover on Olivier Sarr  
15:33 +2 Derryck Thornton made jump shot 4-9
15:23   Personal foul on Jay Heath  
15:08   Lost ball turnover on Andrien White, stolen by Jairus Hamilton  
15:06   Personal foul on Andrien White  
14:58 +2 Jairus Hamilton made hook shot, assist by Luka Kraljevic 6-9
14:58   Shooting foul on Ody Oguama  
14:58 +1 Jairus Hamilton made free throw 7-9
14:49   Personal foul on Jay Heath  
14:33 +2 Ismael Massoud made jump shot 7-11
14:18   Shooting foul on Ismael Massoud  
14:18   CJ Felder missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:20   CJ Felder missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
14:01   Jumpball received by Boston College  
14:01   Lost ball turnover on Ody Oguama, stolen by Chris Herren Jr.  
13:52   Personal foul on Jahcobi Neath  
13:40   Traveling violation turnover on CJ Felder  
13:27   Ismael Massoud missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
13:16 +2 Derryck Thornton made jump shot 9-11
13:06   Bad pass turnover on Jahcobi Neath  
12:50   Chris Herren Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
12:42   Personal foul on CJ Felder  
12:29   Jahcobi Neath missed layup  
12:27   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
12:25 +2 Olivier Sarr made tip-in 9-13
12:05   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:03   Offensive rebound by Kamari Williams  
12:05   Shooting foul on Ismael Massoud  
12:05   Kamari Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:05 +1 Kamari Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-13
11:36   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Andrew Kenny  
11:26   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Sharone Wright Jr.  
11:13   Torry Johnson missed layup  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
11:11 +2 Derryck Thornton made layup 12-13
10:48   Personal foul on Andrew Kenny  
10:48 +1 Olivier Sarr made free throw 12-14
10:48 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-15
10:26   Andrew Kenny missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  
10:17   Olivier Sarr missed layup  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Luka Kraljevic  
10:08   Kamari Williams missed layup  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Torry Johnson  
10:05   Lost ball turnover on Torry Johnson, stolen by Derryck Thornton  
9:47   Chris Herren Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
9:45 +2 Ody Oguama made layup, assist by Brandon Childress 12-17
9:45   Shooting foul on Jairus Hamilton  
9:40 +1 Ody Oguama made free throw 12-18
9:16   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
9:09   Offensive foul on Ody Oguama  
9:09   Turnover on Ody Oguama  
8:55 +3 Kamari Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Herren Jr. 15-18
8:41   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
8:41   Shooting foul on CJ Felder  
8:41 +1 Olivier Sarr made 1st of 2 free throws 15-19
8:41 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-20
8:20   Luka Kraljevic missed jump shot  
8:18   Offensive rebound by Jay Heath  
8:13 +2 Jay Heath made tip-in 17-20
8:11   Bad pass turnover on Andrien White  
7:52   Luka Kraljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
7:44 +3 Brandon Childress made 3-pt. jump shot 17-23
7:14   Traveling violation turnover on Derryck Thornton  
7:00   Bad pass turnover on Ismael Massoud, stolen by Jay Heath  
6:50 +2 Derryck Thornton made jump shot 19-23
6:38   Jahcobi Neath missed layup  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Andrew Kenny  
6:29   Jay Heath missed layup  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
6:18 +2 Olivier Sarr made dunk, assist by Ismael Massoud 19-25
5:45 +3 Andrew Kenny made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 22-25
5:24   Shooting foul on Jay Heath  
5:24   Brandon Childress missed 1st of 3 free throws  
5:24   Brandon Childress missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
5:24 +1 Brandon Childress made 3rd of 3 free throws 22-26
5:03 +2 Derryck Thornton made layup 24-26
4:38 +2 Ismael Massoud made layup, assist by Brandon Childress 24-28
4:14 +2 Jairus Hamilton made hook shot 26-28
3:59   Olivier Sarr missed layup  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Andrew Kenny  
3:48   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
3:40   Offensive foul on Brandon Childress  
3:40   Turnover on Brandon Childress  
3:24   Personal foul on Andrien White  
3:24 +1 Jairus Hamilton made free throw 27-28
3:24 +1 Jairus Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-28
3:05   Bad pass turnover on Andrien White  
2:46   Chris Herren Jr. missed jump shot  
2:44   Offensive rebound by Luka Kraljevic  
2:37   Traveling violation turnover on Luka Kraljevic  
2:20   Torry Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
2:06   Andrew Kenny missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
1:57   Personal foul on Chris Herren Jr.  
1:57   Torry Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:57 +1 Torry Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-29
1:42   Kamari Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Ismael Massoud  
1:35   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Kamari Williams  
1:22   Andrew Kenny missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
1:13 +3 Brandon Childress made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Torry Johnson 28-32
51.0   Offensive foul on Luka Kraljevic  
51.0   Turnover on Luka Kraljevic  
51.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Derryck Thornton  
51.0 +1 Brandon Childress made 1st of 2 free throws 28-33
51.0 +1 Brandon Childress made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-34
51.0   Ismael Massoud missed jump shot  
49.0   Defensive rebound by Luka Kraljevic  
49.0   Shooting foul on Olivier Sarr  
49.0   Luka Kraljevic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
49.0 +1 Luka Kraljevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-34
8.0   Olivier Sarr missed layup  
6.0   Offensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
6.0   Shooting foul on Chris Herren Jr.  
7.0 +1 Ody Oguama made 1st of 2 free throws 29-35
7.0 +1 Ody Oguama made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-36
0.0   Chris Herren Jr. missed layup  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Ismael Massoud  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BC Eagles 33
WAKE Demon Deacons 44

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Personal foul on Jairus Hamilton  
19:33   Olivier Sarr missed layup, blocked by Luka Kraljevic  
19:31   Offensive rebound by Wake Forest  
19:28   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
19:13   Shooting foul on Olivier Sarr  
19:13   CJ Felder missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:13   CJ Felder missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
19:00 +3 Andrien White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 29-39
18:43 +3 Luka Kraljevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Heath 32-39
18:30 +3 Andrien White made 3-pt. jump shot 32-42
18:11   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
18:01 +2 Olivier Sarr made alley-oop shot, assist by Brandon Childress 32-44
17:34   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
17:32   Shooting foul on Luka Kraljevic  
17:26   Ody Oguama missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:26   Ody Oguama missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Luka Kraljevic  
17:11   Jairus Hamilton missed jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Ismael Massoud  
16:50   Torry Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48   Offensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
16:47 +2 Ody Oguama made tip-in 32-46
16:47   Shooting foul on Luka Kraljevic  
16:47 +1 Ody Oguama made free throw 32-47
16:27   Traveling violation turnover on CJ Felder  
16:13   Offensive foul on Torry Johnson  
16:13   Turnover on Torry Johnson  
15:56   Jay Heath missed layup  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
15:31   Ody Oguama missed layup  
15:29   Offensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
15:25   Ody Oguama missed hook shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Andrew Kenny  
15:18   Jay Heath missed layup  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Ismael Massoud  
15:09   Offensive foul on Torry Johnson  
15:09   Turnover on Torry Johnson  
14:52   Andrew Kenny missed layup, blocked by Ody Oguama  
14:50   Offensive rebound by Boston College  
14:30   Kamari Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
14:30   Andrien White missed layup  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
14:30   Shooting foul on Kamari Williams  
14:30   Ody Oguama missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:30   Ody Oguama missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:30   Offensive rebound by Wake Forest  
14:13 +3 Brandon Childress made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrien White 32-50
13:53   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  
13:39 +2 Ody Oguama made dunk, assist by Jahcobi Neath 32-52
13:38 +2 CJ Felder made dunk, assist by Derryck Thornton 34-52
13:00   Shooting foul on Luka Kraljevic  
13:00   Jahcobi Neath missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:00 +1 Jahcobi Neath made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-53
13:00   Jairus Hamilton missed layup  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Ismael Massoud