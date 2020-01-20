NCST
Wolfpack ends long skid against Virginia, 53-51

  • Jan 20, 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) North Carolina State took a page from the book Virginia used to win a national championship last season and used it against the Cavaliers.

The Wolfpack overcame a second-half drought of more than 10 minutes on Monday night and recovered just in time for a 53-51 victory over the Cavaliers.

D.J. Funderburk scored 14 points before fouling out and C.J. Bryce added 13 points for N.C. State (14-5, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), including a jumper with 27 seconds left after allowing the shot clock to race to near 0:00. The victory ended an eight-game losing streak against the Cavaliers.

''This is the second game in a row where I thought our guys stepped up and won the game on the defensive end,'' Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said.

It took plenty of patience, Bryce and fellow guard Markell Johnson said.

''We were stuck at 42 for the longest time,'' Johnson said of the drought that lasted from a basket with 13:51 left until Jericole Hellems' 3-pointer with 3:38 left. ''I just tried to do whatever I could to get the lead and then C.J. hit a great shot and took it from there.''

Johnson and Bryce each played nearly 38 minutes.

''We did a really good job of keeping our composure and staying patient and it worked out for us.'' Bryce said.

Virginia (12-6, 4-4) had used a 15-0 run during the N.C. State drought that lasted 10:13 to take a 46-42 lead, bringing the crowd at John Paul Jones Arena back into the game. Hellems' 3-pointer ended N.C. State' skid, and, after a free throw by Mamadi Diakite for Virginia, Johnson hit a 3-pointer and then Hellems followed two Virginia misses with a putback that gave the Wolfpack a 50-47 lead.

Johnson and Bryce both missed the front end of one-and-one free throw opportunities, and Kihei Clark hit a pair for Virginia. Braxton Beverly made the first and missed the second for the Wolfpack with 7.2 seconds left, and the Cavaliers Casey Morsell was short on a contested 3 at the buzzer.

''They made a couple plays,. That's what you have to do down the stretch to win,'' Virginia coach Tony Bennett said after his team's third home loss of the season, which is more than the two they had the last two seasons combined.

Clark led Virginia with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Wolfpack had used an 8-0 run to go ahead 42-31. Virginia helped out by going scoreless for more than 6 1/2 minutes. Francisco Caffaro, who had just been inserted into the game, ended the drought with 11:13 left, sparking Virginia's run.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The Wolfpack seemed on their way to a solid victory until the drought, during which they were 1 for 8 from the field with five turnovers and repeatedly let the shot clock run down into single digits, forcing bad shots. ... NC State also played without 6-foot-11 ACC shot-blocking leader Manny Bates (2.94), who is in the concussion protocol, and forward Pat Andree (ankle). Keatts said he didn't know is Bates will be available come Saturday.

Virginia: In the Cavaliers' continuing search for scoring help, freshman Casey Morsell had as many as three field goals for the first time since a 65-56 victory against Navy on Dec. 29. He was 4 for 20 from the field in his last five games. He finished the night 4 for 9 and his buzzer-beater attempt was closely guarded. Morsell said he was trying to get the ball to Clark but when he couldn't find him quickly, ''time was ticking so I had to let it go.''

UP NEXT

The Wolfpack remains on the road and plays at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

The Cavaliers go on the road and play at Wake Forest on Sunday.

1st Half
NCST Wolfpack 28
UVA Cavaliers 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Virginia  
19:44 +2 Jay Huff made jump shot, assist by Tomas Woldetensae 0-2
19:13 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup, assist by C.J. Bryce 2-2
18:47   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
18:22   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
18:10   Kihei Clark missed jump shot, blocked by D.J. Funderburk  
18:08   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
18:03 +2 Jericole Hellems made layup 4-2
17:49   Lost ball turnover on Braxton Key, stolen by C.J. Bryce  
17:43 +2 C.J. Bryce made layup 6-2
17:16   Braxton Key missed jump shot  
17:14   Offensive rebound by Braxton Key  
17:09 +2 Braxton Key made layup 6-4
16:50   Shooting foul on Jay Huff  
16:50 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 7-4
16:50 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-4
16:35 +2 Mamadi Diakite made floating jump shot 8-6
16:22   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
15:59 +2 Kihei Clark made floating jump shot 8-8
15:26   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
15:08   Out of bounds turnover on Casey Morsell  
14:53 +2 Markell Johnson made layup 10-8
14:19   Personal foul on C.J. Bryce  
14:03   Braxton Key missed layup  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
13:49   Personal foul on Braxton Key  
13:43   Danny Dixon missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
13:25   Lost ball turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by C.J. Bryce  
13:25   Shooting foul on Casey Morsell  
13:25 +1 C.J. Bryce made 1st of 2 free throws 11-8
13:25   C.J. Bryce missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
13:12   Lost ball turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Danny Dixon  
12:46   Devon Daniels missed layup  
12:44   Offensive rebound by Danny Dixon  
12:39   Danny Dixon missed layup  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Kody Stattmann  
12:16 +2 Braxton Key made jump shot, assist by Casey Morsell 11-10
11:48   Lost ball turnover on Devon Daniels, stolen by Braxton Key  
11:38   Shooting foul on Markell Johnson  
11:38 +1 Braxton Key made 1st of 2 free throws 11-11
11:38 +1 Braxton Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-12
11:15 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup 13-12
10:52 +3 Mamadi Diakite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 13-15
10:40   Personal foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
10:26 +2 D.J. Funderburk made dunk, assist by Markell Johnson 15-15
10:00   Out of bounds turnover on Mamadi Diakite  
9:38   Shooting foul on Mamadi Diakite  
9:37 +1 Braxton Beverly made 1st of 3 free throws 16-15
9:37 +1 Braxton Beverly made 2nd of 3 free throws 17-15
9:37 +1 Braxton Beverly made 3rd of 3 free throws 18-15
9:25   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:23   Offensive rebound by Jay Huff  
9:19 +2 Jay Huff made dunk 18-17
9:05   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
9:01   Personal foul on D.J. Funderburk  
8:42 +2 Casey Morsell made layup 18-19
8:25   Devon Daniels missed fade-away jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
8:07   Lost ball turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Braxton Beverly  
7:53   C.J. Bryce missed layup  
7:51   Offensive rebound by Danny Dixon  
7:46 +2 Danny Dixon made layup 20-19
7:34   Kicked ball violation on NC State  
7:23   Shooting foul on Danny Dixon  
7:23 +1 Jay Huff made 1st of 2 free throws 20-20
7:23   Jay Huff missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Danny Dixon  
6:57 +2 C.J. Bryce made turnaround jump shot 22-20
6:41   Chase Coleman missed floating jump shot  
6:39   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
6:21 +2 Casey Morsell made jump shot 22-22
6:15   Personal foul on Chase Coleman  
5:50   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Chase Coleman  
5:35   Braxton Key missed jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Braxton Beverly  
5:24 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup, assist by Markell Johnson 24-22
5:24   Shooting foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
5:24   D.J. Funderburk missed free throw  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Casey Morsell  
5:08 +2 Braxton Key made layup 24-24
4:55   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
4:33   Mamadi Diakite missed fade-away jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
4:24   C.J. Bryce missed layup  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
4:05   Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   Offensive rebound by Braxton Key  
3:40   Braxton Key missed layup  
3:38   Offensive rebound by Kody Stattmann  
3:23   Kody Stattmann missed layup  
3:21   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
3:16 +2 Markell Johnson made layup 26-24
2:53   Casey Morsell missed layup  
2:51   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
2:24   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
1:54   Mamadi Diakite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:52   Offensive rebound by Kody Stattmann  
1:46   Braxton Key missed jump shot  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
1:26 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup, assist by Devon Daniels 28-24
54.0   Braxton Key missed layup  
52.0   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
46.0   Devon Daniels missed layup, blocked by Casey Morsell  
44.0   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
40.0 +2 Kody Stattmann made layup, assist by Kihei Clark 28-26
8.0   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6.0   Offensive rebound by NC State  
4.0   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NCST Wolfpack 25
UVA Cavaliers 25

Time Team Play Score
19:32   Jericole Hellems missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
19:17   Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by NC State  
18:53 +3 C.J. Bryce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 31-26
18:36 +3 Jay Huff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Woldetensae 31-29
18:13 +3 Devon Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 34-29
17:50 +2 Kihei Clark made driving layup 34-31
17:30 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup, assist by Devon Daniels 36-31
17:09   Tomas Woldetensae missed jump shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
17:00   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
16:40   Lost ball turnover on Mamadi Diakite, stolen by Jericole Hellems  
16:35   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot, blocked by Mamadi Diakite  
16:33   Offensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
16:33   Jericole Hellems missed jump shot, blocked by Mamadi Diakite  
16:31   Offensive rebound by NC State  
16:18   Personal foul on Jay Huff  
15:58   Markell Johnson missed jump shot  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
15:32   Tomas Woldetensae missed jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
15:23 +2 Devon Daniels made driving layup 38-31
15:23   Shooting foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
15:23 +1 Devon Daniels made free throw 39-31
14:55   Personal foul on Jericole Hellems  
14:46   Jay Huff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:44   Offensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
14:35   Kihei Clark missed layup  
14:33   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
14:33   Personal foul on Kihei Clark  
14:18   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:13   Offensive rebound by NC State  
14:07   D.J. Funderburk missed layup, blocked by Mamadi Diakite  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
13:59   Casey Morsell missed layup, blocked by Jericole Hellems  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
13:45 +3 C.J. Bryce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 42-31
13:27   Personal foul on Markell Johnson  
13:17   Lost ball turnover on Jay Huff, stolen by D.J. Funderburk  
12:46   D.J. Funderburk missed hook shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Kody Stattmann  
12:33   Kihei Clark missed layup  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Braxton Beverly  
12:04   Devon Daniels missed floating jump shot  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
11:44   Braxton Key missed jump shot  
11:42   Offensive rebound by Jay Huff  
11:29   Jay Huff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Braxton Key  
11:27   Personal foul on D.J. Funderburk  
11:12 +2 Francisco Caffaro made layup, assist by Kihei Clark 42-33
10:46   Devon Daniels missed layup  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Casey Morsell  
10:28   Lost ball turnover on Tomas Woldetensae, stolen by Jericole Hellems  
10:19   Offensive foul on Devon Daniels  
10:19   Turnover on Devon Daniels  
10:07 +2 Kihei Clark made driving layup 42-35
9:37   Markell Johnson missed jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
9:11   Kihei Clark missed floating jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Danny Dixon  
8:40   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Shot clock violation turnover on NC State  
8:18   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
8:18 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 1st of 2 free throws 42-36
8:18 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-37
7:50   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
7:32   Kody Stattmann missed jump shot  
7:30   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
7:28   Personal foul on Jericole Hellems  
7:24 +2 Casey Morsell made jump shot 42-39
7:14   Personal foul on Casey Morsell  
7:14   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Francisco Caffaro  
7:14   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on D.J. Funderburk  
7:00   Lost ball turnover on Devon Daniels, stolen by Casey Morsell  
6:48   Personal foul on D.J. Funderburk  
6:48 +1 Francisco Caffaro made 1st of 2 free throws 42-40
6:48 +1 Francisco Caffaro made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-41
6:37   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
6:07 +3 Casey Morsell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 42-44
5:46   Offensive foul on Jericole Hellems  
5:46   Turnover on Jericole Hellems  
5:30   Kody Stattmann missed layup  
5:28   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
5:22   Personal foul on Mamadi Diakite  
5:07   Lost ball turnover on Jericole Hellems, stolen by Mamadi Diakite  
4:38 +2 Francisco Caffaro made layup, assist by Kihei Clark 42-46
4:38   Shooting foul on Danny Dixon  
4:38   Francisco Caffaro missed free throw  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Danny Dixon  
4:25   Personal foul on Kihei Clark  
4:25   Markell Johnson missed free throw  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Casey Morsell  
4:04   Casey Morsell missed jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by NC State  
3:40 +3 Jericole Hellems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braxton Beverly 45-46
3:14   Personal foul on Jericole Hellems  
3:14   Mamadi Diakite missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:14 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-47
2:45 +3 Markell Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 48-47
2:14   Casey Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:12   Offensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
2:01   Kihei Clark missed hook shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems