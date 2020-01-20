TEXAS
WVU

No Text

No. 14 West Virginia cruises to 97-59 win over Texas

  AP
  Jan 20, 2020

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Oscar Tshiebwe sprinted the length of the court to chase down an errant Texas inbounds pass. While the home crowd implored him not to touch the ball, Tshiebwe grabbed it anyway just before it reached the corner end line, took one dribble and slammed the ball through the net.

It was that kind of night for both the Mountaineers and the Longhorns, who limped through the fifth-worst loss in program history and the worst under coach Shaka Smart.

Tshiebwe had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Derek Culver scored 13 points, No. 14 West Virginia jumped to a big early lead and coasted to a 97-59 victory over Texas on Monday night.

Tschiebe, a former McDonald's all-American, is one of the nation's top freshman rebounders and is West Virginia's leading scorer. Midway through the second half the 6-foot-9, 260-pounder showed off his running skills.

''That feels great,'' he said. ''I didn't know I was going to catch that. I just said let me try. They say, the more you try the easier you're going to make it. Actually, I ran so fast and I got it. I looked back and no one was close, I said, 'I'm going to go dunk the ball.'''

His teammates were impressed.

''We're not going to forget how he ran the ball down when it was almost out of bounds,'' Culver said. ''I don't understand how he did it. Oscar just took off.''

Jermaine Haley added 12 points and Jordan McCabe scored 10 for the Mountaineers (15-3, 4-2 Big 12), who bounced back from a lopsided loss at Kansas State that cost them a spot in the top 10 this week.

Texas (12-6, 2-4 Big 12) has dropped two straight after falling to No. 3 Kansas at home on Saturday.

The Longhorns were out of this one pretty early.

Texas got outhustled for rebounds and loose balls and suffered through two long scoring droughts in the first half. Matt Coleman, Kamaka Hepa, Jericho Sims and Royce Hamm picked up three first-half fouls apiece.

Only Sims eventually fouled out, but the Mountaineers used a lopsided advantage in free throws during a 20-0 run that gave them a 43-15 lead 2 minutes before halftime.

Smart has seen this type of lopsided loss before. Monday marked the two-year anniversary of Texas' 35-point defeat to the Mountaineers in Morgantown.

''I've got to do a better job of getting our guys ready to stand up to them in a game like tonight,'' Smart said. ''We didn't have the level of fight we needed to have for a lot of things on both ends of the floor.''

Coach Bob Huggins had chided his players for not heeding his warning about locking down Kansas State, which scored 84 points against one of the nation's top defenses on Saturday.

West Virginia listened to him against Texas. The Longhorns were held to 36% shooting for the game.

''For a one day prep, I thought we did a really good job,'' Huggins said. ''We pretty much did what we asked them to do. We didn't get beat to loose balls, we got beat to every loose ball the other day.''

Jase Febres led Texas with 18 points, and Coleman added 15.

West Virginia committed eight turnovers, far below their Big 12-worst average of 15.

''If we can keep them at single digits we can keep winning big,'' West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews said.

RUPP NEXT

Huggins picked up his 875th career Division I victory. With his next win, he'll tie Kentucky's Adolph Rupp for seventh place all time.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns had kept the game close for the first seven minutes, then started bleeding fouls. They committed 18 turnovers for the game, set a season low for first half points scored (20) and gave up the most in a game all season.

West Virginia: Nine players scored at least seven points. The Mountaineers outrebounded the Longhorns 53-25 and had a 27-4 advantage in second-chance points. West Virginia improved to 9-0 at home.

RIDE FOR THE KID

Easily the game's loudest ovation was for freshman walk-on Spencer Macke, a crowd favorite who scored his first career 3-pointer with 23 seconds left in the game. His teammates carried him on their shoulders off the court.

MATTHEWS IS BACK

Matthews had struggled mightily with a combined 16 points over the seven previous games. He scored six in the first five minutes Monday, made his first 3-pointer in over a month and finished with eight points.

''My teammates have been on me,'' Matthews said. ''Ever since I had my first off game, my teammates have been on me everyday in practice. Everybody wants me to get back to what I was doing. I think tonight was just the first step to me getting my confidence back.''

UP NEXT

Texas hosts LSU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

West Virginia hosts Missouri in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

1st Half
TEXAS Longhorns 20
WVU Mountaineers 45

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas  
19:43   Jericho Sims missed jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
19:20   Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
19:14 +2 Courtney Ramey made layup 2-0
18:54 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup 2-2
18:26   Kamaka Hepa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Offensive rebound by Texas  
18:19   Lost ball turnover on Jericho Sims, stolen by Oscar Tshiebwe  
18:16   Jordan McCabe missed layup  
18:14   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
18:14   Shooting foul on Kamaka Hepa  
18:14   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:14 +1 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-3
17:52   Jase Febres missed jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
17:39 +2 Derek Culver made layup 2-5
17:29   Matt Coleman III missed layup  
17:28   Offensive rebound by Texas  
17:18   Jericho Sims missed hook shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
17:01 +3 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Haley 2-8
16:35 +2 Jericho Sims made dunk, assist by Matt Coleman III 4-8
16:20   Personal foul on Matt Coleman III  
16:02   Gabe Osabuohien missed jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
15:48   Courtney Ramey missed layup  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
15:39   Derek Culver missed hook shot  
15:37   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
15:34   Jumpball received by West Virginia  
15:19   Gabe Osabuohien missed layup  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
15:09   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
14:58 +2 Jordan McCabe made jump shot 4-10
14:43   Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
14:35   Bad pass turnover on Matt Coleman III, stolen by Jermaine Haley  
14:15 +2 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made jump shot, assist by Gabe Osabuohien 4-12
13:53 +3 Matt Coleman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey 7-12
13:38   Shooting foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
13:38   Oscar Tshiebwe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:38 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-13
13:14 +3 Kamaka Hepa made 3-pt. jump shot 10-13
13:02   Personal foul on Andrew Jones  
12:54 +2 Gabe Osabuohien made layup 10-15
12:39 +3 Jase Febres made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Jones 13-15
12:21 +2 Gabe Osabuohien made jump shot 13-17
12:07   Personal foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
12:03   Offensive foul on Matt Coleman III  
12:03   Turnover on Matt Coleman III  
11:52   Personal foul on Jericho Sims  
11:34   Miles McBride missed jump shot  
11:32   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
11:29   Personal foul on Jericho Sims  
11:29 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws 13-18
11:29 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-19
11:04   Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by West Virginia  
10:39   Personal foul on Kai Jones  
10:39   Oscar Tshiebwe missed free throw  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Texas  
10:17   Offensive foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
10:17   Turnover on Royce Hamm Jr.  
9:59   Out of bounds turnover on Derek Culver  
9:47   Personal foul on Miles McBride  
9:40   Kai Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
9:26   Derek Culver missed jump shot  
9:24   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
9:20 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup 13-21
9:06   Traveling violation turnover on Gerald Liddell  
8:54 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made jump shot, assist by Jermaine Haley 13-23
8:39 +2 Kai Jones made dunk, assist by Courtney Ramey 15-23
8:39   Shooting foul on Miles McBride  
8:39   Kai Jones missed free throw  
8:39   Offensive rebound by Gerald Liddell  
8:19   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
8:04   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
7:59   Shooting foul on Kamaka Hepa  
7:59 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws 15-24
7:59 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-25
7:57   Bad pass turnover on Kamaka Hepa, stolen by Jermaine Haley  
7:56 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup 15-27
7:32   Kamaka Hepa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
7:16 +2 Derek Culver made hook shot 15-29
6:59   Lost ball turnover on Courtney Ramey  
6:39 +3 Jordan McCabe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Haley 15-32
6:22   Personal foul on Jordan McCabe  
6:08   Lost ball turnover on Gerald Liddell, stolen by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
6:01   Shooting foul on Gerald Liddell  
6:01   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:01   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
5:37   Courtney Ramey missed jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe  
5:22   Lost ball turnover on Derek Culver  
5:17   Kamaka Hepa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
5:06   Jermaine Haley missed hook shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Texas  
4:44   Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe  
4:33 +2 Gabe Osabuohien made jump shot 15-34
4:33   Shooting foul on Kamaka Hepa  
4:33 +1 Gabe Osabuohien made free throw 15-35
4:20   Personal foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
4:01   Lost ball turnover on Matt Coleman III, stolen by Chase Harler  
3:59   Chase Harler missed layup  
3:57   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
3:57   Shooting foul on Matt Coleman III  
3:57 +1 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 15-36
3:57 +1 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-37
3:33   Donovan Williams missed jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
3:15   Personal foul on Jericho Sims  
3:15   Logan Routt missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:15 +1 Logan Routt made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-38
3:13   Bad pass turnover on Royce Hamm Jr., stolen by Jordan McCabe  
3:04   Chase Harler missed layup  
3:02   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
3:00 +2 Jermaine Haley made tip-in 15-40
2:42   Bad pass turnover on Kai Jones, stolen by Derek Culver  
2:41   Personal foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
2:41 +1 Derek Culver made 1st of 2 free throws 15-41
2:41   Derek Culver missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:41   Offensive rebound by Logan Routt  
2:37   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
2:27   Jermaine Haley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
2:22   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe  
2:17   Chase Harler missed layup  
2:15   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
2:09   Derek Culver missed layup  
2:09   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
2:09   Jermaine Haley missed layup  
2:07   Offensive rebound by Logan Routt  
2:01   Logan Routt missed layup  
2:01   Offensive rebound by Logan Routt  
2:01 +2 Jordan McCabe made layup 15-43
1:46 +2 Gerald Liddell made jump shot 17-43
1:46   Shooting foul on Jordan McCabe  
1:46 +1 Gerald Liddell made free throw 18-43
1:18   Jermaine Haley missed layup  
1:16   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
1:12 +2 Derek Culver made layup 18-45
59.0   Jumpball received by Texas  
48.0   Traveling violation turnover on Courtney Ramey  
29.0   Personal foul on Will Baker  
29.0   Derek Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
29.0   Derek Culver missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Gerald Liddell  
22.0 +2 Courtney Ramey made layup, assist by Gerald Liddell 20-45
1.0   Gabe Osabuohien missed layup  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TEXAS Longhorns 39
WVU Mountaineers 52

Time Team Play Score
19:49 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup, assist by Derek Culver 20-47
19:31   Courtney Ramey missed layup  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
19:21   Jordan McCabe missed jump shot  
19:19   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
19:16 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made layup 20-49
18:46   Shooting foul on Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
18:46 +1 Jase Febres made 1st of 3 free throws 21-49
18:46 +1 Jase Febres made 2nd of 3 free throws 22-49
18:46 +1 Jase Febres made 3rd of 3 free throws 23-49
18:29   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McCabe, stolen by Courtney Ramey  
18:23   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Offensive rebound by Texas  
18:12   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by West Virginia  
17:56   Personal foul on Andrew Jones  
17:41   Lost ball turnover on Emmitt Matthews Jr., stolen by Jase Febres  
17:23   Jumpball received by Texas  
17:17   Jericho Sims missed hook shot  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
17:08   Derek Culver missed layup  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
17:05   Personal foul on Derek Culver  
16:41   Bad pass turnover on Courtney Ramey, stolen by Derek Culver  
16:41   Out of bounds turnover on Derek Culver  
16:35   Shooting foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
16:35   Jericho Sims missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:35 +1 Jericho Sims made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-49
16:15   Shooting foul on Jericho Sims  
16:15 +1 Derek Culver made 1st of 2 free throws 24-50
16:15 +1 Derek Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-51
15:54   Kai Jones missed jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
15:47 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup, assist by Taz Sherman 24-53
15:26   Will Baker missed hook shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
15:14   Shooting foul on Gerald Liddell  
15:14 +1 Derek Culver made 1st of 2 free throws 24-54
15:14 +1 Derek Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-55
15:08 +2 Matt Coleman III made layup 26-55
14:57   Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:55   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
14:55   Personal foul on Matt Coleman III