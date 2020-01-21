FLA
Williams, Mays help LSU hold on against Florida, 84-82

  • AP
  • Jan 21, 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Emmitt Williams scored 19 points, Skylar Mays capped an 18-point performance with two crucial free throws in the final 10 seconds, and LSU remained unbeaten in SEC play with an 84-82 victory over Florida on Tuesday night.

Keyontae Johnson had 16 points for Florida and briefly believed he'd forced overtime with a layup on a backdoor cut as time expired. But officials determined on video review that the half-second on the clock when the ball was put in play ran out before the ball left Johnson's hand.

Javonte Smart scored 13 points and freshman Trendon Watford punctuated his 14-point night with a two-handed dunk on a baseline cut to give LSU (14-4, 6-0) a 79-69 lead with 1:20 to go.

Noah Locke also had 16 points for Florida (12-6, 4-2), which created a tense finish by scoring 13 points in the final 1:11 on Andrew Nembhard's layup, Locke's 3, two more 3s by Johnson and a layup by Kerry Blackshear.

Nembhard and Balckshear each finished with 15 points.

LSU led for the final 14:08 and appeared to be taking control with an 11-3 run in the middle of the second half. Williams converted a layup while being fouled early in the surge. Mays added a jumper and Darius Days' layup made it 61-52 with a little less than 10 minutes to go.

LSU's lead hovered around six until Mays hit LSU's second 3 of the game with 4:02 remaining. Mays followed that up with a steal from Nembhard and Days pushed the Tigers' lead to 73-62 when snagged the long rebound from his missed 3 and drove past scrambling defenders for a layup.

The play prompted Florida coach Michael White to call timeout while LSU coach Will Wade stomped onto the court triumphantly, pumping both fists and hollering approvingly at his players.

Little could Wade know how very close the Gators would make it after that.

Florida briefly led by as many as eight points in the first half when Scottie Lewis' transition 3 capped a 12-6 surge and made it 25-17.

LSU responded by pressing defensively and scored nine straight, highlighted by sequence in which Marlon Taylor followed his 3 with a steal and fast-break dunk to put the Tigers in front 26-25.

The game remained tight for the remainder of the half, with Florida taking a 36-34 lead into the break on Lewis' jumper with 2 seconds on the clock.

BIG PICTURE

Florida's size and talent intermittently gave LSU fits. The Gators shot 50% and hit 11 3s. But untimely turnovers - 12 in all - and defensive breakdowns did them in.

LSU has won five five straight by four or fewer points, with the largest of those wins coming in overtime. While they've shown composure in games that have come down to the wire, the Tigers seemed to have a much more comfortable win in hand against Florida before nearly collapsing. in the final minute.

UP NEXT

Florida hosts No. 1 Baylor on Saturday night in the Big12/SEC Challenge.

LSU visits Texas on Saturday.

1st Half
FLA Gators 36
LSU Tigers 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by LSU  
19:31   Trendon Watford missed jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
19:17 +2 Andrew Nembhard made layup 2-0
18:53 +2 Skylar Mays made layup 2-2
18:35   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
18:25 +2 Emmitt Williams made jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart 2-4
18:07 +2 Omar Payne made layup, assist by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 4-4
17:51 +2 Javonte Smart made layup 4-6
17:33 +3 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 7-6
17:06   Javonte Smart missed jump shot  
17:04   Offensive rebound by Darius Days  
17:03   Personal foul on Noah Locke  
16:56   Bad pass turnover on Javonte Smart, stolen by Noah Locke  
16:44   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:42   Offensive rebound by Omar Payne  
16:32 +2 Omar Payne made dunk 9-6
16:27   Shooting foul on Darius Days  
16:14 +1 Omar Payne made free throw 10-6
16:05 +2 Trendon Watford made jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays 10-8
15:57 +3 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 13-8
15:35   Shooting foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
15:35 +1 Darius Days made 1st of 2 free throws 13-9
15:35 +1 Darius Days made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-10
15:27   Keyontae Johnson missed jump shot  
15:25   Offensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
15:17   Keyontae Johnson missed layup, blocked by Trendon Watford  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
15:05 +2 Emmitt Williams made dunk, assist by Javonte Smart 13-12
14:42 +3 Andrew Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 16-12
14:22   Shooting foul on Omar Payne  
14:22 +1 Javonte Smart made 1st of 2 free throws 16-13
14:22   Javonte Smart missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
14:12   Andrew Nembhard missed layup  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
14:06   Shooting foul on Tre Mann  
14:06 +1 Javonte Smart made 1st of 2 free throws 16-14
14:06 +1 Javonte Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-15
13:50 +2 Keyontae Johnson made layup 18-15
13:37   Marlon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Scottie Lewis  
13:24   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
13:16   Double dribble turnover on Javonte Smart  
13:02   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
12:35   Traveling violation turnover on Trendon Watford  
12:12   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
11:54   Lost ball turnover on Skylar Mays  
11:47   Traveling violation turnover on Ques Glover  
11:34   Marlon Taylor missed jump shot  
11:32   Offensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
11:32   Marlon Taylor missed jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
11:30   Personal foul on Marlon Taylor  
11:24   Ques Glover missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Aundre Hyatt  
11:05   Darius Days missed jump shot  
11:03   Offensive rebound by LSU  
10:59   Bad pass turnover on Darius Days, stolen by Ques Glover  
10:53 +2 Ques Glover made layup 20-15
10:40   Javonte Smart missed jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
10:29 +2 Omar Payne made dunk, assist by Andrew Nembhard 22-15
10:06   Emmitt Williams missed jump shot, blocked by Omar Payne  
10:04   Offensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
9:52   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Offensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
9:49   Traveling violation turnover on Marlon Taylor  
9:29   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
9:02   Emmitt Williams missed jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
8:57   Personal foul on Javonte Smart  
8:50   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
8:36   Personal foul on Andrew Nembhard  
8:28   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Ques Glover  
8:26   Personal foul on Trendon Watford  
8:01   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed layup  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
7:48   Skylar Mays missed layup  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
7:48   Personal foul on Emmitt Williams  
7:19   Andrew Nembhard missed jump shot  
7:17   Offensive rebound by Scottie Lewis  
7:17   Turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
7:04   Emmitt Williams missed jump shot  
7:02   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
6:57 +2 Emmitt Williams made tip-in 22-17
6:48 +3 Scottie Lewis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 25-17
6:28   Darius Days missed layup  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Noah Locke  
6:18   Keyontae Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
6:03   Lost ball turnover on Skylar Mays, stolen by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
5:55   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Nembhard, stolen by Javonte Smart  
5:47   Personal foul on Scottie Lewis  
5:42 +2 Trendon Watford made jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart 25-19
5:27   Bad pass turnover on Ques Glover, stolen by Skylar Mays  
5:23 +2 Javonte Smart made layup, assist by Skylar Mays 25-21
5:14   Bad pass turnover on Ques Glover  
5:01 +3 Marlon Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays 25-24
4:44   Lost ball turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr., stolen by Marlon Taylor  
4:33 +2 Marlon Taylor made dunk 25-26
4:27 +2 Scottie Lewis made layup 27-26
4:20   Emmitt Williams missed layup, blocked by Scottie Lewis  
4:18   Offensive rebound by LSU  
4:13   Javonte Smart missed jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Omar Payne  
3:57   Scottie Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Offensive rebound by Noah Locke  
3:38 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 30-26
3:14 +2 Skylar Mays made layup 30-28
2:46 +2 Noah Locke made jump shot 32-28
2:28 +2 Trendon Watford made jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart 32-30
2:04   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
1:38 +2 Trendon Watford made jump shot 32-32
1:38   Shooting foul on Omar Payne  
1:38 +1 Trendon Watford made free throw 32-33
1:16   Keyontae Johnson missed jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
1:02   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
51.0 +2 Scottie Lewis made jump shot 34-33
32.0   Shooting foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
32.0   Trendon Watford missed 1st of 2 free throws  
32.0 +1 Trendon Watford made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-34
3.0 +2 Scottie Lewis made jump shot 36-34
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
FLA Gators 46
LSU Tigers 50

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Personal foul on Javonte Smart  
19:43   Omar Payne missed layup  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
19:22   Emmitt Williams missed jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
19:12 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 39-34
18:43   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
18:32   Andrew Nembhard missed jump shot  
18:30   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
18:23   Skylar Mays missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:21   Offensive rebound by Darius Days  
18:18   Personal foul on Keyontae Johnson  
18:09 +2 Trendon Watford made jump shot, assist by Emmitt Williams 39-36
17:36   Bad pass turnover on Keyontae Johnson  
17:25   Shooting foul on Keyontae Johnson  
17:25   Emmitt Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:25   Emmitt Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Omar Payne  
17:05   Lost ball turnover on Noah Locke, stolen by Darius Days  
16:48 +2 Javonte Smart made jump shot 39-38
16:31   Scottie Lewis missed jump shot  
16:29   Offensive rebound by Scottie Lewis  
16:07   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:05   Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
16:00 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made layup 41-38
15:55   Personal foul on Tre Mann  
15:35 +2 Emmitt Williams made layup, assist by Javonte Smart 41-40
15:04   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Offensive rebound by Omar Payne  
15:02   Personal foul on Emmitt Williams  
15:02   Personal foul on Trendon Watford  
14:54   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Nembhard, stolen by Skylar Mays  
14:34 +2 Darius Days made layup, assist by Skylar Mays 41-42
14:19 +2 Andrew Nembhard made jump shot 43-42
14:09   Personal foul on Omar Payne  
14:09 +1 Darius Days made free throw 43-43
14:09 +1 Darius Days made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-44
14:05 +2 Skylar Mays made layup 43-46
13:53   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Nembhard, stolen by Skylar Mays  
13:45   Skylar Mays missed layup  
13:43   Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
13:34   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Scottie Lewis  
13:21   Personal foul on Marlon Taylor  
13:16   Shooting foul on Marlon Taylor  
13:16 +1 Andrew Nembhard made 1st of 2 free throws 44-46
13:16 +1 Andrew Nembhard made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-46
13:04   Shooting foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
13:04 +1 Javonte Smart made 1st of 2 free throws 45-47
13:04 +1 Javonte Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-48
12:54 +2 Ques Glover made layup 47-48
12:43 +2 Emmitt Williams made jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart 47-50
12:31   Personal foul on Trendon Watford  
12:18 +2 Keyontae Johnson made jump shot 49-50
12:00   Shooting foul on Noah Locke  
12:00 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 49-51
12:00 +1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-52
11:42   Keyontae Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
11:30   Emmitt Williams missed jump shot, blocked by Omar Payne  
11:28   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
11:28 +2 Emmitt Williams made layup 49-54
11:28   Shooting foul on Omar Payne  
11:28 +1 Emmitt Williams made free throw 49-55
11:12   Personal foul on Aundre Hyatt  
11:12 +1 Noah Locke made 1st of 2 free throws 50-55
11:12 +1 Noah Locke made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-55
10:58 +2 Javonte Smart made layup, assist by Skylar Mays 51-57
10:48   Personal foul on Emmitt Williams  
10:48   Keyontae Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:48 +1 Keyontae Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-57
10:29 +2 Skylar Mays made jump shot 52-59
10:20   Ques Glover missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
9:55 +2 Darius Days made layup, assist by Skylar Mays 52-61
9:46 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made layup 54-61
9:26   Offensive foul on Skylar Mays  
9:26