MISS
TENN

No Text

Tennessee wins 73-48 as Ole Miss suffers 6th straight loss

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee continued its recent surge by playing the stingy defense that has carried the Volunteers for much of the season.

The slumping Mississippi Rebels certainly had no answers for it.

John Fulkerson scored a career-high 18 points and matched a career high with 10 rebounds as Tennessee trounced Mississippi 73-48 on Tuesday night to hand the Rebels their sixth consecutive loss.

Ole Miss shot just 30.2% (19 of 63) against a Tennessee team that entered the night leading the SEC in scoring defense (59.6) and field-goal percentage defense (.382).

''That's really something we can pride ourselves on,'' Fulkerson said. ''If shots aren't falling, we can still lock down defensively. I think we have done a much better job on the defensive end, but I think we still have a long, long ways to go.''

Tennessee (12-6, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) won for the fourth time in five games while Ole Miss (9-9, 0-5) remained winless in SEC competition.

''We got outclassed in every phase,'' Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said.

Fulkerson scored 16 of his points in the first half as Tennessee built a 42-23 lead. Ole Miss shot just 24.2% overall (8 of 33) and 18.2% from 3-point range (2 of 11) over the first 20 minutes.

Ole Miss scored the first four points of the second half to get the margin down to 15, but Tennessee answered with a 12-3 run and never looked back.

The Vols have played particularly good defense in two games since an 80-63 loss at Georgia. Tennessee bounced back by winning 66-45 at Vanderbilt as the Commodores shot 0 of 25 from 3-point range, ending a streak of 1,080 straight games with at least one 3-point basket.

Tennessee followed that up with another dominant defensive performance against Ole Miss.

''They're communicating better,'' Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. ''They're talking better.''

Jordan Bowden and Josiah-Jordan James each scored 11 points for Tennessee. Olivier Nkamhoua had 10 points.

Ole Miss' Breein Tyree scored 18 points but shot just 7 of 22. Devontae Shuler added 11 points for the Rebels.

BIG PICTURE

Ole Miss: The Rebels had played well Saturday in an 80-76 loss to SEC leader LSU, but they couldn't put together the same kind of performance three nights later. Ole Miss couldn't shoot all night and also had other issues, as starting forward Khadim Sy played just 12 minutes before fouling out with 9:39 left. The schedule does Ole Miss no favors as it tries to end this skid. The Rebels visit Georgia, host No. 16 Auburn and go back on the road for a rematch with LSU in their next three games.

Tennessee: Yves Pons scored just six points Tuesday night but blocked three shots as he continues to play a big role in Tennessee's defensive prowess. Pons has blocked a shot in 18 straight games, the longest streak by a Tennessee player since C.J. Black also had a block in 18 straight games from January 1998 to November 1998. Black's streak spanned parts of two seasons.

SLOWING DOWN TYREE

Tyree entered the night with an SEC-leading 29.7 points per game in league competition, including a career-high 36 points Saturday in an 80-76 loss to conference leader LSU. But he had just four points by halftime Tuesday and did most of his scoring after Tennessee had built a huge lead.

Tyree was the first Ole Miss player to score at least 25 points in his first three conference games of a season since Joe Harvell did it in 1992.

QUOTABLE

''Before the game, I ate Lucky Charms for the first time maybe ever before a game,'' Fulkerson said as he joked about the reason for his fast start. ''I was just a little hungry so I just had a little bowl of Lucky Charms. I think the luck did work. It's the first time I've ever done that, and it's the first time I ever scored that many points in the first half probably throughout my whole career. I might be onto something, eating Lucky Charms before a game.''

UP NEXT

Ole Miss visits Georgia on Saturday.

Tennessee plays at No. 3 Kansas on Saturday as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
MISS Rebels 23
TENN Volunteers 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Ole Miss  
19:40 +2 KJ Buffen made layup 2-0
19:15 +2 Josiah-Jordan James made jump shot, assist by Jordan Bowden 2-2
18:50   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:48   Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
18:41   Blake Hinson missed layup  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
18:20   Josiah-Jordan James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
18:09   Khadim Sy missed layup  
18:07   Offensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
18:07   Khadim Sy missed layup, blocked by Yves Pons  
18:05   Offensive rebound by Ole Miss  
17:42   Personal foul on Blake Hinson  
17:31   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:29   Offensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
17:26   Yves Pons missed layup  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
17:07   Lost ball turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Santiago Vescovi  
17:00   Lost ball turnover on Santiago Vescovi, stolen by Blake Hinson  
16:55   Devontae Shuler missed layup  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
16:35   Yves Pons missed jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
16:21   Lost ball turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Santiago Vescovi  
16:21 +2 John Fulkerson made layup, assist by Santiago Vescovi 2-4
16:21   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
16:17 +1 John Fulkerson made free throw 2-5
16:04 +2 Devontae Shuler made layup 4-5
15:50   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
15:46   Personal foul on Santiago Vescovi  
15:46 +1 Bryce Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 5-5
15:46 +1 Bryce Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-5
15:30 +2 John Fulkerson made layup 6-7
15:30   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
15:30 +1 John Fulkerson made free throw 6-8
15:15   Personal foul on Josiah-Jordan James  
15:15   KJ Buffen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:15   KJ Buffen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Olivier Nkamhoua  
14:58 +2 Jordan Bowden made layup, assist by Olivier Nkamhoua 6-10
14:29   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Olivier Nkamhoua  
14:14   Josiah-Jordan James missed jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
13:59 +3 Bryce Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen 9-10
13:39   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Austin Crowley  
13:37   Personal foul on Yves Pons  
13:30   Bad pass turnover on KJ Buffen, stolen by John Fulkerson  
13:09 +3 Jalen Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 9-13
12:49   Bryce Williams missed jump shot  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Tennessee  
12:31 +2 Olivier Nkamhoua made layup, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 9-15
12:07   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
12:00   Personal foul on Sammy Hunter  
11:44 +2 John Fulkerson made jump shot 9-17
11:18   Austin Crowley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
10:46   Josiah-Jordan James missed jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
10:31   Austin Crowley missed layup  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
10:21 +2 John Fulkerson made layup, assist by Jalen Johnson 9-19
10:04   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
9:51   Yves Pons missed layup  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
9:39   Khadim Sy missed jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
9:30   Shooting foul on Devontae Shuler  
9:30 +1 Jordan Bowden made 1st of 2 free throws 9-20
9:30 +1 Jordan Bowden made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-21
9:19   Shooting foul on Jalen Johnson  
9:19   Breein Tyree missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:19 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-21
9:12   Personal foul on Carlos Curry  
9:10 +2 Jordan Bowden made jump shot, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 10-23
8:58   Personal foul on Uros Plavsic  
8:43 +3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot 13-23
8:23   Yves Pons missed jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
8:13   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
8:08   Personal foul on Devontae Shuler  
8:08 +1 Josiah-Jordan James made 1st of 2 free throws 13-24
8:08   Josiah-Jordan James missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
7:44   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
7:42   Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
7:42   Personal foul on Davonte Gaines  
7:40   KJ Buffen missed jump shot, blocked by Yves Pons  
7:38   Offensive rebound by Ole Miss  
7:29   Shooting foul on Santiago Vescovi  
7:29 +1 KJ Buffen made 1st of 2 free throws 14-24
7:29 +1 KJ Buffen made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-24
7:04 +2 Uros Plavsic made hook shot, assist by Yves Pons 15-26
6:42   Offensive foul on Khadim Sy  
6:42   Turnover on Khadim Sy  
6:29 +2 John Fulkerson made jump shot, assist by Jordan Bowden 15-28
6:07   Blake Hinson missed layup  
6:05   Offensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
5:57 +2 Blake Hinson made layup 17-28
5:56 +2 Josiah-Jordan James made layup 17-30
5:56   Shooting foul on Bryce Williams  
5:56 +1 Josiah-Jordan James made free throw 17-31
5:41 +2 Blake Hinson made layup 19-31
5:10   Out of bounds turnover on Tennessee  
4:59   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:57   Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
4:57   KJ Buffen missed layup, blocked by Olivier Nkamhoua  
4:55   Offensive rebound by Ole Miss  
4:47   Breein Tyree missed layup  
4:45   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
4:41   Personal foul on KJ Buffen  
4:41 +1 John Fulkerson made 1st of 2 free throws 19-32
4:41 +1 John Fulkerson made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-33
4:21   Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Tennessee  
4:08   Personal foul on Antavion Collum  
4:08 +1 Olivier Nkamhoua made 1st of 2 free throws 19-34
4:08 +1 Olivier Nkamhoua made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-35
3:57   Lost ball turnover on Sammy Hunter, stolen by John Fulkerson  
3:46   Lost ball turnover on John Fulkerson, stolen by Devontae Shuler  
3:32 +2 Devontae Shuler made layup 21-35
3:24   Lost ball turnover on Yves Pons, stolen by Blake Hinson  
3:23   Sammy Hunter missed layup, blocked by Yves Pons  
3:21   Offensive rebound by Sammy Hunter  
3:21 +2 Sammy Hunter made layup 23-35
3:04   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
3:02   Personal foul on Yves Pons  
3:02   Blake Hinson missed free throw  
3:02   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
2:46 +2 John Fulkerson made layup, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 23-37
2:25   Shooting foul on John Fulkerson  
2:25   Blake Hinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:25   Blake Hinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:25   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
2:18   Josiah-Jordan James missed jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
2:08   Traveling violation turnover on Blake Hinson  
1:50 +3 Josiah-Jordan James made 3-pt. jump shot 23-40
1:22   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
57.0   Josiah-Jordan James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
55.0   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
29.0   Breein Tyree missed layup, blocked by Olivier Nkamhoua  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Olivier Nkamhoua  
27.0   Personal foul on KJ Buffen  
27.0 +1 Olivier Nkamhoua made 1st of 2 free throws 23-41
27.0 +1 Olivier Nkamhoua made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-42
6.0   Devontae Shuler missed jump shot  
4.0   Offensive rebound by Bryce Williams  
4.0   Bryce Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Tennessee  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MISS Rebels 25
TENN Volunteers 31

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
19:35   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
19:25   Josiah-Jordan James missed layup, blocked by KJ Buffen  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
19:15 +2 Devontae Shuler made layup, assist by Blake Hinson 25-42
19:12   Personal foul on Breein Tyree  
19:01   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:59   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
18:52 +2 Breein Tyree made layup, assist by Blake Hinson 27-42
18:27   Personal foul on Khadim Sy  
18:25 +3 Santiago Vescovi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 27-45
17:58   Personal foul on Yves Pons  
17:53   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
17:51   Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
17:41   Blake Hinson missed layup  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Tennessee  
17:33   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Bowden, stolen by Breein Tyree  
17:20   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18   Offensive rebound by Austin Crowley  
17:12   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:10   Offensive rebound by Ole Miss  
17:08   Personal foul on Olivier Nkamhoua  
17:06   Breein Tyree missed layup  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
16:49 +2 Olivier Nkamhoua made layup, assist by Santiago Vescovi 27-47
16:23   Personal foul on Jordan Bowden  
16:17 +3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen 30-47
15:53   Lost ball turnover on Olivier Nkamhoua, stolen by KJ Buffen  
15:41   Austin Crowley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:39   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
15:30   Shooting foul on Blake Hinson  
15:30 +1 Josiah-Jordan James made 1st of 2 free throws 30-48
15:30 +1 Josiah-Jordan James made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-49
15:12   Bad pass turnover on Austin Crowley, stolen by Josiah-Jordan James  
14:47   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
14:23 +3 Jalen Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 30-52
13:52   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
13:36 +2 Olivier Nkamhoua made layup, assist by John Fulkerson 30-54
13:17   Bad pass turnover on Khadim Sy  
13:09   Personal foul on Breein Tyree  
13:02   Personal foul on Breein Tyree  
12:43   Jordan Bowden missed jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
12:31 +2 Khadim Sy made layup, assist by Devontae Shuler 32-54
12:09   Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
11:57   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
11:36   Shooting foul on Blake Hinson  
11:36 +1 Yves Pons made 1st of 2 free throws 32-55
11:36 +1 Yves Pons made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-56
11:16 +3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot 35-56
11:02   3-second violation turnover on Uros Plavsic  
11:00   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Offensive rebound by Ole Miss  
10:37   Lost ball turnover on KJ Buffen, stolen by John Fulkerson