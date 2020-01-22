NEB
WISC

Wisconsin pulls away from Nebraska for 82-68 win

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard's message to his team at halftime Tuesday was to not worry about the offense. He knew that end of the floor would take care of itself.

It certainly did.

Brad Davison scored 14 points, D'Mitrik Trice added 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Wisconsin hit a school-record 18 3-pointers to surge past Nebraska 82-68.

After leading 39-38 at halftime, the Badgers (12-7, 5-3 Big Ten) opened the second half on a 20-4 run to hand the Cornhuskers (7-12, 2-6) their fourth straight loss.

''There were just some things that needed to be straightened out and refocused on that end of he floor,'' Gard said of the defense in the first half. ''Knowing how they score, you can't get caught up in what is going to happen for us offensively because you're going to get open looks with how they play.''

Davison sparked the second-half surge by knocking down back-to-back 3s out of the locker room. The junior guard scored 11 points in the second half to help the Badgers bounce back from a loss to then-No. 15 Michigan State (now No. 11) on Friday.

''One of the big things that we took away from the Michigan State game was putting it on time, on target,'' Trice said. ''I think us hitting our shooters in the shooting pocket really helped our shooting tonight.''

Wisconsin had 23 assists against only 12 for the Cornhuskers and made 18 of 34 (53%) 3-point attempts.

''Obviously, we'll go back and look at it and how we can prevent some of those shots,'' Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. ''But I thought, for the most part, a lot of those were contested. Give Wisconsin credit for stepping up and knocking them down.''

Dachon Burke Jr. had a game-high 20 points and Kevin Cross scored 17 off the bench for the Cornhuskers, who countered with a 19-7 run of its own to pull within 66-61 with less than 8:00 to play. But that was as close as the Cornhuskers would come.

''It's a tough game,'' said Hoiberg, whose squad outscored the Badgers 36-16 in the paint. ''Any time you play Wisconsin, you gotta be ready for a battle. I thought our guys competed at a high level. Until the end of that game, I thought we gave ourselves a chance.''

Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who was averaging 12.5 points on 55% shooting and 7.8 rebounds over the Cornhuskers' last four games, finished with 12 points and three rebounds.

Nate Reuvers, who had 11 points and four blocks, moved into fourth place on Wisconsin's all-time blocks list. The 6-foot-11 junior now has 127 for his career, passing Rashard Griffith's 124.

With the Badgers up 16-15 early, Micah Potter and Brevin Pritzl came off the bench and sparked an 8-0 run to put Wisconsin ahead 24-15, prompting a Nebraska timeout with 10:46 to play in the first half. The Badgers' bench outscored Nebraska's reserves 29-17.

The Cornhuskers countered with a 10-0 run, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Cam Mack, to go up 25-24 with just under 6:00 to go before halftime. Mack had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

But the Badgers came back and took a 31-26 lead after a Potter 3 and they never trailed again. The first half saw five lead changes.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska has won only one game in the New Year. It doesn't get any easier for the Cornhuskers, who have another road test at 24th-ranked Rutgers on Saturday.

Wisconsin, which relies heavily on its balanced offensive attack, had eight different players hit 3-pointers on Tuesday. The Badgers have now won seven of its last nine games.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: At No. 24 Rutgers on Saturday.

Wisconsin: At Purdue on Friday.

1st Half
NEB Cornhuskers 38
WISC Badgers 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Wisconsin  
19:32   Kobe King missed jump shot  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
19:23 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made jump shot 2-0
19:07 +3 Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aleem Ford 2-3
18:50 +3 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Haanif Cheatham 5-3
18:27   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
18:14   Bad pass turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
17:48   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
17:38 +2 Cam Mack made jump shot 7-3
17:19 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kobe King 7-6
17:07 +2 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made layup, assist by Cam Mack 9-6
16:43   D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
16:34   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
16:17 +3 Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kobe King 9-9
15:58   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
15:38   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
15:36   Offensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
15:19 +2 Nate Reuvers made layup, assist by Tyler Wahl 9-11
15:05   Shooting foul on Brad Davison  
15:05 +1 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 1st of 2 free throws 10-11
15:05   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
14:40   Kobe King missed jump shot  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
14:31   Haanif Cheatham missed layup, blocked by Nate Reuvers  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
14:18 +2 Kobe King made layup, assist by Trevor Anderson 10-13
14:15   Shooting foul on Nate Reuvers  
14:15 +1 Cam Mack made 1st of 2 free throws 11-13
14:15 +1 Cam Mack made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-13
13:50 +3 Tyler Wahl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kobe King 12-16
13:43   Offensive foul on Dachon Burke Jr.  
13:43   Turnover on Dachon Burke Jr.  
13:28   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Wahl, stolen by Kevin Cross  
13:12 +3 Kevin Cross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Mack 15-16
13:06   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Charlie Easley  
12:51   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
12:40   Trevor Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:38   Offensive rebound by Micah Potter  
12:33 +2 Micah Potter made layup 15-18
12:17   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
11:48   Brevin Pritzl missed jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
11:35   Bad pass turnover on Cam Mack, stolen by D'Mitrik Trice  
11:23 +3 Micah Potter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Anderson 15-21
11:02   Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
10:47 +3 Brevin Pritzl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Anderson 15-24
10:39   Offensive foul on Kevin Cross  
10:39   Turnover on Kevin Cross  
10:11   Aleem Ford missed jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
9:49   Kevin Cross missed layup  
9:47   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
9:31   Aleem Ford missed jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
9:21 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made dunk 17-24
8:56   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
8:29 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made layup 19-24
8:15   Personal foul on Jervay Green  
8:09   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
7:51   Personal foul on Tyler Wahl  
7:51   Dachon Burke Jr. missed jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
7:27   Bad pass turnover on D'Mitrik Trice, stolen by Jervay Green  
7:18   Jervay Green missed layup  
7:16   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
7:16   Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
7:17   Personal foul on Charlie Easley  
6:59   Offensive foul on Kobe King  
6:59   Turnover on Kobe King  
6:29 +3 Cam Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dachon Burke Jr. 22-24
6:15   Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
5:53 +3 Cam Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yvan Ouedraogo 25-24
5:26 +2 Tyler Wahl made layup 25-26
5:09   Shooting foul on Nate Reuvers  
5:09 +1 Yvan Ouedraogo made 1st of 2 free throws 26-26
5:09   Yvan Ouedraogo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
4:58 +2 Kobe King made jump shot, assist by Tyler Wahl 26-28
4:33   Jervay Green missed jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
4:23 +3 Micah Potter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Wahl 26-31
4:11   Traveling violation turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo  
4:05   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Wahl, stolen by Dachon Burke Jr.  
4:05   Personal foul on Tyler Wahl  
3:47   Cam Mack missed jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
3:35   Kobe King missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
3:20 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made layup 28-31
3:06   Personal foul on Cam Mack  
2:52 +2 Kobe King made layup 28-33
2:39 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made layup, assist by Cam Mack 30-33
2:12   Kobe King missed layup  
2:10   Offensive rebound by Kobe King  
2:12   Shooting foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
2:12   Kobe King missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:12 +1 Kobe King made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-34
1:59 +2 Kevin Cross made layup, assist by Cam Mack 32-34
1:41   Personal foul on Dachon Burke Jr.  
1:41 +1 Kobe King made 1st of 2 free throws 32-35
1:41 +1 Kobe King made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-36
1:32 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made layup, assist by Kevin Cross 34-36
1:06   Kobe King missed jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
43.0 +2 Kevin Cross made jump shot, assist by Haanif Cheatham 36-36
23.0 +3 Brevin Pritzl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Davison 36-39
1.0 +2 Cam Mack made layup 38-39
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NEB Cornhuskers 30
WISC Badgers 43

<
Time Team Play Score
19:35 +3 Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 38-42
19:16   Personal foul on Brad Davison  
19:08   Haanif Cheatham missed layup, blocked by Nate Reuvers  
19:06   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
18:50 +3 Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 38-45
18:37   Offensive foul on Yvan Ouedraogo  
18:37   Turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo  
18:24 +2 Nate Reuvers made layup, assist by Aleem Ford 38-47
18:12   Cam Mack missed layup, blocked by Nate Reuvers  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
18:06   Kobe King missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:04   Offensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
17:50 +2 Nate Reuvers made jump shot 38-49
17:35   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup  
17:33   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
17:14   Nate Reuvers missed layup, blocked by Yvan Ouedraogo  
17:12   Offensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
16:43   Kobe King missed layup, blocked by Yvan Ouedraogo  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
16:30   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:28   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
16:30 +2 Haanif Cheatham made layup, assist by Yvan Ouedraogo 40-49
16:31   Brad Davison missed layup, blocked by Cam Mack  
16:28   Offensive rebound by Wisconsin  
16:25 +3 Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 40-52
16:01   Haanif Cheatham missed jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
15:59   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
15:57   Personal foul on Tyler Wahl  
15:42   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
15:21   Personal foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
15:17 +2 D'Mitrik Trice made jump shot, assist by Nate Reuvers 40-54
15:09 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made layup 42-54
14:52 +2 Brad Davison made jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 42-56
14:40   Yvan Ouedraogo missed jump shot, blocked by Nate Reuvers  
14:38   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
14:28 +3 Nate Reuvers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 42-59
14:13   Cam Mack missed jump shot  
14:11   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
14:03 +2 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made layup 44-59
13:49   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
13:27   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:25   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
13:25   Jumpball received by Nebraska  
13:12 +2 Cam Mack made layup 46-59
13:12   Shooting foul on Brad Davison  
13:12   Cam Mack missed free throw  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
12:53   Bad pass turnover on Brevin Pritzl, stolen by Kevin Cross  
12:45   Personal foul on Aleem Ford  
12:35 +2 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made layup 48-59
12:17 +3 Trevor Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Micah Potter 48-62
11:54   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
11:40   Shooting foul on Kevin Cross  
11:40 +1 Micah Potter made 1st of 2 free throws 48-63
11:40   Micah Potter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:40   Offensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
11:25   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Wahl  
11:11 +2 Kevin Cross made layup 50-63
11:11   Shooting foul on Micah Potter  
11:12 +1 Kevin Cross made free throw 51-63
10:55   Offensive foul on Nate Reuvers  
10:55   Turnover on Nate Reuvers  
10:45 +3 Kevin Cross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Mack 54-63
10:26   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
10:06 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made layup 56-63
9:47   Brevin Pritzl missed layup, blocked by Charlie Easley  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
9:32   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
9:21   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
9:11   Lost ball turnover on Jervay Green, stolen by Brad Davison  
9:11   Personal foul on Kevin Cross  
9:01   Kobe King missed layup  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
8:52 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made layup 58-63
8:39 +3 Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kobe King 58-66
8:19   Cam Mack missed layup  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
7:51   Brevin Pritzl missed jump shot  
7:49   Offensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
7:48   Shot clock violation turnover on Wisconsin  
7:35 +3 Kevin Cross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Mack 61-66
7:05 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot 61-69
6:51   Lost ball turnover on Dachon Burke Jr., stolen by D'Mitrik Trice  
6:41   Nate Reuvers missed layup  
6:39   Offensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
6:41   Shooting foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
6:42 +1 Nate Reuvers made 1st of 2 free throws 61-70
6:42 +1 Nate Reuvers made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-71
6:25   Cam Mack missed layup  