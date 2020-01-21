|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Iowa State
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
George Conditt IV missed layup, blocked by Kalib Boone
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton
|
|
19:40
|
|
+3
|
Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Haliburton
|
0-3
|
19:18
|
|
|
Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
George Conditt IV missed hook shot
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Michael Jacobson missed jump shot
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaac Likekele
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on George Conditt IV, stolen by Avery Anderson III
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on George Conditt IV
|
|
18:17
|
|
+2
|
Kalib Boone made dunk, assist by Isaac Likekele
|
2-3
|
18:03
|
|
+3
|
Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Jacobson
|
2-6
|
17:44
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele missed jump shot
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele missed layup
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on George Conditt IV, stolen by Isaac Likekele
|
|
16:45
|
|
+3
|
Lindy Waters III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele
|
5-6
|
16:17
|
|
|
Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III missed jump shot
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV
|
|
15:54
|
|
+3
|
Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Conditt IV
|
5-9
|
15:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Michael Jacobson
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton
|
|
15:00
|
|
+2
|
Zion Griffin made layup, assist by Tyrese Haliburton
|
5-11
|
14:37
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Laurent made layup, assist by Yor Anei
|
7-11
|
14:27
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Zion Griffin, stolen by Thomas Dziagwa
|
|
14:20
|
|
+2
|
Lindy Waters III made layup
|
9-11
|
13:56
|
|
+3
|
Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton
|
9-14
|
13:41
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jonathan Laurent
|
|
13:23
|
|
+2
|
Solomon Young made dunk, assist by Tre Jackson
|
9-16
|
13:02
|
|
|
Yor Anei missed layup
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Solomon Young
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Yor Anei
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton missed jump shot
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff
|
|
12:24
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Likekele made layup
|
11-16
|
12:09
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Zion Griffin, stolen by Jonathan Laurent
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zion Griffin
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele missed layup
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tyrese Haliburton
|
|
11:50
|
|
+1
|
Jonathan Laurent made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-16
|
11:50
|
|
|
Jonathan Laurent missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb Grill
|
|
11:34
|
|
+2
|
Solomon Young made hook shot
|
12-18
|
11:08
|
|
|
Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb Grill
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cameron McGriff
|
|
10:41
|
|
+2
|
Rasir Bolton made layup
|
12-20
|
10:27
|
|
|
Chris Harris Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chris Harris Jr.
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Caleb Grill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Solomon Young
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Caleb Grill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Avery Anderson III
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Rasir Bolton
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jonathan Laurent
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Turnover on Jonathan Laurent
|
|
9:08
|
|
+3
|
Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Grill
|
12-23
|
8:43
|
|
+3
|
Lindy Waters III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonathan Laurent
|
15-23
|
8:18
|
|
|
Solomon Young missed layup
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Solomon Young
|
|
8:14
|
|
+2
|
Solomon Young made layup
|
15-25
|
7:53
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Laurent made layup
|
17-25
|
7:35
|
|
|
3-second violation turnover on Solomon Young
|
|
7:15
|
|
+2
|
Avery Anderson III made jump shot
|
19-25
|
6:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kalib Boone
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Michael Jacobson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:56
|
|
+1
|
Michael Jacobson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-26
|
6:38
|
|
|
Jonathan Laurent missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele missed layup
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Solomon Young
|
|
5:52
|
|
+2
|
Solomon Young made hook shot, assist by Tyrese Haliburton
|
19-28
|
5:35
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele missed layup, blocked by Tyrese Haliburton
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Oklahoma State
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Lindy Waters III missed jump shot
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Thomas Dziagwa missed jump shot
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Solomon Young
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Yor Anei
|
|
4:58
|
|
+1
|
Solomon Young made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-29
|
4:58
|
|
+1
|
Solomon Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-30
|
4:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on George Conditt IV
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Yor Anei missed hook shot
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Iowa State
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Lindy Waters III
|
|
4:15
|
|
+3
|
Lindy Waters III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele
|
22-30
|
3:59
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on George Conditt IV
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on George Conditt IV
|
|
3:47
|
|
+1
|
Cameron McGriff made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-30
|
3:47
|
|
+1
|
Cameron McGriff made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-30
|
3:24
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Haliburton
|
|
3:06
|
|
+2
|
Lindy Waters III made layup, assist by Thomas Dziagwa
|
26-30
|
2:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Thomas Dziagwa
|
|
2:58
|
|
+1
|
Prentiss Nixon made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-31
|
2:58
|
|
|
Prentiss Nixon missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III
|
|
2:42
|
|
+3
|
Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III
|
29-31
|
2:25
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Solomon Young
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Turnover on Solomon Young
|
|
2:00
|
|
+3
|
Cameron McGriff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele
|
32-31
|
1:43
|
|
+3
|
Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Solomon Young
|
32-34
|
1:18
|
|
+3
|
Cameron McGriff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele
|
35-34
|
54.0
|
|
|
Michael Jacobson missed jump shot
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton
|
|
27.0
|
|
+3
|
Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Nixon
|
35-37
|
0.0
|
|
|
Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Oklahoma State
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|