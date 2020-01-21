OKLAST
Young's 27 points sends Iowa St. past Oklahoma St. 89-82

  • Jan 21, 2020

AMES, Iowa (AP) Solomon Young scored a career-high 27 points off the bench, Rasir Bolton added 21 points and nine rebounds and Iowa State beat Oklahoma State 89-82 on Tuesday night.

Young, a 6-foot-8 senior who started the first 14 games of the season, gave the Cyclones (9-9, 2-4 Big 12) a much-needed energy boost and also grabbed nine rebounds as the Cowboys (9-9, 0-6) remained winless in conference play.

Lindy Waters led Oklahoma State with 14 points and Cameron McGriff had nine rebounds.

Iowa State appeared to be on the verge of breaking the game open early after building a 30-19 lead with 4:58 left in the first half, but the Cowboys responded with a 13-1 run and trailed 37-35 at halftime.

The Cyclones, who made of 11 of 24 3-point attempts, led 75-60 with five minutes left and held off a late Cowboys' charge by hitting four straight free throws in the closing moments.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys committed a season-low eight turnovers, but were ourebounded 39-30 and allowed Iowa State to shoot 51% from the field. Oklahoma State's struggles at Hilton Coliseum continued as it dropped its eighth consecutive game there. Four of those setbacks have come by four points or fewer.

Iowa State: The Cyclones avoided joining the Cowboys in the Big 12 basement by winning their second straight home game. Iowa State needed a boost after double-digit road losses at No. 1 Baylor and No. 18 Texas Tech. The Cyclones made just 3 of 22 from 3-point range in the loss to the Red Raiders, but drilled 46% of their 3s on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: Plays at Texas A&M on Saturday.

Iowa State: Plays at No. 16 Auburn on Saturday.

1st Half
OKLAST Cowboys 35
IOWAST Cyclones 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Iowa State  
19:45   George Conditt IV missed layup, blocked by Kalib Boone  
19:43   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
19:40 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 0-3
19:18   Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
18:59   George Conditt IV missed hook shot  
18:57   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
18:50   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
18:44   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
18:33   Personal foul on Isaac Likekele  
18:27   Bad pass turnover on George Conditt IV, stolen by Avery Anderson III  
18:20   Personal foul on George Conditt IV  
18:17 +2 Kalib Boone made dunk, assist by Isaac Likekele 2-3
18:03 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Jacobson 2-6
17:44   Isaac Likekele missed jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
17:33   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
17:02   Isaac Likekele missed layup  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
16:53   Lost ball turnover on George Conditt IV, stolen by Isaac Likekele  
16:45 +3 Lindy Waters III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 5-6
16:17   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
16:09   Avery Anderson III missed jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
15:54 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Conditt IV 5-9
15:36   Personal foul on Michael Jacobson  
15:25   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
15:00 +2 Zion Griffin made layup, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 5-11
14:37 +2 Jonathan Laurent made layup, assist by Yor Anei 7-11
14:27   Bad pass turnover on Zion Griffin, stolen by Thomas Dziagwa  
14:20 +2 Lindy Waters III made layup 9-11
13:56 +3 Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 9-14
13:41   Traveling violation turnover on Jonathan Laurent  
13:23 +2 Solomon Young made dunk, assist by Tre Jackson 9-16
13:02   Yor Anei missed layup  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
12:54   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:52   Offensive rebound by Solomon Young  
12:52   Personal foul on Yor Anei  
12:32   Rasir Bolton missed jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
12:24 +2 Isaac Likekele made layup 11-16
12:09   Lost ball turnover on Zion Griffin, stolen by Jonathan Laurent  
12:10   Personal foul on Zion Griffin  
11:53   Isaac Likekele missed layup  
11:51   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
11:51   Shooting foul on Tyrese Haliburton  
11:50 +1 Jonathan Laurent made 1st of 2 free throws 12-16
11:50   Jonathan Laurent missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Caleb Grill  
11:34 +2 Solomon Young made hook shot 12-18
11:08   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Caleb Grill  
10:59   Personal foul on Cameron McGriff  
10:41 +2 Rasir Bolton made layup 12-20
10:27   Chris Harris Jr. missed jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
9:59   Personal foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
9:57   Caleb Grill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Offensive rebound by Solomon Young  
9:48   Caleb Grill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Avery Anderson III  
9:39   Personal foul on Rasir Bolton  
9:35   Offensive foul on Jonathan Laurent  
9:35   Turnover on Jonathan Laurent  
9:08 +3 Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Grill 12-23
8:43 +3 Lindy Waters III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonathan Laurent 15-23
8:18   Solomon Young missed layup  
8:16   Offensive rebound by Solomon Young  
8:14 +2 Solomon Young made layup 15-25
7:53 +2 Jonathan Laurent made layup 17-25
7:35   3-second violation turnover on Solomon Young  
7:15 +2 Avery Anderson III made jump shot 19-25
6:56   Shooting foul on Kalib Boone  
6:56   Michael Jacobson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:56 +1 Michael Jacobson made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-26
6:38   Jonathan Laurent missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
6:19   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
6:14   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
5:58   Isaac Likekele missed layup  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
5:52 +2 Solomon Young made hook shot, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 19-28
5:35   Isaac Likekele missed layup, blocked by Tyrese Haliburton  
5:33   Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
5:33   Jumpball received by Oklahoma State  
5:26   Lindy Waters III missed jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
5:16   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
5:00   Thomas Dziagwa missed jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
4:58   Personal foul on Yor Anei  
4:58 +1 Solomon Young made 1st of 2 free throws 19-29
4:58 +1 Solomon Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-30
4:50   Personal foul on George Conditt IV  
4:42   Yor Anei missed hook shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Iowa State  
4:26   Bad pass turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Lindy Waters III  
4:15 +3 Lindy Waters III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 22-30
3:59   Traveling violation turnover on George Conditt IV  
3:47   Shooting foul on George Conditt IV  
3:47 +1 Cameron McGriff made 1st of 2 free throws 23-30
3:47 +1 Cameron McGriff made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-30
3:24   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Haliburton  
3:06 +2 Lindy Waters III made layup, assist by Thomas Dziagwa 26-30
2:58   Personal foul on Thomas Dziagwa  
2:58 +1 Prentiss Nixon made 1st of 2 free throws 26-31
2:58   Prentiss Nixon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
2:42 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III 29-31
2:25   Offensive foul on Solomon Young  
2:25   Turnover on Solomon Young  
2:00 +3 Cameron McGriff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 32-31
1:43 +3 Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Solomon Young 32-34
1:18 +3 Cameron McGriff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 35-34
54.0   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
52.0   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
36.0   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
34.0   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
27.0 +3 Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Nixon 35-37
0.0   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OKLAST Cowboys 47
IOWAST Cyclones 52

Time Team Play Score
19:44 +2 Michael Jacobson made layup, assist by George Conditt IV 35-39
19:25   Lindy Waters III missed jump shot  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
19:06   Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Avery Anderson III  
18:57   Shooting foul on Tyrese Haliburton  
18:57   Avery Anderson III missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:57 +1 Avery Anderson III made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-39
18:39   Rasir Bolton missed layup  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Avery Anderson III  
18:35   Jumpball received by Oklahoma State  
18:21   Personal foul on Prentiss Nixon  
18:16   Avery Anderson III missed layup, blocked by George Conditt IV  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
17:57 +2 George Conditt IV made hook shot 36-41
17:36 +2 Jonathan Laurent made dunk 38-41
17:23   Offensive foul on Tyrese Haliburton  
17:23   Turnover on Tyrese Haliburton  
17:07   Jonathan Laurent missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
16:58   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
16:52 +2 Jonathan Laurent made layup, assist by Lindy Waters III 40-41
16:39   Personal foul on Isaac Likekele  
16:22 +2 George Conditt IV made hook shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 40-43
16:12 +2 Avery Anderson III made jump shot 42-43
15:58   Personal foul on Avery Anderson III  
15:55   Shooting foul on Avery Anderson III  
15:55 +1 Rasir Bolton made 1st of 2 free throws 42-44
15:55 +1 Rasir Bolton made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-45
15:40   Personal foul on Rasir Bolton  
15:38   Bad pass turnover on Thomas Dziagwa, stolen by Rasir Bolton  
15:15   Personal foul on Yor Anei  
15:15 +1 Rasir Bolton made 1st of 2 free throws 42-46
15:15 +1 Rasir Bolton made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-47
15:07   Personal foul on Tre Jackson  
15:01   Jonathan Laurent missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
14:50   Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by Avery Anderson III  
14:48   Offensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
14:51   Personal foul on Avery Anderson III  
14:37 +3 Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 42-50
14:20   Shooting foul on Caleb Grill  
14:20   Isaac Likekele missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:20 +1 Isaac Likekele made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-50
14:08   Shooting foul on Yor Anei  
14:08 +1 Rasir Bolton made 1st of 2 free throws 43-51
14:08 +1 Rasir Bolton made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-52
14:00   Personal foul on Tre Jackson  
14:00 +1 Isaac Likekele made 1st of 2 free throws 44-52
14:00 +1 Isaac Likekele made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-52
13:45 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot 45-55
13:36   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Caleb Grill  
13:31   Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Isaac Likekele  
13:23 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 48-55
13:05   Personal foul on Cameron McGriff  
13:05 +1 Solomon Young made 1st of 2 free throws 48-56
13:05   Solomon Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
12:54 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot 51-56
12:34 +3 Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 51-59
12:20   Lost ball turnover on Avery Anderson III, stolen by Tre Jackson  
12:14   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jackson  
11:58   Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
11:41   Personal foul on Cameron McGriff  
11:41 +1 Solomon Young made 1st of 2 free throws 51-60
11:41 +1 Solomon Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-61
11:22   Avery Anderson III missed jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Caleb Grill  
11:05 +3 Tre Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Solomon Young 51-64
10:43   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Caleb Grill  
10:17  