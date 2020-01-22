TEXAM
MIZZOU

Texas A&M tops Missouri 66-64 despite record free throws

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) For a struggling Missouri men’s basketball team, even an NCAA record-breaking night wasn’t enough for a win.

After sinking 31 straight free throws in its weekend loss to Alabama, the Tigers (9-9, 1-5 Southeastern Conference) continued their streak with 23 foul shots in a row against Texas A&M on Tuesday night. The 54 consecutive free throws broke the NCAA record of 50 set by Wake Forest in 2005.

But it wasn’t enough - Josh Nebo and his 14 points overpowered a sloppy Missouri team to a 66-64 Aggies' win.

“Like God said, there’s pain in the journey you go through,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “So you have your ups and downs - so the pain is the loss, but the pleasure is those guys did something that will go down in history.”

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Aggies and extended Missouri's to three straight.

“It’s a tough loss,” Missouri guard Dru Smith said. “Yeah, the balls might not have been bouncing our way, but there are things that we could’ve done earlier in the game to combat that.”

The Tigers led 32-27 after a first half filled with errant passes and consistent free throws. Texas A&M (9-8, 3-3 SEC) led for much of the second half, but Missouri came within two points of tying it in the last minute of the game.

Nebo’s fifth foul sent Missouri’s Mitchell Smith to the free throw line, but he missed his second shot, keeping the Aggies ahead by one point. Smith had been 17-17 at the line this season before the miss.

“I don’t think No. 5 has missed a free throw all year, right?” Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said, recalling the realization he had while filling out game charts before Tuesday night's game. “Remarkable.”

The teams traded trips to the free throw line, then Missouri guard Torrence Watson missed a 3 at the buzzer to cement the Tigers’ loss.

“I actually thought Torrence made it,” Missouri guard Mark Smith said of the shot, which came on a full-court inbound play.

Missouri limited Nebo to five points in the first half, but the 6-foot-9-inch center dominated under the basket in the second half. With Missouri center Jeremiah Tilmon out with a foot injury, the Tigers rotated defensive duties between Mitchell Smith and Reed Nikko.

The Aggies’ offense was spread out over Nebo, Savion Flagg and Emanuel Miller. With six 3s made, Texas A&M averaged 35% from beyond the arc, significantly higher than its team percentage of 25%.

Missouri shot 30% from field goal range and just 25% from 3-point range.

“We have a lot of confidence that they’re going to make shots,” Dru Smith said. “And even if we have games like this where they don’t fall as often, if I pass them the ball and they’re open, I still want them to shoot that ball every time. Like (coach Cuonzo Martin) said, they’re definitely falling in practice, and I think we’re going to see it translate here soon.”

Mark Smith led Missouri’s offense with 19 points, including 15 from beyond the arc. Dru Smith scored 18 points and Torrence Watson added 11. Watson had averaged 4.8 points per game before Tuesday.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: Inconsistent scoring and passing combined to hand Missouri its third straight loss. The Tigers have been unpredictable at home this season, tacking up an energizing win over Florida but also losses to Charleston Southern and Texas A&M.

Texas A&M: The Aggies capitalized on offensive production from Savion Flagg (14 points), Emanuel Miller (12) and Josh Nebo (14) to break its two-game losing streak. Nebo had averaged 12.5 points before Tuesday night.

THE SMITHS

Missouri’s Smiths - Dru, Mitchell and Mark - combined for 42 points and 22 rebounds in the loss. Dru Smith made history with the team’s 51st consecutive free throw, made with just under two minutes left in the second half. Mitchell Smith ended the streak at 54 with his first free throw miss of the season, shot within the last minute of game play. Mark Smith continues to lead the team offensively, notching 19 points for nearly a third of the team’s points.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers will head to West Virginia to face the Mountaineers on Saturday.

Texas A&M: The Aggies will face Oklahoma State on Saturday at home in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

---

1st Half
TEXAM Aggies 27
MIZZOU Tigers 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas A&M  
19:31   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Mark Smith  
19:13   Bad pass turnover on Dru Smith  
18:47   Emanuel Miller missed layup  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
18:34 +3 Mark Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 0-3
18:06 +2 Andre Gordon made jump shot 2-3
17:57   Bad pass turnover on Javon Pickett, stolen by Wendell Mitchell  
17:54   Shooting foul on Javon Pickett  
17:54   Wendell Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:54   Wendell Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
17:43   Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:41   Offensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
17:31   Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell  
17:08 +2 Josh Nebo made floating jump shot, assist by Wendell Mitchell 4-3
16:46   Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
16:33   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Offensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
16:26 +2 Josh Nebo made layup 6-3
16:26   Shooting foul on Reed Nikko  
16:26 +1 Josh Nebo made free throw 7-3
16:17   Torrence Watson missed jump shot  
16:15   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
16:11   Shooting foul on Josh Nebo  
16:11 +1 Mitchell Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 7-4
16:11 +1 Mitchell Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-5
15:57   Andre Gordon missed jump shot  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Torrence Watson  
15:49   Shooting foul on Wendell Mitchell  
15:46 +1 Torrence Watson made 1st of 3 free throws 7-6
15:46 +1 Torrence Watson made 2nd of 3 free throws 7-7
15:46 +1 Torrence Watson made 3rd of 3 free throws 7-8
15:15   Lost ball turnover on Savion Flagg  
15:04   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Offensive rebound by Dru Smith  
14:54   Bad pass turnover on Torrence Watson, stolen by Quenton Jackson  
14:48 +2 Quenton Jackson made dunk 9-8
14:33   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Quenton Jackson  
14:28   Personal foul on Parker Braun  
14:07 +3 Savion Flagg made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Gordon 12-8
13:45   Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Jay Jay Chandler  
13:19 +2 Savion Flagg made finger-roll layup 14-8
13:00   Mitchell Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Offensive rebound by Dru Smith  
12:47   Personal foul on Quenton Jackson  
12:46   Bad pass turnover on Dru Smith, stolen by Mark French  
12:43   Shooting foul on Mark Smith  
12:43 +1 Emanuel Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 15-8
12:43 +1 Emanuel Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-8
12:32   Bad pass turnover on Dru Smith  
12:17   Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
12:03   Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Andre Gordon  
11:42   Andre Gordon missed jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
11:29   Shooting foul on Quenton Jackson  
11:29 +1 Javon Pickett made 1st of 2 free throws 16-9
11:29 +1 Javon Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-10
11:10   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
10:46   Personal foul on Emanuel Miller  
10:45   Dru Smith missed layup  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Aku  
10:20   Savion Flagg missed jump shot  
10:18   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Aku  
10:12   Jonathan Aku missed dunk  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
10:05 +3 Javon Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mark Smith 16-13
9:50   Andre Gordon missed driving layup, blocked by Reed Nikko  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
9:29   Javon Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
9:05   Offensive foul on Andre Gordon  
9:05   Turnover on Andre Gordon  
8:45 +2 Dru Smith made reverse layup 16-15
8:26   Savion Flagg missed jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
7:50   Shot clock violation turnover on Missouri  
7:26   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Nebo  
6:59   Mitchell Smith missed fade-away jump shot  
6:57   Offensive rebound by Dru Smith  
6:42   Mitchell Smith missed jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
6:16   Offensive foul on Josh Nebo  
6:16   Turnover on Josh Nebo  
6:05   Bad pass turnover on Torrence Watson  
5:34   Wendell Mitchell missed jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
5:26 +3 Torrence Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 16-18
5:15   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Torrence Watson  
5:04   Personal foul on Jonathan Aku  
5:04 +1 Torrence Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 16-19
5:04 +1 Torrence Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-20
4:52   Personal foul on Mitchell Smith  
4:41   Emanuel Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Offensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
4:37 +2 Savion Flagg made dunk 18-20
4:37   Shooting foul on Mitchell Smith  
4:37 +1 Savion Flagg made free throw 19-20
4:26   Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Andre Gordon  
4:02 +3 Jay Jay Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Gordon 22-20
3:45 +2 Xavier Pinson made finger-roll layup 22-22
3:12   Traveling violation turnover on Andre Gordon  
2:50   Javon Pickett missed driving layup  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
2:21   Bad pass turnover on Wendell Mitchell  
2:03 +3 Mark Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 22-25
1:36 +3 Jay Jay Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonathan Aku 25-25
1:14   Personal foul on Jonathan Aku  
1:14 +1 Dru Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 25-26
1:14 +1 Dru Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-27
1:02 +2 Andre Gordon made floating jump shot 27-27
50.0 +2 Mark Smith made driving layup, assist by Dru Smith 27-29
35.0   Andre Gordon missed finger-roll layup  
33.0   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Aku  
31.0   Jumpball received by Missouri  
31.0   Lost ball turnover on Jonathan Aku, stolen by Reed Nikko  
9.0 +3 Mark Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 27-32
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TEXAM Aggies 39
MIZZOU Tigers 32

Time Team Play Score
19:38   Shooting foul on Reed Nikko  
19:38   Josh Nebo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:38   Josh Nebo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Mark Smith  
19:10   Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Andre Gordon  
18:47   Personal foul on Reed Nikko  
18:46 +2 Emanuel Miller made alley-oop shot, assist by Savion Flagg 29-32
18:24 +2 Reed Nikko made dunk, assist by Dru Smith 29-34
17:58 +3 Savion Flagg made 3-pt. jump shot 32-34
17:40   Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
17:11   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
17:09   Offensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
17:04 +2 Josh Nebo made dunk 34-34
16:32   Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
16:26   Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
16:06 +3 Emanuel Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Savion Flagg 37-34
15:49   Mitchell Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
15:33   Emanuel Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
15:24   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Pinson, stolen by Josh Nebo  
15:18   Wendell Mitchell missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Mitchell Smith  
15:16   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
15:08 +2 Josh Nebo made dunk, assist by Wendell Mitchell 39-34
14:52 +3 Torrence Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 39-37
14:31   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
14:22   Javon Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Offensive rebound by Dru Smith  
14:04 +3 Dru Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson 39-40
13:35 +2 Quenton Jackson made fade-away jump shot 41-40
13:18   Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Quenton Jackson  
12:58 +2 Zach Walker made jump shot 43-40
12:42   Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:40   Offensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
12:35   Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Aku  
12:16 +3 Yavuz Gultekin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quenton Jackson 46-40
11:48   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Andre Gordon  
11:22   Lost ball turnover on Quenton Jackson, stolen by Mitchell Smith  
11:17   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Pinson  
10:51   Andre Gordon missed jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
10:39   Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
10:33   Shooting foul on Zach Walker  
10:33 +1 Mitchell Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 46-41
10:33 +1 Mitchell Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-42
10:13   Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Mark Smith  
9:44   Shooting foul on Yavuz Gultekin  
9:44 +1 Mark Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 46-43
9:44 +1 Mark Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-44
9:29 +2 Josh Nebo made dunk, assist by Jay Jay Chandler 48-44
9:14   Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
8:53   Josh Nebo missed layup, blocked by Reed Nikko  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
8:37   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Pinson, stolen by Andre Gordon  
8:30   Bad pass turnover on Savion Flagg, stolen by Mark Smith  
8:12 +2 Dru Smith made floating jump shot 48-46
8:12   Shooting foul on Jay Jay Chandler  
8:12 +1 Dru Smith made free throw 48-47
7:57   Personal foul on Javon Pickett  
7:40 +2 Jay Jay Chandler made turnaround jump shot 50-47
7:14   Mitchell Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Andre Gordon  
6:51   Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
6:24   Bad pass turnover on Dru Smith  
6:00   Shooting foul on Reed Nikko  
6:00 +1 Josh Nebo made 1st of 2 free throws 51-47
6:00 +1 Josh Nebo made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-47
5:46   Personal foul on Andre Gordon  
5:29   Offensive foul on Xavier Pinson  
5:29   Turnover on Xavier Pinson  
5:17   Offensive foul on Josh Nebo  
5:17   Turnover on Josh Nebo  
5:03   Personal foul on Quenton Jackson  
4:52 +2 Xavier Pinson made finger-roll layup 52-49
4:17   Quenton Jackson missed jump shot  
4:15   Offensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
