|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Saint Joseph's
|
|
19:46
|
|
+3
|
Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Brown
|
0-3
|
19:28
|
|
+3
|
Issac Vann made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Evans
|
3-3
|
19:05
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed jump shot
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Issac Vann
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Marcus Evans missed floating jump shot
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcus Evans
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Marcus Evans missed jump shot
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Anthony Longpre, stolen by Marcus Evans
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Myles Douglas
|
|
18:27
|
|
+1
|
De'Riante Jenkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-3
|
18:27
|
|
+1
|
De'Riante Jenkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-3
|
18:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Myles Douglas, stolen by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
18:10
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Santos-Silva made driving dunk
|
7-3
|
18:00
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Issac Vann
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Marcus Evans missed jump shot
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|
|
17:41
|
|
+3
|
Toliver Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Brown
|
7-6
|
17:21
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed hook shot
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly
|
|
17:11
|
|
+3
|
Toliver Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Douglas
|
7-9
|
16:43
|
|
|
Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
16:26
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Brown made jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore
|
7-11
|
16:03
|
|
+3
|
Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike'L Simms
|
10-11
|
15:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Anthony Longpre, stolen by Mike'L Simms
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cameron Brown
|
|
15:34
|
|
+1
|
Mike'L Simms made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-11
|
15:34
|
|
+1
|
Mike'L Simms made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-11
|
15:10
|
|
|
Rahmir Moore missed jump shot, blocked by Corey Douglas
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by VCU
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Chereef Knox, stolen by KeShawn Curry
|
|
14:28
|
|
+2
|
KeShawn Curry made driving dunk
|
14-11
|
14:11
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed driving layup
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hason Ward
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed jump shot, blocked by Nah'Shon Hyland
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Corey Douglas
|
|
13:21
|
|
+2
|
Hason Ward made layup, assist by KeShawn Curry
|
16-11
|
13:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Corey Douglas
|
|
13:11
|
|
+1
|
Myles Douglas made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-12
|
13:11
|
|
+1
|
Myles Douglas made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-13
|
12:54
|
|
+3
|
KeShawn Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Crowfield
|
19-13
|
12:38
|
|
+3
|
Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore
|
19-16
|
12:18
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Hason Ward
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lorenzo Edwards, stolen by KeShawn Curry
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ryan Daly
|
|
11:57
|
|
+1
|
KeShawn Curry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-16
|
11:57
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jarren McAllister
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Jarren McAllister missed layup, blocked by Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chereef Knox
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Chereef Knox missed layup
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by VCU
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
10:16
|
|
+3
|
Malik Crowfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarren McAllister
|
23-16
|
9:56
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Anthony Longpre, stolen by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Issac Vann missed layup
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Anthony Longpre
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:53
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Santos-Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-16
|
9:44
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Toliver Freeman
|
24-19
|
9:26
|
|
|
De'Riante Jenkins missed jump shot
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Myles Douglas missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Issac Vann, stolen by Anthony Longpre
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Ryan Daly
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Turnover on Ryan Daly
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Mike'L Simms missed jump shot
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Myles Douglas missed jump shot
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
7:43
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Evans made 3-pt. jump shot
|
27-19
|
7:25
|
|
|
Cameron Brown missed jump shot
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Marcus Evans missed layup, blocked by Toliver Freeman
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by VCU
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
6:14
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Santos-Silva made turnaround jump shot, assist by Mike'L Simms
|
29-19
|
5:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
5:55
|
|
+1
|
Rahmir Moore made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-20
|
5:55
|
|
+1
|
Rahmir Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-21
|
5:36
|
|
|
Issac Vann missed jump shot
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Lorenzo Edwards missed tip-in
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mike'L Simms
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Lorenzo Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:33
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by Marcus Evans
|
31-21
|
4:43
|
|
+1
|
Lorenzo Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-22
|
4:33
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by Marcus Evans
|
31-22
|
4:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed free throw
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chereef Knox
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Chereef Knox missed tip-in
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Evans
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
4:03
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Evans made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-22
|
4:03
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-22
|
3:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Myles Douglas missed free throw
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Crowfield
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Hason Ward
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Anthony Longpre
|
|
3:07
|
|
+2
|
Malik Crowfield made driving layup
|
35-22
|
2:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Corey Douglas
|
|
2:55
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Daly made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-23
|
2:55
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
35-24
|
2:46
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry missed layup, blocked by Chereef Knox
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Chereef Knox
|
|
2:07
|
|
+2
|
Malik Crowfield made finger-roll layup
|
37-24
|
1:45
|
|
+2
|
Rahmir Moore made driving layup, assist by Myles Douglas
|
37-26
|
1:23
|
|
+2
|
Hason Ward made dunk, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland
|
39-26
|
57.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Rahmir Moore, stolen by Malik Crowfield
|
|
51.0
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ryan Daly, stolen by Hason Ward
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Hason Ward missed hook shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|