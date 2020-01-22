VCU
Curry scores 13 to carry VCU past St. Joseph's 73-60

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Keshawn Curry scored 13 points off the bench and VCU beat Saint Joseph's 73-60 on Tuesday night.

Marcus Santos-Silva grabbed 12 rebounds and scored nine points for the Rams (14-5, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), who had 14 steals and held the Hawks to 31% shooting from the floor.

De'Riante Jenkins and Malik Crowfield added 10 points apiece for VCU and Issac Vann had six, including his 1,000th career point.

Marcus Evans, the Rams' second-leading scorer entering the matchup at 11 points per game, shot only 17% (1 of 6).

Cameron Brown scored 12 points for Saint Joseph's (4-15, 0-6), who committed 18 turnovers. Myles Douglas, Toliver Freeman and Rahmir Moore added 10 points apiece and Moore grabbed eight rebounds.

Ryan Daly, the Hawks' leading scorer entering the matchup at 20 points per game, scored only eight points on 2-of-12 shooting.

VCU plays La Salle on the road on Saturday. Saint Joseph's takes on George Washington on the road on Saturday.

1st Half
VCU Rams 39
STJOES Hawks 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Saint Joseph's  
19:46 +3 Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Brown 0-3
19:28 +3 Issac Vann made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Evans 3-3
19:05   Ryan Daly missed jump shot  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Issac Vann  
18:47   Marcus Evans missed floating jump shot  
18:45   Offensive rebound by Marcus Evans  
18:45   Marcus Evans missed jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
18:30   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Longpre, stolen by Marcus Evans  
18:27   Shooting foul on Myles Douglas  
18:27 +1 De'Riante Jenkins made 1st of 2 free throws 4-3
18:27 +1 De'Riante Jenkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-3
18:14   Bad pass turnover on Myles Douglas, stolen by Marcus Santos-Silva  
18:10 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made driving dunk 7-3
18:00   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Issac Vann  
17:50   Marcus Evans missed jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
17:41 +3 Toliver Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Brown 7-6
17:21   Marcus Santos-Silva missed hook shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
17:11 +3 Toliver Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Douglas 7-9
16:43   Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
16:41   Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
16:26 +2 Cameron Brown made jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore 7-11
16:03 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike'L Simms 10-11
15:39   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Longpre, stolen by Mike'L Simms  
15:34   Shooting foul on Cameron Brown  
15:34 +1 Mike'L Simms made 1st of 2 free throws 11-11
15:34 +1 Mike'L Simms made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-11
15:10   Rahmir Moore missed jump shot, blocked by Corey Douglas  
15:08   Defensive rebound by VCU  
14:52   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
14:33   Bad pass turnover on Chereef Knox, stolen by KeShawn Curry  
14:28 +2 KeShawn Curry made driving dunk 14-11
14:11   Ryan Daly missed driving layup  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Hason Ward  
13:49   KeShawn Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
13:31   Ryan Daly missed jump shot, blocked by Nah'Shon Hyland  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Corey Douglas  
13:21 +2 Hason Ward made layup, assist by KeShawn Curry 16-11
13:11   Shooting foul on Corey Douglas  
13:11 +1 Myles Douglas made 1st of 2 free throws 16-12
13:11 +1 Myles Douglas made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-13
12:54 +3 KeShawn Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Crowfield 19-13
12:38 +3 Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore 19-16
12:18   KeShawn Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
12:02   Personal foul on Hason Ward  
11:58   Bad pass turnover on Lorenzo Edwards, stolen by KeShawn Curry  
11:57   Shooting foul on Ryan Daly  
11:57 +1 KeShawn Curry made 1st of 2 free throws 20-16
11:57   KeShawn Curry missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:57   Offensive rebound by Jarren McAllister  
11:37   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
11:11   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry  
10:49   Jarren McAllister missed layup, blocked by Lorenzo Edwards  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Chereef Knox  
10:32   Chereef Knox missed layup  
10:30   Defensive rebound by VCU  
10:30   Personal foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
10:16 +3 Malik Crowfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarren McAllister 23-16
9:56   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Longpre, stolen by Marcus Santos-Silva  
9:55   Issac Vann missed layup  
9:53   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
9:53   Shooting foul on Anthony Longpre  
9:53   Marcus Santos-Silva missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:53 +1 Marcus Santos-Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-16
9:44 +3 Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Toliver Freeman 24-19
9:26   De'Riante Jenkins missed jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
9:09   Myles Douglas missed turnaround jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
8:57   Bad pass turnover on Issac Vann, stolen by Anthony Longpre  
8:53   Offensive foul on Ryan Daly  
8:53   Turnover on Ryan Daly  
8:37   Mike'L Simms missed jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
8:26   Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms  
8:17   Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
7:58   Myles Douglas missed jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
7:43 +3 Marcus Evans made 3-pt. jump shot 27-19
7:25   Cameron Brown missed jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
7:17   De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
7:02   Marcus Evans missed layup, blocked by Toliver Freeman  
7:00   Offensive rebound by VCU  
6:38   Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Offensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
6:24   Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
6:14 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made turnaround jump shot, assist by Mike'L Simms 29-19
5:55   Shooting foul on De'Riante Jenkins  
5:55 +1 Rahmir Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 29-20
5:55 +1 Rahmir Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-21
5:36   Issac Vann missed jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
5:11   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Offensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
5:09   Lorenzo Edwards missed tip-in  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
4:55   De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
4:43   Shooting foul on Mike'L Simms  
4:43   Lorenzo Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:33 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by Marcus Evans 31-21
4:43 +1 Lorenzo Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-22
4:33 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by Marcus Evans 31-22
4:33   Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
4:33   Marcus Santos-Silva missed free throw  
4:21   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19   Personal foul on De'Riante Jenkins  
4:08   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Offensive rebound by Chereef Knox  
4:06   Chereef Knox missed tip-in  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Marcus Evans  
4:03   Personal foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
4:03 +1 Marcus Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 32-22
4:03 +1 Marcus Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-22
3:38   Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
3:38   Myles Douglas missed free throw  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Malik Crowfield  
3:32   Out of bounds turnover on Hason Ward  
3:20   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Longpre  
3:07 +2 Malik Crowfield made driving layup 35-22
2:55   Personal foul on Corey Douglas  
2:55 +1 Ryan Daly made 1st of 2 free throws 35-23
2:55 +1 Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-24
2:46   KeShawn Curry missed layup, blocked by Chereef Knox  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
2:27   Traveling violation turnover on Chereef Knox  
2:07 +2 Malik Crowfield made finger-roll layup 37-24
1:45 +2 Rahmir Moore made driving layup, assist by Myles Douglas 37-26
1:23 +2 Hason Ward made dunk, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland 39-26
57.0   Lost ball turnover on Rahmir Moore, stolen by Malik Crowfield  
51.0   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
49.0   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
21.0   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Daly, stolen by Hason Ward  
2.0   Hason Ward missed hook shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
VCU Rams 34
STJOES Hawks 34

Time Team Play Score
19:37   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Evans, stolen by Cameron Brown  
19:32   Lost ball turnover on Toliver Freeman, stolen by De'Riante Jenkins  
19:25   De'Riante Jenkins missed layup  
19:23   Offensive rebound by Issac Vann  
19:19   Marcus Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
19:00   Shooting foul on Marcus Evans  
19:00   Ryan Daly missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:00 +1 Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-27
18:40   Mike'L Simms missed jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
18:32 +2 Toliver Freeman made layup, assist by Myles Douglas 39-29
18:20 +2 De'Riante Jenkins made floating jump shot, assist by Marcus Santos-Silva 41-29
18:03 +3 Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Longpre 41-32
17:44   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
17:34   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
17:11   Shooting foul on Myles Douglas  
17:11 +1 De'Riante Jenkins made 1st of 2 free throws 42-32
17:11 +1 De'Riante Jenkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-32
16:55   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
16:43 +2 KeShawn Curry made driving layup 45-32
16:31 +2 Toliver Freeman made layup, assist by Myles Douglas 45-34
16:19   Kicked ball violation on Saint Joseph's  
16:18   Personal foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
16:16   Offensive foul on Nah'Shon Hyland  
16:16   Turnover on Nah'Shon Hyland  
16:02   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Brown  
15:44   Shooting foul on Cameron Brown  
15:44   KeShawn Curry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:44 +1 KeShawn Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-34
15:37   Personal foul on Malik Crowfield  
15:26   Chereef Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Offensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
15:26   Personal foul on Nah'Shon Hyland  
15:18   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Daly, stolen by Corey Douglas  
15:11   Nah'Shon Hyland missed layup, blocked by Chereef Knox  
15:09   Offensive rebound by KeShawn Curry  
14:52   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
14:43 +2 Rahmir Moore made driving layup 46-36
14:22   Malik Crowfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Offensive rebound by Corey Douglas  
14:05 +2 Corey Douglas made driving layup 48-36
14:05   Shooting foul on Myles Douglas  
14:05   Corey Douglas missed free throw  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
13:40   Bad pass turnover on Myles Douglas, stolen by Marcus Evans  
13:36   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Evans, stolen by Rahmir Moore  
13:32   Shooting foul on Marcus Evans  
13:32 +1 Rahmir Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 48-37
13:32 +1 Rahmir Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-38
13:13 +2 KeShawn Curry made jump shot 50-38
12:42   Rahmir Moore missed layup  
12:40   Offensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
12:40   Rahmir Moore missed dunk  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
12:10   Nah'Shon Hyland missed floating jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
12:00   Chereef Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:58   Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry  