Etienne carries Wichita St. over South Florida 56-43

  • AP
  • Jan 21, 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Tyson Etienne registered 13 points as Wichita State topped South Florida 56-43 on Tuesday night.

Wichita State went nearly six minutes without a point to start the game, but rallied to take the halftime lead at 25-23 when Etienne made a long 3-pointer just before the buzzer. Dexter Dennis made a 3-pointer in transition to increase Wichita State's lead to 46-35, and cap a 10-0 run, as USF went scoreless for seven-plus minutes.

Dennis had 12 points for Wichita State (16-3, 4-2 American Athletic Conference). The Shockers lost two games in four days last week to drop out of the AP Top 25 poll. The then-No. 16 Shockers scored a season-low 53 points Wednesday at Temple and 54 Saturday against Houston.

David Collins had 14 points for the Bulls (8-11, 1-5), who have now lost four games in a row. Ezacuras Dawson III added 10 points.

1st Half
WICHST Shockers 25
SFLA Bulls 23

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Wichita State  
19:28   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:26   Defensive rebound by South Florida  
19:12 +2 Michael Durr made hook shot 0-2
18:45   Jamarius Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
18:25   Michael Durr missed hook shot  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
18:07   Jaime Echenique missed jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III  
17:57   Jumpball received by South Florida  
17:44   Laquincy Rideau missed jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
17:34   Jamarius Burton missed layup  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
17:20 +3 Ezacuras Dawson III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 0-5
17:00   Jaime Echenique missed layup, blocked by Michael Durr  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
16:49   Laquincy Rideau missed jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
16:26   Grant Sherfield missed layup, blocked by Laquincy Rideau  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
16:19   Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
16:06   Morris Udeze missed jump shot  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
15:58   Bad pass turnover on David Collins  
15:32   Lost ball turnover on Erik Stevenson, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
15:29   Personal foul on Erik Stevenson  
15:07   Antun Maricevic missed hook shot  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
14:52   Offensive foul on Morris Udeze  
14:52   Turnover on Morris Udeze  
14:37   Lost ball turnover on David Collins, stolen by Erik Stevenson  
14:14 +2 Trey Wade made layup, assist by Erik Stevenson 2-5
14:07 +2 Ezacuras Dawson III made layup, assist by David Collins 2-7
13:54   Personal foul on Justin Brown  
13:40   Shooting foul on Michael Durr  
13:40 +1 Erik Stevenson made 1st of 2 free throws 3-7
13:40 +1 Erik Stevenson made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-7
13:24   David Collins missed layup  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
13:01   Bad pass turnover on Noah Fernandes, stolen by Antun Maricevic  
12:57   Shooting foul on Erik Stevenson  
12:57 +1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 4-8
12:57 +1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-9
12:43   Personal foul on Xavier Castaneda  
12:33 +3 Tyson Etienne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Sherfield 7-9
12:04   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield  
11:54   Dexter Dennis missed layup  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
11:35   Bad pass turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by Grant Sherfield  
11:28 +3 Tyson Etienne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Sherfield 10-9
11:03   Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
10:52   Bad pass turnover on Grant Sherfield, stolen by Xavier Castaneda  
10:46   Shooting foul on Tyson Etienne  
10:46 +1 Antun Maricevic made 1st of 2 free throws 10-10
10:46 +1 Antun Maricevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-11
10:26   Trey Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III  
10:05   Antun Maricevic missed layup  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
9:50   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
9:29   Xavier Castaneda missed layup  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler  
9:10   Personal foul on Xavier Castaneda  
9:06 +2 Jamarius Burton made driving layup 12-11
8:54   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Noah Fernandes  
8:31   Noah Fernandes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Offensive rebound by Trey Wade  
8:29   Personal foul on Justin Brown  
8:11   Noah Fernandes missed jump shot  
8:09   Offensive rebound by Noah Fernandes  
8:03   Jamarius Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
7:54   Shooting foul on Rashun Williams  
7:54   Jaime Echenique missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:54 +1 Jaime Echenique made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-11
7:26 +2 Laquincy Rideau made reverse layup 13-13
6:58   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot  
6:56   Offensive rebound by Noah Fernandes  
6:25   Jaime Echenique missed hook shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
6:03   Rashun Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Offensive rebound by South Florida  
5:48   Bad pass turnover on Ezacuras Dawson III, stolen by Tyson Etienne  
5:39   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler  
5:35   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Offensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
5:15   Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler  
5:11 +2 Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler made dunk 15-13
4:44   Rashun Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
4:27   Tyson Etienne missed layup, blocked by Rashun Williams  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Rashun Williams  
4:17   David Collins missed layup  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
4:06 +2 Grant Sherfield made jump shot 17-13
3:42   Shooting foul on Grant Sherfield  
3:42 +1 Antun Maricevic made 1st of 2 free throws 17-14
3:42 +1 Antun Maricevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-15
3:31   Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Madut Akec  
2:57   Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis  
2:57   David Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:57 +1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-16
2:33 +2 Trey Wade made jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton 19-16
2:10 +2 Laquincy Rideau made driving layup 19-18
1:38   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
1:30 +2 David Collins made layup 19-20
1:30   Shooting foul on Jaime Echenique  
1:30 +1 David Collins made free throw 19-21
1:13 +3 Dexter Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wade 22-21
55.0   Antun Maricevic missed layup, blocked by Jaime Echenique  
53.0   Offensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
41.0   David Collins missed layup  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
27.0   Traveling violation turnover on Jaime Echenique  
25.0   Personal foul on Trey Wade  
25.0 +1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 22-22
25.0 +1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-23
1.0 +3 Tyson Etienne made 3-pt. jump shot 25-23
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WICHST Shockers 31
SFLA Bulls 20

Time Team Play Score
19:31   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
19:23 +2 Ezacuras Dawson III made reverse layup, assist by David Collins 25-25
19:06   Trey Wade missed layup  
19:04   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
19:02   Jaime Echenique missed layup  
19:00   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
18:48 +2 David Collins made layup 25-27
18:29 +2 Jaime Echenique made hook shot 27-27
18:03   Shooting foul on Jaime Echenique  
18:03   David Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:03 +1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-28
17:50 +3 Dexter Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Sherfield 30-28
17:39   Bad pass turnover on Ezacuras Dawson III  
17:09   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:07   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
17:07   Personal foul on Justin Brown  
16:56 +2 Grant Sherfield made layup 32-28
16:36   Out of bounds turnover on Laquincy Rideau  
16:22 +2 Jaime Echenique made layup, assist by Dexter Dennis 34-28
16:02   Laquincy Rideau missed floating jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
15:45   Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau  
15:26 +2 Trey Wade made jump shot 36-28
15:01 +2 Michael Durr made layup 36-30
14:46   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III  
14:36 +3 Ezacuras Dawson III made 3-pt. jump shot 36-33
14:01   Dexter Dennis missed jump shot  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
13:52 +2 Antun Maricevic made layup, assist by David Collins 36-35
13:28 +3 Dexter Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Erik Stevenson 39-35
12:59   Lost ball turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by Jamarius Burton  
12:48 +2 Jaime Echenique made alley-oop shot, assist by Grant Sherfield 41-35
12:23   Personal foul on Grant Sherfield  
12:11   Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:09   Offensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
11:51   Lost ball turnover on David Collins, stolen by Erik Stevenson  
11:39   Backcourt turnover on Grant Sherfield  
11:11   Offensive foul on David Collins  
11:11   Turnover on David Collins  
10:34   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by South Florida  
10:21   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
10:18   Personal foul on Antun Maricevic  
10:08   Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau  
9:47   Shot clock violation turnover on Wichita State  
9:22   Personal foul on Trey Wade  
9:21   David Collins missed layup  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Morris Udeze  
9:07   Jamarius Burton missed layup, blocked by Michael Durr  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
9:00   Shooting foul on Erik Stevenson  
9:00   Laquincy Rideau missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:00   Laquincy Rideau missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
8:47   Personal foul on Xavier Castaneda  
8:38   Shooting foul on Ezacuras Dawson III  
8:38 +1 Tyson Etienne made 1st of 2 free throws 42-35
8:38 +1 Tyson Etienne made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-35
8:18   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Castaneda, stolen by Tyson Etienne  
8:11 +3 Dexter Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Sherfield 46-35
7:42   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
7:15   Offensive foul on Dexter Dennis  
7:15   Turnover on Dexter Dennis  
6:59   Lost ball turnover on David Collins, stolen by Dexter Dennis  
6:50   Grant Sherfield missed layup  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
6:42   Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Wichita State  
6:40   Personal foul on Michael Durr  
6:40   Jaime Echenique missed free throw  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
6:23 +2 David Collins made layup 46-37
6:23   Shooting foul on Jaime Echenique  
6:23 +1 David Collins made free throw 46-38
6:03   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III  
5:50   Lost ball turnover on Michael Durr, stolen by Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler  
5:40 +2 Tyson Etienne made jump shot 48-38
5:18   Shooting foul on Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler  
5:18 +1 Michael Durr made 1st of 2 free throws 48-39
5:18 +1 Michael Durr made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-40
5:02   Offensive foul on Grant Sherfield  
5:02   Turnover on Grant Sherfield  
4:45   Michael Durr missed hook shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield  
4:28   Shooting foul on Laquincy Rideau  
4:28 +1 Jamarius Burton made 1st of 2 free throws 49-40
4:28 +1 Jamarius Burton made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-40
4:16   Shooting foul on Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler  
4:16 +1 Michael Durr made 1st of 2 free throws 50-41
4:16   Michael Durr missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
