20:00
Jumpball received by Wichita State
19:28
Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:26
Defensive rebound by South Florida
19:12
+2
Michael Durr made hook shot
0-2
18:45
Jamarius Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:43
Defensive rebound by Michael Durr
18:25
Michael Durr missed hook shot
18:23
Defensive rebound by Trey Wade
18:07
Jaime Echenique missed jump shot
18:05
Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III
17:57
Jumpball received by South Florida
17:44
Laquincy Rideau missed jump shot
17:42
Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis
17:34
Jamarius Burton missed layup
17:32
Defensive rebound by Michael Durr
17:20
+3
Ezacuras Dawson III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau
0-5
17:00
Jaime Echenique missed layup, blocked by Michael Durr
16:58
Defensive rebound by Michael Durr
16:49
Laquincy Rideau missed jump shot
16:47
Defensive rebound by Trey Wade
16:26
Grant Sherfield missed layup, blocked by Laquincy Rideau
16:24
Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic
16:19
Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:17
Defensive rebound by Trey Wade
16:06
Morris Udeze missed jump shot
16:04
Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau
15:58
Bad pass turnover on David Collins
15:32
Lost ball turnover on Erik Stevenson, stolen by Laquincy Rideau
15:29
Personal foul on Erik Stevenson
15:07
Antun Maricevic missed hook shot
15:05
Defensive rebound by Trey Wade
14:52
Offensive foul on Morris Udeze
14:52
Turnover on Morris Udeze
14:37
Lost ball turnover on David Collins, stolen by Erik Stevenson
14:14
+2
Trey Wade made layup, assist by Erik Stevenson
2-5
14:07
+2
Ezacuras Dawson III made layup, assist by David Collins
2-7
13:54
Personal foul on Justin Brown
13:40
Shooting foul on Michael Durr
13:40
+1
Erik Stevenson made 1st of 2 free throws
3-7
13:40
+1
Erik Stevenson made 2nd of 2 free throws
4-7
13:24
David Collins missed layup
13:22
Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis
13:01
Bad pass turnover on Noah Fernandes, stolen by Antun Maricevic
12:57
Shooting foul on Erik Stevenson
12:57
+1
David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
4-8
12:57
+1
David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
4-9
12:43
Personal foul on Xavier Castaneda
12:33
+3
Tyson Etienne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Sherfield
7-9
12:04
Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:02
Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield
11:54
Dexter Dennis missed layup
11:52
Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic
11:35
Bad pass turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by Grant Sherfield
11:28
+3
Tyson Etienne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Sherfield
10-9
11:03
Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:01
Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
10:52
Bad pass turnover on Grant Sherfield, stolen by Xavier Castaneda
10:46
Shooting foul on Tyson Etienne
10:46
+1
Antun Maricevic made 1st of 2 free throws
10-10
10:46
+1
Antun Maricevic made 2nd of 2 free throws
10-11
10:26
Trey Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:24
Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III
10:05
Antun Maricevic missed layup
10:03
Defensive rebound by Trey Wade
9:50
Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:48
Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda
9:29
Xavier Castaneda missed layup
9:27
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler
9:10
Personal foul on Xavier Castaneda
9:06
+2
Jamarius Burton made driving layup
12-11
8:54
Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:52
Defensive rebound by Noah Fernandes
8:31
Noah Fernandes missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:29
Offensive rebound by Trey Wade
8:29
Personal foul on Justin Brown
8:11
Noah Fernandes missed jump shot
8:09
Offensive rebound by Noah Fernandes
8:03
Jamarius Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:01
Offensive rebound by Wichita State
7:54
Shooting foul on Rashun Williams
7:54
Jaime Echenique missed 1st of 2 free throws
7:54
+1
Jaime Echenique made 2nd of 2 free throws
13-11
7:26
+2
Laquincy Rideau made reverse layup
13-13
6:58
Jamarius Burton missed jump shot
6:56
Offensive rebound by Noah Fernandes
6:25
Jaime Echenique missed hook shot
6:23
Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau
6:03
Rashun Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:01
Offensive rebound by South Florida
5:48
Bad pass turnover on Ezacuras Dawson III, stolen by Tyson Etienne
5:39
Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:37
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler
5:35
Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:33
Offensive rebound by Jamarius Burton
5:15
Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:13
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler
5:11
+2
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler made dunk
15-13
4:44
Rashun Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:42
Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis
4:27
Tyson Etienne missed layup, blocked by Rashun Williams
4:25
Defensive rebound by Rashun Williams
4:17
David Collins missed layup
4:15
Defensive rebound by Jamarius Burton
4:06
+2
Grant Sherfield made jump shot
17-13
3:42
Shooting foul on Grant Sherfield
3:42
+1
Antun Maricevic made 1st of 2 free throws
17-14
3:42
+1
Antun Maricevic made 2nd of 2 free throws
17-15
3:31
Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:29
Defensive rebound by Madut Akec
2:57
Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis
2:57
David Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws
2:57
+1
David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
17-16
2:33
+2
Trey Wade made jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton
19-16
2:10
+2
Laquincy Rideau made driving layup
19-18
1:38
Jamarius Burton missed jump shot
1:36
Defensive rebound by David Collins
1:30
+2
David Collins made layup
19-20
1:30
Shooting foul on Jaime Echenique
1:30
+1
David Collins made free throw
19-21
1:13
+3
Dexter Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wade
22-21
55.0
Antun Maricevic missed layup, blocked by Jaime Echenique
53.0
Offensive rebound by Antun Maricevic
41.0
David Collins missed layup
39.0
Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
27.0
Traveling violation turnover on Jaime Echenique
25.0
Personal foul on Trey Wade
25.0
+1
David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
22-22
25.0
+1
David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
22-23
1.0
|
|
+3
|
Tyson Etienne made 3-pt. jump shot
|
25-23
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|