Murphy's late jumper gives Pittsburgh a 74-72 win over BC

  AP
  Jan 23, 2020

PITTSBURGH (AP) His team's 10-point lead gone and a timeout at his disposal, Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel could have called the Panthers over and tried to settle them down in the final seconds against Boston College on Wednesday night.

Instead, Capel went the other way, trusting his players to make the right decision. A timeout would have let the Eagles set their defense. By opting not to use one, Capel felt his team still had the advantage.

It did. As Boston College scrambled to cover Pitt guards Xavier Johnson and Trey McGowens, Ryan Murphy squirted free. Justin Champagnie spotted Murphy breaking open and fed him the ball. Murphy sprinted to the top of the key and let fly a jumper that was pure the moment he let it go.

''I felt really calm,'' Murphy said.

He looked it as the ball dropped through the net with 4 seconds to go to give the Panthers a 74-72 victory, one that wasn't truly secured until Champagnie intercepted Boston College's ensuing inbounds pass just before time ran out.

''In the end we found a way,'' Capel said. ''I like the way when they score to tie it, it was a broken play. We didn't want to call timeout. We had the wherewithal to get it in, push it up.''

And find Murphy. The junior college transfer has become Pitt's top shooter midway through his first season and couples it with a conscience. He rarely takes a bad shot, and rather than try to drive to the basket with the clock ticking away, he created a bit of space at the top of the key and let it fly.

''Justin found Murph and Murph stepped up and made the big-time shot,'' Capel said. ''He's always been confident in his ability to shoot the basketball.''

Murphy finished with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting, including 3 of 3 3-pointers. It was his only two-point field goal that gave Pitt (13-6, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) its first ACC winning streak in nearly three years.

Such heroics didn't feel necessary after the Panthers turned an early 14-point deficit into a 10-point lead with less than 5 minutes to go. But Pitt relaxed and Boston College kept plugging away, eventually drawing even on a Derryck Thornton lay-up with 12 seconds to go.

''We showed some character,'' Eagles coach Jim Christian said. ''We turned them over and made some shots.''

Just not quite enough to keep Boston College (9-10, 3-5) from dropping its fourth straight. Jay Heath's 16 points paced five Eagles who finished in double figures. Thornton and Jairus Hamilton chipped in 13 points each and forward Steffon Mitchell added 12 points after missing a loss to Wake Forest with the flu, but Boston College couldn't quite make it all the way back after letting a 33-19 first-half lead evaporate.

''We got down 10 because we came a little bit out of character and guys tried to take the game over by themselves and took ridiculous shots,'' Christian said.

Champagnie led Pitt with 17 points. Au'Diese Toney added 16 and McGowens scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half as the Panthers equaled their conference victory total from the last two seasons combined.

It didn't look like it would happen early.

The Eagles, blown out in each of their last three games following an upset win over Virginia on Jan. 7, overcame 10 turnovers to build a sizable lead. Knocking down 6 of 11 3-pointers helped. So did a Pitt offense that looked disjointed at best over the opening 18 minutes. Champagnie provided the late spark to bring the Panthers to life, and Murphy's shot gave Pitt back-to-back ACC wins for the first time since Feb. 8-11, 2017.

Capel hopes more are on the way, but allows his team needs to learn how to play with a lead. It let the Tar Heels hang around on Saturday by taking its foot off the gas in the second half. It nearly happened again.

''We're trying to build winning habits and it's something collectively as a group that we don't have,'' Capel said. ''I don't know if it's youth, inexperience ... bottom line, we don't have it. You get a lead, human nature tells you I can relax now, I can take this possession off.''

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: The win over the Cavaliers seems like a long time ago. What appeared to be a potentially season-defining triumph instead looks like an anomaly. At least the Eagles rediscovered their shooting stroke against Pitt. Boston College made 10 of 24 3-pointers on Wednesday after going 12 of 59 from 3 in its previous two games.

Pitt: Champagnie's season looked to be in trouble when he was sidelined by a knee issue in the fall. He's starting to find a rhythm midway through the season and he's perhaps Pitt's most versatile scorer, comfortable both behind the 3-point line and in the lane.

UP NEXT

Boston College: Hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Pitt: Travels to Syracuse on Saturday for the first of two meetings with the Orange.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
BC Eagles 33
PITT Panthers 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Pittsburgh  
19:46   Shooting foul on Jairus Hamilton  
19:46 +1 Trey McGowens made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:46 +1 Trey McGowens made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
19:45   Turnover on Derryck Thornton  
19:21   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by CJ Felder  
19:05   Offensive foul on CJ Felder  
19:05   Turnover on CJ Felder  
18:42   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
18:32 +2 Nik Popovic made jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 2-2
18:11   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
18:05   Turnover on Jairus Hamilton  
18:05   Justin Champagnie missed dunk, blocked by Nik Popovic  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
17:58   Personal foul on Eric Hamilton  
17:38   Traveling violation turnover on Nik Popovic  
17:27   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Boston College  
17:02 +2 Steffon Mitchell made jump shot 4-2
16:42   Offensive foul on Terrell Brown  
16:42   Turnover on Terrell Brown  
16:25 +3 Steffon Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 7-2
15:55   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
15:39   Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
15:30   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
15:28   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
15:25   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
15:23   Offensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
15:17 +3 Au'Diese Toney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 7-5
14:51   Bad pass turnover on Jairus Hamilton  
14:35   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
14:33   Offensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
14:27 +2 Terrell Brown made dunk 7-7
14:10   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
13:43 +2 Au'Diese Toney made jump shot, assist by Terrell Brown 7-9
13:24 +3 Jairus Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 10-9
13:02   Ryan Murphy missed jump shot  
13:00   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
12:48   Traveling violation turnover on CJ Felder  
12:29 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 10-11
12:15   Jay Heath missed jump shot, blocked by Terrell Brown  
12:13   Offensive rebound by CJ Felder  
12:13   Personal foul on Ryan Murphy  
12:01 +2 Nik Popovic made jump shot, assist by Steffon Mitchell 12-11
11:35   Traveling violation turnover on Trey McGowens  
11:08   Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson  
11:08 +1 Steffon Mitchell made 1st of 3 free throws 13-11
11:08 +1 Steffon Mitchell made 2nd of 3 free throws 14-11
11:08 +1 Steffon Mitchell made 3rd of 3 free throws 15-11
10:45   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Derryck Thornton  
10:45   Personal foul on Trey McGowens  
10:29 +3 Julian Rishwain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Heath 18-11
10:11   Trey McGowens missed layup  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
10:03   Nik Popovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
9:46 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julian Rishwain 21-11
9:31 +2 Au'Diese Toney made jump shot 21-13
9:12   Jay Heath missed layup  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
9:06   Traveling violation turnover on Xavier Johnson  
8:57   Personal foul on Eric Hamilton  
8:41 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 24-13
8:20 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 24-15
7:59   Offensive foul on Derryck Thornton  
7:56   Turnover on Derryck Thornton  
7:19   Offensive foul on Terrell Brown  
7:19   Turnover on Terrell Brown  
7:26   Nik Popovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
6:55 +2 Xavier Johnson made jump shot 24-17
6:37   Shooting foul on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
6:37 +1 Nik Popovic made 1st of 2 free throws 25-17
6:37 +1 Nik Popovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-17
6:32   Personal foul on Jairus Hamilton  
6:23   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
6:11   Personal foul on Au'Diese Toney  
6:12 +1 Derryck Thornton made 1st of 2 free throws 27-17
6:12 +1 Derryck Thornton made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-17
5:53   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot, blocked by Derryck Thornton  
5:51   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
5:41   Lost ball turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
5:35 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup 28-19
5:16   Lost ball turnover on Steffon Mitchell, stolen by Trey McGowens  
4:55   Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Julian Rishwain  
4:29 +3 Julian Rishwain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jairus Hamilton 31-19
3:59   Personal foul on Jay Heath  
3:49   Lost ball turnover on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, stolen by Steffon Mitchell  
3:42   Nik Popovic missed layup, blocked by Xavier Johnson  
3:42   Offensive rebound by Boston College  
3:42   Jumpball received by Boston College  
3:23 +2 Jairus Hamilton made dunk, assist by Julian Rishwain 33-19
3:06   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Steffon Mitchell  
2:38   Julian Rishwain missed jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
2:32 +3 Ryan Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 33-22
2:09   Julian Rishwain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
1:39   Au'Diese Toney missed layup  
1:37   Offensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
1:30   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
1:24   Jumpball received by Pittsburgh  
1:21 +2 Justin Champagnie made hook shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 33-24
1:04   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
52.0 +2 Justin Champagnie made jump shot 33-26
29.0   Derryck Thornton missed layup  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
5.0   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
3.0   Traveling violation turnover on Jay Heath  
2.0 +2 Justin Champagnie made jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 33-28

2nd Half
BC Eagles 39
PITT Panthers 46

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
19:27   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:25   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
19:15   Lost ball turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by Trey McGowens  
19:08 +2 Trey McGowens made dunk 33-30
18:40   Shot clock violation turnover on Boston College  
18:20   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
18:18   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
18:17 +2 Justin Champagnie made jump shot 33-32
18:01   Jay Heath missed jump shot  
17:59   Offensive rebound by CJ Felder  
17:53   CJ Felder missed layup, blocked by Justin Champagnie  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
17:45   Au'Diese Toney missed jump shot  
17:43   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
17:42   Offensive foul on Justin Champagnie  
17:42   Turnover on Justin Champagnie  
17:34   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
17:20   Shooting foul on Nik Popovic  
17:20 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 33-33
17:20 +1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-34
16:54   Nik Popovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
16:43 +2 Trey McGowens made jump shot 33-36
16:36 +2 Derryck Thornton made jump shot 35-36
16:03 +2 Trey McGowens made jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 35-38
15:29   Shooting foul on Justin Champagnie  
15:29 +1 Jay Heath made 1st of 2 free throws 36-38
15:29 +1 Jay Heath made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-38
15:02   Terrell Brown missed jump shot  
15:00   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
15:00 +2 Justin Champagnie made tip-in 37-40
14:43   Personal foul on Terrell Brown  
14:33 +2 Nik Popovic made layup, assist by Julian Rishwain 39-40
14:16   Personal foul on Nik Popovic  
14:06   Personal foul on Julian Rishwain  
13:58 +2 Trey McGowens made layup 39-42
13:58   Shooting foul on Julian Rishwain  
13:58   Trey McGowens missed free throw  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
13:33   Jay Heath missed layup  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Ryan Murphy  
13:27   Personal foul on Derryck Thornton  
13:24   Personal foul on Jairus Hamilton  
13:22 +2 Eric Hamilton made reverse layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 39-44
12:58 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 42-44
12:41   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
12:33   Offensive foul on Derryck Thornton  
12:33   Turnover on Derryck Thornton  
12:07   Personal foul on Jay Heath  
12:07   Au'Diese Toney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Julian Rishwain  
11:43 +3 Derryck Thornton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Heath 45-44
11:26   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
11:20 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup, assist by Trey McGowens 45-46
11:00   Nik Popovic missed layup  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
10:52 +3 Ryan Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Au'Diese Toney 45-49
10:38 +2 Derryck Thornton made layup 47-49
10:21 +3 Xavier Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 47-52
10:01 +2 Nik Popovic made layup, assist by Jay Heath 49-52
9:28 +3 Ryan Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 49-55
8:59   Nik Popovic missed jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
8:36   Xavier Johnson missed layup, blocked by Steffon Mitchell  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
8:22 +2 Jairus Hamilton made dunk 51-55
8:13 +3 Justin Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 51-58
7:50   Nik Popovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
7:42   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
7:40 +2 Au'Diese Toney made tip-in 51-60
7:23 +2 Jairus Hamilton made jump shot 53-60
6:54 +2 Eric Hamilton made reverse layup, assist by Trey McGowens 53-62
6:38   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Offensive rebound by CJ Felder  
6:31   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Offensive rebound by CJ Felder  
6:29   Lost ball turnover on CJ Felder  
6:10   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Offensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
5:55   Trey McGowens missed layup  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
5:53   Personal foul on Eric Hamilton  
5:23   Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Offensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
5:16 +2 Jairus Hamilton made layup 55-62
5:02   Shooting foul on Jairus Hamilton  
5:02   Au'Diese Toney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:02 +1 Au'Diese Toney made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-63
4:53   Personal foul on Eric Hamilton  
4:37   Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
4:22   Shooting foul on Jay Heath  
4:22 +1 Trey McGowens made 1st of 2 free throws 55-64
4:22 +1 Trey McGowens made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-65
4:09   Personal foul on Trey McGowens  
4:09   Derryck Thornton missed layup, blocked by Terrell Brown  
