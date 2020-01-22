|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Cincinnati
|
|
19:44
|
|
+2
|
Chris Vogt made layup, assist by Tre Scott
|
2-0
|
19:14
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II missed layup
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mika Adams-Woods
|
|
19:06
|
|
+2
|
Chris Vogt made dunk, assist by Keith Williams
|
4-0
|
18:43
|
|
|
Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Temple
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jarron Cumberland
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alani Moore II, stolen by Jarron Cumberland
|
|
18:33
|
|
+2
|
Keith Williams made layup, assist by Tre Scott
|
6-0
|
18:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alani Moore II
|
|
18:33
|
|
+1
|
Keith Williams made free throw
|
7-0
|
18:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keith Williams
|
|
18:20
|
|
+1
|
Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-1
|
18:20
|
|
+1
|
Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-2
|
18:04
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Mika Adams-Woods
|
|
17:54
|
|
+3
|
Quinton Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.P. Moorman II
|
7-5
|
17:33
|
|
+3
|
Mika Adams-Woods made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Vogt
|
10-5
|
17:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chris Vogt
|
|
17:24
|
|
+1
|
Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-6
|
17:24
|
|
|
Nate Pierre-Louis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Keith Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Temple
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by Jarron Cumberland
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jaume Sorolla, stolen by J.P. Moorman II
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Jake Forrester missed layup
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jake Forrester
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Jarron Cumberland missed free throw
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cincinnati
|
|
16:27
|
|
+1
|
Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-6
|
15:59
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Josh Pierre-Louis
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
15:47
|
|
+2
|
Nate Pierre-Louis made layup
|
11-8
|
15:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Arashma Parks
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Tre Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:21
|
|
+1
|
Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-8
|
15:21
|
|
+1
|
Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-8
|
14:59
|
|
+2
|
Nate Pierre-Louis made jump shot
|
12-10
|
14:36
|
|
|
Keith Williams missed jump shot
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Arashma Parks
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II missed jump shot
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Arashma Parks
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaume Sorolla
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Arashma Parks missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Arashma Parks missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Arashma Parks
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Chris Vogt missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:56
|
|
+1
|
Chris Vogt made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-10
|
13:30
|
|
|
Jake Forrester missed jump shot
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Monty Scott
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Jaevin Cumberland missed 1st of 3 free throws
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Jaevin Cumberland missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|
|
12:59
|
|
+1
|
Jaevin Cumberland made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
14-10
|
12:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Monty Scott, stolen by Mamoudou Diarra
|
|
12:34
|
|
+3
|
Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris McNeal
|
17-10
|
12:15
|
|
|
Justyn Hamilton missed jump shot
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris McNeal
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jake Forrester
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Monty Scott
|
|
12:08
|
|
+1
|
Jaevin Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-10
|
12:08
|
|
+1
|
Jaevin Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-10
|
11:59
|
|
+2
|
Nate Pierre-Louis made layup
|
19-12
|
11:32
|
|
+3
|
Tre Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Harvey
|
22-12
|
11:18
|
|
+3
|
Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
22-15
|
10:56
|
|
|
Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zach Harvey
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Zach Harvey
|
|
10:45
|
|
+1
|
Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-16
|
10:45
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Tre Scott
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed jump shot, blocked by Keith Williams
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|
|
9:47
|
|
+2
|
Quinton Rose made jump shot
|
22-18
|
9:32
|
|
+2
|
Chris Vogt made hook shot, assist by Jaevin Cumberland
|
24-18
|
9:13
|
|
+3
|
Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose
|
24-21
|
8:50
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Quinton Rose
|
|
8:43
|
|
+2
|
Quinton Rose made dunk
|
24-23
|
8:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Damion Moore
|
|
8:24
|
|
+1
|
Chris Vogt made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-23
|
8:24
|
|
+1
|
Chris Vogt made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-23
|
8:12
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Keith Williams
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Tre Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mika Adams-Woods
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Alani Moore II missed free throw
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tre Scott
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tre Scott, stolen by Justyn Hamilton
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Justyn Hamilton missed layup
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Tre Scott missed jump shot
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|
|
6:29
|
|
+2
|
Justyn Hamilton made jump shot
|
26-25
|
5:58
|
|
+3
|
Keith Williams made 3-pt. jump shot
|
29-25
|
5:34
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed jump shot, blocked by Keith Williams
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Williams
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II
|
|
4:33
|
|
+3
|
Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose
|
29-28
|
4:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Quinton Rose
|
|
4:15
|
|
+1
|
Mamoudou Diarra made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-28
|
4:15
|
|
+1
|
Mamoudou Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-28
|
3:57
|
|
+2
|
Nate Pierre-Louis made jump shot
|
31-30
|
3:47
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Keith Williams, stolen by Monty Scott
|
|
3:25
|
|
+3
|
Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
31-33
|
3:00
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Keith Williams, stolen by Alani Moore II
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II missed jump shot
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Williams
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justyn Hamilton
|
|
2:20
|
|
+1
|
Chris Vogt made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-33
|
2:20
|
|
+1
|
Chris Vogt made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-33
|
1:57
|
|
+3
|
J.P. Moorman II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justyn Hamilton
|
33-36
|
1:34
|
|
+3
|
Mamoudou Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mika Adams-Woods
|
36-36
|
1:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chris McNeal
|
|
1:20
|
|
+1
|
Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
36-37
|
1:20
|
|
+1
|
Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-38
|
1:03
|
|
+2
|
Chris Vogt made layup, assist by Jarron Cumberland
|
38-38
|
1:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justyn Hamilton
|
|
1:03
|
|
+1
|
Chris Vogt made free throw
|
39-38
|
45.0
|
|
+2
|
Alani Moore II made layup
|
39-40
|
31.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justyn Hamilton
|
|
31.0
|
|
+1
|
Chris Vogt made 1st of 2 free throws
|
40-40
|
31.0
|
|
+1
|
Chris Vogt made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
41-40
|
1.0
|
|
|
Nate Pierre-Louis missed layup, blocked by Tre Scott
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mika Adams-Woods
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|