Cumberland cousins score 37, Cincinnati rallies past Temple

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Cousins Jarron and Jaevin Cumberland combined for 37 points, leading five into double-figure scoring as Cincinnati defeated Temple 89-82 Wednesday night.

Jarron Cumberland scored 22, making 13-of-14 at the free-throw line, Jaevin Cumberland, a grad transfer from Oakland, added 15 points on four 3-pointers for the Bearcats (12-7, 5-2 American). Chris Vogt added 18 points on perfect 5-for-5 shooting from the floor, as well as 8-for-9 at the line, while Tre Scott double-doubled with 16 points and 11 rebounds as well as five assists. Keith Williams scored 10.

Quinton Rose led Temple (10-8, 2-5) with 26 points and Nate Pierre-Louis added 22, both season-highs.

A Jake Forrester basket brought Temple into a 71-71 tie with four minutes left, and a J.P. Moorman free throw gave the Owls a 72-71 lead. Cincinnati's Scott dunked with 2:42 remaining as the Bearcats closed on an 18-10 run in which they were 4-for-4 shooting and 10-for-10 at the line. Jarron Cumberland scored 14 of the last 18.

Cincinnati plays SMU at home on Tuesday. Temple plays Penn on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
CINCY Bearcats 41
TEMPLE Owls 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Cincinnati  
19:44 +2 Chris Vogt made layup, assist by Tre Scott 2-0
19:14   J.P. Moorman II missed layup  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Mika Adams-Woods  
19:06 +2 Chris Vogt made dunk, assist by Keith Williams 4-0
18:43   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Offensive rebound by Temple  
18:41   Personal foul on Jarron Cumberland  
18:35   Bad pass turnover on Alani Moore II, stolen by Jarron Cumberland  
18:33 +2 Keith Williams made layup, assist by Tre Scott 6-0
18:33   Shooting foul on Alani Moore II  
18:33 +1 Keith Williams made free throw 7-0
18:20   Shooting foul on Keith Williams  
18:20 +1 Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 7-1
18:20 +1 Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-2
18:04   Bad pass turnover on Mika Adams-Woods  
17:54 +3 Quinton Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.P. Moorman II 7-5
17:33 +3 Mika Adams-Woods made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Vogt 10-5
17:24   Shooting foul on Chris Vogt  
17:24 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws 10-6
17:24   Nate Pierre-Louis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
17:11   Keith Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Temple  
16:51   Lost ball turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by Jarron Cumberland  
16:43   Lost ball turnover on Jaume Sorolla, stolen by J.P. Moorman II  
16:34   Jake Forrester missed layup  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
16:29   Shooting foul on Jake Forrester  
16:27   Jarron Cumberland missed free throw  
16:27   Offensive rebound by Cincinnati  
16:27 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-6
15:59   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Pierre-Louis  
15:54   Lost ball turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis  
15:47 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made layup 11-8
15:21   Shooting foul on Arashma Parks  
15:21   Tre Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:21 +1 Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-8
14:59 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made jump shot 12-10
14:36   Keith Williams missed jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Arashma Parks  
14:24   J.P. Moorman II missed jump shot  
14:22   Offensive rebound by Arashma Parks  
14:14   Shooting foul on Jaume Sorolla  
14:14   Arashma Parks missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:14   Arashma Parks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra  
13:56   Shooting foul on Arashma Parks  
13:56   Chris Vogt missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:56 +1 Chris Vogt made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-10
13:30   Jake Forrester missed jump shot  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra  
12:59   Shooting foul on Monty Scott  
12:59   Jaevin Cumberland missed 1st of 3 free throws  
12:59   Jaevin Cumberland missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
12:59 +1 Jaevin Cumberland made 3rd of 3 free throws 14-10
12:45   Lost ball turnover on Monty Scott, stolen by Mamoudou Diarra  
12:34 +3 Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris McNeal 17-10
12:15   Justyn Hamilton missed jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Chris McNeal  
12:08   Personal foul on Jake Forrester  
12:08   Personal foul on Monty Scott  
12:08 +1 Jaevin Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 18-10
12:08 +1 Jaevin Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-10
11:59 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made layup 19-12
11:32 +3 Tre Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Harvey 22-12
11:18 +3 Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 22-15
10:56   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
10:47   Personal foul on Zach Harvey  
10:45   Shooting foul on Zach Harvey  
10:45 +1 Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 22-16
10:45   Quinton Rose missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
10:21   Traveling violation turnover on Tre Scott  
9:52   Quinton Rose missed jump shot, blocked by Keith Williams  
9:50   Offensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
9:47 +2 Quinton Rose made jump shot 22-18
9:32 +2 Chris Vogt made hook shot, assist by Jaevin Cumberland 24-18
9:13 +3 Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose 24-21
8:50   Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Quinton Rose  
8:43 +2 Quinton Rose made dunk 24-23
8:27   Personal foul on Damion Moore  
8:24 +1 Chris Vogt made 1st of 2 free throws 25-23
8:24 +1 Chris Vogt made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-23
8:12   Lost ball turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Keith Williams  
7:49   Tre Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
7:33   Personal foul on Mika Adams-Woods  
7:34   Alani Moore II missed free throw  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
7:17   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
7:08   Lost ball turnover on Tre Scott, stolen by Justyn Hamilton  
6:56   Justyn Hamilton missed layup  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
6:49   Tre Scott missed jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
6:29 +2 Justyn Hamilton made jump shot 26-25
5:58 +3 Keith Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 29-25
5:34   Quinton Rose missed jump shot, blocked by Keith Williams  
5:32   Offensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
5:10   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Keith Williams  
4:41   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
4:33 +3 Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose 29-28
4:15   Shooting foul on Quinton Rose  
4:15 +1 Mamoudou Diarra made 1st of 2 free throws 30-28
4:15 +1 Mamoudou Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-28
3:57 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made jump shot 31-30
3:47   Bad pass turnover on Keith Williams, stolen by Monty Scott  
3:25 +3 Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 31-33
3:00   Bad pass turnover on Keith Williams, stolen by Alani Moore II  
2:32   J.P. Moorman II missed jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Keith Williams  
2:20   Personal foul on Justyn Hamilton  
2:20 +1 Chris Vogt made 1st of 2 free throws 32-33
2:20 +1 Chris Vogt made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-33
1:57 +3 J.P. Moorman II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justyn Hamilton 33-36
1:34 +3 Mamoudou Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mika Adams-Woods 36-36
1:20   Personal foul on Chris McNeal  
1:20 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws 36-37
1:20 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-38
1:03 +2 Chris Vogt made layup, assist by Jarron Cumberland 38-38
1:03   Shooting foul on Justyn Hamilton  
1:03 +1 Chris Vogt made free throw 39-38
45.0 +2 Alani Moore II made layup 39-40
31.0   Personal foul on Justyn Hamilton  
31.0 +1 Chris Vogt made 1st of 2 free throws 40-40
31.0 +1 Chris Vogt made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-40
1.0   Nate Pierre-Louis missed layup, blocked by Tre Scott  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Mika Adams-Woods  
1.0   Mika Adams-Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CINCY Bearcats 48
TEMPLE Owls 42

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Jake Forrester missed jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
19:20   Tre Scott missed jump shot, blocked by Quinton Rose  
19:13   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
19:15   Tre Scott missed layup  
19:13   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
19:15 +2 Tre Scott made layup 43-40
19:15   Shooting foul on J.P. Moorman II  
19:15   Tre Scott missed free throw  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
19:07 +3 Quinton Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Forrester 43-43
18:35 +2 Jarron Cumberland made layup 45-43
18:14   Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot  
18:12   Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
18:11   Personal foul on Chris Vogt  
18:09   Shooting foul on Keith Williams  
18:09   Quinton Rose missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:09 +1 Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-44
18:00   Mika Adams-Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:58   Offensive rebound by Keith Williams  
17:52 +2 Keith Williams made layup 47-44
17:41 +2 J.P. Moorman II made jump shot 47-46
17:25   Personal foul on Arashma Parks  
17:17   Mika Adams-Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:15   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
17:00 +2 Quinton Rose made jump shot 47-48
16:36   Keith Williams missed layup  
16:34   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
16:23 +3 Quinton Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II 47-51
16:07 +2 Tre Scott made layup, assist by Jarron Cumberland 49-51
15:58 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made jump shot 49-53
15:34 +3 Jarron Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot 52-53
15:19 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made layup 52-55
14:50   Jarron Cumberland missed jump shot  
14:48   Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
14:44   Keith Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
14:16 +2 Jake Forrester made layup, assist by Alani Moore II 52-57
13:57   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:55   Offensive rebound by Cincinnati  
13:57   Personal foul on J.P. Moorman II  
13:46 +2 Tre Scott made layup, assist by Jarron Cumberland 54-57
13:22   Bad pass turnover on Josh Pierre-Louis, stolen by Chris McNeal  
13:16   Offensive foul on Chris Vogt  
13:16   Turnover on Chris Vogt  
12:56 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made jump shot 54-59
12:32   Shooting foul on Justyn Hamilton  
12:32 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 55-59
12:32 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-59
12:11   Personal foul on Mamoudou Diarra  
11:55   Jake Forrester missed jump shot  
11:53   Offensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
11:42   J.P. Moorman II missed layup  
11:40   Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
11:36 +2 Jake Forrester made tip-in 56-61
11:31 +2 Keith Williams made layup, assist by Jarron Cumberland 58-61
11:31   Personal foul on Mamoudou Diarra  
11:25   Lost ball turnover on Jake Forrester, stolen by Keith Williams  
11:11   Offensive foul on Tre Scott  
11:11   Turnover on Tre Scott  
10:55   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jarron Cumberland  
10:53   Offensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
10:45   J.P. Moorman II missed jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Cincinnati  
10:36   Personal foul on Jake Forrester  
10:34   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
10:22   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
10:04   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Jaevin Cumberland  
9:56 +2 Tre Scott made layup, assist by Jaevin Cumberland 60-61
9:37   J.P. Moorman II missed jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
9:27 +2 Tre Scott made layup, assist by Jarron Cumberland 62-61
8:53   Alani Moore II missed jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Cincinnati  
8:40   Tre Scott missed jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Justyn Hamilton  