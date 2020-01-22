CREIGH
DEPAUL

Ballock leads Creighton past DePaul 83-68

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) Mitch Ballock hit five 3-pointers to reach 200 for his career and scored 19 points to lead a balanced attack in Creighton's 83-68 win over DePaul on Wednesday night.

With his shot from the right corner with 4 1/2 minutes to play, Ballock joined Kyle Korver and Ethan Wragge as Bluejays to reach that milestone as juniors.

Creighton pulled away in the second half when the Bluejays made 5 of 11 3-pointers and shot 56.6% overall. They were 5 of 14 from distance in the first half when they led just 37-34.

Denzel Mahoney and Damien Jefferson added 14 points apiece for the Bluejays (15-5, 4-3 Big East Conference), Ty-Shon Alexander scored 12 and Christian Bishop 11. Marcus Zegarowski grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points.

Paul Reed had his 13th double-double of the season with 22 points and 12 rebounds plus three blocks for the Blue Demons (13-6, 1-5). Charlie Moore added 13 points and seven assists and Jalen Coleman-Lands had 11 points.

DePaul was just 3 of 16 behind the arc, 1 of 7 in the second half when the Blue Demons shot 41%.

1st Half
CREIGH Bluejays 37
DEPAUL Blue Demons 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Creighton  
19:36   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
19:32   Personal foul on Christian Bishop  
19:17 +2 Nick Ongenda made dunk, assist by Charlie Moore 0-2
19:00   Kelvin Jones missed jump shot, blocked by Nick Ongenda  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Nick Ongenda  
18:58   Jumpball received by DePaul  
18:43   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
18:26   Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
18:11   Lost ball turnover on Nick Ongenda, stolen by Damien Jefferson  
18:04   Bad pass turnover on Damien Jefferson  
17:55   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
17:41   Shooting foul on Nick Ongenda  
17:41 +1 Damien Jefferson made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
17:41 +1 Damien Jefferson made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
17:29   Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Kelvin Jones  
17:29   Personal foul on Charlie Moore  
17:13   Lost ball turnover on Damien Jefferson, stolen by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
17:03   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
16:43   Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot  
16:41   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
16:34 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damien Jefferson 5-2
16:20   Paul Reed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
16:03   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
15:47   Charlie Moore missed layup  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
15:41 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 7-2
15:23   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
15:12   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
15:02 +2 Paul Reed made jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 7-4
14:29   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
14:22 +2 Paul Reed made dunk, assist by Charlie Moore 7-6
14:04   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
13:38   Traveling violation turnover on Darious Hall  
13:11 +3 Denzel Mahoney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 10-6
13:00   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
12:49   Shooting foul on Paul Reed  
12:49   Christian Bishop missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:49 +1 Christian Bishop made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-6
12:34 +3 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darious Hall 11-9
12:14 +2 Denzel Mahoney made jump shot 13-9
11:50 +2 Charlie Moore made layup 13-11
11:50   Shooting foul on Denzel Mahoney  
11:50 +1 Charlie Moore made free throw 13-12
11:32 +2 Christian Bishop made dunk, assist by Shereef Mitchell 15-12
11:23   Out of bounds turnover on Charlie Moore  
11:05   Out of bounds turnover on Denzel Mahoney  
10:44   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
10:31   Personal foul on Darious Hall  
10:19   Personal foul on Oscar Lopez Jr.  
10:13   Shooting foul on Oscar Lopez Jr.  
10:13 +1 Denzel Mahoney made 1st of 2 free throws 16-12
10:13 +1 Denzel Mahoney made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-12
10:01   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
9:52 +3 Denzel Mahoney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 20-12
9:42 +3 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Ongenda 20-15
9:22 +2 Kelvin Jones made layup, assist by Denzel Mahoney 22-15
9:13 +2 Paul Reed made jump shot 22-17
8:37   Kelvin Jones missed jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Nick Ongenda  
8:16   Nick Ongenda missed jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
8:03 +2 Damien Jefferson made jump shot 24-17
7:52   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
7:44   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Zegarowski  
7:28 +2 Charlie Moore made layup 24-19
7:02 +2 Damien Jefferson made dunk, assist by Christian Bishop 26-19
6:44 +2 Paul Reed made jump shot, assist by Romeo Weems 26-21
6:27   Christian Bishop missed jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
6:22 +2 Charlie Moore made layup 26-23
6:00 +2 Damien Jefferson made jump shot 28-23
5:47   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
5:41   Lost ball turnover on Mitch Ballock, stolen by Charlie Moore  
5:34 +2 Romeo Weems made layup, assist by Charlie Moore 28-25
5:16 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 31-25
4:58   Paul Reed missed hook shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
4:26 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 34-25
4:04   Personal foul on Kelvin Jones  
4:04   Personal foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
4:03   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:01   Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
3:58   Romeo Weems missed jump shot  
3:56   Offensive rebound by Nick Ongenda  
3:56   Nick Ongenda missed dunk  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
3:57   Offensive foul on Damien Jefferson  
3:57   Turnover on Damien Jefferson  
3:41   Shooting foul on Kelvin Jones  
3:41   Romeo Weems missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:41 +1 Romeo Weems made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-26
3:34   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Romeo Weems  
3:30 +2 Paul Reed made dunk, assist by Romeo Weems 34-28
3:18   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
3:03   Offensive foul on Nick Ongenda  
3:03   Turnover on Nick Ongenda  
2:56   Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot, blocked by Romeo Weems  
2:54   Offensive rebound by Creighton  
2:47   Personal foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
2:47 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 35-28
2:47 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-28
2:34   Personal foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
2:34 +1 Charlie Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 36-29
2:34 +1 Charlie Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-30
2:15   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13   Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
2:06   Christian Bishop missed layup  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
1:56   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54   Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
1:49 +2 Romeo Weems made layup 36-32
1:14   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12   Offensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
1:06   Denzel Mahoney missed layup, blocked by Paul Reed  
1:04   Offensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
58.0   Shereef Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
56.0   Offensive rebound by Shereef Mitchell  
47.0   Shooting foul on Darious Hall  
47.0 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 37-32
47.0   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
23.0   Personal foul on Shereef Mitchell  
23.0 +1 Charlie Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 37-33
23.0 +1 Charlie Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-34
1.0   Ty-Shon Alexander missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CREIGH Bluejays 46
DEPAUL Blue Demons 34

Time Team Play Score
19:34   Shooting foul on Charlie Moore  
19:34 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 38-34
19:34 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-34
19:11 +2 Nick Ongenda made jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 39-36
18:43 +2 Christian Bishop made layup, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 41-36
18:10 +2 Paul Reed made jump shot 41-38
17:58 +2 Christian Bishop made dunk, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 43-38
17:32   Charlie Moore missed layup, blocked by Christian Bishop  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
17:09   Marcus Zegarowski missed layup  
17:07   Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
17:04 +2 Christian Bishop made layup 45-38
16:57 +2 Paul Reed made layup, assist by Charlie Moore 45-40
16:44   Mitch Ballock missed layup  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Nick Ongenda  
16:38   Romeo Weems missed layup  
16:36   Offensive rebound by DePaul  
16:31   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands, stolen by Christian Bishop  
16:13 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Bishop 48-40
15:59   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
15:56   Personal foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
15:32   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
15:25   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
15:17   Shooting foul on Christian Bishop  
15:17   Darious Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:17 +1 Darious Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-41
15:16   Shooting foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
15:16 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 49-41
15:16 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-41
15:02   Shooting foul on Ty-Shon Alexander  
15:02 +1 Paul Reed made 1st of 2 free throws 50-42
15:02 +1 Paul Reed made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-43
14:48 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mitch Ballock 53-43
14:36   Charlie Moore missed layup  
14:34   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
14:32   Paul Reed missed layup  
14:32   Offensive rebound by DePaul  
14:26   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
13:58 +2 Christian Bishop made layup, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 55-43
13:47 +2 Romeo Weems made jump shot 55-45
13:38   Shooting foul on Darious Hall  
13:38 +1 Denzel Mahoney made 1st of 2 free throws 56-45
13:38 +1 Denzel Mahoney made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-45
13:16   Shooting foul on Christian Bishop  
13:16 +1 Darious Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 57-46
13:16 +1 Darious Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-47
12:58 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 60-47
12:34   Lost ball turnover on Darious Hall, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
12:10 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 62-47
11:54   Charlie Moore missed layup, blocked by Damien Jefferson  
11:52   Offensive rebound by Darious Hall  
11:47   Lost ball turnover on Darious Hall, stolen by Shereef Mitchell  
11:47   Jumpball received by DePaul  
11:47   Lost ball turnover on Shereef Mitchell, stolen by Paul Reed  
11:40   Darious Hall missed jump shot  
11:38   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
11:31   Lost ball turnover on Romeo Weems, stolen by Denzel Mahoney  
11:21 +2 Shereef Mitchell made layup 64-47
11:00   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
10:41   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
