20:00
Jumpball received by Creighton
19:36
Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:34
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
19:32
Personal foul on Christian Bishop
19:17
+2
Nick Ongenda made dunk, assist by Charlie Moore
0-2
19:00
Kelvin Jones missed jump shot, blocked by Nick Ongenda
18:58
Defensive rebound by Nick Ongenda
18:58
Jumpball received by DePaul
18:43
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:41
Defensive rebound by Creighton
18:26
Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot
18:24
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
18:11
Lost ball turnover on Nick Ongenda, stolen by Damien Jefferson
18:04
Bad pass turnover on Damien Jefferson
17:55
Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:53
Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski
17:41
Shooting foul on Nick Ongenda
17:41
+1
Damien Jefferson made 1st of 2 free throws
1-2
17:41
+1
Damien Jefferson made 2nd of 2 free throws
2-2
17:29
Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Kelvin Jones
17:29
Personal foul on Charlie Moore
17:13
Lost ball turnover on Damien Jefferson, stolen by Jalen Coleman-Lands
17:03
Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:01
Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson
16:43
Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot
16:41
Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones
16:34
+3
Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damien Jefferson
5-2
16:20
Paul Reed missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:18
Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock
16:03
Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:01
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
15:47
Charlie Moore missed layup
15:45
Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander
15:41
+2
Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Marcus Zegarowski
7-2
15:23
Paul Reed missed jump shot
15:21
Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones
15:12
Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:10
Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems
15:02
+2
Paul Reed made jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore
7-4
14:29
Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:27
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
14:22
+2
Paul Reed made dunk, assist by Charlie Moore
7-6
14:04
Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:02
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
13:38
Traveling violation turnover on Darious Hall
13:11
+3
Denzel Mahoney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski
10-6
13:00
Charlie Moore missed jump shot
12:58
Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop
12:49
Shooting foul on Paul Reed
12:49
Christian Bishop missed 1st of 2 free throws
12:49
+1
Christian Bishop made 2nd of 2 free throws
11-6
12:34
+3
Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darious Hall
11-9
12:14
+2
Denzel Mahoney made jump shot
13-9
11:50
+2
Charlie Moore made layup
13-11
11:50
Shooting foul on Denzel Mahoney
11:50
+1
Charlie Moore made free throw
13-12
11:32
+2
Christian Bishop made dunk, assist by Shereef Mitchell
15-12
11:23
Out of bounds turnover on Charlie Moore
11:05
Out of bounds turnover on Denzel Mahoney
10:44
Paul Reed missed jump shot
10:42
Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock
10:31
Personal foul on Darious Hall
10:19
Personal foul on Oscar Lopez Jr.
10:13
Shooting foul on Oscar Lopez Jr.
10:13
+1
Denzel Mahoney made 1st of 2 free throws
16-12
10:13
+1
Denzel Mahoney made 2nd of 2 free throws
17-12
10:01
Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:59
Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander
9:52
+3
Denzel Mahoney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski
20-12
9:42
+3
Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Ongenda
20-15
9:22
+2
Kelvin Jones made layup, assist by Denzel Mahoney
22-15
9:13
+2
Paul Reed made jump shot
22-17
8:37
Kelvin Jones missed jump shot
8:35
Defensive rebound by Nick Ongenda
8:16
Nick Ongenda missed jump shot
8:14
Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney
8:03
+2
Damien Jefferson made jump shot
24-17
7:52
Paul Reed missed jump shot
7:50
Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski
7:44
Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Zegarowski
7:28
+2
Charlie Moore made layup
24-19
7:02
+2
Damien Jefferson made dunk, assist by Christian Bishop
26-19
6:44
+2
Paul Reed made jump shot, assist by Romeo Weems
26-21
6:27
Christian Bishop missed jump shot
6:25
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
6:22
+2
Charlie Moore made layup
26-23
6:00
+2
Damien Jefferson made jump shot
28-23
5:47
Paul Reed missed jump shot
5:45
Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock
5:41
Lost ball turnover on Mitch Ballock, stolen by Charlie Moore
5:34
+2
Romeo Weems made layup, assist by Charlie Moore
28-25
5:16
+3
Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski
31-25
4:58
Paul Reed missed hook shot
4:56
Defensive rebound by Creighton
4:26
+3
Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski
34-25
4:04
Personal foul on Kelvin Jones
4:04
Personal foul on Marcus Zegarowski
4:03
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:01
Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems
3:58
Romeo Weems missed jump shot
3:56
Offensive rebound by Nick Ongenda
3:56
Nick Ongenda missed dunk
3:57
Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson
3:57
Offensive foul on Damien Jefferson
3:57
Turnover on Damien Jefferson
3:41
Shooting foul on Kelvin Jones
3:41
Romeo Weems missed 1st of 2 free throws
3:41
+1
Romeo Weems made 2nd of 2 free throws
34-26
3:41
+1
Romeo Weems made 2nd of 2 free throws
34-26
3:34
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Romeo Weems
3:30
+2
Paul Reed made dunk, assist by Romeo Weems
34-28
3:18
Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:16
Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore
3:03
Offensive foul on Nick Ongenda
3:03
Turnover on Nick Ongenda
2:56
Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot, blocked by Romeo Weems
2:54
Offensive rebound by Creighton
2:47
Personal foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands
2:47
+1
Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws
35-28
2:47
+1
Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws
36-28
2:34
Personal foul on Marcus Zegarowski
2:34
+1
Charlie Moore made 1st of 2 free throws
36-29
2:34
+1
Charlie Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
36-30
2:15
Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:13
Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop
2:06
Christian Bishop missed layup
2:04
Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems
1:56
|
Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems
|
|
1:49
|
|
+2
|
Romeo Weems made layup
|
36-32
|
1:14
|
|
|
Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney missed layup, blocked by Paul Reed
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Shereef Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Shereef Mitchell
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Darious Hall
|
|
47.0
|
|
+1
|
Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws
|
37-32
|
47.0
|
|
|
Ty-Shon Alexander missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|
|
23.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shereef Mitchell
|
|
23.0
|
|
+1
|
Charlie Moore made 1st of 2 free throws
|
37-33
|
23.0
|
|
+1
|
Charlie Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-34
|
1.0
|
|
|
Ty-Shon Alexander missed jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|