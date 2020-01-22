|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Fresno State
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson missed layup
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Roddy
|
|
19:24
|
|
+3
|
David Roddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendle Moore
|
0-3
|
18:59
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder missed layup
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Nate Grimes missed layup
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on New Williams
|
|
18:47
|
|
+1
|
Adam Thistlewood made 1st of 3 free throws
|
0-4
|
18:47
|
|
+1
|
Adam Thistlewood made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
0-5
|
18:47
|
|
+1
|
Adam Thistlewood made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
0-6
|
18:36
|
|
|
Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
|
|
18:29
|
|
+2
|
Orlando Robinson made layup
|
2-6
|
18:10
|
|
+2
|
David Roddy made layup
|
2-8
|
17:56
|
|
+3
|
Nate Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Orlando Robinson
|
5-8
|
17:24
|
|
|
David Roddy missed layup
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by New Williams
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jarred Hyder
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Nico Carvacho missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
17:08
|
|
+1
|
Nico Carvacho made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-9
|
16:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Stevens
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
New Williams missed jump shot
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Nico Carvacho missed layup
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Nate Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kendle Moore
|
|
15:56
|
|
+3
|
Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Orlando Robinson
|
8-9
|
15:37
|
|
+2
|
David Roddy made layup
|
8-11
|
15:13
|
|
+2
|
New Williams made dunk
|
10-11
|
14:53
|
|
|
David Roddy missed layup
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Nico Carvacho missed layup
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by David Roddy
|
|
14:49
|
|
+2
|
David Roddy made layup
|
10-13
|
14:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Orlando Robinson
|
|
14:49
|
|
+1
|
David Roddy made free throw
|
10-14
|
14:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dischon Thomas
|
|
14:30
|
|
+1
|
New Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-14
|
14:30
|
|
+1
|
New Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-14
|
13:58
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens missed layup
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by David Roddy
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
David Roddy missed layup
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by New Williams
|
|
13:35
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Campbell made layup
|
14-14
|
13:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on New Williams
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Campbell
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kris Martin
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kris Martin
|
|
12:21
|
|
+3
|
David Roddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards
|
14-17
|
11:57
|
|
+2
|
Nate Grimes made jump shot
|
16-17
|
11:38
|
|
+2
|
John Tonje made dunk, assist by Nico Carvacho
|
16-19
|
11:07
|
|
|
Nate Grimes missed dunk
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Nate Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Campbell
|
|
10:25
|
|
+2
|
Nate Grimes made jump shot, assist by Jordan Campbell
|
18-19
|
10:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on John Tonje
|
|
10:25
|
|
+1
|
Nate Grimes made free throw
|
19-19
|
9:59
|
|
|
Nico Carvacho missed jump shot
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Niven Hart
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kendle Moore
|
|
9:47
|
|
+1
|
Orlando Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-19
|
9:47
|
|
+1
|
Orlando Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-19
|
9:31
|
|
|
Hyron Edwards missed layup
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Hyron Edwards
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens missed layup
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Campbell
|
|
9:15
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-20
|
9:15
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens missed free throw
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Campbell
|
|
9:10
|
|
+2
|
Niven Hart made layup, assist by Jordan Campbell
|
23-20
|
8:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Orlando Robinson
|
|
8:48
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens made layup
|
23-22
|
8:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Campbell, stolen by Isaiah Stevens
|
|
8:22
|
|
+2
|
Hyron Edwards made layup, assist by Isaiah Stevens
|
23-24
|
8:04
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colorado State
|
|
7:36
|
|
+2
|
David Roddy made layup
|
23-26
|
7:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Orlando Robinson
|
|
7:36
|
|
+1
|
David Roddy made free throw
|
23-27
|
7:24
|
|
|
Nate Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Noah Blackwell
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Noah Blackwell missed layup
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes
|
|
7:08
|
|
+2
|
Nate Grimes made dunk
|
25-27
|
6:51
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens made jump shot
|
25-29
|
6:26
|
|
|
Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Fresno State
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Adam Thistlewood
|
|
6:10
|
|
+2
|
Assane Diouf made jump shot
|
27-29
|
5:48
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Roddy
|
27-32
|
5:22
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Assane Diouf
|
|
5:12
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Roddy
|
27-35
|
4:39
|
|
|
Noah Blackwell missed jump shot
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Roddy
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Kendle Moore missed layup
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Campbell
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Campbell
|
|
3:51
|
|
+3
|
Nate Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder
|
30-35
|
3:33
|
|
+3
|
Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Roddy
|
30-38
|
3:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jarred Hyder
|
|
2:54
|
|
+2
|
David Roddy made layup
|
30-40
|
2:29
|
|
|
Noah Blackwell missed layup
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Roddy
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
David Roddy missed layup, blocked by Nate Grimes
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Niven Hart
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Hyron Edwards
|
|
2:05
|
|
+1
|
Noah Blackwell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-40
|
2:05
|
|
+1
|
Noah Blackwell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-40
|
1:49
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Carvacho
|
32-43
|
1:23
|
|
|
Nate Grimes missed jump shot
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kris Martin
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Niven Hart
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jarred Hyder, stolen by Hyron Edwards
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jarred Hyder
|
|
1:06
|
|
+1
|
Hyron Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-44
|
1:06
|
|
|
Hyron Edwards missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nate Grimes, stolen by Hyron Edwards
|
|
41.0
|
|
+2
|
Hyron Edwards made dunk
|
32-46
|
44.0
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Colorado State
|
|
44.0
|
|
+1
|
Noah Blackwell made free throw
|
33-46
|
31.0
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell missed layup
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nate Grimes
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Nico Carvacho missed free throw
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Niven Hart
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Campbell
|