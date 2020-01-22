FRESNO
COLOST

No Text

Roddy lifts Colorado St. over Fresno St. 86-68

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) David Roddy had a season-high 26 points as Colorado State beat Fresno State 86-68 on Wednesday night. Isaiah Stevens added 21 points for the Rams.

Adam Thistlewood had 15 points for Colorado State (14-7, 5-3 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Kendle Moore added six rebounds.

Nico Carvacho, whose 12 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Rams, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).

Nate Grimes tied a career high with 23 points and had nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-13, 2-6). Noah Blackwell added 11 points. New Williams had 10 points.

Colorado State faces Utah State on the road on Saturday. Fresno State takes on Boise State at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
FRESNO Bulldogs 33
COLOST Rams 46

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Fresno State  
19:43   Orlando Robinson missed layup  
19:41   Defensive rebound by David Roddy  
19:24 +3 David Roddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendle Moore 0-3
18:59   Jarred Hyder missed layup  
18:57   Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
18:54   Nate Grimes missed layup  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore  
18:47   Shooting foul on New Williams  
18:47 +1 Adam Thistlewood made 1st of 3 free throws 0-4
18:47 +1 Adam Thistlewood made 2nd of 3 free throws 0-5
18:47 +1 Adam Thistlewood made 3rd of 3 free throws 0-6
18:36   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:34   Offensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
18:29 +2 Orlando Robinson made layup 2-6
18:10 +2 David Roddy made layup 2-8
17:56 +3 Nate Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Orlando Robinson 5-8
17:24   David Roddy missed layup  
17:22   Defensive rebound by New Williams  
17:16   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore  
17:08   Shooting foul on Jarred Hyder  
17:08   Nico Carvacho missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:08 +1 Nico Carvacho made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-9
16:56   Personal foul on Isaiah Stevens  
16:41   New Williams missed jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens  
16:16   Nico Carvacho missed layup  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
16:01   Nate Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:59   Offensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
15:59   Personal foul on Kendle Moore  
15:56 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Orlando Robinson 8-9
15:37 +2 David Roddy made layup 8-11
15:13 +2 New Williams made dunk 10-11
14:53   David Roddy missed layup  
14:51   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
14:49   Nico Carvacho missed layup  
14:47   Offensive rebound by David Roddy  
14:49 +2 David Roddy made layup 10-13
14:49   Shooting foul on Orlando Robinson  
14:49 +1 David Roddy made free throw 10-14
14:30   Shooting foul on Dischon Thomas  
14:30 +1 New Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 11-14
14:30 +1 New Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-14
13:58   Isaiah Stevens missed layup  
13:56   Offensive rebound by David Roddy  
13:51   David Roddy missed layup  
13:49   Defensive rebound by New Williams  
13:35 +2 Jordan Campbell made layup 14-14
13:19   Personal foul on New Williams  
13:01   Isaiah Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Jordan Campbell  
12:53   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Kris Martin  
12:38   Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
12:27   Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Kris Martin  
12:21 +3 David Roddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards 14-17
11:57 +2 Nate Grimes made jump shot 16-17
11:38 +2 John Tonje made dunk, assist by Nico Carvacho 16-19
11:07   Nate Grimes missed dunk  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
10:51   Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
10:39   Nate Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
10:34   Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Jordan Campbell  
10:25 +2 Nate Grimes made jump shot, assist by Jordan Campbell 18-19
10:25   Shooting foul on John Tonje  
10:25 +1 Nate Grimes made free throw 19-19
9:59   Nico Carvacho missed jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Niven Hart  
9:47   Shooting foul on Kendle Moore  
9:47 +1 Orlando Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 20-19
9:47 +1 Orlando Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-19
9:31   Hyron Edwards missed layup  
9:29   Offensive rebound by Hyron Edwards  
9:19   Isaiah Stevens missed layup  
9:17   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens  
9:15   Shooting foul on Jordan Campbell  
9:15 +1 Isaiah Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 21-20
9:15   Isaiah Stevens missed free throw  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Jordan Campbell  
9:10 +2 Niven Hart made layup, assist by Jordan Campbell 23-20
8:48   Personal foul on Orlando Robinson  
8:48 +2 Isaiah Stevens made layup 23-22
8:30   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Campbell, stolen by Isaiah Stevens  
8:22 +2 Hyron Edwards made layup, assist by Isaiah Stevens 23-24
8:04   Jordan Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Colorado State  
7:36 +2 David Roddy made layup 23-26
7:36   Shooting foul on Orlando Robinson  
7:36 +1 David Roddy made free throw 23-27
7:24   Nate Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Offensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
7:15   Noah Blackwell missed layup  
7:13   Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
7:08 +2 Nate Grimes made dunk 25-27
6:51 +2 Isaiah Stevens made jump shot 25-29
6:26   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:24   Offensive rebound by Fresno State  
6:24   Personal foul on Adam Thistlewood  
6:10 +2 Assane Diouf made jump shot 27-29
5:48 +3 Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Roddy 27-32
5:22   Bad pass turnover on Assane Diouf  
5:12 +3 Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Roddy 27-35
4:39   Noah Blackwell missed jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by David Roddy  
4:33   Kendle Moore missed layup  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Jordan Campbell  
4:14   Jordan Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore  
4:10   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Jordan Campbell  
3:51 +3 Nate Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder 30-35
3:33 +3 Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Roddy 30-38
3:08   Lost ball turnover on Jarred Hyder  
2:54 +2 David Roddy made layup 30-40
2:29   Noah Blackwell missed layup  
2:27   Defensive rebound by David Roddy  
2:09   David Roddy missed layup, blocked by Nate Grimes  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Niven Hart  
2:05   Personal foul on Hyron Edwards  
2:05 +1 Noah Blackwell made 1st of 2 free throws 31-40
2:05 +1 Noah Blackwell made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-40
1:49 +3 Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Carvacho 32-43
1:23   Nate Grimes missed jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Kris Martin  
1:16   Isaiah Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Niven Hart  
1:06   Bad pass turnover on Jarred Hyder, stolen by Hyron Edwards  
1:06   Personal foul on Jarred Hyder  
1:06 +1 Hyron Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 32-44
1:06   Hyron Edwards missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
52.0   Bad pass turnover on Nate Grimes, stolen by Hyron Edwards  
41.0 +2 Hyron Edwards made dunk 32-46
44.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Colorado State  
44.0 +1 Noah Blackwell made free throw 33-46
31.0   Jordan Campbell missed layup  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
29.0   Personal foul on Nate Grimes  
29.0   Nico Carvacho missed free throw  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Niven Hart  
2.0   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Campbell  

2nd Half
FRESNO Bulldogs 35
COLOST Rams 40

Time Team Play Score
19:33   Bad pass turnover on Kendle Moore, stolen by Nate Grimes  
19:13   Orlando Robinson missed layup  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore  
19:04   Lost ball turnover on Nico Carvacho  
18:47 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder 36-46
18:25 +2 Nico Carvacho made layup, assist by Kendle Moore 36-48
18:02 +2 Orlando Robinson made jump shot 38-48
17:31   Isaiah Stevens missed layup, blocked by Orlando Robinson  
17:29   Offensive rebound by Colorado State  
17:24   David Roddy missed layup  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
16:59   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore  
16:46 +2 Adam Thistlewood made layup 38-50
16:46   Shooting foul on Noah Blackwell  
16:46 +1 Adam Thistlewood made free throw 38-51
16:28   Personal foul on Nico Carvacho  
16:22   Shooting foul on Kendle Moore  
16:22   Orlando Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:22 +1 Orlando Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-51
16:04 +2 David Roddy made layup, assist by Kendle Moore 39-53
15:48 +3 New Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell 42-53
15:31   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
15:15   Jumpball received by Fresno State  
15:05   Orlando Robinson missed layup  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Kris Martin  
14:57   Isaiah Stevens missed layup, blocked by Nate Grimes  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
14:43   New Williams missed jump shot  
14:41   Defensive rebound by David Roddy  
14:34   Bad pass turnover on Hyron Edwards, stolen by Noah Blackwell  
14:25 +2 Mustafa Lawrence made layup 44-53
13:52 +2 David Roddy made layup 44-55
13:34 +3 New Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mustafa Lawrence 47-55
12:51   Nico Carvacho missed layup  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
12:49 +2 Noah Blackwell made layup 49-55
12:32   Personal foul on Assane Diouf  
12:29   David Roddy missed jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Jordan Campbell  
12:01   Jordan Campbell missed layup  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Kris Martin  
11:52 +3 Kris Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stevens 49-58
11:33   Mustafa Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Kris Martin  
11:21 +3 Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot 49-61
11:12   Bad pass turnover on Orlando Robinson  
10:56   Hyron Edwards missed layup  
10:54   Offensive rebound by Dischon Thomas  
10:49 +2 Dischon Thomas made layup 49-63
10:33   Lost ball turnover on Jarred Hyder, stolen by Hyron Edwards  
10:23 +2 Isaiah Stevens made layup 49-65
10:09   Orlando Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Dischon Thomas  
10:09   Offensive foul on Nate Grimes  
10:09   Turnover on Nate Grimes  
9:59   Personal foul on Jarred Hyder  
9:55 +3 Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards 49-68
9:30 +2 Nate Grimes made dunk, assist by Jarred Hyder 51-68
9:09 +2 Adam Thistlewood made jump shot 51-70
8:50 +3 Jarred Hyder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Orlando Robinson 54-70
8:25   Kris Martin missed jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Fresno State  
8:03   Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
7:56 +2 Nate Grimes made layup 56-70
7:49   Kris Martin missed layup  
7:47   Offensive rebound by Dischon Thomas  
7:44 +2 Adam Thistlewood made layup, assist by Hyron Edwards 56-72
7:29   Noah Blackwell missed layup  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards  
7:04 +2 Adam Thistlewood made layup 56-74
6:45 +3 Nate Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell 59-74
6:10   Adam Thistlewood missed jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
6:02