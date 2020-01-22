GTOWN
XAVIER

KyKy Tandy's career night lifts Xavier past Georgetown 66-57

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

CINCINNATI (AP) With Xavier badly in need of a win, freshman KyKy Tandy had a career night to help the Musketeers snap a three-game losing streak.

Tandy scored a season-high 18 points, and Naji Marshall also had 18 lifting the Musketeers to a 66-57 victory over Georgetown on Wednesday night.

''KyKy played tremendous,'' said Musketeers coach Travis Steele. ''It brings you joy as a coach to see a young man blossom. He did some really good things, but we haven't seen the complete KyKy Tandy yet.''

Tandy's 18 points were the most by a Xavier freshman since Marshall scored 20 in a win over Seton Hall during the 2017-18 season.

With starting point guard Quentin Goodin unavailable after tweaking his knee during warmups, Tandy captained the offense down the stretch.

''My coaches and teammates gave me confidence,'' Tandy said. ''I knew `Q' (Goodin) was out. They told me just to play my game.''

Tyrique Jones recorded his 10th double-double of the season with 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Musketeers (13-6, 2-4 Big East Conference).

Mac McClung led Georgetown (12-8, 2-5) with 19 points. Freshman Qudus Wahab scored nine points for the Hoyas, who have lost five of seven.

A 13-0 run helped Xavier take control in the first half as Paul Scruggs' 3-pointer put the Musketeers ahead 23-8.

The Hoyas started 3-of-16 shooting and trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half. But four points from McClung during a 7-0 run helped reduce the Musketeers's lead to 10.

Tandy's 3-pointer with 14 seconds left in the half put Xavier ahead 35-23. Georgetown's 23 first-half points tied a season-low, also scoring 23 in a loss at Providence on Dec. 31.

Marshall picked up his third foul with 17:45 left, and McClung's steal and reverse dunk cut the Musketeers' lead to eight.

With 7-foot center Omer Yurtseven saddled with four fouls, the Hoyas couldn't complete the comeback. He finished with six points and two rebounds in 21 minutes, after averaging 21 points and 12 rebounds the previous two games.

''I don't know if it was foul trouble or not but we need him to play bigger,'' Ewing said. ''When he came back, he still only got two rebounds.''

Tandy's fourth 3-pointer put the Musketeers ahead 62-46 with 4:49 left.

''We regrouped in the second half but we got too far in the hole,'' said Ewing.

The Musketeers are trying to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 1998-99 and 1999-00 campaigns.

''When we've had success this year, we've defended well in the halfcourt,'' Steele said. ''We played inside out. We controlled tempo. We have to play to our defensive identity. That's who we are.''

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: The Hoyas fell to 5-15 all-time versus the Musketeers including a 3-11 mark while both members of the Big East. ... It was the first time this season Georgetown was held under 60 points.

Xavier: Following a 20-point loss at Marquette last week, Xavier coach Travis Steele shook up his lineup. Freshman Zach Freemantle made his first start of the season, scoring four points with seven rebounds. Jason Carter also started and had 11 points and 10 rebounds, his second double-double this season. ''That could be the lineup moving forward,'' Steele said.

TAKING THE BOARDS

After being outrebounded 46-30 in the loss at Marquette, Steele introduced new rebounding drills in practice this week, and it appeared to pay dividends. The Musketeers dominated the offensive glass, scoring 20 points on second-chance opportunities. ''It worked,'' Jones said. ''If you can't get it, tap it out and someone else is going to get it. We pride ourselves on being the nastiest team in the Big East. You saw that tonight.''

UP NEXT

Georgetown hosts No. 13 Butler on Tuesday.

Xavier plays at Creighton on Sunday.

1st Half
GTOWN Hoyas 23
XAVIER Musketeers 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Xavier  
19:45   Zach Freemantle missed layup, blocked by Omer Yurtseven  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
19:21 +2 Mac McClung made layup 2-0
19:21   Traveling violation turnover on Paul Scruggs  
19:21   Bad pass turnover on Terrell Allen, stolen by Tyrique Jones  
19:21   Jason Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:21   Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
18:55   Personal foul on Terrell Allen  
19:21 +1 Zach Freemantle made 1st of 2 free throws 2-1
19:21 +1 Zach Freemantle made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
18:39   Terrell Allen missed layup  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
18:23   Personal foul on Omer Yurtseven  
18:18   Tyrique Jones missed layup, blocked by Omer Yurtseven  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
18:04 +2 Mac McClung made jump shot 4-2
17:48 +2 Jason Carter made layup 4-4
18:04   Shooting foul on Terrell Allen  
17:48   Jason Carter missed free throw  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
17:24   Omer Yurtseven missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
17:06 +3 Naji Marshall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Scruggs 4-7
16:44   Mac McClung missed jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
16:22 +2 Jason Carter made hook shot, assist by Zach Freemantle 4-9
16:05   Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
15:51   Offensive foul on Naji Marshall  
15:51   Turnover on Naji Marshall  
15:33   Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Xavier  
15:16 +2 Tyrique Jones made dunk, assist by Paul Scruggs 4-11
14:53   Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
14:22   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
14:12   Mac McClung missed jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
13:51 +2 Naji Marshall made jump shot, assist by KyKy Tandy 4-13
13:49   30-second timeout called  
13:17   Offensive foul on Naji Marshall  
13:17   Turnover on Naji Marshall  
13:01   Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
12:49   Paul Scruggs missed jump shot  
12:47   Offensive rebound by Xavier  
12:43 +2 Jason Carter made layup 4-15
12:29   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Bryce Moore  
12:07   Paul Scruggs missed jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
11:55   Shooting foul on KyKy Tandy  
11:56 +1 Jahvon Blair made 1st of 2 free throws 5-15
11:56   Jahvon Blair missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
11:35   Zach Freemantle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
11:24   Qudus Wahab missed hook shot  
11:22   Offensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
11:15   Jamorko Pickett missed layup, blocked by Zach Freemantle  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
11:02   Jason Carter missed jump shot  
11:00   Offensive rebound by Xavier  
10:49 +2 Jason Carter made layup 5-17
10:29   Jumpball received by Xavier  
10:29   Lost ball turnover on Terrell Allen, stolen by Paul Scruggs  
10:12   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
9:53 +2 Paul Scruggs made layup 5-19
9:15 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 8-19
9:03 +2 Zach Freemantle made layup 8-21
8:40   Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
8:19   Tyrique Jones missed hook shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
8:03   Offensive foul on Omer Yurtseven  
8:03   Turnover on Omer Yurtseven  
7:42 +2 KyKy Tandy made jump shot, assist by Paul Scruggs 8-23
7:24   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
7:04 +3 Paul Scruggs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KyKy Tandy 8-26
6:44 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 11-26
6:23   Bryce Moore missed jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
6:15   Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
6:01   Bad pass turnover on Tyrique Jones  
5:54   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Offensive rebound by Georgetown  
5:49 +2 Mac McClung made jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 13-26
5:28   Paul Scruggs missed jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
5:20   Mac McClung missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Offensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
5:06   Mac McClung missed hook shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
4:38   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
4:30   Shooting foul on Zach Freemantle  
4:30 +1 Mac McClung made 1st of 2 free throws 14-26
4:30 +1 Mac McClung made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-26
4:11 +2 Tyrique Jones made layup, assist by Paul Scruggs 15-28
3:54 +3 Jagan Mosely made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamorko Pickett 18-28
3:23   Paul Scruggs missed jump shot, blocked by Mac McClung  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
3:13   Bad pass turnover on Jahvon Blair, stolen by Naji Marshall  
3:07   Naji Marshall missed layup  
3:05   Offensive rebound by Jason Carter  
2:50   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
2:40   Mac McClung missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
2:38   Personal foul on Qudus Wahab  
2:17   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:15   Offensive rebound by Jason Carter  
2:07   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
2:01 +2 Tyrique Jones made layup 18-30
1:51 +2 Jamorko Pickett made layup 20-30
1:32 +2 KyKy Tandy made layup 20-32
1:14 +2 Mac McClung made jump shot 22-32
1:14   Shooting foul on Paul Scruggs  
1:14 +1 Mac McClung made free throw 23-32
1:01   Jason Carter missed layup, blocked by Qudus Wahab  
59.0   Offensive rebound by Xavier  
47.0   Paul Scruggs missed layup, blocked by Jamorko Pickett  
45.0   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
40.0   Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot  
38.0   Defensive rebound by KyKy Tandy  
13.0 +3 KyKy Tandy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Scruggs 23-35
0.0   Mac McClung missed jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Georgetown  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
GTOWN Hoyas 34
XAVIER Musketeers 31

Time Team Play Score
19:53   Omer Yurtseven missed dunk, blocked by Paul Scruggs  
19:51   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
19:34 +2 Tyrique Jones made alley-oop shot, assist by Naji Marshall 23-37
19:04   Mac McClung missed layup, blocked by Paul Scruggs  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
18:40   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
18:28   Terrell Allen missed layup  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
18:11   Zach Freemantle missed layup  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Georgetown  
17:50   Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot  
17:48   Offensive rebound by Georgetown  
17:45   Shooting foul on Naji Marshall  
17:45 +1 Mac McClung made 1st of 2 free throws 24-37
17:45 +1 Mac McClung made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-37
17:30   Tyrique Jones missed jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
17:17 +2 Omer Yurtseven made jump shot 27-37
16:54   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
16:46   Terrell Allen missed jump shot, blocked by Paul Scruggs  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
16:33   Zach Freemantle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
16:26   Lost ball turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by Mac McClung  
16:19 +2 Mac McClung made dunk 29-37
16:02   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
16:00   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
15:53   Paul Scruggs missed jump shot, blocked by Jamorko Pickett  
15:51   Offensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
15:48 +2 Naji Marshall made layup 29-39
15:30 +2 Omer Yurtseven made jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 31-39
15:11   Shooting foul on Omer Yurtseven  
15:11   Tyrique Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:11   Tyrique Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
15:01   Bad pass turnover on Mac McClung, stolen by Tyrique Jones  
14:53   Bryce Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
14:38   Mac McClung missed jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
14:34   Personal foul on Jamorko Pickett  
14:17 +3 KyKy Tandy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 31-42
13:55   Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
13:26   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
13:19   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Mac McClung  
13:10   Personal foul on Zach Freemantle  
12:57 +2 Terrell Allen made layup 33-42
12:31 +2 KyKy Tandy made layup, assist by Naji Marshall 33-44
12:31   Shooting foul on Omer Yurtseven  
12:31   KyKy Tandy missed free throw  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
12:20   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:18   Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
12:12 +2 Qudus Wahab made hook shot 35-44
11:41   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
11:32   Offensive foul on Mac McClung  
11:32   Turnover on Mac McClung  
11:04 +3 Naji Marshall made 3-pt. jump shot 35-47
10:33   Shooting foul on Zach Freemantle  
10:33   Qudus Wahab missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:33 +1 Qudus Wahab made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-47
10:10   Bryce Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
9:58 +2 Qudus Wahab made layup, assist by Terrell Allen 38-47
9:38 +2 Naji Marshall made jump shot 38-49
9:15 +2 Qudus Wahab made layup, assist by Terrell Allen 40-49
9:08   Personal foul on Jahvon Blair  
8:43   Jason Carter missed layup  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
8:33   Lost ball turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by Naji Marshall  
8:12   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
8:10   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
8:04 +3 KyKy Tandy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrique Jones 40-52
7:53   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by KyKy Tandy