Stevens scores 19 as Penn State handles Michigan 72-63

  • Jan 22, 2020

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Lamar Stevens started scoring right away. Then Curtis Jones arrived in the second half and helped Penn State hold on for an impressive road win.

Now coach Patrick Chambers wishes his team could play again soon.

''I'm almost disappointed that we have a week off here,'' Chambers said. ''I think we're starting to play our best basketball heading into February, and now we have some time off.''

The Nittany Lions don't play again until the middle of next week, but that gives them a little extra time to enjoy their latest victory. Stevens scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half, and Penn State was in control for most of the game in a 72-63 victory over Michigan on Wednesday night.

Curtis Jones scored 18 points - all in the second half - and Myreon Jones added 16 for the Nittany Lions, who handed Michigan its third straight loss. Penn State led by nine at halftime and extended its advantage into double digits soon after that.

Zavier Simpson led Michigan with 18 points, but the Wolverines (11-7, 2-5 Big Ten) made just three of their first 21 shots from the field in the second half.

''They played good defense,'' Michigan's Eli Brooks said. ''We just didn't knock down shots.''

Penn State (14-5, 4-4) also beat Michigan last season. This is the first time the Nittany Lions have won consecutive games over the Wolverines since 2008 and 2009. Penn State also snapped a seven-game losing streak at Crisler Center.

Stevens scored Penn State's first seven points, and the Nittany Lions jumped to an early 9-2 lead. Michigan rallied to lead 21-16 before Penn State went on a 14-0 run. It was 37-28 at halftime.

''I thought it was a whole team win,'' Stevens said. ''I got off to a good start, but I felt like everybody contributed.''

The Nittany Lions led 60-45 with 7 minutes to play. The Wolverines went on one last run and cut the lead to five on a 3-pointer by Simpson, but got no closer.

Wolverines forward Isaiah Livers missed his sixth straight game with a groin injury. Michigan is 2-4 in that stretch.

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: It was an impressive performance by the Nittany Lions on the road. They have recovered nicely from a three-game losing streak in the middle of the month, posting wins over Ohio State and Michigan. Wednesday's game was Penn State's first road win in league play.

''That's big because in the Big Ten there haven't been many road wins, so for us, we try to come in - we call them road kills - and try to steal as many as we can,'' Curtis Jones said.

Michigan: The Wolverines were 10 of 16 from the field at one point, but they endured a 6-for-34 stretch after that and couldn't seem to stem the tide. Most of Michigan's problems lately have come on the road, but this was an ugly loss at home. Coach Juwan Howard was asked afterward if he was concerned about things snowballing.

''I got that under control,'' Howard said. ''You can trust me on that one. There's not going to be any doubt in that locker room. We will not lose trust in one another. There is a lot of season to be played.''

OFF THE BENCH

Curtis Jones did not attempt a shot in the first half and played just 2:37. Then in the second, he went 7 of 9 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Jones, in his first season after transferring from Oklahoma State, equaled his season high in scoring.

''I talked to Curtis before I put him in, and I said, `These moments are made for seniors. It's your time,''' Chambers said. ''He really stepped up in a big way.''

BIG MINUTES

Michigan used only seven players. Simpson played all 40 minutes and had six assists to go along with his team-leading scoring total, but he also had six turnovers and shot 8 of 23 from the field.

UP NEXT

Penn State: The Nittany Lions host Indiana next Wednesday night.

Michigan: The Wolverines host No. 21 Illinois on Saturday.

1st Half
PSU Nittany Lions 37
MICH Wolverines 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Penn State  
19:32 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 2-0
19:07 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 2-2
18:51 +3 Lamar Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 5-2
18:31   Franz Wagner missed layup  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Myreon Jones  
18:22 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 7-2
18:09   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Myreon Jones  
17:59 +2 Myreon Jones made jump shot 9-2
17:28 +2 Brandon Johns Jr. made jump shot 9-4
17:07   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
16:50 +2 Jon Teske made hook shot 9-6
16:26   Seth Lundy missed jump shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
16:14   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Penn State  
15:55   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
15:35   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Myreon Jones  
15:29   Traveling violation turnover on Myreon Jones  
15:19   Lost ball turnover on Jon Teske, stolen by Mike Watkins  
15:19 +2 Mike Watkins made layup 11-6
15:17   Shooting foul on Jon Teske  
15:19 +1 Mike Watkins made free throw 12-6
15:01 +2 Brandon Johns Jr. made layup, assist by Eli Brooks 12-8
14:31 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 14-8
14:30   Shooting foul on Brandon Johns Jr.  
14:30 +1 Lamar Stevens made free throw 15-8
14:20   Zavier Simpson missed jump shot, blocked by Mike Watkins  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
14:11   Izaiah Brockington missed jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
14:11   Personal foul on Izaiah Brockington  
13:57 +3 Eli Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot 15-11
13:39   Lost ball turnover on Mike Watkins, stolen by Eli Brooks  
13:25   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
13:15   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
13:09 +2 Eli Brooks made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 15-13
12:51   Izaiah Brockington missed jump shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
12:36 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 15-15
12:09   Bad pass turnover on Lamar Stevens  
12:00 +2 Austin Davis made layup, assist by Eli Brooks 15-17
11:33   Bad pass turnover on Curtis Jones Jr., stolen by Austin Davis  
11:27 +2 Eli Brooks made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 15-19
11:01   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by David DeJulius  
10:54   Bad pass turnover on David DeJulius, stolen by Myreon Jones  
10:52   Shooting foul on David DeJulius  
10:53   Myles Dread missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:53 +1 Myles Dread made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-19
10:32 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 16-21
10:14 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot 19-21
9:59   Personal foul on John Harrar  
9:41   Traveling violation turnover on Zavier Simpson  
9:19 +2 Mike Watkins made alley-oop shot, assist by Myreon Jones 21-21
9:00   Zavier Simpson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
8:42 +2 Myreon Jones made jump shot 23-21
8:26   David DeJulius missed jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
8:10 +3 Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 26-21
7:56   Bad pass turnover on Zavier Simpson  
7:51   Shooting foul on David DeJulius  
7:47 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 28-21
7:16   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
7:08   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Michigan  
7:08   Personal foul on Myles Dread  
6:49   Jon Teske missed jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
6:39   Bad pass turnover on Jamari Wheeler, stolen by Jon Teske  
6:32   Personal foul on Myreon Jones  
6:30   Jon Teske missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
6:22   Mike Watkins missed layup  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
6:15   Bad pass turnover on Franz Wagner, stolen by Myreon Jones  
6:02   Jamari Wheeler missed layup  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
5:54   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
5:38   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
5:30   Bad pass turnover on Zavier Simpson  
5:00   Jamari Wheeler missed jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
4:58   Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler  
4:51   Bad pass turnover on Eli Brooks  
4:41 +2 John Harrar made dunk, assist by Myreon Jones 30-21
4:23 +2 Jon Teske made layup 30-23
3:59   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
3:42   Zavier Simpson missed jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
3:34   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
3:18   Brandon Johns Jr. missed jump shot  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Penn State  
2:56   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
2:43 +3 Brandon Johns Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Brooks 30-26
2:24 +3 Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Watkins 33-26
2:16   Traveling violation turnover on Zavier Simpson  
2:02   Mike Watkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
1:49   Eli Brooks missed jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
1:37 +2 Myreon Jones made floating jump shot 35-26
1:11   Personal foul on Myreon Jones  
59.0 +2 Brandon Johns Jr. made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 35-28
33.0 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 37-28
4.0   Jumpball received by Michigan  
1.0   Zavier Simpson missed jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PSU Nittany Lions 35
MICH Wolverines 35

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Offensive foul on Lamar Stevens  
19:42   Turnover on Lamar Stevens  
19:32   Jon Teske missed layup  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
19:17   John Harrar missed layup, blocked by Jon Teske  
19:15   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
19:07 +2 John Harrar made hook shot 39-28
18:57   Eli Brooks missed jump shot  
18:55   Offensive rebound by Jon Teske  
18:47   Brandon Johns Jr. missed jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
18:37   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
18:24 +3 Zavier Simpson made 3-pt. jump shot 39-31
18:14   Myreon Jones missed jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
18:01   Jon Teske missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
17:53 +2 Lamar Stevens made layup 41-31
17:33   Zavier Simpson missed jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Myreon Jones  
17:18 +3 Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 44-31
16:50   Offensive foul on Zavier Simpson  
16:50   Turnover on Zavier Simpson  
16:38   Bad pass turnover on Jamari Wheeler, stolen by Franz Wagner  
16:39   Flagrant foul on Seth Lundy  
16:38 +1 Franz Wagner made 1st of 2 free throws 44-32
16:39 +1 Franz Wagner made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-33
16:29   Zavier Simpson missed jump shot  
16:27   Offensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
16:19   Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens  
16:19 +1 Eli Brooks made 1st of 3 free throws 44-34
16:19   Eli Brooks missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
16:19 +1 Eli Brooks made 3rd of 3 free throws 44-35
16:03   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
15:56   Zavier Simpson missed layup  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
15:49   Izaiah Brockington missed jump shot  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
15:46   Personal foul on Myles Dread  
15:35   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
15:20   Mike Watkins missed jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
15:10   Shooting foul on Mike Watkins  
15:10 +1 Franz Wagner made 1st of 2 free throws 44-36
15:10   Franz Wagner missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:10   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
14:53   Zavier Simpson missed hook shot  
14:51   Offensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
14:51   Shooting foul on Mike Watkins  
14:51 +1 Brandon Johns Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 44-37
14:51   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.  
14:27   Out of bounds turnover on Myles Dread  
14:02   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
13:54   Lost ball turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by Jon Teske  
13:44 +2 Zavier Simpson made hook shot 44-39
13:23   Shooting foul on Brandon Johns Jr.  
13:23 +1 Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 45-39
13:23 +1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-39
13:01   Zavier Simpson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:59   Offensive rebound by Jon Teske  
12:59   Personal foul on Izaiah Brockington  
12:59 +1 Jon Teske made 1st of 2 free throws 46-40
12:59   Jon Teske missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
12:46 +3 Curtis Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Harrar 49-40
12:11   Eli Brooks missed jump shot  
12:09   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
12:11   Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler  
12:11 +1 David DeJulius made 1st of 2 free throws 49-41
12:11 +1 David DeJulius made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-42
11:51   Personal foul on Austin Davis  
11:36 +3 Curtis Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 52-42
11:14   David DeJulius missed jump shot  
11:12   Offensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
11:08   Eli Brooks missed layup  
11:08   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
11:08 +2 Eli Brooks made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 52-44
11:08   Shooting foul on John Harrar  
11:08 +1 Eli Brooks made free throw 52-45
10:42 +3 Curtis Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 55-45
10:16   Traveling violation turnover on Austin Davis  
10:03 +2 Curtis Jones Jr. made layup 57-45
9:43   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
9:23   Shooting foul on Jon Teske  
9:23   Mike Watkins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:23   Mike Watkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  