SC
AUBURN

No Text

Cambridge’s big night lifts Auburn over South Carolina

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) After back-to-back blowout losses highlighted the Auburn offense’s tendency to be stagnant, and at times nonexistent, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl leaned on a freshman off the bench to pull his team out of its two-game lull.

Coming into the game, the Tigers had suffered losses at Alabama and Florida where they managed to score just 64 and 47 points respectively.

Auburn found its spark Wednesday night.

Devan Cambridge scored 26 points, J' Von McCormick added 13 and No. 16 Auburn beat South Carolina 80-67 Wednesday night to stop a two-game skid. Cambridge’s previous season-high came earlier in the preseason in November, when he scored 10 versus Cal State Northridge.

“I felt like I brought the energy today,” Cambridge said. “We needed somebody to step up and (head coach Bruce Pearl) told me to just play with confidence. I came out today and did that. My teammates found me, and I was just making my shots.”

The Tigers started off sluggish, as is becoming the norm for this year’s team, but ran away with it down the stretch due in large part to hot shooting off the bench.

"We need guys to make shots, and Devan certainly was feeling it," Pearl said. "I have said that, someday, he could be our best player. I've said that. But I talked to him before the game tonight, and I was like, 'what are you waiting for? This team needs you this year. I know what the future could be for you.' Because he's been struggling a little bit, even in practice.”

Cambridge and Jamal Johnson checked in off the bench and combined for 12 points in matter of seconds, knocking down 3-point shots on four straight possessions to give the Tigers their first lead of the half.

“I felt like I couldn't miss,” Cambridge said. “Especially after I banked that one. I was like, ‘Yeah, I'm feeling it.”

Cambridge brought the home crowd to its feet multiple times Wednesday night inside Auburn Arena but no eruption was louder than when the springy forward threw down a thunderous, two-handed alley-oop jam off a lob from Samir Doughty on a fast break in the midst of a 13-2 Auburn run.

“We knew he had it in him,” McCormick said. “We just had to bring it out of him. He's kind of shy, so we're just trying to make him play his game. We're behind him make or miss.”

Auburn (16-2, 4-2 SEC) had to lean on its role players after the starters went a combined 1 of 10 from the field out of the gate. After the slow start, the Tigers finished the rest of the first half 11 of 20 to build a 39-31 halftime lead.

Auburn shot 46%, including 14 of 27 in the second half, and outscored South Carolina 38-16 in bench points.

The Tigers also shot 86% from the free-throw line, finishing 18 of 21. Three Tigers finished in double figures with Doughty adding 11.

South Carolina (10-8, 2-3) played without starting forward Keyshawn Bryant on the front line who was out with a head injury, but was only outrebounded by four.

The Gamecocks got out to an early lead when the Tigers came out cold from the field but quickly saw their lead vanish after a barrage of 3-pointers from Cambridge and Jamal Johnson just before halftime.

After a 7-0 run cut the Auburn lead to single digits out of the intermission, the Tigers used a 19-4 run to stretch their lead to 77-57 and put the Gamecocks all but away before the 7:00 mark.

Cambridge, who came into Wednesday averaging 3.1 points a game, finished the game 10 of 14 from the field, hitting six 3-pointers.

"His confidence, believe it or not, I think, was waning a little bit,” Pearl said of Cambridge. “None of the coach's confidence, none of the teammates' confidence. But it was kind of time for him to step up a little bit. He picked a pretty good time. So I'm happy for him."

Jermaine Cousinard led the Gamecocks with 16 points and Justin Minaya added 10.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: After winning two in a row in conference play, including a buzzer-beating victory over Kentucky, the Gamecocks fall back below .500 in the SEC.

Auburn: The Tigers were blown out in back-to-back road games by a combined margin of 40 points at Alabama and Florida, shooting 11 of 51 from beyond the arc. Auburn, who dropped 12 spots in the latest AP poll, made 10 3-pointers to defeat South Carolina and stop a two-game losing streak.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: Hosts Vanderbilt Saturday night.

Auburn: Hosts Iowa State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
SC Gamecocks 31
AUBURN Tigers 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by South Carolina  
19:33   Traveling violation turnover on AJ Lawson  
19:13   Austin Wiley missed layup, blocked by Wildens Leveque  
19:11   Offensive rebound by Auburn  
19:10   Shooting foul on Maik Kotsar  
19:10 +1 J'Von McCormick made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:10 +1 J'Von McCormick made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
18:57 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made layup 2-2
18:31 +2 J'Von McCormick made floating jump shot 2-4
18:15   Justin Minaya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
18:07   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by South Carolina  
17:50 +2 Wildens Leveque made jump shot, assist by Justin Minaya 4-4
17:36   J'Von McCormick missed floating jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
17:29   Traveling violation turnover on Jermaine Couisnard  
17:10   Offensive foul on Samir Doughty  
17:10   Turnover on Samir Doughty  
16:59   Jermaine Couisnard missed layup  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
16:53   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
16:46   Shooting foul on J'Von McCormick  
16:46 +1 AJ Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws 5-4
16:46 +1 AJ Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-4
16:34   Samir Doughty missed layup  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
16:24   Traveling violation turnover on Maik Kotsar  
16:05   Allen Flanigan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
15:57   Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:55   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
15:46   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
15:34   Personal foul on Isaac Okoro  
15:13   Justin Minaya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
14:56   Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
14:47   Personal foul on Allen Flanigan  
14:44 +2 TJ Moss made layup, assist by Jair Bolden 8-4
14:24   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
14:07 +2 AJ Lawson made layup, assist by Maik Kotsar 10-4
13:40   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Johnson, stolen by AJ Lawson  
13:31   Jair Bolden missed jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Jamal Johnson  
13:24 +2 Austin Wiley made layup, assist by Samir Doughty 10-6
13:01   Bad pass turnover on TJ Moss, stolen by Danjel Purifoy  
12:38   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
12:20 +3 Justin Minaya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar 13-6
12:03   Personal foul on Jair Bolden  
11:47   Shooting foul on Jermaine Couisnard  
11:47 +1 Austin Wiley made 1st of 2 free throws 13-7
11:47 +1 Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-8
11:43 +2 Jalyn McCreary made driving layup, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 15-8
11:25 +3 Devan Cambridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro 15-11
11:03   TJ Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
10:46   Isaac Okoro missed layup  
10:44   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
10:46   Shooting foul on Jalyn McCreary  
10:46 +1 Austin Wiley made 1st of 2 free throws 15-12
11:43 +1 Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-13
10:35   AJ Lawson missed layup, blocked by Anfernee McLemore  
10:33   Offensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
10:26 +2 Wildens Leveque made dunk 17-13
10:17   Lost ball turnover on Anfernee McLemore, stolen by Wildens Leveque  
10:10   Lost ball turnover on Jalyn McCreary, stolen by Samir Doughty  
10:07 +2 Devan Cambridge made alley-oop shot, assist by Samir Doughty 17-15
9:54   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Offensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
9:38   Shot clock violation turnover on South Carolina  
9:16   Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Wildens Leveque  
9:12   Personal foul on Samir Doughty  
9:11   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Couisnard  
8:51   Traveling violation turnover on Danjel Purifoy  
8:37   Offensive foul on AJ Lawson  
8:37   Turnover on AJ Lawson  
8:22   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
8:03   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
8:02   Personal foul on Danjel Purifoy  
7:58   Traveling violation turnover on AJ Lawson  
7:46 +3 Devan Cambridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 17-18
7:20   Bad pass turnover on Alanzo Frink  
7:02 +3 Jamal Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro 17-21
6:51   Personal foul on Jamal Johnson  
6:51 +1 Jermaine Couisnard made 1st of 2 free throws 18-21
6:51   Jermaine Couisnard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
6:27 +3 Devan Cambridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 18-24
6:03   Jair Bolden missed jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
5:40 +3 Devan Cambridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro 18-27
5:24   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
4:57   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by TJ Moss  
4:49 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made layup, assist by TJ Moss 20-27
4:24 +2 J'Von McCormick made driving layup 20-29
4:17 +2 Justin Minaya made layup, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 22-29
3:54   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by South Carolina  
3:42 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made driving layup, assist by Maik Kotsar 24-29
3:26   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
3:15   Austin Wiley missed hook shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
3:04 +3 Jermaine Couisnard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Minaya 27-29
2:50   Offensive foul on Austin Wiley  
2:50   Turnover on Austin Wiley  
2:33 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made jump shot 29-29
2:09 +2 J'Von McCormick made floating jump shot 29-31
1:52   Justin Minaya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
1:45   Kicked ball violation on South Carolina  
1:41   Shooting foul on Jermaine Couisnard  
1:41 +1 Isaac Okoro made 1st of 2 free throws 29-32
1:41 +1 Isaac Okoro made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-33
1:25 +2 Maik Kotsar made hook shot 31-33
1:10 +2 Anfernee McLemore made alley-oop shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 31-35
48.0   Maik Kotsar missed layup  
46.0   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
42.0   Isaac Okoro missed layup  
40.0   Offensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
40.0   Personal foul on Justin Minaya  
40.0 +1 Anfernee McLemore made 1st of 2 free throws 31-36
40.0 +1 Anfernee McLemore made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-37
40.0   Personal foul on Justin Minaya  
40.0   Devan Cambridge missed free throw  
40.0   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
28.0   Personal foul on J'Von McCormick  
28.0   Jermaine Couisnard missed free throw  
28.0   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
3.0   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
1.0 +2 Isaac Okoro made dunk 31-39

2nd Half
SC Gamecocks 36
AUBURN Tigers 41

Time Team Play Score
19:32 +3 J'Von McCormick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro 31-42
19:17 +2 AJ Lawson made jump shot 33-42
19:00   Bad pass turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Wildens Leveque  
18:47   Jermaine Couisnard missed layup  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
18:39   Isaac Okoro missed alley-oop shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by South Carolina  
18:26   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
18:18 +2 J'Von McCormick made layup, assist by Samir Doughty 33-44
17:50   Justin Minaya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
17:43   Bad pass turnover on Danjel Purifoy, stolen by Justin Minaya  
17:36 +2 Justin Minaya made driving layup 35-44
17:22   Austin Wiley missed layup  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
17:21   Personal foul on Austin Wiley  
17:05 +3 AJ Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar 38-44
16:49 +2 Isaac Okoro made layup 38-46
16:24 +2 Jair Bolden made jump shot 40-46
16:09 +2 Allen Flanigan made jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 40-48
15:52   Personal foul on Allen Flanigan  
15:37 +3 Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalyn McCreary 43-48
15:21   Devan Cambridge missed layup, blocked by AJ Lawson  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
15:12 +2 Jair Bolden made jump shot 45-48
15:02   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
14:45 +2 AJ Lawson made jump shot, assist by Jalyn McCreary 47-48
14:19   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:17   Offensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
14:17   Shooting foul on AJ Lawson  
14:17 +1 Danjel Purifoy made 1st of 2 free throws 47-49
14:17 +1 Danjel Purifoy made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-50
14:10   Lost ball turnover on Jalyn McCreary  
14:00 +3 Devan Cambridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro 47-53
13:46   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot  
13:44   Offensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary  
13:40 +2 Justin Minaya made layup, assist by Jalyn McCreary 49-53
13:13 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro 49-56
13:02   Jair Bolden missed jump shot  
13:00   Offensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary  
12:56 +2 Jalyn McCreary made dunk 51-56
12:38   Shooting foul on Jair Bolden  
12:38 +1 Samir Doughty made 1st of 2 free throws 51-57
12:38 +1 Samir Doughty made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-58
12:26   Jair Bolden missed jump shot  
12:24   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard  
12:23 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made dunk 53-58
12:11 +2 Devan Cambridge made layup, assist by Danjel Purifoy 53-60
11:51   Jair Bolden missed jump shot  
11:49   Offensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
11:44   Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
11:36 +3 Devan Cambridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 53-63
11:10   Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
11:08   Personal foul on AJ Lawson  
10:51   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
10:41   Personal foul on J'Von McCormick  
10:32   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
10:22 +2 Samir Doughty made driving layup 53-65
10:22   Shooting foul on Jair Bolden  
10:22 +1 Samir Doughty made free throw 53-66
10:00   Shooting foul on Austin Wiley  
10:00   Wildens Leveque missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:00   Wildens Leveque missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
9:54   Samir Doughty missed layup  
9:52   Offensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
9:45   Isaac Okoro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
9:45