STBON
St. Bonaventure
Bonnies
12-7
away team logo
60
TF 6
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Wed Jan. 22
7:00pm
BONUS
86
TF 7
home team logo
DAYTON
7 Dayton
Flyers
17-2
ML: +1218
DAYTON -17.5, O/U 139.5
ML: -2660
STBON
DAYTON

No Text

Crutcher has 23, No. 7 Dayton beats St. Bonaventure 86-60

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt called two timeouts while trying to halt Dayton's end-of-the-half run. With Jalen Crutcher hitting 3s and Obi Toppin making dunks, it was a futile task.

Crutcher matched his career high with 23 points, Toppin had four dunks, and No. 7 Dayton - playing with its highest ranking in 52 years - showed off its versatility while pulling away to an 86-60 victory over St. Bonaventure on Wednesday night.

Once the Flyers got going, there was no slowing them down.

''The first couple of minutes, we're out there trying to get a feel for what they're doing,'' Toppin said. ''Once we get used to that, get a feel for it, we put our foot on the gas and we just go.''

Fittingly, Crutcher was in the middle of it again.

The junior guard made the shot that helped the Flyers (17-2, 6-0 Atlantic 10) move into the Top 10 for the first time since December 1967. His 3 with less than a second left in overtime gave Dayton a 78-76 win at Saint Louis over the weekend.

Crutcher had his touch again Wednesday. His 3 started a 22-5 run that closed the first half and put Dayton up 47-29.

''Anytime you get a conference win by double digits, that's always a good thing,'' Crutcher said.

Crutcher had a pair of 3s during the decisive spurt and a driving layup with 4.9 seconds left as he was fouled. He missed the free throw, but the ball was batted out to Toppin for a floater at the buzzer.

Crutcher went 5 of 9 from beyond the arc overall in his third straight 20-point game. He also had a team-high seven assists.

''He's a really good player, and I think he's been proving that since he stepped on campus,'' coach Anthony Grant said. ''He's really grown and he's maturing here.''

Toppin provided the most crowd-pleasing moments, repeatedly getting open for alley-oop dunks. He had 18 points and nine rebounds.

St. Bonaventure (12-7, 4-2) was coming off its most lopsided loss of season, 91-63 at VCU. Schmidt called a timeout after Dayton ran out to a 6-0 lead punctuated by one of Toppin's dunks, hoping to avoid another quick blowout.

The Bonnies hung in for most of the half, staying within six points until Crutcher led the late run. Schmidt called two more timeouts during the spurt but couldn't stop it.

The start of the second half was more of the same as Dayton stretched the lead to 30 points. Crutcher hit a 3 and flipped the ball over his shoulder for a basket as he was fouled. Toppin had two more dunks, one off a pass from Crutcher.

Jaren English led the Bonnies with 17 points.

BIG PICTURE

St. Bonaventure: The Bonnies played a Top 25 team for the first time since Dec. 8, 2018, when they lost at home to No. 17 Buffalo 80-62. Their last win over a ranked team was 77-74 over No. 14 Rhode Island on Feb. 16, 2018.

Dayton: The Flyers are the first Atlantic 10 team in six years to make it into the Top 10. Saint Louis and VCU cracked the Top 10 in 2014.

SERIES STUFF

Dayton leads the series 26-10, winning the last five. St. Bonaventure's last victory in the series was 2016 at UD Arena. Last season, Dayton snapped St. Bonaventure's 14-game winning streak at home with an 89-86 win in double overtime.

SOME SHOT

Crutcher also made the most improbable basket. Driving to the rim, he was fouled by Justin Winston. As he went down, Crutcher flipped the ball underhand over his shoulder and banked it in.

HOME SWEET HOME

The Bonnies have played only one home game since Dec. 18, a 64-44 win over Fordham on Jan. 11.

SHREDDED D

VCU shot 52.4% from the field in its lopsided win over the Bonnies. Dayton shot 64.8%.

STILL OUT

St. Bonaventure center Osun Osunniyi missed his second game with a concussion.

UP NEXT

St. Bonaventure hosts Rhode Island on Saturday, ending a streak of three road games.

Dayton plays at Richmond on Saturday, the first of two road games.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
STBON Bonnies 29
DAYTON Flyers 47

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by St. Bonaventure  
19:48   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
19:25   Shooting foul on Amadi Ikpeze  
19:25 +1 Rodney Chatman made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:25 +1 Rodney Chatman made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
19:08   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
18:47   Rodney Chatman missed jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
18:33   Amadi Ikpeze missed jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
18:26 +2 Rodney Chatman made layup, assist by Ryan Mikesell 0-4
18:00   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:58   Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
17:46   Kyle Lofton missed layup  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
17:41 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher 0-6
17:23   Jaren English missed layup  
17:21   Offensive rebound by Jaren English  
17:20 +2 Jaren English made layup 2-6
17:08   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
16:57   Jaren English missed layup, blocked by Ryan Mikesell  
16:55   Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
16:47   Kyle Lofton missed jump shot  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
16:20   Rodney Chatman missed jump shot  
16:18   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
16:17 +2 Trey Landers made layup 2-8
15:54 +2 Justin Winston made layup 4-8
15:44 +2 Ryan Mikesell made layup, assist by Obi Toppin 4-10
15:13   Lost ball turnover on Jaren English, stolen by Trey Landers  
15:04   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
14:44   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
14:31   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
14:08   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
13:45   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Crutcher, stolen by Justin Winston  
13:40 +2 Justin Winston made dunk 6-10
13:20   Shooting foul on Justin Winston  
13:20 +1 Ryan Mikesell made 1st of 2 free throws 6-11
13:20 +1 Ryan Mikesell made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-12
12:55 +2 Robert Carpenter made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 8-12
12:32   Offensive foul on Dwayne Cohill  
12:32   Turnover on Dwayne Cohill  
12:10 +2 Dominick Welch made layup 10-12
11:59 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Cohill 10-15
11:41   Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
11:29   Lost ball turnover on Trey Landers, stolen by Dominick Welch  
11:25 +2 Dominick Welch made layup 12-15
11:25   Shooting foul on Jalen Crutcher  
11:25 +1 Dominick Welch made free throw 13-15
11:04 +2 Obi Toppin made alley-oop shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 13-17
10:33 +2 Kyle Lofton made layup 15-17
10:13 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup 15-19
10:13   Shooting foul on Alejandro Vasquez  
10:13   Jalen Crutcher missed free throw  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
9:56   Kyle Lofton missed layup  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
9:46   Bad pass turnover on Obi Toppin, stolen by Dominick Welch  
9:46 +2 Alejandro Vasquez made layup 17-19
9:46   Shooting foul on Ibi Watson  
9:43   Alejandro Vasquez missed free throw  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
9:12   Shot clock violation turnover on Dayton  
8:59   Alejandro Vasquez missed jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
8:47 +2 Ryan Mikesell made layup 17-21
8:23 +2 Kyle Lofton made jump shot 19-21
8:01   Shooting foul on Robert Carpenter  
8:01 +1 Rodney Chatman made 1st of 2 free throws 19-22
8:01 +1 Rodney Chatman made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-23
7:48 +3 Alejandro Vasquez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bobby Planutis 22-23
7:19 +2 Ibi Watson made jump shot 22-25
7:00   Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58   Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
6:53   Shooting foul on Rodney Chatman  
6:54 +1 Kyle Lofton made 1st of 2 free throws 23-25
6:54 +1 Kyle Lofton made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-25
6:28 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodney Chatman 24-28
6:01   Amadi Ikpeze missed jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
5:54   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Alejandro Vasquez  
5:45   Traveling violation turnover on Alejandro Vasquez  
5:23 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Trey Landers 24-30
5:02   Personal foul on Trey Landers  
4:53   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
4:40 +2 Amadi Ikpeze made dunk, assist by Dominick Welch 26-30
4:16 +3 Trey Landers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ibi Watson 26-33
3:44   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Jalen Crutcher  
3:39 +2 Ryan Mikesell made alley-oop shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 26-35
3:22   Lost ball turnover on Alejandro Vasquez, stolen by Ryan Mikesell  
3:12 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Obi Toppin 26-38
2:50   Lost ball turnover on Dominick Welch, stolen by Ryan Mikesell  
2:44 +2 Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Trey Landers 26-40
2:21   Amadi Ikpeze missed layup, blocked by Obi Toppin  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
1:55   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
1:41 +2 Kyle Lofton made layup 28-40
1:41   Shooting foul on Trey Landers  
1:41 +1 Kyle Lofton made free throw 29-40
1:20   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
1:07   Bobby Planutis missed layup  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
1:00 +3 Ibi Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Mikesell 29-43
34.0   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
3.0 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup 29-45
3.0   Shooting foul on Kyle Lofton  
5.0   Jalen Crutcher missed free throw  
3.0   Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
1.0 +2 Obi Toppin made jump shot 29-47
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STBON Bonnies 31
DAYTON Flyers 39

Time Team Play Score
19:51   Trey Landers missed layup  
19:49   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
19:32 +3 Jaren English made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 32-47
19:09 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Mikesell 32-50
18:52 +2 Jaren English made layup 34-50
18:27 +2 Ryan Mikesell made jump shot 34-52
18:04   Traveling violation turnover on Amadi Ikpeze  
17:50 +2 Trey Landers made layup, assist by Jalen Crutcher 34-54
17:38   Kyle Lofton missed jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
17:13   Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
16:50 +2 Jaren English made jump shot 36-54
16:43   Lost ball turnover on Rodney Chatman, stolen by Jaren English  
16:35   Jaren English missed jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
16:19 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher 36-56
15:56   Dominick Welch missed jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
15:50   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Mikesell  
15:40   Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:38   Offensive rebound by Justin Winston  
15:34   Justin Winston missed hook shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
15:17 +2 Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Trey Landers 36-58
15:02 +2 Robert Carpenter made layup, assist by Kyle Lofton 38-58
14:36 +3 Trey Landers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodney Chatman 38-61
13:59   Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell  
13:52   Robert Carpenter missed jump shot  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
13:38 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher 38-63
13:23   Alejandro Vasquez missed layup  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
13:16 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup, assist by Trey Landers 38-65
13:16   Shooting foul on Alejandro Vasquez  
13:16   Jalen Crutcher missed free throw  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
12:48 +2 Amadi Ikpeze made layup, assist by Kyle Lofton 40-65
12:34   Shooting foul on Jaren English  
12:34   Trey Landers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:34   Trey Landers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
12:17 +2 Jaren English made floating jump shot 42-65
11:57 +3 Ibi Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 42-68
11:33 +2 Jaren English made layup 44-68
11:33   Shooting foul on Obi Toppin  
11:33   Jaren English missed free throw  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
11:13   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
10:59 +2 Amadi Ikpeze made hook shot 46-68
10:38   Bad pass turnover on Obi Toppin  
10:17 +2 Alejandro Vasquez made floating jump shot 48-68
10:17   Shooting foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
10:17 +1 Alejandro Vasquez made free throw 49-68
10:05   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
9:57 +2 Jaren English made driving dunk 51-68
9:29   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
9:16   Jaren English missed layup, blocked by Obi Toppin  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
9:06 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup, assist by Ryan Mikesell 51-70
8:54   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
8:35 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot 51-73
8:13   Bad pass turnover on Alejandro Vasquez  
7:55   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
7:47   Alejandro Vasquez missed jump shot  
7:45   Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
7:33 +3 Bobby Planutis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 54-73
7:11   Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
6:51 +2 Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Trey Landers 54-75
6:36 +2 Jaren English made layup 56-75
6:11 +2 Ibi Watson made layup 56-77
6:01   Shooting foul on Jalen Crutcher  
6:01   Kyle Lofton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:01 +1 Kyle Lofton made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-77
5:45 +2 Ibi Watson made jump shot, assist by Jhery Matos 57-79
5:29   Jaren English missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
5:05 +2 Rodney Chatman made layup 57-81
4:47   Offensive foul on Jaren English  
4:47   Turnover on Jaren English  
4:23   Jhery Matos missed jump shot  
4:20   Offensive rebound by Dayton  
4:17   Personal foul on Robert Carpenter  
4:14   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Alejandro Vasquez  
3:45   Matt Johnson missed jump shot  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Jhery Matos  
3:30   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:28   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
3:28   Personal foul on Bobby Planutis  
3:25   Lost ball turnover on Jordy Tshimanga, stolen by Bobby Planutis  
3:24   Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
3:09   Shooting foul on Rodney Chatman  
3:24 +1 Robert Carpenter made 1st of 2 free throws 58-81
3:09   Robert Carpenter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:09   Offensive rebound by Alejandro Vasquez  
3:00