Radford shot lifts Hokies in 2nd OT, 79-77, over UNC

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Tyrece Radford hadn't made a shot all game, but when the ball came to him with the clock racing toward 0.00, he knew it was time to do something.

The redshirt freshman made a short jumper with 0.4 seconds left in the second overtime Wednesday night and Virginia Tech sent North Carolina to its fifth consecutive loss, 79-77.

''I just was staying on my toes, staying ready in case anything happened,'' Radford said of the final play, which started with a pass from Landers Nolley. ''Luckily, the ball came my way, and I was able to take it off Landers' shoulder and go finish with contact. It was a big moment, and you live for more moments like that.''

It happened so fast, Radford figured there was only one thing to do. He drove into the lane and made his only field goal of the game from in front of the basket for the Hokies (14-5, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

''I knew it was time to go,'' he said. ''The time was running down, and we needed a bucket. It was already double overtime, so I just went to the goal. I was focused on finishing through the contact I knew I was going to receive from it. It (the shot) was big.''

Unlike an overtime loss against Syracuse on Saturday, when Nolley settled for a long 3-pointer that missed in a 71-69 setback, this time, he ''made exactly the right play,'' first-year Hokies coach Mike Young said. ''He learned from his mistake.''

Nolley scored 22 points and Jalen Cone 18 for the Hokies.

Garrison Brooks scored 28 points and Justin Pierce had 15 for the short-handed Tar Heels (8-10, 1-6), who lost their sixth consecutive conference game for the first time in program history. They also kept coach Roy Williams tied with former UNC coach Dean Smith at 879 victories, tied for fourth among Division 1 head coaches.

''Yes. I think we're getting better,'' Williams said, ''but I also think we made so many just silly plays and didn't do what we needed to do to make a winning play.''

The Tar Heels, without top scorer Cole Anthony (19.1 ppg) since early December, also played without No. 3 scorer Brandon Robinson (12.1), who the school said continues to suffer from persistent neck pain after a car accident on Jan. 11. Also, freshman guard Anthony Harris (right knee) has played in only five games, and junior forward Sterling Manley (left knee) hasn't played in any.

''If you asked me in August who our top seven players were going to be, I'd say we're missing four of the seven,'' Williams said.

The loss was the Tar Heels' 10th in 13 games since a 5-0 start.

North Carolina had a chance to win it in regulation, but Brooks' turnaround jumper from just inside the free throw line hit the back rim and missed. They also came up empty at the end of the first overtime with the score at 67-all.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: It was an especially difficult night for guard Andrew Platek, who was jeered whenever he touched the ball with chants of ''Airball. Airball'' after a poor shot early and seemed somewhat affected. The junior had at least two more airballs to the delight of the crowd and then had a rushed attempt to beat the shot clock rejected by the 6-foot-1 Radford in the second half. Platek finished 2 for 11 from the field.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies didn't have an especially good night from 3-point range, one of their bread and butters plays this year, except for freshman Cone. He hit two 30 seconds apart in the final minutes of regulation to pull Tech within 59-58 and was 6 for 11 on the night. The rest of the Hokies were 8 for 26. The 5-10 guard is now 40 for 72 (55.5%) for the season.

UP NEXT

The Tar Heels return home to face Miami on Saturday.

Virginia Tech heads on the road to face Boston College on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
UNC Tar Heels 36
VATECH Hokies 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by North Carolina  
19:41 +3 Leaky Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrison Brooks 3-0
19:13 +3 Landers Nolley II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 3-3
18:54 +2 Armando Bacot made layup 5-3
18:37   Traveling violation turnover on Tyrece Radford  
18:17   Armando Bacot missed jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
18:15   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
17:41   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
17:36   Landers Nolley II missed layup  
17:34   Defensive rebound by North Carolina  
17:14   Armando Bacot missed jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
17:14   Personal foul on Armando Bacot  
16:51   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Cone  
16:29 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot 7-3
16:01 +2 Wabissa Bede made layup 7-5
15:37 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup, assist by Andrew Platek 9-5
15:15 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 9-8
15:04 +3 Justin Pierce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armando Bacot 12-8
14:36   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
14:26   Andrew Platek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Offensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
14:14   Leaky Black missed jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
14:03   Shooting foul on Garrison Brooks  
14:03 +1 Landers Nolley II made 1st of 2 free throws 12-9
14:03 +1 Landers Nolley II made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-10
13:48   Justin Pierce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
13:29   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:25   Offensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
13:16   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
12:51   Jeremiah Francis missed jump shot, blocked by Jalen Cone  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cone  
12:43 +3 Landers Nolley II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cone 12-13
12:27   Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:25   Offensive rebound by Leaky Black  
12:24   Lost ball turnover on Leaky Black  
11:59   Isaiah Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Andrew Platek  
11:32   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
11:24 +2 Isaiah Wilkins made dunk, assist by Wabissa Bede 12-15
11:13 +2 Armando Bacot made layup 14-15
10:41   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Francis  
10:31 +2 Andrew Platek made layup, assist by Garrison Brooks 16-15
10:06 +2 John Ojiako made layup, assist by Nahiem Alleyne 16-17
9:51   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
9:45   Personal foul on Christian Keeling  
9:45 +1 Hunter Cattoor made 1st of 2 free throws 16-18
9:45 +1 Hunter Cattoor made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-19
9:26 +2 Jeremiah Francis made layup 18-19
9:07   Traveling violation turnover on Landers Nolley II  
8:49   Christian Keeling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
8:30   Offensive foul on Landers Nolley II  
8:30   Turnover on Landers Nolley II  
8:05 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot 20-19
7:42 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 20-22
7:27 +2 Christian Keeling made layup, assist by Garrison Brooks 22-22
7:03 +2 Landers Nolley II made layup 22-24
6:48   Andrew Platek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cone  
6:41   Jalen Cone missed jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
6:35   Personal foul on Hunter Cattoor  
6:10   Leaky Black missed jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
5:57   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
5:40   Armando Bacot missed jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
5:23   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
5:21   Tyrece Radford missed layup  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
5:05 +3 Justin Pierce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armando Bacot 25-24
4:45   Wabissa Bede missed jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
4:28 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 27-24
4:16   Wabissa Bede missed jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
4:11   Bad pass turnover on Leaky Black  
4:03   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
3:35 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot, assist by Andrew Platek 29-24
3:08   Landers Nolley II missed layup, blocked by Leaky Black  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
2:56   Lost ball turnover on Justin Pierce  
2:36   Jalen Cone missed jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
2:28   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Platek  
2:18   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
2:04 +2 Justin Pierce made layup, assist by Garrison Brooks 31-24
1:38   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36   Offensive rebound by John Ojiako  
1:30   Shooting foul on Justin Pierce  
1:30 +1 Landers Nolley II made 1st of 2 free throws 31-25
1:30 +1 Landers Nolley II made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-26
1:20 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup 33-26
1:02   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
1:00   Offensive rebound by John Ojiako  
1:00 +2 John Ojiako made layup 33-28
50.0 +2 Garrison Brooks made dunk, assist by Leaky Black 35-28
50.0   Shooting foul on Jalen Cone  
50.0 +1 Garrison Brooks made free throw 36-28
37.0 +2 Nahiem Alleyne made jump shot 36-30
6.0   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
2.0   Lost ball turnover on Landers Nolley II  
2.0   Bad pass turnover on Leaky Black  
1.0   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UNC Tar Heels 24
VATECH Hokies 30

Time Team Play Score
19:37   Kicked ball violation on Virginia Tech  
19:27 +3 Leaky Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armando Bacot 39-30
19:00   Personal foul on Justin Pierce  
18:45   Backcourt turnover on P.J. Horne  
18:37   Andrew Platek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:35   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
18:14   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
18:04   Bad pass turnover on Justin Pierce  
17:42   Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Andrew Platek  
17:29   Justin Pierce missed jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
17:20   Personal foul on Andrew Platek  
17:17 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 39-33
17:02 +3 Andrew Platek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrison Brooks 42-33
16:41   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Cone  
16:25   Lost ball turnover on Garrison Brooks, stolen by P.J. Horne  
16:08   Lost ball turnover on P.J. Horne  
15:55 +2 Justin Pierce made jump shot 44-33
15:21 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cone 44-36
15:01   Personal foul on John Ojiako  
14:42   Andrew Platek missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tyrece Radford  
14:40   Offensive rebound by North Carolina  
14:34   Shot clock violation turnover on North Carolina  
14:26   Shooting foul on Armando Bacot  
14:26 +1 John Ojiako made 1st of 2 free throws 44-37
14:26   John Ojiako missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
14:08   Shooting foul on Landers Nolley II  
14:08 +1 Armando Bacot made 1st of 2 free throws 45-37
14:08 +1 Armando Bacot made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-37
13:54   Landers Nolley II missed layup  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
13:44   Garrison Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
13:32   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
13:17 +3 Justin Pierce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armando Bacot 49-37
12:59   Personal foul on Armando Bacot  
12:58 +3 Hunter Cattoor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 49-40
12:37   Bad pass turnover on Garrison Brooks, stolen by Hunter Cattoor  
12:18   Wabissa Bede missed jump shot  
12:16   Offensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
11:57   P.J. Horne missed jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
11:46   Personal foul on P.J. Horne  
11:32   Personal foul on Wabissa Bede  
11:18   Shooting foul on P.J. Horne  
11:18   Justin Pierce missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:18   Justin Pierce missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins  
11:10 +2 Wabissa Bede made layup 49-42
10:56   Andrew Platek missed layup, blocked by P.J. Horne  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
10:43   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Francis  
10:26   Justin Pierce missed jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
10:12 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Cattoor 49-45
9:54   Flagrant foul on John Ojiako  
9:54 +1 Andrew Platek made 1st of 2 free throws 50-45
9:54 +1 Andrew Platek made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-45
9:46   Offensive foul on Armando Bacot  
9:46   Turnover on Armando Bacot  
9:33   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
9:22   Personal foul on John Ojiako  
9:22   Garrison Brooks missed free throw  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
9:03   Shooting foul on Garrison Brooks  
9:03 +1 Landers Nolley II made 1st of 3 free throws 51-46
9:03 +1 Landers Nolley II made 2nd of 3 free throws 51-47
9:03 +1 Landers Nolley II made 3rd of 3 free throws 51-48
8:36 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Francis 53-48
8:14   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
7:50   Shooting foul on P.J. Horne  
7:50   Garrison Brooks missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:50 +1 Garrison Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-48
7:30 +3 P.J. Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 54-51
7:16   Traveling violation turnover on Garrison Brooks  
7:06   Wabissa Bede missed jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Andrew Platek  
7:04   Personal foul on Wabissa Bede  
6:52   Andrew Platek missed free throw  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
6:25   Hunter Cattoor missed layup  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
6:00 +3 Leaky Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Platek 57-51
5:44   Personal foul on Justin Pierce  
5:44 +1 Wabissa Bede made 1st of 2 free throws 57-52
5:44   Wabissa Bede missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
5:16   Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
4:50   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Andrew Platek  
4:30   Jeremiah Francis missed layup  
4:28   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
4:21   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
3:51 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup, assist by Jeremiah Francis 59-52
3:34 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nahiem Alleyne 59-55
3:10   Lost ball turnover on Garrison Brooks, stolen by Wabissa Bede  
3:02 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 59-58
2:37