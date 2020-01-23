|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Nevada
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed jump shot
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Nick Blair missed jump shot
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nick Blair
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew
|
|
19:19
|
|
+1
|
Nick Blair made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-0
|
19:19
|
|
+1
|
Nick Blair made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-0
|
18:55
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by UNLV
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Cheikh Mbacke Diong, stolen by Jazz Johnson
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
18:24
|
|
+1
|
Lindsey Drew made 1st of 2 free throws
|
2-1
|
18:24
|
|
|
Lindsey Drew missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
|
|
18:00
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew
|
2-4
|
17:44
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
|
|
17:37
|
|
+3
|
Lindsey Drew made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
|
2-7
|
17:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jazz Johnson
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marvin Coleman
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Johncarlos Reyes missed layup
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Nick Blair
|
|
15:18
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Harris made layup
|
2-9
|
15:05
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed layup
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nevada
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Blair
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nick Blair
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Donnie Tillman
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Amauri Hardy
|
|
14:08
|
|
+1
|
Jazz Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
2-10
|
14:08
|
|
+1
|
Jazz Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-11
|
14:00
|
|
+3
|
Marvin Coleman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Hamilton
|
5-11
|
13:42
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jazz Johnson
|
|
13:30
|
|
+3
|
Amauri Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donnie Tillman
|
8-11
|
13:15
|
|
+3
|
Zane Meeks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
|
8-14
|
12:58
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton made jump shot
|
10-14
|
12:28
|
|
|
Jazz Johnson missed jump shot
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by K.J. Hymes
|
|
12:24
|
|
+2
|
K.J. Hymes made layup
|
10-16
|
12:11
|
|
|
Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nevada
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed layup
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Harris
|
|
11:49
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Harris made layup
|
10-18
|
11:31
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by UNLV
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Harris
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:24
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-18
|
10:58
|
|
|
Jazz Johnson missed jump shot
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by K.J. Hymes
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Amauri Hardy
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on K.J. Hymes, stolen by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by UNLV
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nisre Zouzoua
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Donnie Tillman missed jump shot
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by UNLV
|
|
9:34
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton made layup
|
13-18
|
9:09
|
|
|
Kane Milling missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Nick Blair missed layup
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nevada
|
|
8:46
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Harris made layup
|
13-20
|
8:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marvin Coleman
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed free throw
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donnie Tillman
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed layup
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
|
|
8:22
|
|
+3
|
Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew
|
13-23
|
8:16
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nick Blair
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Turnover on Nevada
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Marvin Coleman missed jump shot
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kane Milling
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Lindsey Drew missed jump shot
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
6:23
|
|
+2
|
Amauri Hardy made layup, assist by Marvin Coleman
|
15-23
|
5:57
|
|
+2
|
Lindsey Drew made layup, assist by Johncarlos Reyes
|
15-25
|
5:35
|
|
|
Donnie Tillman missed layup
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes
|
|
5:19
|
|
+3
|
Lindsey Drew made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jazz Johnson
|
15-28
|
4:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Johncarlos Reyes
|
|
4:57
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-28
|
4:57
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed layup
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed layup, blocked by K.J. Hymes
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on K.J. Hymes
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:49
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-28
|
4:40
|
|
|
Jazz Johnson missed layup
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nevada
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed jump shot
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Robby Robinson
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Offensive foul on K.J. Hymes
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Turnover on K.J. Hymes
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Donnie Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nick Blair
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Nisre Zouzoua missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy
|
|
3:40
|
|
+2
|
Amauri Hardy made jump shot
|
19-28
|
3:15
|
|
+2
|
Nisre Zouzoua made layup
|
19-30
|
3:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
3:15
|
|
+1
|
Nisre Zouzoua made free throw
|
19-31
|
3:05
|
|
+2
|
Amauri Hardy made layup
|
21-31
|
2:46
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed jump shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donnie Tillman
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Nick Blair missed layup
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Vitaliy Shibel missed layup
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
2:24
|
|
+2
|
Vitaliy Shibel made layup
|
23-31
|
2:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Vitaliy Shibel missed free throw
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Donnie Tillman
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Donnie Tillman missed layup, blocked by Zane Meeks
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Donnie Tillman
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Harris
|
|
2:21
|
|
+1
|
Donnie Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-31
|
2:21
|
|
+1
|
Donnie Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-31
|
2:06
|
|
|
Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Johncarlos Reyes
|
|
2:04
|
|
+1
|
Amauri Hardy made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-31
|
2:04
|
|
+1
|
Amauri Hardy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-31
|
1:38
|
|
+2
|
Nisre Zouzoua made jump shot
|
27-33
|
1:27
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nevada
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Zane Meeks missed hook shot
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Marvin Coleman, stolen by Zane Meeks
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Robby Robinson missed layup
|
|
27.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Zane Meeks
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
Zane Meeks missed layup
|
|
17.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed layup, blocked by Robby Robinson
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kane Milling
|