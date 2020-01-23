UNLV
Harris scores 28, Nevada beats UNLV 86-72

  • AP
  • Jan 23, 2020

RENO, Nev. (AP) Jalen Harris had 28 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals and Nevada beat UNLV 86-72 on Wednesday night.

Jazz Johnson added 19 points, Lindsey Drew scored 14 and Nisre Zouzoua 11 for Nevada.

UNLV's Nick Blair made two free throws to open the scoring but the Wolf Pack (12-8, 5-3 Mountain West) answered with an 11-0 run and led the rest of the way.

Bryce Hamilton had 26 points and Aumari Hardy scored 23 for UNLV (11-10, 6-2). The Runnin' Rebels had their three-game win streak snapped and lost for just the second time in their last nine games.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
UNLV Rebels 27
NEVADA Wolf Pack 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Nevada  
19:43   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
19:21   Nick Blair missed jump shot  
19:19   Offensive rebound by Nick Blair  
19:19   Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew  
19:19 +1 Nick Blair made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
19:19 +1 Nick Blair made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
18:55   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by UNLV  
18:28   Lost ball turnover on Cheikh Mbacke Diong, stolen by Jazz Johnson  
18:24   Shooting foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
18:24 +1 Lindsey Drew made 1st of 2 free throws 2-1
18:24   Lindsey Drew missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
18:09   Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
18:00 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew 2-4
17:44   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
17:37 +3 Lindsey Drew made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 2-7
17:27   Personal foul on Jazz Johnson  
17:20   Lost ball turnover on Marvin Coleman  
17:02   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
16:44   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
16:30   Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
16:22   Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
15:59   Johncarlos Reyes missed layup  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
15:44   Traveling violation turnover on Nick Blair  
15:18 +2 Jalen Harris made layup 2-9
15:05   Bryce Hamilton missed layup  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Nevada  
14:53   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
14:42   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:40   Offensive rebound by Nick Blair  
14:29   Traveling violation turnover on Donnie Tillman  
14:08   Shooting foul on Amauri Hardy  
14:08 +1 Jazz Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 2-10
14:08 +1 Jazz Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-11
14:00 +3 Marvin Coleman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Hamilton 5-11
13:42   Traveling violation turnover on Jazz Johnson  
13:30 +3 Amauri Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donnie Tillman 8-11
13:15 +3 Zane Meeks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 8-14
12:58 +2 Bryce Hamilton made jump shot 10-14
12:28   Jazz Johnson missed jump shot  
12:26   Offensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
12:24 +2 K.J. Hymes made layup 10-16
12:11   Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Nevada  
11:53   Jalen Harris missed layup  
11:51   Offensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
11:49 +2 Jalen Harris made layup 10-18
11:31   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Offensive rebound by UNLV  
11:24   Shooting foul on Jalen Harris  
11:24   Bryce Hamilton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:24 +1 Bryce Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-18
10:58   Jazz Johnson missed jump shot  
10:56   Offensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
10:45   Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
10:30   Bad pass turnover on Amauri Hardy  
10:02   Lost ball turnover on K.J. Hymes, stolen by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
9:53   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
9:51   Offensive rebound by UNLV  
9:49   Personal foul on Nisre Zouzoua  
9:40   Donnie Tillman missed jump shot  
9:38   Offensive rebound by UNLV  
9:34 +2 Bryce Hamilton made layup 13-18
9:09   Kane Milling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
8:56   Nick Blair missed layup  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Nevada  
8:46 +2 Jalen Harris made layup 13-20
8:46   Shooting foul on Marvin Coleman  
8:46   Jalen Harris missed free throw  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Donnie Tillman  
8:28   Bryce Hamilton missed layup  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
8:22 +3 Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew 13-23
8:16   Commercial timeout called  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
7:59   Personal foul on Nick Blair  
7:48   Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
7:21   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua  
7:08   Turnover on Nevada  
6:51   Marvin Coleman missed jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Kane Milling  
6:37   Lindsey Drew missed jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
6:23 +2 Amauri Hardy made layup, assist by Marvin Coleman 15-23
5:57 +2 Lindsey Drew made layup, assist by Johncarlos Reyes 15-25
5:35   Donnie Tillman missed layup  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
5:19 +3 Lindsey Drew made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jazz Johnson 15-28
4:57   Shooting foul on Johncarlos Reyes  
4:57 +1 Bryce Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 16-28
4:57   Bryce Hamilton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:57   Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
4:51   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed layup  
4:51   Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
4:51   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed layup, blocked by K.J. Hymes  
4:49   Offensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
4:49   Shooting foul on K.J. Hymes  
4:49   Bryce Hamilton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:49 +1 Bryce Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-28
4:40   Jazz Johnson missed layup  
4:38   Offensive rebound by Nevada  
4:28   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
4:26   Offensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
4:26   Personal foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
4:22   Offensive foul on K.J. Hymes  
4:22   Turnover on K.J. Hymes  
4:08   Donnie Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
4:06   Personal foul on Nick Blair  
3:49   Nisre Zouzoua missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
3:40 +2 Amauri Hardy made jump shot 19-28
3:15 +2 Nisre Zouzoua made layup 19-30
3:15   Shooting foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
3:15 +1 Nisre Zouzoua made free throw 19-31
3:05 +2 Amauri Hardy made layup 21-31
2:46   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Donnie Tillman  
2:28   Nick Blair missed layup  
2:26   Offensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
2:26   Vitaliy Shibel missed layup  
2:24   Offensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
2:24 +2 Vitaliy Shibel made layup 23-31
2:24   Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew  
2:24   Vitaliy Shibel missed free throw  
2:24   Offensive rebound by Donnie Tillman  
2:24   Donnie Tillman missed layup, blocked by Zane Meeks  
2:22   Offensive rebound by Donnie Tillman  
2:21   Personal foul on Jalen Harris  
2:21 +1 Donnie Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws 24-31
2:21 +1 Donnie Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-31
2:06   Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
2:04   Personal foul on Johncarlos Reyes  
2:04 +1 Amauri Hardy made 1st of 2 free throws 26-31
2:04 +1 Amauri Hardy made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-31
1:38 +2 Nisre Zouzoua made jump shot 27-33
1:27   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Nevada  
1:01   Zane Meeks missed hook shot  
59.0   Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
49.0   Bad pass turnover on Marvin Coleman, stolen by Zane Meeks  
29.0   Robby Robinson missed layup  
27.0   Offensive rebound by Zane Meeks  
26.0   Zane Meeks missed layup  
17.0   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
2.0   Bryce Hamilton missed layup, blocked by Robby Robinson  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Kane Milling  

2nd Half
UNLV Rebels 45
NEVADA Wolf Pack 53

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Shooting foul on Jazz Johnson  
19:45 +1 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made 1st of 2 free throws 28-33
19:45 +1 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-33
19:23   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:21   Offensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
19:17   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by UNLV  
18:58   Shooting foul on Robby Robinson  
18:58   Nick Blair missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:58 +1 Nick Blair made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-33
18:38   Bad pass turnover on Lindsey Drew, stolen by Nick Blair  
18:32   Bad pass turnover on Nick Blair, stolen by Lindsey Drew  
18:27   Personal foul on Jonah Antonio  
18:15 +3 Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 30-36
17:56 +3 Amauri Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Coleman 33-36
17:38 +2 Jalen Harris made jump shot 33-38
17:28   Shooting foul on Johncarlos Reyes  
17:28 +1 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made 1st of 2 free throws 34-38
17:28 +1 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-38
17:15   Jumpball received by Nevada  
17:01   Jalen Harris missed layup  
16:59   Offensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
16:56 +2 K.J. Hymes made tip-in 35-40
16:44   Personal foul on Lindsey Drew  
16:33 +3 Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amauri Hardy 38-40
16:09 +3 Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 38-43
15:53   Bad pass turnover on Marvin Coleman, stolen by Jalen Harris  
15:49   Personal foul on Nick Blair  
15:41 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 38-46
15:20   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
15:18   Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
15:15 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made layup 40-46
14:55 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nisre Zouzoua 40-49
14:42   Bad pass turnover on Amauri Hardy, stolen by Jalen Harris  
14:40   Personal foul on Amauri Hardy  
14:25   Personal foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
14:18   Jalen Harris missed layup  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
14:08   Bryce Hamilton missed layup  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
14:06   Personal foul on Bryce Hamilton  
13:41 +2 K.J. Hymes made dunk, assist by Jazz Johnson 40-51
13:21   Nick Blair missed layup, blocked by K.J. Hymes  
13:19   Offensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
13:18   Bryce Hamilton missed layup, blocked by K.J. Hymes  
13:18