Indiana uses late charge to beat No. 11 Michigan State 67-63

  • Jan 24, 2020

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Joey Brunk made an immediate impact from the moment he arrived on Indiana's campus.

Jerome Hunter needed to be more patient.

On Thursday night, the graduate transfer from Butler and the redshirt freshman teamed up for the Hoosiers' final flurry. Brunk scored 14 points including a layup with 1 minute to go, Hunter grabbed a rebound with 0.2 seconds left and made two free throws to seal Indiana's 67-63 victory over No. 11 Michigan State.

''He had 14 and six (rebounds) tonight and he earned them all,'' coach Archie Miller said when asked about Brunk. ''It's not measurable what Joey has meant to us. He's giving his absolute max on everything he does. He's improved as much as any player I've been around from month to month.''

Without Brunk - or Hunter - the Hoosiers may not have salvaged this one.

The Hoosiers (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) have won two straight, four of their last five and now trail conference co-leaders Michigan State and Illinois by just one game.

Cassius Winston, the league's preseason player of the year, could have forced overtime when he drove through the lane in the waning seconds. But when Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis slid toward Winston, he flipped the ball to Xavier Tillman for a layup that rolled off the rim and into the hands of Hunter.

Winston scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half as the Spartans (14-5, 6-2) lost their third straight in the series.

''We just didn't play good enough to win on the road,'' coach Tom Izzo said. ''I think he tried to get it up on the rim and I thought he had a wide open layup. He just missed it.''

The Hoosiers started fast and still led 37-30 at the half.

But Michigan State made its first six 3s of the second half and finally took the lead, 51-48, on Rocket Watts' 3 with 11:06 remaining.

It stayed a one-possession game the rest of the way, but the momentum finally swung when Aljami Durham 's 3 with 1:52 to go broke a 60-60 tie. Brunk's layup made it 65-62 and Hunter sealed Indiana's biggest win of the season with his only points of the game.

''Jerome sort of took the anxiety out of the building with making two free throws - the most important two of the game,'' said Miller, who picked up his 50th win at at Indiana.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: Trips to Indiana just haven't been kind to the Spartans lately. On Jan. 12, they were routed at Purdue. This time, they got beat in the closing minutes. Clearly, Michigan State performed closer to expectations than it did at Purdue. But another slow start cost them another game. They will return to Indiana for the conference tournament in March.

Indiana: It doesn't seem that long ago that the Hoosiers struggled to make shots. But they've figured out how to limit the 3s and take advantage of their size and athleticism inside, and it has made a huge difference. If Indiana's offense stays in sync this weekend, it just might crack the Top 25 for the first time.

STAT PACK

Michigan State: Aaron Henry had 12 points, while Gabe Brown had 10 points and four 3s. Xavier Tillman finished with nine points and 10 rebounds. ... The Spartans had 13 turnovers, but only gave up six points off those turnovers. ... Michigan State started the game by missing its first nine 3s. It wound up 9 of 21 from beyond the arc.

Indiana: Jackson-Davis had 12 points and four rebounds, while Durham finished with 11 points and four 3s. ... Race Thompson had four points, two blocks and two steals before leaving the game late in the first half after a hard foul sent him crashing to the floor. He sat on the bench the entire second half with what Miller called a stiff back. ... The Hoosiers were just 11 of 20 on free throws. ... NBA star Victor Oladipo attended the game. The two-time All-Star is expected to make his season debut with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

TOUGH DAYS

Izzo acknowledged it was an emotional night. And after sticking with Winston through his slow start, Izzo asked his most talented player to do even more.

''I think maybe Cassius is going to have to get mad. Maybe mad at the world, maybe mad at me,'' Izzo said. ''Its been a little bit of a struggle and I'm just trying to hang with him because it's a tough thing he's gone through.''

UP NEXT

Michigan State: plays two of its next three on the road, including Sunday's stop at Minnesota.

Indiana: hosts another ranked opponent, No. 17 Maryland, on Sunday.

1st Half
MICHST Spartans 30
IND Hoosiers 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Indiana  
19:34 +2 Aljami Durham made fade-away jump shot 0-2
19:01   Shot clock violation turnover on Michigan State  
18:42 +2 Joey Brunk made hook shot 0-4
18:29   Personal foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
18:19   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed turnaround jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
17:49 +2 Joey Brunk made jump shot, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis 0-6
17:31 +2 Marcus Bingham Jr. made jump shot 2-6
17:06   Aljami Durham missed jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
16:59   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
16:50 +2 Rob Phinisee made fade-away jump shot 2-8
16:42   Shooting foul on Rob Phinisee  
16:42 +1 Xavier Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws 3-8
16:42 +1 Xavier Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-8
16:21   Joey Brunk missed jump shot  
16:19   Offensive rebound by Justin Smith  
16:14 +2 Justin Smith made floating jump shot 4-10
16:04   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
15:53   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
15:45   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Bingham Jr., stolen by Race Thompson  
15:40 +2 Joey Brunk made layup, assist by Race Thompson 4-12
15:17   Cassius Winston missed jump shot, blocked by Race Thompson  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
15:12   Shooting foul on Gabe Brown  
15:12 +1 Justin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 4-13
16:02 +1 Justin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-14
15:12   Personal foul on Joey Brunk  
15:12   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
14:24   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Offensive rebound by Justin Smith  
14:22   Personal foul on Aaron Henry  
14:18   Joey Brunk missed hook shot  
14:16   Offensive rebound by Race Thompson  
14:14 +2 Race Thompson made dunk 4-16
13:51   Violation on Unknown  
13:49   Traveling violation turnover on Thomas Kithier  
13:32   Aljami Durham missed floating jump shot  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Michigan State  
13:30   Personal foul on Aljami Durham  
13:20   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin  
13:18   Personal foul on Xavier Tillman  
13:03   Justin Smith missed hook shot, blocked by Malik Hall  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
12:47   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin  
12:37 +2 Devonte Green made driving layup 4-18
12:17   Malik Hall missed driving layup, blocked by Race Thompson  
12:15   Offensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
12:13 +2 Thomas Kithier made dunk 6-18
11:52   Devonte Green missed floating jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
11:46   Foster Loyer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
11:19 +2 De'Ron Davis made hook shot, assist by Devonte Green 6-20
11:00   Foster Loyer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Offensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
10:44 +2 Xavier Tillman made turnaround jump shot 8-20
10:37   Bad pass turnover on Devonte Green, stolen by Xavier Tillman  
10:14   Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
10:06 +2 Rob Phinisee made driving layup 8-22
9:57 +2 Gabe Brown made jump shot 10-22
9:30 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made turnaround jump shot 10-24
9:17   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
9:05   Shooting foul on Julius Marble  
9:05 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 10-25
9:07   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Julius Marble  
8:53 +2 Xavier Tillman made jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 12-25
8:38   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
8:28   Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
7:53   Joey Brunk missed fade-away jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
7:48 +2 Cassius Winston made jump shot 14-25
7:18 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup 15-27
7:12 +2 Aaron Henry made reverse layup, assist by Cassius Winston 17-27
7:01   Joey Brunk missed hook shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
6:57   Aaron Henry missed layup  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Indiana  
6:34   Aljami Durham missed driving layup, blocked by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
6:20   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Henry, stolen by Rob Phinisee  
6:20   Personal foul on Gabe Brown  
6:15   Aljami Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
6:13 +3 Aaron Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Hall 19-27
6:13   Justin Smith missed jump shot  
6:11   Offensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
5:40   Traveling violation turnover on Joey Brunk  
5:27 +3 Aaron Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Bingham Jr. 22-27
5:18   Rob Phinisee missed layup  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
4:53 +2 Cassius Winston made jump shot 24-27
4:34   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
4:23   Traveling violation turnover on Devonte Green  
3:58   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
3:44 +2 Armaan Franklin made driving layup 24-29
3:46   Shooting foul on Rocket Watts  
3:46 +1 Armaan Franklin made free throw 24-30
3:19   Lost ball turnover on Malik Hall, stolen by Armaan Franklin  
3:06 +2 Race Thompson made layup, assist by Armaan Franklin 24-32
2:48   Shooting foul on Devonte Green  
2:48 +1 Rocket Watts made 1st of 2 free throws 25-32
2:48 +1 Rocket Watts made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-32
2:25   Armaan Franklin missed jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
1:59   Aaron Henry missed driving layup  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
1:54   Jumpball received by Michigan State  
1:54   Lost ball turnover on Devonte Green, stolen by Foster Loyer  
1:43   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Henry, stolen by Race Thompson  
1:13 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made turnaround jump shot 26-34
1:13   Personal foul on Justin Smith  
1:00   Shooting foul on Race Thompson  
1:01   Xavier Tillman missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:01 +1 Xavier Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-34
48.0   Personal foul on Xavier Tillman  
48.0   Justin Smith missed free throw  
48.0   Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
26.0 +3 Marcus Bingham Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rocket Watts 30-34
3.0 +3 Aljami Durham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis 30-37
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MICHST Spartans 33
IND Hoosiers 30

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Smith  
19:29 +3 Gabe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 33-37
18:58   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed turnaround jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
18:46   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed driving layup  
18:44   Offensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
18:49   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed layup  
18:33   Offensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
18:40   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Henry, stolen by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
18:37   Aljami Durham missed layup, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
18:35   Offensive rebound by Indiana  
18:28   Shooting foul on Marcus Bingham Jr.  
18:28   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:28   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
18:15   Backcourt turnover on Cassius Winston  
18:04 +2 Joey Brunk made layup, assist by Rob Phinisee 33-39
17:47 +3 Gabe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 36-39
17:22 +3 Rob Phinisee made 3-pt. jump shot 36-42
16:55   Shooting foul on Justin Smith  
16:55 +1 Thomas Kithier made 1st of 2 free throws 37-42
16:55   Thomas Kithier missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
16:27   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
16:09   Personal foul on Rob Phinisee  
16:05 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 40-42
15:40   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup  
15:38   Offensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
15:31 +2 Joey Brunk made tip-in 40-44
15:27   Gabe Brown missed jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
15:25   Bad pass turnover on Rob Phinisee  
15:09   Xavier Tillman missed driving layup  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
14:59   Shooting foul on Aaron Henry  
14:59 +1 Justin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 40-45
14:59 +1 Justin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-46
14:41 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 43-46
14:18   Joey Brunk missed hook shot  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
14:14   Thomas Kithier missed layup  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
14:08   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
14:06   Offensive rebound by Indiana  
13:58 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made dunk, assist by De'Ron Davis 43-48
13:44 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 46-48
13:24   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Offensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
13:22   Personal foul on Thomas Kithier  
13:06   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
12:40   Gabe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:38   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
12:38   Personal foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
12:27   Traveling violation turnover on Cassius Winston  
12:07   Shooting foul on Xavier Tillman  
12:07   De'Ron Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:08   De'Ron Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
11:48 +2 Malik Hall made driving dunk 48-48
11:23   Justin Smith missed jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
11:06 +3 Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot 51-48
10:44   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
10:26   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
10:24   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
10:08   Rob Phinisee missed jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
9:45   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Henry  
9:23   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup, blocked by Malik Hall  
9:21   Offensive rebound by Indiana  
9:14   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
8:43   Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Offensive rebound by Michigan State  
8:41   Shot clock violation turnover on Michigan State  
8:22 +3 Armaan Franklin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joey Brunk 51-51
8:06   Shooting foul on Aljami Durham  
8:06   Cassius Winston missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:06 +1 Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-51
7:35 +2 Aljami Durham made driving layup 52-53
7:25   Personal foul on Armaan Franklin  
7:18 +2 Gabe Brown made alley-oop shot, assist by Cassius Winston 54-53
6:53   Shooting foul on Rocket Watts  
6:53