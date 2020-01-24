WISC
Purdue continues home dominance of Wisconsin in 70-51 rout

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Three days later, Purdue and Wisconsin switched roles in their inconsistent fight for respectability as mid-tier Big Ten teams.

The Boilermakers, motivated by coach Matt Painter's challenge for more toughness after a 17-point home loss to Illinois on Tuesday, had extra jump from the outset in a 70-51 home rout of the Badgers on Friday night.

A team that had lost three of four somehow flipped a switch and dominated on the boards and defensively. A Wisconsin squad that had won three of four looked like the team whose intensity was in question after mustering its second-lowest point total of the season.

''I think it shows that on any night, we can hang with anybody,'' said Purdue's Evan Boudreaux.

Painter thought Boudreaux had the most energy in the past two practices and gave the senior forward his fifth start of the season. That translated to a game-high 13 rebounds as the Boilermakers enjoyed a 42-16 board edge, including 16 on the offensive glass.

''He gave us a spark from the jump,'' Eric Hunter Jr. said of Boudreaux.

The Boilermakers (11-9, 4-5 Big Ten) had a 33-15 lead by halftime and the advantage swelled to 45-17 early in the second half.

''You have to be ready to play, some things might not go your way, but you have to embrace the physicality of the game,'' Painter said. ''I thought tonight we did a much better job of that.''

The Badgers (12-8, 5-4), who hit a program-record 18 3-pointers in a Tuesday home rout of Nebraska, missed their first eight long-range attempts in the one-sided first half. The visitors finished 7 of 22 in 3-pointers. Purdue was 9 of 19.

But Wisconsin coach Greg Gard didn't hesitate to emphasize that 3-point misses weren't as much of a factor as a lack of rebounding effort that continually afforded second chances.

''That (3-point shooting) was secondary to how we couldn't clean up the glass on the defensive end,'' Gard said. ''That ignited Purdue and gave them a lot of confidence. You keep getting cracks at it, you're eventually going to make a shot. They were quicker to the ball than we were.

''You continue to give `em crack after crack after crack. We rotated guys in. It's not that we didn't talk about it for two days straight constantly, knowing that they were the No. 1 offensive rebounding percentage team in the conference, it was going to be a battle and always is. We didn't do a good job of matching physicality.''

Gard also pointed at how his team had just three personal fouls in the second half.

''That tells me we weren't physical enough,'' he said.

Purdue also had scoring balance that Wisconsin didn't. Isaiah Thompson scored 14, Sasha Stefanovic 12, Matt Haarms 11 and Boudreaux 10. Purdue also had three other players combine for 18 points.

D'Mitrk Trice and Micah Potter led the Badgers with 11 points apiece.

''If we come out and are aggressive early, because there's no reason why we shouldn't be in every game, there's a chance to win every game,'' Boudreaux said. ''So moving forward, that's our expectation.''

Purdue was pumped from the outset. Haarms, a 7-foot-3 junior center from the Netherlands, hit a 3-pointer as part of an early 18-4 run. When Wisconsin called for a timeout, the crowd continued to roar as Haarms' shot reaction with an emphatic flexing of his arms was displayed on the video boards.

''After Illinois, we had to look at ourselves,'' Haarms said. ''We were going to be the aggressor tonight.''

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers didn't resemble a squad that seemed to be on the rise recently. It's one thing to lose tough road games, but this one wasn't anywhere near close. Perhaps coach Greg Gard needs to steal a page from Painter's playbook and question his players' toughness.

Purdue: It's not the first time the Boilers have been surprisingly strong - the lone win in four previous games was a 29-point home rout of No. 8 Michigan State. So why is this team unable to be consistently effective? Purdue has another month to figure that out and try to make something of a so-so season.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: At Iowa on Monday.

Purdue: At Rutgers on Tuesday.

1st Half
WISC Badgers 15
PURDUE Boilermakers 33

Time Team Play Score
19:59   Jumpball received by Wisconsin  
19:32 +2 Nate Reuvers made jump shot 2-0
19:04 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 2-2
18:39   Shooting foul on Trevion Williams  
18:39   Nate Reuvers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:39 +1 Nate Reuvers made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-2
18:26   Double dribble turnover on Matt Haarms  
18:00   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
17:47   Eric Hunter Jr. missed layup  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
17:35 +2 Aleem Ford made hook shot, assist by Kobe King 5-2
17:13   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:11   Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
17:02   Matt Haarms missed hook shot  
17:00   Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
16:47 +3 Matt Haarms made 3-pt. jump shot 5-5
16:23   Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
16:06   Eric Hunter Jr. missed jump shot  
16:04   Offensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
16:04   Personal foul on Micah Potter  
16:04 +1 Matt Haarms made 1st of 2 free throws 5-6
16:04 +1 Matt Haarms made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-7
15:36   Traveling violation turnover on Brad Davison  
15:22   Shooting foul on Brevin Pritzl  
15:22   Sasha Stefanovic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:22 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-8
15:01   Lost ball turnover on D'Mitrik Trice, stolen by Isaiah Thompson  
14:54 +2 Isaiah Thompson made layup 5-10
14:33   Kobe King missed jump shot, blocked by Nojel Eastern  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
14:23   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
14:07 +2 Nate Reuvers made jump shot 7-10
13:34   Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
13:31 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 7-12
13:07   Personal foul on Isaiah Thompson  
12:48   Bad pass turnover on Kobe King, stolen by Nojel Eastern  
12:38 +3 Eric Hunter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevion Williams 7-15
12:18   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
12:02   Evan Boudreaux missed layup  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
11:53   Personal foul on Matt Haarms  
11:35 +2 Nate Reuvers made jump shot 9-15
11:06   Matt Haarms missed jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
10:49   Personal foul on Matt Haarms  
10:29   D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
10:07   Shooting foul on Kobe King  
10:07 +1 Nojel Eastern made 1st of 2 free throws 9-16
10:07 +1 Nojel Eastern made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-17
9:47   Micah Potter missed dunk, blocked by Nojel Eastern  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
9:38 +2 Nojel Eastern made jump shot 9-19
9:11   Out of bounds turnover on Tyler Wahl  
8:57   Sasha Stefanovic missed jump shot  
8:55   Offensive rebound by Purdue  
8:44   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Wheeler  
8:30   Personal foul on Sasha Stefanovic  
8:30 +1 Brevin Pritzl made 1st of 2 free throws 10-19
8:30 +1 Brevin Pritzl made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-19
8:18   Trevion Williams missed jump shot  
8:16   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
8:10   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
8:06   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Offensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
8:04   Personal foul on Nate Reuvers  
8:01   Offensive foul on Trevion Williams  
8:01   Turnover on Trevion Williams  
7:47   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
7:35 +3 Isaiah Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Boudreaux 11-22
7:05   Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
6:53   Aaron Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Trevor Anderson  
6:46   Personal foul on Evan Boudreaux  
6:46   Kobe King missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:46   Kobe King missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
6:27 +3 Evan Boudreaux made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Thompson 11-25
6:04   Kobe King missed layup, blocked by Nojel Eastern  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
5:43   Bad pass turnover on Evan Boudreaux, stolen by Aleem Ford  
5:17   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
5:06   Jahaad Proctor missed jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
4:48   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
4:22 +2 Evan Boudreaux made layup 11-27
4:22   Shooting foul on Brad Davison  
4:22 +1 Evan Boudreaux made free throw 11-28
4:01 +2 D'Mitrik Trice made jump shot 13-28
3:28   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
3:15   Bad pass turnover on D'Mitrik Trice, stolen by Nojel Eastern  
3:06 +3 Isaiah Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 13-31
2:33 +2 Aleem Ford made jump shot 15-31
2:02   Jahaad Proctor missed layup, blocked by Brevin Pritzl  
2:00   Offensive rebound by Jahaad Proctor  
1:55   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
1:49   Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:47   Offensive rebound by Brad Davison  
1:28   Bad pass turnover on Nate Reuvers, stolen by Eric Hunter Jr.  
1:17   Aaron Wheeler missed layup  
1:15   Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
1:05   Evan Boudreaux missed layup  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
1:00   Traveling violation turnover on Nate Reuvers  
39.0 +2 Evan Boudreaux made layup 15-33
23.0   Brad Davison missed jump shot, blocked by Eric Hunter Jr.  
21.0   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
11.0   Eric Hunter Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Nate Reuvers  
9.0   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
3.0   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WISC Badgers 36
PURDUE Boilermakers 37

Time Team Play Score
19:49 +3 Sasha Stefanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Boudreaux 15-36
19:29   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
19:15 +2 Nojel Eastern made jump shot, assist by Sasha Stefanovic 15-38
18:54 +2 Aleem Ford made layup, assist by Kobe King 17-38
18:34 +3 Sasha Stefanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Hunter Jr. 17-41
18:14   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
17:55   Bad pass turnover on Nojel Eastern  
17:46   Kicked ball violation on Purdue  
17:33   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
17:14   Offensive foul on Trevion Williams  
17:14   Turnover on Trevion Williams  
17:00   Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
16:48 +2 Nojel Eastern made layup, assist by Eric Hunter Jr. 17-43
16:24   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
16:14 +2 Matt Haarms made layup, assist by Eric Hunter Jr. 17-45
15:52 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Wahl 20-45
15:17   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by D'Mitrik Trice  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
15:06 +2 D'Mitrik Trice made jump shot 22-45
14:38   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Kobe King  
14:30 +2 Micah Potter made layup, assist by Kobe King 24-45
14:14   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
13:58   Jahaad Proctor missed jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
13:55   Personal foul on Matt Haarms  
13:45   Kobe King missed layup, blocked by Trevion Williams  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
13:31   Isaiah Thompson missed jump shot  
13:29   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
13:29   Shooting foul on Micah Potter  
13:29   Trevion Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:29 +1 Trevion Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-46
13:14   Shooting foul on Isaiah Thompson  
13:14 +1 D'Mitrik Trice made 1st of 2 free throws 25-46
13:14   D'Mitrik Trice missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
12:59   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Thompson, stolen by Tyler Wahl  
12:47   Tyler Wahl missed layup  
12:45   Offensive rebound by Brad Davison  
12:39 +2 Brad Davison made layup 27-46
12:27   Personal foul on Brad Davison  
12:11   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
11:51 +2 Micah Potter made layup, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 29-46
11:39   Personal foul on Brad Davison  
11:21   Jahaad Proctor missed jump shot  
11:19   Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
11:13 +3 Jahaad Proctor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Hunter Jr. 29-49
10:49 +2 Micah Potter made layup, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 31-49
10:19   Bad pass turnover on Evan Boudreaux, stolen by Micah Potter  
10:11 +3 Brevin Pritzl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kobe King 34-49
9:47   Evan Boudreaux missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
9:36 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made layup 34-51
9:25   Lost ball turnover on Trevor Anderson, stolen by Eric Hunter Jr.  
8:58 +2 Matt Haarms made layup, assist by Eric Hunter Jr. 34-53
8:39   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
8:26   Bad pass turnover on Eric Hunter Jr.  
8:01   Bad pass turnover on D'Mitrik Trice, stolen by Jahaad Proctor  
7:46 +2 Matt Haarms made layup 34-55
7:23   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Jahaad Proctor  
7:15   Jahaad Proctor missed layup, blocked by Kobe King  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Kobe King  
7:06   Kobe King missed layup  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
6:46   Matt Haarms missed jump shot  
6:44   Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
6:35 +2 Isaiah Thompson made jump shot, assist by Evan Boudreaux 34-57
6:22 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Reuvers 37-57
6:02 +2 Isaiah Thompson made layup 37-59
5:46   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
5:23 +2 Isaiah Thompson made jump shot 37-61
4:56   Kobe King missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
4:31 +3 Sasha Stefanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Hunter Jr. 37-64
4:10   Bad pass turnover on D'Mitrik Trice, stolen by Isaiah Thompson  
3:43   Out of bounds turnover on Eric Hunter Jr.  
3:34 +3 Nate Reuvers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Anderson 40-64
3:12 +2 Sasha Stefanovic made layup, assist by Isaiah Thompson 40-66
2:48 +3 Brevin Pritzl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Wahl 43-66
2:17   Trevion Williams missed layup  
2:15   Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
2:11 +2 Evan Boudreaux made layup 43-68
1:56   Bad pass turnover on Kobe King, stolen by Sasha Stefanovic  
1:49   Lost ball turnover on Trevion Williams  
1:35 +2 Micah Potter made layup, assist by Walt McGrory 45-68
1:17   Tommy Luce missed layup  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
1:01 +3 Walt McGrory made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Anderson 48-68
34.0   Tommy Luce missed layup, blocked by Trevor Anderson  
32.0   Offensive rebound by Purdue  
28.0   Personal foul on Walt McGrory  
28.0 +2 Emmanuel Dowuona made layup, assist by Tommy Luce 48-70
16.0 +3 Micah Potter made 3-pt. jump shot 51-70
Key Players
D. Trice
T. Williams
29.3 Min. Per Game 29.3
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
9.3 Reb. Per Game 9.3
38.7 Field Goal % 51.5
35.2 Three Point % 100.0
80.6 Free Throw % 42.1