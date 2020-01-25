AF
Knight scores 20 to carry San Jose St. past Air Force 90-81

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Seneca Knight had 20 points as San Jose State defeated Air Force 90-81 on Saturday.

Brae Ivey had 17 points for San Jose State (7-14, 3-6 Mountain West Conference). Richard Washington added 12 points. Eduardo Lane had 11 points. Omari Moore had 9 points and 10 assists.

The 90 points were a season best for San Jose State.

Lavelle Scottie had 25 points and five assists for the Falcons (9-12, 3-6). Caleb Morris added 13 points and six assists. Chris Joyce had 12 points.

San Jose State plays Boise State on the road on Wednesday. Air Force plays Fresno State at home on Tuesday.

1st Half
AF Falcons 37
SJST Spartans 46

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Air Force  
19:47   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Omari Moore  
19:25   Ralph Agee missed hook shot  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
19:07   Bad pass turnover on A.J. Walker, stolen by Brae Ivey  
19:01 +2 Omari Moore made dunk, assist by Ralph Agee 0-2
18:31   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey  
18:23 +2 Omari Moore made layup, assist by Brae Ivey 0-4
18:23   Shooting foul on Sid Tomes  
18:23 +1 Omari Moore made free throw 0-5
18:12 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker 2-5
17:38   Ralph Agee missed hook shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
17:30 +3 Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes 5-5
17:14 +2 Seneca Knight made jump shot 5-7
17:04 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes 7-7
16:46   Christian Anigwe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
16:26   Lost ball turnover on Lavelle Scottie, stolen by Brae Ivey  
16:16   Lost ball turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by Sid Tomes  
16:08 +2 Ryan Swan made jump shot, assist by Lavelle Scottie 9-7
15:32   Brae Ivey missed jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
15:16 +2 Lavelle Scottie made layup 11-7
15:02   Omari Moore missed layup  
15:00   Offensive rebound by Omari Moore  
14:57 +3 Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Moore 11-10
14:41 +2 Ryan Swan made layup 13-10
14:41   Shooting foul on Ralph Agee  
14:41   Ryan Swan missed free throw  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Eduardo Lane  
14:25   Personal foul on Sid Tomes  
14:16   Omari Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
14:05   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds  
13:56   Traveling violation turnover on Eduardo Lane  
13:42 +2 Lavelle Scottie made layup 15-10
13:19 +3 Kaison Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seneca Knight 15-13
12:55   A.J. Walker missed jump shot  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Eduardo Lane  
12:37 +2 Eduardo Lane made layup, assist by Omari Moore 15-15
12:23   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Eduardo Lane  
12:15 +3 Kaison Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Moore 15-18
11:56 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by Chris Joyce 17-18
11:41   Eduardo Lane missed layup  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce  
11:34   Shooting foul on Eduardo Lane  
11:33   Nikc Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:33 +1 Nikc Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-18
11:09 +2 Eduardo Lane made layup, assist by Zach Chappell 18-20
10:55   Shooting foul on Seneca Knight  
10:55 +1 Lavelle Scottie made 1st of 2 free throws 19-20
10:55 +1 Lavelle Scottie made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-20
10:37   Bad pass turnover on Kaison Hammonds  
10:09   Traveling violation turnover on Ryan Swan  
9:55 +3 Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaison Hammonds 20-23
9:37   Lost ball turnover on Mason Taylor, stolen by Zach Chappell  
9:32 +2 Zach Chappell made layup 20-25
9:18   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Swan, stolen by Seneca Knight  
9:09   Zach Chappell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
8:58   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by San Jose State  
8:55   Personal foul on Keaton Van Soelen  
8:55   Seneca Knight missed layup  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
8:55   Ryan Swan missed layup  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
8:25 +2 Zach Chappell made layup, assist by Richard Washington 20-27
8:07   A.J. Walker missed layup  
8:05   Offensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen  
8:02   Keaton Van Soelen missed dunk  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Zach Chappell  
8:02   Shooting foul on A.J. Walker  
8:02 +1 Brae Ivey made 1st of 2 free throws 20-28
8:02 +1 Brae Ivey made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-29
7:58   Personal foul on Zach Chappell  
7:41   Lavelle Scottie missed layup  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
7:28 +2 Omari Moore made layup 20-31
7:15 +2 Ryan Swan made layup, assist by Lavelle Scottie 22-31
7:03   Zach Chappell missed layup  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
6:51   Keaton Van Soelen missed layup, blocked by Christian Anigwe  
6:47   Offensive rebound by Air Force  
6:45 +3 Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Swan 25-31
6:32   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by LeSean Brown  
6:18 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by Keaton Van Soelen 27-31
6:02 +3 Zach Chappell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Richard Washington 27-34
5:46   Ryan Swan missed jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Ralph Agee  
5:39 +3 Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Moore 27-37
5:14   A.J. Walker missed layup, blocked by Ralph Agee  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Ralph Agee  
5:06   Omari Moore missed jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
5:01   Bad pass turnover on A.J. Walker, stolen by Omari Moore  
4:53 +3 Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Moore 27-40
4:40   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
4:33   Richard Washington missed layup  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
4:24 +3 A.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lavelle Scottie 30-40
4:04 +2 Seneca Knight made jump shot, assist by Omari Moore 30-42
3:45   Traveling violation turnover on Lavelle Scottie  
3:27   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Air Force  
3:24   Personal foul on Ralph Agee  
3:08   Backcourt turnover on Chris Joyce  
2:55   Traveling violation turnover on Eduardo Lane  
2:36   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
2:27   Omari Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Offensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
2:24   Personal foul on Lavelle Scottie  
2:11   Seneca Knight missed jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Air Force  
2:01   Lost ball turnover on A.J. Walker, stolen by Seneca Knight  
1:57   Lost ball turnover on Kaison Hammonds, stolen by A.J. Walker  
1:42 +3 Chris Joyce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Morris 33-42
1:24   Brae Ivey missed jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce  
1:22   Personal foul on Kaison Hammonds  
1:17   Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
59.0   Lost ball turnover on Brae Ivey, stolen by Ryan Swan  
53.0   Jumpball received by San Jose State  
53.0   Lost ball turnover on A.J. Walker, stolen by Omari Moore  
38.0 +3 Zach Chappell made 3-pt. jump shot 33-45
23.0 +3 Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Joyce 36-45
4.0   Shooting foul on Lavelle Scottie  
4.0   Seneca Knight missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4.0 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-46
1.0   Personal foul on Zach Chappell  
1.0 +1 A.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 37-46
1.0   A.J. Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Eduardo Lane  

2nd Half
AF Falcons 44
SJST Spartans 44

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Shooting foul on Christian Anigwe  
19:52   Lavelle Scottie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:52 +1 Lavelle Scottie made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-46
19:41   Bad pass turnover on Omari Moore  
19:31   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey  
19:21 +3 Christian Anigwe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Moore 38-49
19:12   Shooting foul on Ralph Agee  
19:12 +1 Caleb Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 39-49
19:12   Caleb Morris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Eduardo Lane  
18:59   Seneca Knight missed layup  
18:57   Offensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
18:58   Jumpball received by San Jose State  
18:47   Omari Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:45   Offensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
18:38   Offensive foul on Omari Moore  
18:38   Turnover on Omari Moore  
18:26 +2 Lavelle Scottie made layup, assist by A.J. Walker 41-49
18:04   Offensive foul on Omari Moore  
18:04   Turnover on Omari Moore  
17:50   Jumpball received by Air Force  
17:45   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Swan, stolen by Eduardo Lane  
17:29   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
17:21   Lavelle Scottie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
17:07   Shooting foul on Ryan Swan  
17:07 +1 Eduardo Lane made 1st of 2 free throws 41-50
17:07   Eduardo Lane missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
16:47 +3 A.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Morris 44-50
16:26 +2 Kaison Hammonds made layup, assist by Zach Chappell 44-52
16:10   Offensive foul on Ryan Swan  
16:10   Turnover on Ryan Swan  
15:57   Zach Chappell missed layup  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
15:48   Lost ball turnover on Lavelle Scottie, stolen by Zach Chappell  
15:43 +2 Seneca Knight made layup, assist by Zach Chappell 44-54
15:43   Shooting foul on A.J. Walker  
15:43 +1 Seneca Knight made free throw 44-55
15:28   Personal foul on Kaison Hammonds  
15:27   Ryan Swan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Offensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
15:08 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by Caleb Morris 46-55
14:48   Eduardo Lane missed jump shot  
14:46   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
14:35 +2 Ryan Swan made layup, assist by A.J. Walker 48-55
14:16 +2 Eduardo Lane made layup 48-57
14:05   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Eduardo Lane  
13:54 +3 Eduardo Lane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seneca Knight 48-60
13:34 +2 Lavelle Scottie made layup, assist by Sid Tomes 50-60
13:21   Kaison Hammonds missed jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
13:08 +3 Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes 53-60
12:49   Bad pass turnover on Zach Chappell, stolen by Ryan Swan  
12:39   A.J. Walker missed layup  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
12:33 +2 Seneca Knight made layup 53-62
12:26   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds  
12:16   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14