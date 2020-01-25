|
20:00
Jumpball received by Air Force
19:47
Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:45
Defensive rebound by Omari Moore
19:25
Ralph Agee missed hook shot
19:23
Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan
19:07
Bad pass turnover on A.J. Walker, stolen by Brae Ivey
19:01
+2
Omari Moore made dunk, assist by Ralph Agee
0-2
18:31
Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot
18:29
Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey
18:23
+2
Omari Moore made layup, assist by Brae Ivey
0-4
18:23
Shooting foul on Sid Tomes
18:23
+1
Omari Moore made free throw
0-5
18:12
+2
Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker
2-5
17:38
Ralph Agee missed hook shot
17:36
Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes
17:30
+3
Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes
5-5
17:14
+2
Seneca Knight made jump shot
5-7
17:04
+2
Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes
7-7
16:46
Christian Anigwe missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:44
Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes
16:26
Lost ball turnover on Lavelle Scottie, stolen by Brae Ivey
16:16
Lost ball turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by Sid Tomes
16:08
+2
Ryan Swan made jump shot, assist by Lavelle Scottie
9-7
15:32
Brae Ivey missed jump shot
15:30
Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker
15:16
+2
Lavelle Scottie made layup
11-7
15:02
Omari Moore missed layup
15:00
Offensive rebound by Omari Moore
14:57
+3
Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Moore
11-10
14:41
+2
Ryan Swan made layup
13-10
14:41
Shooting foul on Ralph Agee
14:41
Ryan Swan missed free throw
14:41
Defensive rebound by Eduardo Lane
14:25
Personal foul on Sid Tomes
14:16
Omari Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:14
Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris
14:05
Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot
14:03
Defensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds
13:56
Traveling violation turnover on Eduardo Lane
13:42
+2
Lavelle Scottie made layup
15-10
13:19
+3
Kaison Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seneca Knight
15-13
12:55
A.J. Walker missed jump shot
12:53
Defensive rebound by Eduardo Lane
12:37
+2
Eduardo Lane made layup, assist by Omari Moore
15-15
12:23
Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot
12:21
Defensive rebound by Eduardo Lane
12:15
+3
Kaison Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Moore
15-18
11:56
+2
Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by Chris Joyce
17-18
11:41
Eduardo Lane missed layup
11:39
Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce
11:34
Shooting foul on Eduardo Lane
11:33
Nikc Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws
11:33
+1
Nikc Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
18-18
11:09
+2
Eduardo Lane made layup, assist by Zach Chappell
18-20
10:55
Shooting foul on Seneca Knight
10:55
+1
Lavelle Scottie made 1st of 2 free throws
19-20
10:55
+1
Lavelle Scottie made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-20
10:37
Bad pass turnover on Kaison Hammonds
10:09
Traveling violation turnover on Ryan Swan
9:55
+3
Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaison Hammonds
20-23
9:37
Lost ball turnover on Mason Taylor, stolen by Zach Chappell
9:32
+2
Zach Chappell made layup
20-25
9:18
Bad pass turnover on Ryan Swan, stolen by Seneca Knight
9:09
Zach Chappell missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:07
Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker
8:58
Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:56
Defensive rebound by San Jose State
8:55
Personal foul on Keaton Van Soelen
8:55
Seneca Knight missed layup
8:53
Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan
8:55
Ryan Swan missed layup
8:53
Defensive rebound by Richard Washington
8:25
+2
Zach Chappell made layup, assist by Richard Washington
20-27
8:07
A.J. Walker missed layup
8:05
Offensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen
8:02
Keaton Van Soelen missed dunk
8:00
Defensive rebound by Zach Chappell
8:02
Shooting foul on A.J. Walker
8:02
+1
Brae Ivey made 1st of 2 free throws
20-28
8:02
+1
Brae Ivey made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-29
7:58
Personal foul on Zach Chappell
7:41
Lavelle Scottie missed layup
7:39
Defensive rebound by Richard Washington
7:28
+2
Omari Moore made layup
20-31
7:15
+2
Ryan Swan made layup, assist by Lavelle Scottie
22-31
7:03
Zach Chappell missed layup
7:01
Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan
6:51
Keaton Van Soelen missed layup, blocked by Christian Anigwe
6:47
Offensive rebound by Air Force
6:45
+3
Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Swan
25-31
6:32
Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:30
Defensive rebound by LeSean Brown
6:18
+2
Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by Keaton Van Soelen
27-31
6:02
+3
Zach Chappell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Richard Washington
27-34
5:46
Ryan Swan missed jump shot
5:44
Defensive rebound by Ralph Agee
5:39
+3
Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Moore
27-37
5:14
A.J. Walker missed layup, blocked by Ralph Agee
5:12
Defensive rebound by Ralph Agee
5:06
Omari Moore missed jump shot
5:04
Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker
5:01
Bad pass turnover on A.J. Walker, stolen by Omari Moore
4:53
+3
Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Moore
27-40
4:40
Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot
4:38
Defensive rebound by Richard Washington
4:33
Richard Washington missed layup
4:31
Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan
4:24
+3
A.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lavelle Scottie
30-40
4:04
+2
Seneca Knight made jump shot, assist by Omari Moore
30-42
3:45
Traveling violation turnover on Lavelle Scottie
3:27
Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:25
Defensive rebound by Air Force
3:24
Personal foul on Ralph Agee
3:08
Backcourt turnover on Chris Joyce
2:55
Traveling violation turnover on Eduardo Lane
2:36
Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:34
Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight
2:27
Omari Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:25
Offensive rebound by Seneca Knight
2:24
Personal foul on Lavelle Scottie
2:11
Seneca Knight missed jump shot
2:09
Defensive rebound by Air Force
2:01
Lost ball turnover on A.J. Walker, stolen by Seneca Knight
1:57
Lost ball turnover on Kaison Hammonds, stolen by A.J. Walker
1:42
+3
Chris Joyce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Morris
33-42
1:24
Brae Ivey missed jump shot
1:22
Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce
1:22
Personal foul on Kaison Hammonds
1:17
Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:15
Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight
59.0
Lost ball turnover on Brae Ivey, stolen by Ryan Swan
53.0
Jumpball received by San Jose State
53.0
Lost ball turnover on A.J. Walker, stolen by Omari Moore
38.0
+3
Zach Chappell made 3-pt. jump shot
33-45
23.0
+3
Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Joyce
36-45
4.0
Shooting foul on Lavelle Scottie
4.0
Seneca Knight missed 1st of 2 free throws
4.0
+1
Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws
36-46
1.0
Personal foul on Zach Chappell
1.0
+1
A.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
37-46
1.0
A.J. Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws
1.0
Defensive rebound by Eduardo Lane
