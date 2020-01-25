BAYLOR
FLA

No Text

No. 1 Baylor stifles Florida 72-61 for 16th straight victory

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) No. 1 Baylor was surprised to learn it was a slight underdog on the road against Florida.

The Bears raised their eyebrows, shook their heads, shrugged their shoulders and decided to treat it as bulletin-board material.

MaCio Teague and Devonte Bandoo scored 16 points apiece and Baylor extended its winning steak to 16 with a 72-61 victory over the Gators in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday night.

''One thing about this team, when things are out like that, we take it as motivation,'' Bandoo said. ''We just knew we were a great team and knew if we executed the game plan everything would come out right.''

Baylor (17-1) was a two-point underdog at tip-off, an odd line considering the team hadn't lost in 2 1/2 months. Vegas surely didn't do Florida (12-7) any favors, and those odds-makers probably won't underestimate the Bears again.

Baylor's stifling defense was on display - as usual - as it held the Gators to 44% shooting, including 23.5% from 3-point range. That much was expected.

''Baylor made it look ugly for us at times tonight,'' Florida coach Mike White said.

The Bears added a twist by making nine 3-pointers, their most in nearly a month. They were shooting 30.5% from behind the arc in Big 12 play.

''This is one of our bad defensive games,'' Florida's Keyontae Johnson said. ''They were more connected than we were. They shot the ball with confidence, knowing their shots were going to go in.''

Baylor improved to 6-1 in the annual inter-conference series - the best record of any team in either conference - and assured itself another week atop The Associated Press poll.

The Bears also gave the Big 12 an even split (5-5) in the daylong event.

Baylor overcame an eight-point deficit early and led by 19 points in the second half before Florida mounted a minor rally. The Gators had a chance to make it a single-digit game with a little more than 7 minutes to play, but they missed the front end of three consecutive one-and-ones. Kerry Blackshear Jr. misfired twice on back-to-back possessions and then Noah Locke did the same seconds later.

''My goodness, my good free throw shooters,'' White said. ''To beat the No. 1 team country, you have to make some of those.''

Florida eventually whittled Baylor's lead to 10 on Andrew Nembhard's driving layup with 2:40 remaining. But the Bears answered on the other end thanks to their 13th offensive rebound and did little, if anything, wrong down the stretch.

Davion Mitchell finished with 12 points and six assists for Baylor. Jared Butler chipped in 10 points.

The Gators fell to 2-17 against the No. 1 team, including 10 consecutive losses.

Johnson led Florida with 20 points. Nembhard added 16 points and eight assists, but he missed more shots (8) than he made (6), including all four 3-pointers. The Gators missed 13 of 17 from behind the arc.

Baylor took control of the game with a 13-2 run to close the first half, turning a tie game into a double-digit lead. The Bears hit six 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes - twice as many as Florida - and had seven offensive rebounds.

They got help from an unlikely source: Bandoo, who averages 7.5 points off the benched, scored 11 in the opening half. They also fed off the betting line.

''We've got a lot of guys that have been through the battles and wars, and they don't get rattled as easy as someone that hasn't,'' Baylor coach Scott Drew said.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears matched their best 18-game start in school history. They also started 17-1 in 2011-12 and 2016-17. They landed No. 3 seeds in the NCAA Tournament after those regular seasons and were eliminated both times by SEC teams (Kentucky in '12, South Carolina in `17).

Florida: The Gators appeared to be taking strides while beating then-No. 4 Auburn last Saturday and nearly stunning LSU on the road earlier this week. But the team's offensive woes returned against Baylor - no surprise given the Bears are one of the best defenses in the nation.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Returns to Big 12 action and plays at Iowa State on Wednesday night. The Bears have won three of the last four in the series, but lost to the Cyclones in the conference tournament last March.

Florida: Returns to SEC play and hosts Mississippi State on Tuesday night. The Gators lost to the Bulldogs last year to end an eight-game winning streak in the series.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
BAYLOR Bears 40
FLA Gators 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Baylor  
19:40   Offensive foul on Jared Butler  
19:40   Turnover on Jared Butler  
19:29   Bad pass turnover on Keyontae Johnson, stolen by Freddie Gillespie  
19:21   Mark Vital missed layup, blocked by Omar Payne  
19:21   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
19:21   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Florida  
19:06 +2 Keyontae Johnson made alley-oop shot, assist by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 0-2
18:43 +2 Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 2-2
18:13   Noah Locke missed driving layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
18:11   Offensive rebound by Florida  
18:10 +3 Keyontae Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 2-5
17:46 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 5-5
17:25   Keyontae Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Offensive rebound by Omar Payne  
17:15 +2 Keyontae Johnson made layup 5-7
16:54   Personal foul on Keyontae Johnson  
16:41   Lost ball turnover on Freddie Gillespie, stolen by Andrew Nembhard  
16:35 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 5-10
16:15   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:11   Offensive rebound by Baylor  
16:00   Bad pass turnover on Devonte Bandoo, stolen by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
15:49 +2 Andrew Nembhard made floating jump shot 5-12
15:23 +2 Davion Mitchell made driving layup 7-12
15:08   Shooting foul on Flo Thamba  
15:08 +1 Andrew Nembhard made 1st of 2 free throws 7-13
15:08 +1 Andrew Nembhard made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-14
14:50 +2 Jared Butler made floating jump shot 9-14
14:29   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
13:55   Jared Butler missed floating jump shot, blocked by Scottie Lewis  
13:54   Offensive rebound by Baylor  
13:54   Shot clock violation turnover on Baylor  
13:40 +3 Ques Glover made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omar Payne 9-17
13:18 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte Bandoo 12-17
13:02   Traveling violation turnover on Ques Glover  
12:33 +3 Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by MaCio Teague 15-17
12:19   Personal foul on Jared Butler  
12:06   Ques Glover missed fade-away jump shot  
12:04   Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
12:02 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made dunk 15-19
11:40   Lost ball turnover on Matthew Mayer, stolen by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
11:39   Personal foul on Devonte Bandoo  
11:13   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed layup  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
11:08 +2 Devonte Bandoo made floating jump shot 17-19
11:08   Shooting foul on Noah Locke  
11:08 +1 Devonte Bandoo made free throw 18-19
10:47 +2 Tre Mann made floating jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 18-21
10:32   Offensive foul on Freddie Gillespie  
10:32   Turnover on Freddie Gillespie  
10:19   Scottie Lewis missed turnaround jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
10:01   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Offensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
9:50 +2 MaCio Teague made floating jump shot 20-21
9:19 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made layup, assist by Andrew Nembhard 20-23
9:02   Personal foul on Scottie Lewis  
9:00   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Offensive rebound by Baylor  
8:39   Davion Mitchell missed fade-away jump shot  
8:37   Offensive rebound by Baylor  
8:34   Traveling violation turnover on Flo Thamba  
8:25   Personal foul on Flo Thamba  
8:11   Keyontae Johnson missed driving layup, blocked by Matthew Mayer  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Baylor  
7:48 +2 Freddie Gillespie made turnaround jump shot 22-23
7:34   Andrew Nembhard missed floating jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
7:16 +3 Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 25-23
6:45 +2 Tre Mann made floating jump shot 25-25
6:24 +2 MaCio Teague made floating jump shot 27-25
6:07   Keyontae Johnson missed floating jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
5:47   Davion Mitchell missed jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Tre Mann  
5:18   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
5:04   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Tre Mann  
5:00   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
5:00 +1 Tre Mann made 1st of 2 free throws 27-26
5:00 +1 Tre Mann made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-27
4:43 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 30-27
4:19   Andrew Nembhard missed jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
3:56   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
3:41   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
3:34   Offensive foul on Davion Mitchell  
3:34   Turnover on Davion Mitchell  
3:13   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
2:48 +2 Freddie Gillespie made layup, assist by MaCio Teague 32-27
2:48   Shooting foul on Keyontae Johnson  
2:48 +1 Freddie Gillespie made free throw 33-27
2:29   Tre Mann missed driving layup  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
2:21 +2 Devonte Bandoo made driving layup 35-27
2:02   Offensive foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
2:02   Turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
1:40   MaCio Teague missed floating jump shot  
1:38   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
1:32   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Ques Glover  
1:21   Ques Glover missed floating jump shot  
1:19   Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
1:19 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made tip-in 35-29
55.0 +2 Mark Vital made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell 37-29
45.0   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
43.0   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
21.0 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 40-29
0.0   Andrew Nembhard missed fade-away jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Florida  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BAYLOR Bears 32
FLA Gators 32

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
19:33   Personal foul on Davion Mitchell  
19:33 +2 Omar Payne made dunk, assist by Andrew Nembhard 40-31
19:01   Jared Butler missed jump shot  
18:59   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
18:59   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot, blocked by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
18:57   Jumpball received by Florida  
18:43   Keyontae Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
18:31   Offensive foul on Mark Vital  
18:36   Turnover on Mark Vital  
18:14   Bad pass turnover on Noah Locke, stolen by Davion Mitchell  
18:05   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Omar Payne  
17:51   Jumpball received by Baylor  
17:41   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot  
17:39   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
17:39   Personal foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
17:33 +2 Freddie Gillespie made dunk, assist by Jared Butler 42-31
16:59   Shooting foul on Mark Vital  
16:59   Andrew Nembhard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:59 +1 Andrew Nembhard made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-32
16:43   Personal foul on Noah Locke  
16:40 +2 Jared Butler made jump shot 44-32
16:25   Offensive foul on Omar Payne  
16:25   Turnover on Omar Payne  
16:08 +3 Matthew Mayer made 3-pt. jump shot 47-32
15:52   Shooting foul on Freddie Gillespie  
15:51 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 47-33
15:51 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-34
15:31 +3 Davion Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 50-34
15:17   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:15   Offensive rebound by Florida  
15:11   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
14:39   Davion Mitchell missed jump shot  
14:37   Offensive rebound by Baylor  
14:37   Personal foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
14:27   MaCio Teague missed jump shot  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Florida  
14:12   Scottie Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
13:59   Personal foul on Noah Locke  
13:57 +3 Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 53-34
13:38   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:36   Offensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
13:35   Personal foul on MaCio Teague  
13:29   Keyontae Johnson missed jump shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
13:03   Davion Mitchell missed jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
12:57 +2 Andrew Nembhard made layup 53-36
12:57   Shooting foul on Devonte Bandoo  
12:57 +1 Andrew Nembhard made free throw 53-37
12:56 +2 Mark Vital made layup, assist by MaCio Teague 55-37
12:35   Lost ball turnover on Keyontae Johnson, stolen by Mark Vital  
12:05   Out of bounds turnover on Devonte Bandoo  
11:50 +2 Andrew Nembhard made layup 55-39
11:23   Flo Thamba missed jump shot, blocked by Omar Payne  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
11:14 +2 Keyontae Johnson made layup 55-41
10:54   Shooting foul on Tre Mann  
10:53 +1 MaCio Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 56-41
10:53 +1 MaCio Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-41
10:43 +2 Keyontae Johnson made jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 57-43
10:18   Davion Mitchell missed jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
10:00   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Nembhard  
9:42   Bad pass turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by Omar Payne  
9:32   Andrew Nembhard missed layup  
9:30   Offensive rebound by Omar Payne  
9:24   Keyontae Johnson missed jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
8:59   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
8:38   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Omar Payne  
8:19 +2 Andrew Nembhard made jump shot 57-45
7:52   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
7:39   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Offensive rebound by Florida  
7:37   Personal foul on Devonte Bandoo  
7:37   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed free throw  
7:37   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
7:12 +2 Matthew Mayer made jump shot 59-45
6:48   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
6:25   Matthew Mayer missed jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Noah Locke  
6:14   Personal foul on Devonte Bandoo  
6:14   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed free throw  
6:14   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
5:55   Bad pass turnover on Jared Butler, stolen by Noah Locke  
5:55   Personal foul on MaCio Teague  
5:51   Noah Locke missed free throw  
5:51   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
5:33   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
5:22   Shooting foul on Noah Locke  
5:21 +1 MaCio Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 60-45
5:21 +1 MaCio Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-45
5:08   Keyontae Johnson missed jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague