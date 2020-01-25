|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Boise State
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Derrick Alston Jr., stolen by Orlando Robinson
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Aguir Agau missed layup
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Offensive foul on RJ Williams
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Turnover on RJ Williams
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Abu Kigab
|
|
19:00
|
|
+1
|
New Williams made 1st of 3 free throws
|
0-1
|
19:00
|
|
+1
|
New Williams made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
0-2
|
19:00
|
|
+1
|
New Williams made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
0-3
|
18:51
|
|
+3
|
Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot
|
3-3
|
18:28
|
|
+2
|
Jarred Hyder made layup
|
3-5
|
18:01
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Abu Kigab
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Orlando Robinson
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Turnover on Orlando Robinson
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Justinian Jessup missed jump shot
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aguir Agau
|
|
17:01
|
|
+2
|
Aguir Agau made layup, assist by New Williams
|
3-7
|
16:51
|
|
+3
|
Abu Kigab made 3-pt. jump shot
|
6-7
|
16:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Aguir Agau
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Abu Kigab missed free throw
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aguir Agau
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Aguir Agau
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder missed layup, blocked by Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|
|
15:57
|
|
+2
|
RJ Williams made layup
|
8-7
|
15:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Aguir Agau
|
|
15:58
|
|
+1
|
RJ Williams made free throw
|
9-7
|
15:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcus Dickinson
|
|
15:33
|
|
+1
|
Jarred Hyder made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-8
|
15:33
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lazaro Rojas
|
|
15:03
|
|
+3
|
Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot
|
9-11
|
14:49
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alex Hobbs, stolen by Lazaro Rojas
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jarred Hyder, stolen by Alex Hobbs
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|
|
14:02
|
|
+3
|
Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr.
|
12-11
|
13:37
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jarred Hyder
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Turnover on Jarred Hyder
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell
|
|
13:06
|
|
+3
|
Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot
|
12-14
|
12:53
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Robin Jorch
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Anthony Holland
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup, blocked by Orlando Robinson
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
New Williams missed layup
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Anthony Holland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Marcus Dickinson missed layup, blocked by Orlando Robinson
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Fresno State
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder missed layup
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|
|
11:11
|
|
+2
|
RJ Williams made layup
|
14-14
|
10:42
|
|
|
New Williams missed layup
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson
|
|
10:35
|
|
+3
|
Abu Kigab made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis
|
17-14
|
10:20
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell missed layup
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
RJ Williams missed jump shot
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jarred Hyder
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Anthony Holland missed layup
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson
|
|
9:47
|
|
+2
|
RayJ Dennis made jump shot
|
19-14
|
9:27
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson missed jump shot
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boise State
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Abu Kigab missed jump shot
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
8:54
|
|
+2
|
Justinian Jessup made layup
|
21-14
|
8:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on RayJ Dennis
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Fresno State
|
|
8:00
|
|
+3
|
Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Max Rice
|
24-14
|
7:34
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson missed layup
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Orlando Robinson
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
RJ Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:21
|
|
+1
|
RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-14
|
7:01
|
|
|
Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on RJ Williams
|
|
6:32
|
|
+3
|
Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot
|
25-17
|
6:16
|
|
+2
|
Justinian Jessup made layup, assist by RJ Williams
|
27-17
|
5:53
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jarred Hyder, stolen by RJ Williams
|
|
5:37
|
|
+3
|
Abu Kigab made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RJ Williams
|
30-17
|
5:15
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Campbell made layup
|
30-19
|
4:51
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell
|
|
4:28
|
|
+2
|
Noah Blackwell made jump shot
|
30-21
|
4:10
|
|
|
RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by New Williams
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Campbell
|
|
3:10
|
|
+3
|
Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr.
|
33-21
|
2:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Dickinson
|
|
2:24
|
|
+3
|
Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot
|
33-24
|
2:09
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made dunk
|
35-24
|
1:45
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Lazaro Rojas
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Turnover on Lazaro Rojas
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boise State
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
Abu Kigab missed jump shot
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Niven Hart
|
|
45.0
|
|
+2
|
Niven Hart made layup
|
35-26
|
22.0
|
|
|
Alex Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Assane Diouf
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|