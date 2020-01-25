BOISE
FRESNO

No Text

Boise State romps in second half, rout Fresno State 87-63

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Abu Kijab scored 23 points and Boise State cruised to its fifth win in its last five games at Fresno State, earning an 87-53 win on Saturday night.

The Broncos built a 35-26 advantage at intermission and outscored the Bulldogs 52-27 over the final 20 minutes. Boise State shot 54.2% from the field for the game (32 of 59) and knocked down 14 of 28 from long range while four of its five starters reached double figures.

Justinian Jessup hit 5 of 10 from 3-point range and totalled 19 points for Boise State (13-8, 5-4 Mountain West). R.J. Williams and Derrick Alston each added 14 points.

Noah Blackwell was 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and scored 14 points for Fresno State (6-14, 2-7).

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
BOISE Broncos 35
FRESNO Bulldogs 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Boise State  
19:38   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Alston Jr., stolen by Orlando Robinson  
19:30   Aguir Agau missed layup  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
19:27   Offensive foul on RJ Williams  
19:27   Turnover on RJ Williams  
19:02   Shooting foul on Abu Kigab  
19:00 +1 New Williams made 1st of 3 free throws 0-1
19:00 +1 New Williams made 2nd of 3 free throws 0-2
19:00 +1 New Williams made 3rd of 3 free throws 0-3
18:51 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot 3-3
18:28 +2 Jarred Hyder made layup 3-5
18:01   Traveling violation turnover on Abu Kigab  
17:33   Offensive foul on Orlando Robinson  
17:33   Turnover on Orlando Robinson  
17:15   Justinian Jessup missed jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Aguir Agau  
17:01 +2 Aguir Agau made layup, assist by New Williams 3-7
16:51 +3 Abu Kigab made 3-pt. jump shot 6-7
16:49   Shooting foul on Aguir Agau  
16:49   Abu Kigab missed free throw  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Aguir Agau  
16:33   Lost ball turnover on Aguir Agau  
16:21   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
16:12   Jarred Hyder missed layup, blocked by Derrick Alston Jr.  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
15:57 +2 RJ Williams made layup 8-7
15:57   Shooting foul on Aguir Agau  
15:58 +1 RJ Williams made free throw 9-7
15:33   Shooting foul on Marcus Dickinson  
15:33 +1 Jarred Hyder made 1st of 2 free throws 9-8
15:33   Jarred Hyder missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
15:20   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Lazaro Rojas  
15:03 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot 9-11
14:49   Lost ball turnover on Alex Hobbs, stolen by Lazaro Rojas  
14:35   Bad pass turnover on Jarred Hyder, stolen by Alex Hobbs  
14:14   Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot  
14:12   Offensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
14:02 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 12-11
13:37   Offensive foul on Jarred Hyder  
13:37   Turnover on Jarred Hyder  
13:22   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
13:06 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot 12-14
12:53   Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup  
12:51   Offensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
12:51   Personal foul on Anthony Holland  
12:39   Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup, blocked by Orlando Robinson  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
12:26   New Williams missed layup  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs  
12:21   Offensive foul on Derrick Alston Jr.  
12:21   Turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.  
12:09   Anthony Holland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
11:51   Marcus Dickinson missed layup, blocked by Orlando Robinson  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Fresno State  
11:32   Jarred Hyder missed layup  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
11:11 +2 RJ Williams made layup 14-14
10:42   New Williams missed layup  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson  
10:35 +3 Abu Kigab made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis 17-14
10:20   Jordan Campbell missed layup  
10:18   Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis  
10:04   RJ Williams missed jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Jarred Hyder  
9:55   Anthony Holland missed layup  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson  
9:47 +2 RayJ Dennis made jump shot 19-14
9:27   Orlando Robinson missed jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Boise State  
9:09   Abu Kigab missed jump shot  
9:07   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
8:54 +2 Justinian Jessup made layup 21-14
8:34   Personal foul on RayJ Dennis  
8:14   Shot clock violation turnover on Fresno State  
8:00 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Max Rice 24-14
7:34   Orlando Robinson missed layup  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
7:21   Shooting foul on Orlando Robinson  
7:21   RJ Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:21 +1 RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-14
7:01   Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
6:44   Traveling violation turnover on RJ Williams  
6:32 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot 25-17
6:16 +2 Justinian Jessup made layup, assist by RJ Williams 27-17
5:53   Lost ball turnover on Jarred Hyder, stolen by RJ Williams  
5:37 +3 Abu Kigab made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RJ Williams 30-17
5:15 +2 Jordan Campbell made layup 30-19
4:51   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
4:28 +2 Noah Blackwell made jump shot 30-21
4:10   RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08   Defensive rebound by New Williams  
3:54   Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
3:43   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
3:30   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Campbell  
3:10 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 33-21
2:41   Personal foul on Marcus Dickinson  
2:24 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot 33-24
2:09 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made dunk 35-24
1:45   Offensive foul on Lazaro Rojas  
1:45   Turnover on Lazaro Rojas  
1:30   Offensive foul on Derrick Alston Jr.  
1:30   Turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.  
1:17   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Boise State  
56.0   Abu Kigab missed jump shot  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Niven Hart  
45.0 +2 Niven Hart made layup 35-26
22.0   Alex Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20.0   Defensive rebound by Assane Diouf  
4.0   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BOISE Broncos 52
FRESNO Bulldogs 27

Time Team Play Score
19:39   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:39   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:37   Offensive rebound by Jarred Hyder  
19:32   Shooting foul on Justinian Jessup  
19:32 +1 Orlando Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 35-27
19:32 +1 Orlando Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-28
19:10 +2 Abu Kigab made layup, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 37-28
18:57   Bad pass turnover on New Williams  
18:38   Personal foul on Aguir Agau  
18:36 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 40-28
18:17   Personal foul on Derrick Alston Jr.  
18:03   Orlando Robinson missed jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
17:52   RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Offensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
17:40   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
17:20   New Williams missed layup  
17:18   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
17:14   Personal foul on New Williams  
17:09   Abu Kigab missed jump shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
16:56   Shooting foul on RJ Williams  
16:56 +1 Orlando Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 40-29
16:56 +1 Orlando Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-30
16:43   RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:41   Offensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
16:36 +2 Abu Kigab made layup 42-30
16:25   Noah Blackwell missed jump shot  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
16:18   Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
16:08   Bad pass turnover on Jarred Hyder, stolen by RJ Williams  
16:02   RJ Williams missed dunk  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
15:59   Offensive foul on Orlando Robinson  
15:59   Turnover on Orlando Robinson  
15:42 +2 RJ Williams made layup 44-30
15:16 +2 Orlando Robinson made jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell 44-32
14:50 +3 Marcus Dickinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abu Kigab 47-32
14:28   Personal foul on RJ Williams  
14:12 +2 Niven Hart made jump shot 47-34
14:12   Shooting foul on Robin Jorch  
14:12 +1 Niven Hart made free throw 47-35
13:43   Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:41   Offensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
13:34   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Alston Jr., stolen by Aguir Agau  
13:34   Personal foul on Justinian Jessup  
13:18 +2 Aguir Agau made layup 47-37
12:54 +2 Abu Kigab made jump shot 49-37
12:36   Bad pass turnover on Noah Blackwell  
12:15 +3 Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abu Kigab 52-37
11:59   Aguir Agau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Offensive rebound by Lazaro Rojas  
11:57   Personal foul on Robin Jorch  
11:57   Lazaro Rojas missed free throw  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
11:44   Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Fresno State  
11:24   Bad pass turnover on Orlando Robinson, stolen by Derrick Alston Jr.  
11:20 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made dunk 54-37
10:48   Lost ball turnover on Aguir Agau  
10:40   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Offensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
10:38   Abu Kigab missed layup, blocked by Orlando Robinson  
10:36   Offensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
10:35   Shooting foul on Jordan Campbell  
10:35 +1 Robin Jorch made 1st of 2 free throws 55-37
10:35 +1 Robin Jorch made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-37
10:08   Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson  
9:56   Bad pass turnover on Justinian Jessup, stolen by Orlando Robinson  
9:49   Shooting foul on Robin Jorch  
9:50 +1 New Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 56-38
9:50 +1 New Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-39
9:22 +3 Abu Kigab made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis 59-39
8:59   Lost ball turnover on Jarred Hyder, stolen by RJ Williams  
8:47 +2 Abu Kigab made layup, assist by RJ Williams 61-39
8:47   Shooting foul on Noah Blackwell  
8:47 +1 Abu Kigab made free throw 62-39
8:21   Offensive foul on Aguir Agau  
8:21   Turnover on Aguir Agau  
8:05 +2 RJ Williams made layup, assist by Justinian Jessup 64-39
7:52   Personal foul on RayJ Dennis  
7:52 +1 Orlando Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 64-40
7:52 +1 Orlando Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-41
7:30 +2 RayJ Dennis made layup, assist by RJ Williams 66-41
7:05   Niven Hart missed layup  
7:03   Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis  
6:58   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Aguir Agau  
6:50   Aguir Agau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
6:36 +3 Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abu Kigab 69-41
6:16   Shooting foul on Justinian Jessup  
6:16 +1 New Williams made 1st of 3 free throws 69-42
6:16 +1 New Williams made 2nd of 3 free throws 69-43
6:16 +1 New Williams made 3rd of 3 free throws 69-44
6:09 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made dunk, assist by RayJ Dennis 71-44
5:51   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
5:42   Personal foul on Jordan Campbell  
5:42 +1 Abu Kigab made 1st of 2 free throws 72-44
5:42