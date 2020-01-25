|
20:00
Jumpball received by Auburn
19:34
Lost ball turnover on Isaac Okoro
19:11
+2
George Conditt IV made dunk, assist by Tyrese Haliburton
2-0
18:58
Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:56
Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson
18:35
+2
Tyrese Haliburton made jump shot
4-0
18:14
Isaac Okoro missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:12
Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV
18:01
Michael Jacobson missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:59
Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley
17:46
+3
Isaac Okoro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty
4-3
17:15
+2
Rasir Bolton made layup, assist by George Conditt IV
6-3
16:51
+3
J'Von McCormick made 3-pt. jump shot
6-6
16:22
Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:20
Defensive rebound by Auburn
16:07
+3
Anfernee McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick
6-9
15:38
Rasir Bolton missed jump shot
15:36
Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV
15:30
George Conditt IV missed tip-in
15:28
Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty
15:22
+3
Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot
6-12
15:01
Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:59
Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV
14:54
Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:52
Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty
14:46
Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:44
Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson
14:30
Michael Jacobson missed jump shot
14:28
Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore
14:22
Isaac Okoro missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:20
Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson
14:09
Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:07
Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty
14:00
Jumpball received by Iowa State
14:00
Lost ball turnover on Samir Doughty, stolen by Tyrese Haliburton
13:47
Caleb Grill missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:45
Offensive rebound by Solomon Young
13:41
+2
Solomon Young made layup
8-12
13:30
J'Von McCormick missed layup
13:28
Offensive rebound by J'Von McCormick
13:23
+2
J'Von McCormick made tip-in
8-14
13:12
Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by Anfernee McLemore
13:10
Offensive rebound by Iowa State
12:57
+2
Rasir Bolton made jump shot
10-14
12:41
+3
Anfernee McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick
10-17
12:14
Caleb Grill missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:12
Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge
12:02
J'Von McCormick missed jump shot
12:00
Defensive rebound by Solomon Young
12:02
Personal foul on Devan Cambridge
11:47
+3
Zion Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Grill
13-17
11:27
+2
Samir Doughty made layup
13-19
11:14
Zion Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:12
Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley
11:00
Allen Flanigan missed layup
10:58
Offensive rebound by Allen Flanigan
10:55
+2
Allen Flanigan made layup
13-21
10:39
Solomon Young missed jump shot
10:37
Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley
10:32
Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:29
Defensive rebound by Iowa State
10:14
Traveling violation turnover on Rasir Bolton
10:14
Samir Doughty missed layup
10:12
Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley
9:45
Shooting foul on Zion Griffin
9:45
+1
Austin Wiley made 1st of 2 free throws
13-22
9:45
+1
Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws
13-23
9:28
Shooting foul on Isaac Okoro
9:28
+1
Rasir Bolton made 1st of 2 free throws
14-23
9:28
+1
Rasir Bolton made 2nd of 2 free throws
15-23
9:11
+3
Danjel Purifoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty
15-26
8:53
+3
Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Grill
18-26
8:39
+3
Jamal Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro
18-29
8:16
Lost ball turnover on Solomon Young, stolen by Danjel Purifoy
8:03
Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:01
Defensive rebound by Caleb Grill
7:43
Solomon Young missed hook shot
7:41
Defensive rebound by Auburn
7:32
Personal foul on Rasir Bolton
7:28
J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:26
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton
7:13
+2
Rasir Bolton made jump shot
20-29
7:06
+2
Isaac Okoro made layup, assist by Samir Doughty
20-31
7:07
Shooting foul on Rasir Bolton
7:07
Isaac Okoro missed free throw
7:07
Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson
6:45
Michael Jacobson missed jump shot
6:43
Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy
6:35
Shooting foul on Prentiss Nixon
6:35
J'Von McCormick missed 1st of 2 free throws
6:35
J'Von McCormick missed 2nd of 2 free throws
6:35
Defensive rebound by Terrence Lewis
6:26
Personal foul on Allen Flanigan
6:12
+3
Prentiss Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot
23-31
5:43
Lost ball turnover on Anfernee McLemore, stolen by George Conditt IV
5:34
Traveling violation turnover on George Conditt IV
5:26
Isaac Okoro missed layup
5:24
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton
5:20
Shooting foul on Devan Cambridge
5:20
Terrence Lewis missed 1st of 2 free throws
5:20
+1
Terrence Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws
24-31
5:03
+3
Anfernee McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Allen Flanigan
24-34
4:40
Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:38
Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge
4:30
Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:28
Offensive rebound by Allen Flanigan
4:11
Allen Flanigan missed jump shot
4:09
Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV
3:57
Jumpball received by Auburn
3:57
Lost ball turnover on George Conditt IV, stolen by Anfernee McLemore
3:45
Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:43
Offensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy
3:31
Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:29
Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton
3:30
Personal foul on Allen Flanigan
3:16
Personal foul on Samir Doughty
2:52
Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:50
Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy
2:44
Lost ball turnover on Samir Doughty, stolen by Terrence Lewis
2:40
+2
Terrence Lewis made layup
26-34
2:32
Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:30
Offensive rebound by J'Von McCormick
2:15
+2
Samir Doughty made jump shot
26-36
2:15
Shooting foul on Rasir Bolton
2:15
+1
Samir Doughty made free throw
26-37
1:59
Caleb Grill missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:57
Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy
1:36
Bad pass turnover on Samir Doughty, stolen by Tyrese Haliburton
1:34
Caleb Grill missed jump shot
1:32
Offensive rebound by Terrence Lewis
1:25
Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:23
Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty
1:18
Personal foul on Solomon Young
1:12
+2
Austin Wiley made dunk, assist by J'Von McCormick
26-39
59.0
+2
Prentiss Nixon made hook shot
28-39
48.0
J'Von McCormick missed layup
46.0
Defensive rebound by Caleb Grill
43.0
+3
Prentiss Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Grill
31-39
24.0
+3
Danjel Purifoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro
31-42
1.0
Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot
0.0
Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley
0.0
End of period
