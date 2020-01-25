IOWAST
Doughty, Okoro lead No. 16 Auburn past Iowa State 80-76

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

True freshman Isaac Okoro has a quiet confidence about him.

He doesn't trash talk or boast, because as his Auburn teammates put it, he doesn't need to.

''Nah, but he definitely backs it up every time,'' guard Samir Doughty said when asked if Okoro says anything on the court. ''If I was on the opposing team, he's not someone I would want to guard.''

Okoro scored 19 points, Doughty had 18 and No. 16 Auburn held off Iowa State 80-76 in the opening game of the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

Okoro had 10 straight points to help the Tigers (17-2) take a 76-62 lead with under six minutes to play. The Cyclones (9-10) responded with 10 points in a row. Okoro hit two foul shots with nine seconds left to seal it.

''For Auburn to hold serve at home, we were the home team here, we were supposed to win this one. We did,'' Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. ''That matters a lot to me that Auburn's not holding the league down any longer in men's basketball.''

After starting Wednesday night's game against South Carolina 1 of 10 from the field and 0 of 4 from beyond the arc, Auburn got off to the fast start SEC teams have grown accustomed to seeing with Pearl's offenses over the years.

The Tigers used a quick 12-2 run, hitting 4 of 8 3-pointers, to build a six-point lead at the first media timeout.

Auburn's guard play, which has been somewhat of a question mark for this year's team with the departures of Jared Harper and Bryce Brown, was there. Guards J'Von McCormick and Doughty scored 8 of the team's first 14 points.

''I thought J'Von, Samir and Isaac did a really good job getting downhill, getting to the rim and turning corners,'' Pearl said. ''That's a big part of our offense, and I thought we finished at the rim better today.''

Auburn made nine 3-pointers in the first half, with Danjel Purifoy hitting shortly before the buzzer, in taking a 42-31 lead. The Tigers finished 10 of 28 from behind the arc.

Held to five points in the first half, Okoro shot 5 for 6 after the break.

''My teammates were getting me the ball, Samir, in transition, just finding me, getting me open shots,'' Okoro said. ''Being aggressive, going to the rim and trying to get to the free throw line.''

Said Doughty: ''Everybody wanted the ball in his hands.''

Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton, the team's leading scorer going into the game, added 12.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones led the Big 12 in field goal percentage entering the day but were held to 36% from the field and only made 7 of 27 from beyond the arc.

''To hold a good offensive team to 36 percent is solid,'' Pearl said. ''That's how you win.''

Auburn: This was the Tigers' first win in the Big 12/SEC Challenge since a victory over TCU two years ago. The Tigers have won 42 of their last 45 home games, dating to the 2016-17 season.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Hosts No. 1 Baylor on Wednesday.

Auburn: Travels to Ole Miss on Tuesday.

1st Half
IOWAST Cyclones 31
AUBURN Tigers 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Auburn  
19:34   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Okoro  
19:11 +2 George Conditt IV made dunk, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 2-0
18:58   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
18:35 +2 Tyrese Haliburton made jump shot 4-0
18:14   Isaac Okoro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
18:01   Michael Jacobson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
17:46 +3 Isaac Okoro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty 4-3
17:15 +2 Rasir Bolton made layup, assist by George Conditt IV 6-3
16:51 +3 J'Von McCormick made 3-pt. jump shot 6-6
16:22   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Auburn  
16:07 +3 Anfernee McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 6-9
15:38   Rasir Bolton missed jump shot  
15:36   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
15:30   George Conditt IV missed tip-in  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
15:22 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot 6-12
15:01   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:59   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
14:54   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
14:46   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
14:30   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
14:22   Isaac Okoro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
14:09   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
14:00   Jumpball received by Iowa State  
14:00   Lost ball turnover on Samir Doughty, stolen by Tyrese Haliburton  
13:47   Caleb Grill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:45   Offensive rebound by Solomon Young  
13:41 +2 Solomon Young made layup 8-12
13:30   J'Von McCormick missed layup  
13:28   Offensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
13:23 +2 J'Von McCormick made tip-in 8-14
13:12   Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by Anfernee McLemore  
13:10   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
12:57 +2 Rasir Bolton made jump shot 10-14
12:41 +3 Anfernee McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 10-17
12:14   Caleb Grill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
12:02   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
12:02   Personal foul on Devan Cambridge  
11:47 +3 Zion Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Grill 13-17
11:27 +2 Samir Doughty made layup 13-19
11:14   Zion Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
11:00   Allen Flanigan missed layup  
10:58   Offensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
10:55 +2 Allen Flanigan made layup 13-21
10:39   Solomon Young missed jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
10:32   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Iowa State  
10:14   Traveling violation turnover on Rasir Bolton  
10:14   Samir Doughty missed layup  
10:12   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
9:45   Shooting foul on Zion Griffin  
9:45 +1 Austin Wiley made 1st of 2 free throws 13-22
9:45 +1 Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-23
9:28   Shooting foul on Isaac Okoro  
9:28 +1 Rasir Bolton made 1st of 2 free throws 14-23
9:28 +1 Rasir Bolton made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-23
9:11 +3 Danjel Purifoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty 15-26
8:53 +3 Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Grill 18-26
8:39 +3 Jamal Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro 18-29
8:16   Lost ball turnover on Solomon Young, stolen by Danjel Purifoy  
8:03   Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Caleb Grill  
7:43   Solomon Young missed hook shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Auburn  
7:32   Personal foul on Rasir Bolton  
7:28   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
7:13 +2 Rasir Bolton made jump shot 20-29
7:06 +2 Isaac Okoro made layup, assist by Samir Doughty 20-31
7:07   Shooting foul on Rasir Bolton  
7:07   Isaac Okoro missed free throw  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
6:45   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
6:35   Shooting foul on Prentiss Nixon  
6:35   J'Von McCormick missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:35   J'Von McCormick missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Terrence Lewis  
6:26   Personal foul on Allen Flanigan  
6:12 +3 Prentiss Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot 23-31
5:43   Lost ball turnover on Anfernee McLemore, stolen by George Conditt IV  
5:34   Traveling violation turnover on George Conditt IV  
5:26   Isaac Okoro missed layup  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
5:20   Shooting foul on Devan Cambridge  
5:20   Terrence Lewis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:20 +1 Terrence Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-31
5:03 +3 Anfernee McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Allen Flanigan 24-34
4:40   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
4:30   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Offensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
4:11   Allen Flanigan missed jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
3:57   Jumpball received by Auburn  
3:57   Lost ball turnover on George Conditt IV, stolen by Anfernee McLemore  
3:45   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43   Offensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
3:31   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
3:30   Personal foul on Allen Flanigan  
3:16   Personal foul on Samir Doughty  
2:52   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
2:44   Lost ball turnover on Samir Doughty, stolen by Terrence Lewis  
2:40 +2 Terrence Lewis made layup 26-34
2:32   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:30   Offensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
2:15 +2 Samir Doughty made jump shot 26-36
2:15   Shooting foul on Rasir Bolton  
2:15 +1 Samir Doughty made free throw 26-37
1:59   Caleb Grill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
1:36   Bad pass turnover on Samir Doughty, stolen by Tyrese Haliburton  
1:34   Caleb Grill missed jump shot  
1:32   Offensive rebound by Terrence Lewis  
1:25   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
1:18   Personal foul on Solomon Young  
1:12 +2 Austin Wiley made dunk, assist by J'Von McCormick 26-39
59.0 +2 Prentiss Nixon made hook shot 28-39
48.0   J'Von McCormick missed layup  
46.0   Defensive rebound by Caleb Grill  
43.0 +3 Prentiss Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Grill 31-39
24.0 +3 Danjel Purifoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro 31-42
1.0   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
IOWAST Cyclones 45
AUBURN Tigers 38

Time Team Play Score
19:35   Rasir Bolton missed jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
19:29 +2 J'Von McCormick made layup, assist by Samir Doughty 31-44
18:56   Out of bounds turnover on Tyrese Haliburton  
18:51   Austin Wiley missed layup  
18:49   Offensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
18:45 +2 Austin Wiley made dunk, assist by Danjel Purifoy 31-46
18:45   Shooting foul on Michael Jacobson  
18:45 +1 Austin Wiley made free throw 31-47
18:29   Shooting foul on Isaac Okoro  
18:29 +1 Rasir Bolton made 1st of 2 free throws 32-47
18:29 +1 Rasir Bolton made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-47
18:15   Shooting foul on Rasir Bolton  
18:15 +1 Samir Doughty made 1st of 2 free throws 33-48
18:15 +1 Samir Doughty made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-49
18:14   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Haliburton  
17:56   Shooting foul on Tyrese Haliburton  
17:56   Samir Doughty missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:56 +1 Samir Doughty made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-50
17:43   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
17:41   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
17:33   George Conditt IV missed layup  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
17:26   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
17:18 +2 Tyrese Haliburton made layup, assist by Prentiss Nixon 35-50
17:09   Bad pass turnover on Anfernee McLemore, stolen by Tyrese Haliburton  
16:54   Michael Jacobson missed layup, blocked by Anfernee McLemore  
16:52   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
16:47 +2 Michael Jacobson made layup 37-50
16:33   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tyrese Haliburton  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
16:21   Personal foul on Anfernee McLemore  
16:00   Shot clock violation turnover on Auburn  
15:47   Bad pass turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by George Conditt IV  
15:40   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
15:23   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
15:17   Prentiss Nixon missed layup, blocked by Anfernee McLemore  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
15:07 +3 Danjel Purifoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 37-53
14:36   Michael Jacobson missed hook shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
14:13   Shooting foul on Caleb Grill  
14:13 +1 J'Von McCormick made 1st of 3 free throws 37-54
14:13 +1 J'Von McCormick made 2nd of 3 free throws 37-55
14:13   J'Von McCormick missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
13:58   Rasir Bolton missed jump shot  
13:56   Offensive rebound by Zion Griffin  
13:37 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot 40-55
13:11   Jamal Johnson missed jump shot  
13:09   Offensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
13:09   Personal foul on Solomon Young  
12:54 +2 J'Von McCormick made jump shot 40-57
12:47   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Offensive rebound by Solomon Young  
12:45   Personal foul on Jamal Johnson  
12:33