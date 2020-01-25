LSU
TEXAS

Watford scores 22 and LSU overcomes Texas rally 69-67

  • Jan 25, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Trendon Watford scored 22 points and LSU survived a furious second-half rally by Texas to earn a 69-67 win Saturday, the eighth in a row for the surging Tigers.

Watford's tough layup put the Tigers up 62-60 before Skylar Mays made two free throws with 49 seconds left. Watford made two more with 16 seconds to play to all but seal the victory in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Texas (12-7), which had lost by 38 at West Virginia on Monday night, trailed by 16 early in the second half, then mounted a desperate comeback to take the lead 60-58 on a basket by Jericho Sims with just over four minutes left. The Longhorns changed the game when they switched to a high-pressure, full-court defense that forced a rash of turnovers and smothered LSU shooters.

Andrew Jones, who returned full time this season after missing most of the last two seasons after being diagnosed with leukemia, scored 20 points for the Longhorns. He had 12 in the second-half burst that snatched the lead, but also had a key turnover that allowed LSU (15-4) to tie it at 60-all on a basket by Darius Days.

Jericho Sims scored 14 for Texas on 7-of-9 shooting but didn't score again after giving the Longhorns the lead.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers took control of the SEC West by winning tight games late and they did it again. Of their eight straight victories, six have come by four points or less. Watford, who looked shaky from the free-throw line earlier in the game, calmly swished his big free throws at the end.

Texas: The Longhorns were missing injured forward Kamaka Hepa, who had started the previous seven games. He was averaging 5.3 points and most importantly gave Texas length on defense. Kai Jones got his first career start and delivered four points and three rebounds.

UP NEXT

LSU hosts Alabama on Wednesday.

Texas plays at TCU on Wednesday.

1st Half
LSU Tigers 42
TEXAS Longhorns 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas  
19:36 +2 Matt Coleman III made floating jump shot 0-2
19:17 +2 Trendon Watford made layup 2-2
19:01   Matt Coleman III missed floating jump shot  
18:59   Offensive rebound by Kai Jones  
18:56 +2 Kai Jones made dunk 2-4
18:45   Emmitt Williams missed fade-away jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
18:32 +2 Jericho Sims made dunk, assist by Kai Jones 2-6
18:13   Javonte Smart missed jump shot  
18:11   Offensive rebound by Darius Days  
18:07   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
17:52 +3 Darius Days made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays 5-6
17:34   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
17:16   Lost ball turnover on Skylar Mays  
16:46   Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
16:34 +2 Trendon Watford made floating jump shot 7-6
16:19 +2 Jericho Sims made hook shot 7-8
16:00   Shooting foul on Kai Jones  
16:00 +1 Trendon Watford made 1st of 2 free throws 8-8
16:00 +1 Trendon Watford made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-8
15:58   Bad pass turnover on Jase Febres  
15:44 +2 Emmitt Williams made layup, assist by Javonte Smart 11-8
15:44   Shooting foul on Matt Coleman III  
15:44 +1 Emmitt Williams made free throw 12-8
15:32   Jericho Sims missed layup  
15:30   Defensive rebound by LSU  
15:20 +2 Trendon Watford made jump shot, assist by Aundre Hyatt 14-8
14:57   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
14:51   Offensive foul on Javonte Smart  
14:51   Turnover on Javonte Smart  
14:35   Andrew Jones missed jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
14:26   Double dribble turnover on Trendon Watford  
14:11   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Jones, stolen by Emmitt Williams  
14:04 +2 Marlon Taylor made dunk, assist by Trendon Watford 16-8
13:37 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 16-11
13:10   Skylar Mays missed driving layup  
13:08   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
13:06 +2 Emmitt Williams made dunk 18-11
12:54   Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
12:39   Trendon Watford missed jump shot  
12:37   Offensive rebound by Aundre Hyatt  
12:31   Aundre Hyatt missed dunk  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
12:15   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
12:15   Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
12:15 +2 Jericho Sims made dunk, assist by Jase Febres 18-13
11:43 +3 Aundre Hyatt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marlon Taylor 21-13
11:31 +3 Matt Coleman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jase Febres 21-16
11:08   Bad pass turnover on Aundre Hyatt, stolen by Andrew Jones  
11:01 +2 Andrew Jones made driving layup 21-18
10:42 +2 Trendon Watford made reverse layup, assist by Aundre Hyatt 23-18
10:22   Personal foul on Aundre Hyatt  
10:17   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
10:05   Traveling violation turnover on Trendon Watford  
9:38   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Williams, stolen by Darius Days  
9:27 +3 Skylar Mays made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart 26-18
9:09 +2 Jericho Sims made floating jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey 26-20
8:49   Javonte Smart missed jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
8:39   Bad pass turnover on Courtney Ramey, stolen by Skylar Mays  
8:31 +2 Trendon Watford made dunk, assist by Skylar Mays 28-20
8:03   Donovan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Personal foul on Jericho Sims  
7:43   Personal foul on Andrew Jones  
7:39 +2 Skylar Mays made layup 30-20
7:22 +2 Donovan Williams made driving layup 30-22
7:02   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
6:53 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 30-25
6:34   Marlon Taylor missed running Jump Shot, blocked by Donovan Williams  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Donovan Williams  
6:18   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
6:09   Personal foul on Kai Jones  
5:57 +2 Javonte Smart made driving layup 32-25
5:43   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
5:30   Shooting foul on Jericho Sims  
5:30 +1 Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 33-25
5:30 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-25
5:21   Bad pass turnover on Jase Febres  
5:16   Bad pass turnover on Trendon Watford, stolen by Donovan Williams  
5:13   Donovan Williams missed jump shot  
5:11   Offensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
5:11   Shooting foul on Javonte Smart  
5:11   Courtney Ramey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:11   Courtney Ramey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
4:55 +3 Aundre Hyatt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trendon Watford 37-25
4:35   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Williams, stolen by Aundre Hyatt  
4:28   Personal foul on Andrew Jones  
4:28   Trendon Watford missed free throw  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
4:04 +3 Jase Febres made 3-pt. jump shot 37-28
3:35 +3 Darius Days made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays 40-28
3:15   Kai Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
2:52   Trendon Watford missed layup  
2:50   Offensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
2:47 +2 Marlon Taylor made layup 42-28
2:28   Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
2:08   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Personal foul on Marlon Taylor  
1:50   Bad pass turnover on Matt Coleman III, stolen by Marlon Taylor  
1:22   Traveling violation turnover on Aundre Hyatt  
1:10   Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Offensive rebound by Kai Jones  
1:04 +2 Kai Jones made dunk 42-30
48.0   Marlon Taylor missed dunk  
46.0   Offensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
44.0   Aundre Hyatt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
42.0   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
42.0   Traveling violation turnover on Emmitt Williams  
34.0 +2 Jericho Sims made dunk, assist by Matt Coleman III 42-32
5.0   Traveling violation turnover on Skylar Mays  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LSU Tigers 27
TEXAS Longhorns 35

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Shooting foul on Courtney Ramey  
19:44 +1 Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 43-32
19:44 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-32
19:38   Lost ball turnover on Jericho Sims  
19:08   Skylar Mays missed running Jump Shot  
19:06   Offensive rebound by LSU  
18:51   Personal foul on Kai Jones  
18:49   Lost ball turnover on Emmitt Williams  
18:37   Jericho Sims missed hook shot  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
18:16   Skylar Mays missed driving layup, blocked by Matt Coleman III  
18:14   Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
18:12 +2 Trendon Watford made dunk 46-32
17:53   Jase Febres missed floating jump shot  
17:51   Offensive rebound by Jase Febres  
17:43   Lost ball turnover on Jase Febres  
17:27   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
17:20   Personal foul on Emmitt Williams  
16:59   Matt Coleman III missed floating jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
16:52 +2 Trendon Watford made layup, assist by Skylar Mays 48-32
17:07   30-second timeout called  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
16:27   Bad pass turnover on Javonte Smart, stolen by Donovan Williams  
16:22 +2 Donovan Williams made dunk 48-34
15:58 +2 Javonte Smart made floating jump shot 50-34
15:37   Shooting foul on Skylar Mays  
15:37 +1 Andrew Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 50-35
15:37 +1 Andrew Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-36
15:09 +2 Javonte Smart made finger-roll layup 52-36
14:49   Donovan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
14:42 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jericho Sims 52-39
14:15   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:13   Offensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
14:06   Skylar Mays missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
14:00   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Jones, stolen by Javonte Smart  
13:58   Bad pass turnover on Trendon Watford, stolen by Andrew Jones  
13:50 +2 Donovan Williams made dunk 52-41
13:42   Traveling violation turnover on Trendon Watford  
13:34   Personal foul on Marlon Taylor  
13:29   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
13:06 +2 Skylar Mays made driving layup 54-41
12:49   Andrew Jones missed floating jump shot, blocked by Trendon Watford  
12:47   Offensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
12:48   Shooting foul on Darius Days  
12:48   Royce Hamm Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:48 +1 Royce Hamm Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-42
12:42   Bad pass turnover on Javonte Smart, stolen by Donovan Williams  
12:24   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
11:54   Marlon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
11:34 +2 Jericho Sims made hook shot 54-44
11:14   Shooting foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
11:14   Trendon Watford missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:14   Trendon Watford missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
10:52   Personal foul on Skylar Mays  
10:46 +2 Matt Coleman III made floating jump shot 54-46
10:20   Shooting foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
10:02   Javonte Smart missed floating jump shot  
10:00   Offensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
9:45   Personal foul on Courtney Ramey  
9:38   Trendon Watford missed floating jump shot  
9:36   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
9:21   Offensive foul on Darius Days  
9:21   Turnover on Darius Days  
8:52   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
8:29   Personal foul on Kai Jones  
8:23   Lost ball turnover on Skylar Mays, stolen by Courtney Ramey  
8:17 +2 Courtney Ramey made driving layup 54-48
8:08   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
8:02   Bad pass turnover on Matt Coleman III  
7:34   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11 +2 Andrew Jones made fade-away jump shot 54-50
6:46   Emmitt Williams missed jump shot  
6:30 +2 Andrew Jones made driving layup 54-52
6:03   Trendon Watford missed layup  
6:01   Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
5:58 +2 Trendon Watford made dunk 56-52
5:41 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 56-55
5:25   Javonte Smart missed driving layup, blocked by Royce Hamm Jr.  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
5:01   Andrew Jones missed jump shot, blocked by Marlon Taylor  
4:59   Offensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
4:54 +3 Matt Coleman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jericho Sims 56-58
4:44   Personal foul on Courtney Ramey  
4:44 +1 Javonte Smart made 1st of 2 free throws 57-58
4:44 +1 Javonte Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-58
4:15 +2 Jericho Sims made turnaround jump shot, assist by Andrew Jones 58-60
4:01   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
3:44   Traveling violation turnover on Royce Hamm Jr.  
3:27   Trendon Watford missed layup, blocked by Jericho Sims  
3:25   Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
