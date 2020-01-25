|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Texas
|
|
19:36
|
|
+2
|
Matt Coleman III made floating jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:17
|
|
+2
|
Trendon Watford made layup
|
2-2
|
19:01
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III missed floating jump shot
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kai Jones
|
|
18:56
|
|
+2
|
Kai Jones made dunk
|
2-4
|
18:45
|
|
|
Emmitt Williams missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims
|
|
18:32
|
|
+2
|
Jericho Sims made dunk, assist by Kai Jones
|
2-6
|
18:13
|
|
|
Javonte Smart missed jump shot
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Darius Days
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams
|
|
17:52
|
|
+3
|
Darius Days made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays
|
5-6
|
17:34
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Skylar Mays
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays
|
|
16:34
|
|
+2
|
Trendon Watford made floating jump shot
|
7-6
|
16:19
|
|
+2
|
Jericho Sims made hook shot
|
7-8
|
16:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kai Jones
|
|
16:00
|
|
+1
|
Trendon Watford made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-8
|
16:00
|
|
+1
|
Trendon Watford made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-8
|
15:58
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jase Febres
|
|
15:44
|
|
+2
|
Emmitt Williams made layup, assist by Javonte Smart
|
11-8
|
15:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Matt Coleman III
|
|
15:44
|
|
+1
|
Emmitt Williams made free throw
|
12-8
|
15:32
|
|
|
Jericho Sims missed layup
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by LSU
|
|
15:20
|
|
+2
|
Trendon Watford made jump shot, assist by Aundre Hyatt
|
14-8
|
14:57
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Javonte Smart
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Turnover on Javonte Smart
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Andrew Jones missed jump shot
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Double dribble turnover on Trendon Watford
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Andrew Jones, stolen by Emmitt Williams
|
|
14:04
|
|
+2
|
Marlon Taylor made dunk, assist by Trendon Watford
|
16-8
|
13:37
|
|
+3
|
Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot
|
16-11
|
13:10
|
|
|
Skylar Mays missed driving layup
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams
|
|
13:06
|
|
+2
|
Emmitt Williams made dunk
|
18-11
|
12:54
|
|
|
Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Trendon Watford missed jump shot
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Aundre Hyatt
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Aundre Hyatt missed dunk
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III missed jump shot
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims
|
|
12:15
|
|
+2
|
Jericho Sims made dunk, assist by Jase Febres
|
18-13
|
11:43
|
|
+3
|
Aundre Hyatt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marlon Taylor
|
21-13
|
11:31
|
|
+3
|
Matt Coleman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jase Febres
|
21-16
|
11:08
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Aundre Hyatt, stolen by Andrew Jones
|
|
11:01
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Jones made driving layup
|
21-18
|
10:42
|
|
+2
|
Trendon Watford made reverse layup, assist by Aundre Hyatt
|
23-18
|
10:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Aundre Hyatt
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darius Days
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Trendon Watford
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Donovan Williams, stolen by Darius Days
|
|
9:27
|
|
+3
|
Skylar Mays made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart
|
26-18
|
9:09
|
|
+2
|
Jericho Sims made floating jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey
|
26-20
|
8:49
|
|
|
Javonte Smart missed jump shot
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kai Jones
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Courtney Ramey, stolen by Skylar Mays
|
|
8:31
|
|
+2
|
Trendon Watford made dunk, assist by Skylar Mays
|
28-20
|
8:03
|
|
|
Donovan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jericho Sims
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Andrew Jones
|
|
7:39
|
|
+2
|
Skylar Mays made layup
|
30-20
|
7:22
|
|
+2
|
Donovan Williams made driving layup
|
30-22
|
7:02
|
|
|
Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims
|
|
6:53
|
|
+3
|
Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot
|
30-25
|
6:34
|
|
|
Marlon Taylor missed running Jump Shot, blocked by Donovan Williams
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donovan Williams
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darius Days
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kai Jones
|
|
5:57
|
|
+2
|
Javonte Smart made driving layup
|
32-25
|
5:43
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jericho Sims
|
|
5:30
|
|
+1
|
Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-25
|
5:30
|
|
+1
|
Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-25
|
5:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jase Febres
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trendon Watford, stolen by Donovan Williams
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Donovan Williams missed jump shot
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Courtney Ramey
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Javonte Smart
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams
|
|
4:55
|
|
+3
|
Aundre Hyatt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trendon Watford
|
37-25
|
4:35
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Donovan Williams, stolen by Aundre Hyatt
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Andrew Jones
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Trendon Watford missed free throw
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims
|
|
4:04
|
|
+3
|
Jase Febres made 3-pt. jump shot
|
37-28
|
3:35
|
|
+3
|
Darius Days made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays
|
40-28
|
3:15
|
|
|
Kai Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darius Days
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Trendon Watford missed layup
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marlon Taylor
|
|
2:47
|
|
+2
|
Marlon Taylor made layup
|
42-28
|
2:28
|
|
|
Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marlon Taylor
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Matt Coleman III, stolen by Marlon Taylor
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Aundre Hyatt
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kai Jones
|
|
1:04
|
|
+2
|
Kai Jones made dunk
|
42-30
|
48.0
|
|
|
Marlon Taylor missed dunk
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Skylar Mays
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Aundre Hyatt missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Emmitt Williams
|
|
34.0
|
|
+2
|
Jericho Sims made dunk, assist by Matt Coleman III
|
42-32
|
5.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Skylar Mays
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|