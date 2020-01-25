MIAMI
UNC

No Text

Robinson helps UNC beat Miami 94-71 to end 5-game skid

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Brandon Robinson scored a career-high 29 points and North Carolina ended a five-game losing streak by beating Miami 94-71 on Saturday.

Freshman Armando Bacot added 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Tar Heels (9-10, 2-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who had lost six straight league games for the first time in program history amid a wave of injuries and shaky play. But they released weeks of pent-up frustration against a Miami team missing two of its top scorers in Chris Lykes and Kameron McGusty, running off a quick 15-2 run to build a big early lead and turn this one into a rare romp for a struggling group.

Robinson's return was particularly welcome. The 6-foot-5 senior didn't play in Wednesday's double-overtime loss at Virginia Tech due to lingering effects from a Jan. 11 car accident in which the other driver was charged with driving while impaired, though Robinson had played Jan. 18 against Pittsburgh.

Robinson showed no ill effects Saturday, making 11 of 16 shots and hitting 6 of 10 3-pointers. That helped North Carolina finish with a season-high scoring output while shooting 58% after failing to hit 50% all year.

Freshman Isaiah Wong scored a season-high 19 points for the Hurricanes (10-9, 2-7), who announced shortly before tipoff that Lykes (groin) and that McGusty (back spasms) wouldn't play due to injuries. Running with just six players much of the way, Miami shot 41% and made 6 of 24 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes had lost five of six since the start of January, including an overtime home loss to No. 5 Florida State last weekend. Things only got worse Saturday, with the Hurricanes struggling badly from the start without top scorer Lykes (15.7 points) and No. 3 scorer McGusty (14.5).

UNC: The Tar Heels hadn't won a game since the start of 2020, experiencing their first five-game skid since 2003 and their first-ever six-game ACC losing streak going back to a Dec. 8 loss at Virginia. Star freshman point guard Cole Anthony hasn't played since as he recovers from December knee surgery and the Tar Heels also didn't have point guard Jeremiah Francis, either. Regardless, they finally gave Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams his 880th career victory, allowing him to pass late mentor Dean Smith for fourth on the men's Division I all-time list nearly a month after tying him in a win against Yale.

UP NEXT

Miami: The Hurricanes host Virginia Tech on Tuesday.

UNC: The Tar Heels visit rival North Carolina State on Monday.

---

---

1st Half
MIAMI Hurricanes 27
UNC Tar Heels 51

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by North Carolina  
19:44   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
19:19 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made jump shot 2-0
19:07   Armando Bacot missed jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
18:45   Harlond Beverly missed jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
18:28 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot, assist by Andrew Platek 2-2
18:05   Sam Waardenburg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
17:40   Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38   Offensive rebound by Brandon Robinson  
17:33 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup 2-4
17:02   Shot clock violation turnover on Miami (Fla.)  
16:48   Andrew Platek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
16:39   Bad pass turnover on Harlond Beverly, stolen by Brandon Robinson  
16:35   Andrew Platek missed layup, blocked by Rodney Miller Jr.  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
16:33   Personal foul on Leaky Black  
16:23   Sam Waardenburg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
16:12   Armando Bacot missed layup, blocked by Rodney Miller Jr.  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
15:58   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
15:36   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
15:32   Isaiah Wong missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Andrew Platek  
15:03 +2 Brandon Robinson made jump shot, assist by Armando Bacot 2-6
14:45   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
14:22 +3 Andrew Platek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armando Bacot 2-9
13:57 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Wong 4-9
13:48   Personal foul on Harlond Beverly  
13:30   Garrison Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:28   Offensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
13:20   Justin Pierce missed layup  
13:18   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
13:11 +2 Armando Bacot made layup 4-11
13:06   Harlond Beverly missed jump shot  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
12:57   Justin Pierce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
12:55   Personal foul on Armando Bacot  
12:42   Bad pass turnover on Harlond Beverly  
12:31 +2 Armando Bacot made jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 4-13
12:08   Dejan Vasiljevic missed jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
11:41   Traveling violation turnover on Leaky Black  
11:28   Lost ball turnover on Harlond Beverly, stolen by Leaky Black  
11:19   Leaky Black missed layup  
11:17   Offensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
11:09 +2 Christian Keeling made layup 4-15
11:04   Lost ball turnover on Harlond Beverly, stolen by Leaky Black  
10:54 +2 Christian Keeling made layup 4-17
10:45   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
10:27   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
10:16   Personal foul on Christian Keeling  
10:11 +2 Anthony Walker made jump shot 6-17
10:03   Leaky Black missed jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
9:53   Shooting foul on Justin Pierce  
9:53   Harlond Beverly missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:53 +1 Harlond Beverly made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-17
9:26 +2 Brandon Robinson made jump shot, assist by Garrison Brooks 7-19
9:11   Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
9:00   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
8:50 +2 Justin Pierce made tip-in 7-21
8:45   Offensive foul on Isaiah Wong  
8:45   Turnover on Isaiah Wong  
8:23 +3 Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Pierce 7-24
8:01 +2 Anthony Walker made dunk, assist by Harlond Beverly 9-24
7:41 +2 Andrew Platek made jump shot, assist by Justin Pierce 9-26
7:31   Anthony Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
7:23 +2 Brandon Robinson made jump shot, assist by K.J. Smith 9-28
6:58 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made jump shot 11-28
6:41 +2 Armando Bacot made layup, assist by Justin Pierce 11-30
6:26   Harlond Beverly missed layup, blocked by Armando Bacot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by K.J. Smith  
6:15   Andrew Platek missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Wong  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
6:04 +3 Dejan Vasiljevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Wong 14-30
5:52 +2 Justin Pierce made layup, assist by Andrew Platek 14-32
5:42   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
5:34   Traveling violation turnover on K.J. Smith  
5:15   Anthony Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
4:52   Leaky Black missed jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
4:40   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by North Carolina  
4:38   Personal foul on Anthony Walker  
4:18 +3 Christian Keeling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 14-35
4:02   Shooting foul on Brandon Robinson  
4:02 +1 Sam Waardenburg made 1st of 2 free throws 15-35
4:02 +1 Sam Waardenburg made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-35
3:53 +3 Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 16-38
3:32 +2 Anthony Walker made jump shot 18-38
3:32   Shooting foul on Garrison Brooks  
3:32 +1 Anthony Walker made free throw 19-38
3:18 +3 Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armando Bacot 19-41
2:57 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made jump shot 21-41
2:34   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
2:25 +2 Isaiah Wong made layup 23-41
2:19   Leaky Black missed layup  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
2:12   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by North Carolina  
1:45 +2 Armando Bacot made layup, assist by Brandon Robinson 23-43
1:45   Shooting foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
1:45 +1 Armando Bacot made free throw 23-44
1:30   Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
1:18 +3 Leaky Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armando Bacot 23-47
52.0 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made hook shot 25-47
39.0 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup, assist by Brandon Robinson 25-49
16.0 +2 Harlond Beverly made layup 27-49
1.0 +2 Armando Bacot made dunk, assist by Brandon Robinson 27-51

2nd Half
MIAMI Hurricanes 44
UNC Tar Heels 43

Time Team Play Score
19:36   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
19:21   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
19:19   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
19:16   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Robinson  
19:11   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Wong, stolen by Brandon Robinson  
19:05   Shooting foul on Isaiah Wong  
19:05 +1 Brandon Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 27-52
19:05   Brandon Robinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
18:50 +2 Harlond Beverly made layup 29-52
18:38   Armando Bacot missed jump shot  
18:36   Offensive rebound by Brandon Robinson  
18:28 +2 Brandon Robinson made tip-in 29-54
18:13   Isaiah Wong missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
17:47 +3 Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 29-57
17:28 +2 Harlond Beverly made layup 31-57
17:07 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot, assist by Andrew Platek 31-59
16:49   Personal foul on Brandon Robinson  
16:40   Shooting foul on Garrison Brooks  
16:40 +1 Harlond Beverly made 1st of 2 free throws 32-59
16:40 +1 Harlond Beverly made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-59
16:16   Personal foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
16:08 +3 Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Platek 33-62
15:40   Lost ball turnover on Rodney Miller Jr., stolen by Leaky Black  
15:33   Bad pass turnover on Leaky Black, stolen by Sam Waardenburg  
15:18 +3 Dejan Vasiljevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Waardenburg 36-62
15:03   Andrew Platek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:01   Offensive rebound by Brandon Robinson  
14:52 +3 Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armando Bacot 36-65
14:27   Isaiah Wong missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
14:07 +2 Armando Bacot made layup, assist by Garrison Brooks 36-67
13:45   Dejan Vasiljevic missed jump shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
13:25   Christian Keeling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
13:09   Sam Waardenburg missed layup  
13:07   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
13:02 +3 Isaiah Wong made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Waardenburg 39-67
12:43 +2 Christian Keeling made jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 39-69
12:13 +2 Isaiah Wong made layup 41-69
12:13   Shooting foul on Leaky Black  
12:13 +1 Isaiah Wong made free throw 42-69
12:05 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot, assist by Christian Keeling 42-71
11:44   Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Walker  
11:32   Christian Keeling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
11:30   Personal foul on Justin Pierce  
11:10 +2 Isaiah Wong made layup 44-71
11:10   Shooting foul on Justin Pierce  
11:10 +1 Isaiah Wong made free throw 45-71
10:48 +2 Justin Pierce made layup, assist by Leaky Black 45-73
10:28   Dejan Vasiljevic missed jump shot  
10:26   Offensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
10:17   Sam Waardenburg missed layup, blocked by Justin Pierce  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
10:10   Justin Pierce missed layup, blocked by Sam Waardenburg  
10:08   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
10:06 +2 Armando Bacot made dunk 45-75
9:57   Isaiah Wong missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
9:50   Personal foul on Harlond Beverly  
9:30   Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
9:19   Shooting foul on Christian Keeling  
9:19 +1 Anthony Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 46-75
9:19 +1 Anthony Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-75
8:59   Shooting foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
8:59 +1 Armando Bacot made 1st of 2 free throws 47-76
8:59 +1 Armando Bacot made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-77
8:45   Rodney Miller Jr. missed layup, blocked by Armando Bacot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
8:40   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Platek  
8:27   Harlond Beverly missed layup  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
8:04 +2 Brandon Robinson made layup, assist by Armando Bacot 47-79
7:53   Rodney Miller Jr. missed layup  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
7:37 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot, assist by K.J. Smith 47-81
7:16 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made layup 49-81
7:16   Shooting foul on Garrison Brooks  
7:16 +1 Rodney Miller Jr. made free throw 50-81
6:59 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup, assist by Armando Bacot 50-83
6:59   Shooting foul on Anthony Walker  
6:59   Garrison Brooks missed free throw  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
6:43 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made layup 52-83
6:34   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
6:32