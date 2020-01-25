|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by North Carolina
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)
|
|
19:19
|
|
+2
|
Rodney Miller Jr. made jump shot
|
2-0
|
19:07
|
|
|
Armando Bacot missed jump shot
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly missed jump shot
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks
|
|
18:28
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks made jump shot, assist by Andrew Platek
|
2-2
|
18:05
|
|
|
Sam Waardenburg missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Leaky Black
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brandon Robinson
|
|
17:33
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks made layup
|
2-4
|
17:02
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Miami (Fla.)
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Andrew Platek missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Harlond Beverly, stolen by Brandon Robinson
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Andrew Platek missed layup, blocked by Rodney Miller Jr.
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Leaky Black
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Sam Waardenburg missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Armando Bacot missed layup, blocked by Rodney Miller Jr.
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andrew Platek
|
|
15:03
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Robinson made jump shot, assist by Armando Bacot
|
2-6
|
14:45
|
|
|
Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks
|
|
14:22
|
|
+3
|
Andrew Platek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armando Bacot
|
2-9
|
13:57
|
|
+2
|
Rodney Miller Jr. made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Wong
|
4-9
|
13:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Harlond Beverly
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Pierce
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Justin Pierce missed layup
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot
|
|
13:11
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot made layup
|
4-11
|
13:06
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly missed jump shot
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Leaky Black
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Justin Pierce missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Armando Bacot
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Harlond Beverly
|
|
12:31
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot made jump shot, assist by Leaky Black
|
4-13
|
12:08
|
|
|
Dejan Vasiljevic missed jump shot
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Leaky Black
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Leaky Black
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Harlond Beverly, stolen by Leaky Black
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Leaky Black missed layup
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Christian Keeling
|
|
11:09
|
|
+2
|
Christian Keeling made layup
|
4-15
|
11:04
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Harlond Beverly, stolen by Leaky Black
|
|
10:54
|
|
+2
|
Christian Keeling made layup
|
4-17
|
10:45
|
|
|
Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Christian Keeling
|
|
10:11
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Walker made jump shot
|
6-17
|
10:03
|
|
|
Leaky Black missed jump shot
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Walker
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Pierce
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:53
|
|
+1
|
Harlond Beverly made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-17
|
9:26
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Robinson made jump shot, assist by Garrison Brooks
|
7-19
|
9:11
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks missed jump shot
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Pierce
|
|
8:50
|
|
+2
|
Justin Pierce made tip-in
|
7-21
|
8:45
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Isaiah Wong
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Turnover on Isaiah Wong
|
|
8:23
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Pierce
|
7-24
|
8:01
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Walker made dunk, assist by Harlond Beverly
|
9-24
|
7:41
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Platek made jump shot, assist by Justin Pierce
|
9-26
|
7:31
|
|
|
Anthony Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot
|
|
7:23
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Robinson made jump shot, assist by K.J. Smith
|
9-28
|
6:58
|
|
+2
|
Dejan Vasiljevic made jump shot
|
11-28
|
6:41
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot made layup, assist by Justin Pierce
|
11-30
|
6:26
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly missed layup, blocked by Armando Bacot
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by K.J. Smith
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Andrew Platek missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Wong
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong
|
|
6:04
|
|
+3
|
Dejan Vasiljevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Wong
|
14-30
|
5:52
|
|
+2
|
Justin Pierce made layup, assist by Andrew Platek
|
14-32
|
5:42
|
|
|
Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on K.J. Smith
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Anthony Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Leaky Black missed jump shot
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Walker
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by North Carolina
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Anthony Walker
|
|
4:18
|
|
+3
|
Christian Keeling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Leaky Black
|
14-35
|
4:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brandon Robinson
|
|
4:02
|
|
+1
|
Sam Waardenburg made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-35
|
4:02
|
|
+1
|
Sam Waardenburg made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-35
|
3:53
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Leaky Black
|
16-38
|
3:32
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Walker made jump shot
|
18-38
|
3:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Garrison Brooks
|
|
3:32
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Walker made free throw
|
19-38
|
3:18
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armando Bacot
|
19-41
|
2:57
|
|
+2
|
Rodney Miller Jr. made jump shot
|
21-41
|
2:34
|
|
|
Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.
|
|
2:25
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Wong made layup
|
23-41
|
2:19
|
|
|
Leaky Black missed layup
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by North Carolina
|
|
1:45
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot made layup, assist by Brandon Robinson
|
23-43
|
1:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rodney Miller Jr.
|
|
1:45
|
|
+1
|
Armando Bacot made free throw
|
23-44
|
1:30
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot
|
|
1:18
|
|
+3
|
Leaky Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armando Bacot
|
23-47
|
52.0
|
|
+2
|
Rodney Miller Jr. made hook shot
|
25-47
|
39.0
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks made layup, assist by Brandon Robinson
|
25-49
|
16.0
|
|
+2
|
Harlond Beverly made layup
|
27-49
|
1.0
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot made dunk, assist by Brandon Robinson
|
27-51