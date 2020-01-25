NMEX
NEVADA

No Text

Zouzoua scores 20 to lift Nevada past New Mexico 96-74

  • Jan 25, 2020

RENO, Nev. (AP) Nisre Zouzoua had a season-high 20 points as Nevada stretched its home win streak to seven games, routing New Mexico 96-74 on Saturday.

Zouzoua shot 6 for 7 on 3-pointers.

Jalen Harris had 19 points and seven assists for Nevada (13-8, 6-3 Mountain West Conference). Zane Meeks added 13 points and seven rebounds. Jazz Johnson had 12 points.

Nevada posted a season-high 17 3-pointers.

Zane Martin scored a season-high 23 points for the Lobos (16-6, 5-4). Vante Hendrix added 19 points. Corey Manigault had 13 points.

Nevada matches up against Colorado State on the road on Wednesday. New Mexico faces San Diego State at home on Wednesday.

1st Half
NMEX Lobos 29
NEVADA Wolf Pack 49

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by New Mexico  
19:44   Corey Manigault missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
19:30   Bad pass turnover on Robby Robinson  
19:18 +2 Makuach Maluach made driving layup 2-0
19:18   Shooting foul on Robby Robinson  
19:18 +1 Makuach Maluach made free throw 3-0
19:05   Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
18:50   Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson  
18:37 +2 Johncarlos Reyes made layup, assist by Jazz Johnson 3-2
18:21   Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
18:11 +2 Jalen Harris made finger-roll layup 3-4
17:48 +2 Corey Manigault made turnaround jump shot 5-4
17:33   Bad pass turnover on Jazz Johnson  
17:16   Lost ball turnover on Makuach Maluach  
17:03   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
16:40   Corey Manigault missed floating jump shot  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
16:30   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
16:06   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
15:56   Lindsey Drew missed layup  
15:54   Offensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
15:53 +2 Johncarlos Reyes made tip-in 5-6
15:23 +2 Tavian Percy made floating jump shot 7-6
14:58   Jazz Johnson missed floating jump shot  
14:56   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
14:35   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
14:28 +2 Robby Robinson made layup, assist by Jalen Harris 7-8
14:28   Shooting foul on Makuach Maluach  
14:28 +1 Robby Robinson made free throw 7-9
14:11   Corey Manigault missed jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
14:02 +2 Zane Meeks made layup, assist by Lindsey Drew 7-11
13:44   Makuach Maluach missed jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
13:24 +3 Lindsey Drew made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zane Meeks 7-14
13:00   Personal foul on K.J. Hymes  
12:51   Zane Martin missed fade-away jump shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
12:35 +3 Zane Meeks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew 7-17
12:22 +2 Vante Hendrix made jump shot 9-17
12:10   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by New Mexico  
11:57   Shooting foul on Jalen Harris  
11:57 +1 Zane Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 10-17
11:57   Zane Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua  
11:31 +3 Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Hymes 10-20
11:10   Shooting foul on K.J. Hymes  
11:10   Zane Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:10 +1 Zane Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-20
11:02   Offensive foul on Zane Meeks  
11:02   Turnover on Zane Meeks  
10:46 +2 Corey Manigault made layup, assist by Keith McGee 13-20
10:46   Shooting foul on Johncarlos Reyes  
10:46   Corey Manigault missed free throw  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
10:26 +3 Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nisre Zouzoua 13-23
10:09   Traveling violation turnover on Makuach Maluach  
9:43 +3 Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot 13-26
9:24   Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Kane Milling  
9:12 +3 Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Johncarlos Reyes 13-29
8:58   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
8:46   Traveling violation turnover on Jazz Johnson  
8:34   Offensive foul on Vante Hendrix  
8:34   Turnover on Vante Hendrix  
8:18 +2 Zane Meeks made jump shot, assist by Jazz Johnson 13-31
7:53   Zane Martin missed layup  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Nevada  
7:36   Nisre Zouzoua missed floating jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
7:16 +2 Corey Manigault made layup, assist by Keith McGee 15-31
7:05   Lost ball turnover on Kane Milling, stolen by Keith McGee  
6:58 +2 Zane Martin made layup 17-31
6:44   Kane Milling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:42   Offensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
6:36   Kane Milling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Keith McGee  
6:16   Corey Manigault missed turnaround jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
6:04 +3 Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 17-34
5:46 +2 Zane Martin made fade-away jump shot 19-34
5:31   Lost ball turnover on Jazz Johnson, stolen by Zane Martin  
5:18   Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson  
5:12   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Offensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
5:06   Johncarlos Reyes missed dunk  
5:04   Offensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
5:06   Lost ball turnover on Johncarlos Reyes  
4:41   Personal foul on Jazz Johnson  
4:41 +1 Zane Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 20-34
4:41 +1 Zane Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-34
4:31 +2 Johncarlos Reyes made floating jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew 21-36
4:10   Vante Hendrix missed turnaround jump shot  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
4:02 +2 Jalen Harris made driving layup, assist by Robby Robinson 21-38
4:02   Shooting foul on Jordan Arroyo  
4:02 +1 Jalen Harris made free throw 21-39
3:47 +3 Zane Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavian Percy 24-39
3:30   Jalen Harris missed layup  
3:28   Offensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
3:26   Jalen Harris missed layup  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
3:05 +3 Zane Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavian Percy 27-39
2:44   Shooting foul on Corey Manigault  
2:44 +1 Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 27-40
2:44 +1 Jalen Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-41
2:27   Offensive foul on Corey Manigault  
2:27   Turnover on Corey Manigault  
2:14 +2 Jalen Harris made turnaround jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew 27-43
1:55   Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks  
1:47   Lost ball turnover on Lindsey Drew, stolen by Zane Martin  
1:41 +2 Zane Martin made driving dunk 29-43
1:22 +3 Zane Meeks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 29-46
1:03   Vante Hendrix missed floating jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
49.0 +3 Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Johncarlos Reyes 29-49
31.0   Offensive foul on Zane Martin  
31.0   Turnover on Zane Martin  
7.0   Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Arroyo  
2.0   Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NMEX Lobos 45
NEVADA Wolf Pack 47

Time Team Play Score
19:53   Traveling violation turnover on Johncarlos Reyes  
19:39   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:37   Offensive rebound by New Mexico  
19:37   Personal foul on Johncarlos Reyes  
19:21   Zane Martin missed layup  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
19:15 +3 Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew 29-52
18:50   Shooting foul on Jalen Harris  
18:50   Corey Manigault missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
18:50   Corey Manigault missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
18:28   Lindsey Drew missed jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by New Mexico  
18:07   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
17:54   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Offensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
17:51 +2 Robby Robinson made dunk 29-54
17:37 +3 Vante Hendrix made 3-pt. jump shot 32-54
17:21 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Johncarlos Reyes 32-57
16:53   Corey Manigault missed fade-away jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
16:44   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
16:41   Personal foul on Jalen Harris  
16:26 +3 Keith McGee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Corey Manigault 35-57
16:14   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
15:58 +3 Tavian Percy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zane Martin 38-57
15:34   Shooting foul on Corey Manigault  
15:34 +1 Johncarlos Reyes made 1st of 2 free throws 38-58
15:34 +1 Johncarlos Reyes made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-59
15:19   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Offensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
15:11   Corey Manigault missed layup  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson  
14:46 +3 Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew 38-62
14:30 +3 Zane Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 41-62
14:05 +2 Johncarlos Reyes made layup, assist by Nisre Zouzoua 41-64
13:44   Jumpball received by New Mexico  
13:39   Lost ball turnover on Corey Manigault, stolen by Lindsey Drew  
13:36   Shooting foul on Tavian Percy  
13:36 +1 Nisre Zouzoua made 1st of 2 free throws 41-65
13:36 +1 Nisre Zouzoua made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-66
13:28 +3 Vante Hendrix made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zane Martin 44-66
13:10   K.J. Hymes missed layup  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
13:02 +2 Keith McGee made dunk, assist by Vante Hendrix 46-66
12:41   Nisre Zouzoua missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:39   Offensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
12:34 +2 Jalen Harris made dunk 46-68
12:19   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks  
12:10 +3 Zane Meeks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 46-71
11:51   Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:49   Offensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
11:48   Personal foul on Lindsey Drew  
11:42 +2 Zane Martin made jump shot 48-71
11:26   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
11:20   Keith McGee missed dunk  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
11:18   Bad pass turnover on Lindsey Drew, stolen by Vante Hendrix  
11:12 +2 Vante Hendrix made driving dunk 50-71
11:12   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on New Mexico  
11:12 +1 Jalen Harris made free throw 50-72
11:02   Shooting foul on Corey Manigault  
11:02   Jalen Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:02   Jalen Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Zane Meeks  
10:55   Zane Meeks missed layup  
10:55   Offensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
10:55 +2 K.J. Hymes made layup 50-74
10:38   Corey Manigault missed jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
10:29 +3 Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 50-77
10:13 +2 Zane Martin made jump shot 52-77
9:59   Jalen Harris missed layup  
9:57   Offensive rebound by Zane Meeks  
9:53   Zane Meeks missed layup