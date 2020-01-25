|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by New Mexico
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Corey Manigault missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Robby Robinson
|
|
19:18
|
|
+2
|
Makuach Maluach made driving layup
|
2-0
|
19:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Robby Robinson
|
|
19:18
|
|
+1
|
Makuach Maluach made free throw
|
3-0
|
19:05
|
|
|
Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zane Martin
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson
|
|
18:37
|
|
+2
|
Johncarlos Reyes made layup, assist by Jazz Johnson
|
3-2
|
18:21
|
|
|
Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
|
|
18:11
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Harris made finger-roll layup
|
3-4
|
17:48
|
|
+2
|
Corey Manigault made turnaround jump shot
|
5-4
|
17:33
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jazz Johnson
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Makuach Maluach
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Corey Manigault missed floating jump shot
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Lindsey Drew missed layup
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes
|
|
15:53
|
|
+2
|
Johncarlos Reyes made tip-in
|
5-6
|
15:23
|
|
+2
|
Tavian Percy made floating jump shot
|
7-6
|
14:58
|
|
|
Jazz Johnson missed floating jump shot
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zane Martin
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Zane Martin missed jump shot
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes
|
|
14:28
|
|
+2
|
Robby Robinson made layup, assist by Jalen Harris
|
7-8
|
14:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Makuach Maluach
|
|
14:28
|
|
+1
|
Robby Robinson made free throw
|
7-9
|
14:11
|
|
|
Corey Manigault missed jump shot
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
|
|
14:02
|
|
+2
|
Zane Meeks made layup, assist by Lindsey Drew
|
7-11
|
13:44
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach missed jump shot
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
|
|
13:24
|
|
+3
|
Lindsey Drew made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zane Meeks
|
7-14
|
13:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on K.J. Hymes
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Zane Martin missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
|
|
12:35
|
|
+3
|
Zane Meeks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew
|
7-17
|
12:22
|
|
+2
|
Vante Hendrix made jump shot
|
9-17
|
12:10
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed jump shot
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by New Mexico
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Harris
|
|
11:57
|
|
+1
|
Zane Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-17
|
11:57
|
|
|
Zane Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua
|
|
11:31
|
|
+3
|
Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Hymes
|
10-20
|
11:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on K.J. Hymes
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Zane Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:10
|
|
+1
|
Zane Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-20
|
11:02
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Zane Meeks
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Turnover on Zane Meeks
|
|
10:46
|
|
+2
|
Corey Manigault made layup, assist by Keith McGee
|
13-20
|
10:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Johncarlos Reyes
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Corey Manigault missed free throw
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes
|
|
10:26
|
|
+3
|
Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nisre Zouzoua
|
13-23
|
10:09
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Makuach Maluach
|
|
9:43
|
|
+3
|
Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot
|
13-26
|
9:24
|
|
|
Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kane Milling
|
|
9:12
|
|
+3
|
Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Johncarlos Reyes
|
13-29
|
8:58
|
|
|
Zane Martin missed jump shot
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jazz Johnson
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Vante Hendrix
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Turnover on Vante Hendrix
|
|
8:18
|
|
+2
|
Zane Meeks made jump shot, assist by Jazz Johnson
|
13-31
|
7:53
|
|
|
Zane Martin missed layup
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nevada
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Nisre Zouzoua missed floating jump shot
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault
|
|
7:16
|
|
+2
|
Corey Manigault made layup, assist by Keith McGee
|
15-31
|
7:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kane Milling, stolen by Keith McGee
|
|
6:58
|
|
+2
|
Zane Martin made layup
|
17-31
|
6:44
|
|
|
Kane Milling missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Kane Milling missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith McGee
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Corey Manigault missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes
|
|
6:04
|
|
+3
|
Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot
|
17-34
|
5:46
|
|
+2
|
Zane Martin made fade-away jump shot
|
19-34
|
5:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jazz Johnson, stolen by Zane Martin
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Johncarlos Reyes missed dunk
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Johncarlos Reyes
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jazz Johnson
|
|
4:41
|
|
+1
|
Zane Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-34
|
4:41
|
|
+1
|
Zane Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-34
|
4:31
|
|
+2
|
Johncarlos Reyes made floating jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew
|
21-36
|
4:10
|
|
|
Vante Hendrix missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson
|
|
4:02
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Harris made driving layup, assist by Robby Robinson
|
21-38
|
4:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Arroyo
|
|
4:02
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Harris made free throw
|
21-39
|
3:47
|
|
+3
|
Zane Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavian Percy
|
24-39
|
3:30
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed layup
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Harris
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed layup
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault
|
|
3:05
|
|
+3
|
Zane Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavian Percy
|
27-39
|
2:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Corey Manigault
|
|
2:44
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-40
|
2:44
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-41
|
2:27
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Corey Manigault
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Turnover on Corey Manigault
|
|
2:14
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Harris made turnaround jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew
|
27-43
|
1:55
|
|
|
Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Lindsey Drew, stolen by Zane Martin
|
|
1:41
|
|
+2
|
Zane Martin made driving dunk
|
29-43
|
1:22
|
|
+3
|
Zane Meeks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
|
29-46
|
1:03
|
|
|
Vante Hendrix missed floating jump shot
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
|
|
49.0
|
|
+3
|
Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Johncarlos Reyes
|
29-49
|
31.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Zane Martin
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Zane Martin
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Arroyo
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|