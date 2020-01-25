NOVA
PROV

No Text

No. 9 Villanova holds off Providence 64-60

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

PROVIDENCE, T (AP) Providence was dominating Villanova on the offensive boards all game, until Collin Gillespie came up with the biggest rebound of the day.

The Wildcats point guard grabbed a rebound of a potential game-tying 3-pointer, turned up the court and bounce-passed it to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl for a dunk that turned back the Friars' last rally and helped No. 9 Villanova to a 64-60 win on Saturday.

The slam was Villanova's only basket in the final 6:45 of the game.

''That's the Big East this year,'' Wildcats coach Jay Wright said. ''That's what every game has been like for us.''

Gillespie, who also hit a pair of free throws with 28 seconds to play, scored 18 with eight rebounds for the Wildcats (16-3, 6-1 Big East). Robinson-Earl finished with 17 points, making one of two foul shots with 13 seconds left to keep it a two-possession game.

Villanova won its sixth in a row despite giving up 16 offensive rebounds while grabbing just two. That led to 19 second-chance points for PC (11-10, 4-4) compared to four for the Wildcats.

''We knew they all go to the offensive boards. That was one of the things we struggled with,'' Robinson-Earl said. ''They just brought a street fight to the game.''

Nate Watson scored 18 points with nine rebounds and David Duke had 11 and 10 for Providence. The Friars have lost four of their last five games - with all of the losses coming against ranked teams.

''We had opportunity after opportunity under the 4-minutes timeout. We just couldn't capitalize,'' Providence coach Ed Cooley said. ''The game was right there to be had.''

MAKING A CHARGE

Villanova led 48-38 with about 12 minutes left when Providence held the Wildcats scoreless for almost four minutes to make its biggest charge.

After Maliek White missed a pair of free throws, Luwane Pipkins sank five in a row and Watson made a tip-in to give the Friars a 52-51 lead - their first advantage since the opening minutes.

But Gillespie hit a 3-pointer, then Robinson-Earl made back-to-back buckets to make it 55-50 with 6:45 left.

Providence cut it to 59-56 in the final minutes and had four possessions with a chance to tie it. Instead, Gillespie grabbed the rebound of Pipkins' missed 3 and sent it ahead to Robinson-Earl for the dunk.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: The Wildcats felt at home on the road after playing four straight home games since visiting Marquette on Jan. 7.

Providence: The Friars played three straight games against ranked opponents and lost them all. Next up is No. 13 Butler, which won 70-58 in Providence on Jan. 10.

CLASS OF THE GLASS

Wright praised Robinson-Earl, a freshman who finished with just three rebounds, for keeping the rebounding edge from getting any worse.

''He was keeping some of them off the offensive glass,'' the coach said. ''He anchors our defense. When you have a freshman doing that, that's really unique.''

Saddiq Bey had nine rebounds for the Wildcats.

BRICKLAYERS

Providence attempted 63 shots to just 48 for Villanova, but the Friars hit on just 31.7% and made three of 23 3-point attempts. It was worse in the second half: 23.3% from the field, and missing all 10 from 3-point range.

''It's back-to-back games where we're having a tough time making open, uncontested shots,'' Cooley said. ''It's frustrating to see because in practice they're going down.''

UP NEXT

Villanova: At St. John's on Tuesday

Providence: At No. 13 Butler on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
NOVA Wildcats 37
PROV Friars 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Providence  
19:48   Bad pass turnover on A.J. Reeves, stolen by Collin Gillespie  
19:34   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
19:32   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
19:16   Bad pass turnover on Alpha Diallo, stolen by Collin Gillespie  
19:06 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 2-0
18:53   Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
18:32   Shooting foul on Alpha Diallo  
18:31 +1 Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 3-0
18:31   Collin Gillespie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:31   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
18:27 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup 5-0
18:05 +2 Nate Watson made layup 5-2
17:51   Collin Gillespie missed layup  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
17:44   Offensive foul on Alpha Diallo  
17:44   Turnover on Alpha Diallo  
17:20   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
17:11   David Duke missed jump shot  
17:09   Offensive rebound by Providence  
17:02   Maliek White missed jump shot  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
16:39   Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, stolen by Maliek White  
16:37   Personal foul on Cole Swider  
16:23   Nate Watson missed jump shot  
16:21   Offensive rebound by Providence  
16:12 +3 David Duke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maliek White 5-5
15:58   Personal foul on Maliek White  
15:40 +2 Justin Moore made layup 7-5
15:15 +3 David Duke made 3-pt. jump shot 7-8
14:52   Shooting foul on Emmitt Holt  
14:52 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 1st of 2 free throws 8-8
14:52 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-8
14:36   Maliek White missed layup  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
14:31   Jumpball received by Villanova  
14:13 +2 Jermaine Samuels made jump shot 11-8
13:55 +2 A.J. Reeves made jump shot 11-10
13:55   Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels  
13:55   A.J. Reeves missed free throw  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
13:54   Personal foul on Emmitt Holt  
13:39   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Holt  
13:30   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
13:15   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Moore  
13:04   David Duke missed jump shot  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
12:49   Bad pass turnover on Cole Swider, stolen by David Duke  
12:39 +2 Maliek White made layup 11-12
12:21   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
12:13   Emmitt Holt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
11:41   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Holt  
11:19   Offensive foul on Kalif Young  
11:19   Turnover on Kalif Young  
11:01 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Slater 14-12
10:31   Nate Watson missed layup  
10:29   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
10:26 +2 Nate Watson made layup 14-14
10:08 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot 17-14
9:40   David Duke missed jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
9:22   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
9:17   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Offensive rebound by Providence  
9:06   Personal foul on Justin Moore  
8:57   David Duke missed jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
8:42 +2 Saddiq Bey made layup 19-14
8:25   Personal foul on Cole Swider  
8:14 +2 Luwane Pipkins made layup 19-16
7:47   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
7:27   Bad pass turnover on David Duke, stolen by Brandon Slater  
7:16 +2 Saddiq Bey made jump shot 21-16
6:59 +2 Luwane Pipkins made jump shot 21-18
6:32 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 24-18
6:00   A.J. Reeves missed layup, blocked by Jermaine Samuels  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Brandon Slater  
5:49   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Holt  
5:39   Kalif Young missed layup  
5:37   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
5:33 +2 Nate Watson made layup 24-20
5:18 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 27-20
4:44   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
4:32   Out of bounds turnover on Jermaine Samuels  
4:19   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
4:15 +2 Nate Watson made dunk 27-22
3:48 +2 Justin Moore made jump shot 29-22
3:35   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
3:25   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Maliek White  
3:15 +3 A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot 29-25
2:51   Shooting foul on Nate Watson  
2:51 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 1st of 2 free throws 30-25
2:51 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-25
2:34 +2 Kalif Young made jump shot, assist by David Duke 31-27
2:10 +2 Collin Gillespie made layup 33-27
1:53   Traveling violation turnover on Maliek White  
1:36   Personal foul on Maliek White  
1:36 +1 Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 34-27
1:36 +1 Collin Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-27
1:18   Personal foul on Justin Moore  
1:13   Lost ball turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
1:08 +2 Cole Swider made dunk, assist by Saddiq Bey 37-27
51.0   Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
49.0   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
40.0   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
38.0   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
30.0   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
28.0   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
27.0 +2 Nate Watson made layup 37-29
20.0   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18.0   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
4.0   Shooting foul on Collin Gillespie  
4.0 +1 Maliek White made 1st of 2 free throws 37-30
4.0   Maliek White missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4.0   Offensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
0.0   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Maliek White  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NOVA Wildcats 27
PROV Friars 30

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Bad pass turnover on Alpha Diallo, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
19:40 +2 Collin Gillespie made layup, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 39-30
19:24   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
19:17   Jermaine Samuels missed layup, blocked by Alpha Diallo  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
19:06   Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
18:45   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Maliek White  
18:29   Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels  
18:29 +1 Nate Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 39-31
18:29 +1 Nate Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-32
18:01 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 41-32
17:36   Nate Watson missed layup  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
17:08   Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, stolen by Nate Watson  
16:57   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:55   Offensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
16:50   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48   Offensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
16:44 +2 A.J. Reeves made layup 41-34
16:22   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
16:11 +2 David Duke made floating jump shot 41-36
16:02 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 44-36
15:41 +2 Kalif Young made layup, assist by Maliek White 44-38
15:11   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
14:56   Kalif Young missed layup  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
14:47   Personal foul on Maliek White  
14:41   Personal foul on Alpha Diallo  
14:29   Offensive foul on Collin Gillespie  
14:29   Turnover on Collin Gillespie  
14:10   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
14:08   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
14:03   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
13:53 +2 Collin Gillespie made layup 46-38
13:33   David Duke missed layup  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
13:12   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Providence  
12:59   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
12:35   Shooting foul on Luwane Pipkins  
12:35 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 1st of 2 free throws 47-38
12:35 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-38
12:25   Personal foul on Justin Moore  
12:21   David Duke missed layup  
12:19   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Holt  
12:19   Shooting foul on Brandon Slater  
12:19 +1 Emmitt Holt made 1st of 2 free throws 48-39
12:19 +1 Emmitt Holt made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-40
12:13   Personal foul on Luwane Pipkins  
11:54   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
11:39 +2 Nate Watson made hook shot 48-42
11:10   Justin Moore missed layup  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
10:54   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
10:34   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
10:27   Shooting foul on Cole Swider  
10:27   Maliek White missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:27   Maliek White missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:10   Offensive foul on Brandon Slater  
10:10   Turnover on Brandon Slater  
9:53   Shooting foul on Justin Moore  
9:53 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 3 free throws 48-43
9:53 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 3 free throws 48-44
9:53 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 3rd of 3 free throws 48-45
9:39   Bad pass turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, stolen by David Duke  
9:32   David Duke missed layup  
9:30  