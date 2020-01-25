OKLAST
Likekele leads balanced Oklahoma State past Aggies 73-62

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Oklahoma State did not care if a victory occurred in nonconference play -– the Cowboys needed it in a big way.

“I’m proud of the way they’ve stayed focused on each other and stayed committed to our team, and are trying to find a way to figure it out,” a relieved OSU coach Mike Boynton said.

Isaac Likekele scored 13 points and OSU defeated Texas A&M 73-62 on Saturday in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Cowboys snapped a six-game losing streak, with those setbacks all coming to Big 12 opponents.

The Cowboys (10-9) led 34-26 at halftime, in boosting their lead over the Aggies (9-9) right before the break thanks to a dunk and jump shot, both by Likekele, over the final 46 seconds.

“We’ve got to come out fighting a lot harder,” A&M guard Wendell Mitchell said. “We got punched, and let them keep punching us.”

The Cowboys shot 55% from the field (27-of-49), compared to 39% by the Aggies (23-of-59). OSU also shot 42% from the 3-point line (8-of-19), including 50% in the second half (3-of-6). The Cowboys’ reserves outscored their A&M counterparts 39-23 in providing plenty of help off a deep bench.

“We were non-communicative on the court, and we were on our heels,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said. “We don’t have the ability to overcome that.”

Three players scored 11 points each to lead the Aggies: Emanuel Miller, Josh Nebo and Quenton Jackson. Thomas Dziagwa and Jonathan Laurent (12 points each) and Lindy Waters III and Yor Anei (11 points each) also scored in double digits for the Cowboys in a well-rounded offensive effort. Anei also collected four of the Cowboys’ seven blocks.

“We’re a struggling team right now with a lot of talent, and we’re still trying to figure it all out,” Laurent said. “This was very important to us, and we worked really hard to get this one.”

Oklahoma State played at Reed Arena for the first time since 2012, prior to A&M exiting the Big 12 for the SEC in the summer of 2012.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys collectively exhaled following the win, even if it did not register in the Big 12 tally. Their last victory was prior to the new year – on Dec. 29 at home against Southeastern Louisiana. Saturday’s road victory provided the Cowboys a confidence boost with No. 3 Kansas rolling into Gallagher-Iba Arena on Monday.

Texas A&M: The Aggies still harbor hopes of a postseason berth, even if that means the National Invitation Tournament, but they must do a better job of winning their homes games if so. They’ve now lost three in a row in Reed Arena, including SEC defeats to LSU and South Carolina.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

Cameron McGriff followed a miss with a rim-rattling slam to lift the Cowboys to a 57-40 lead with 7:29 remaining, and then lifted his arms skyward to groans from the crowd.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

The Cowboys made 27 field goals on 22 assists, what Boynton called his favorite numbers of the day because of his players sharing of the ball.

HE SAID IT

“That’s who we are. We don’t have a star – that’s not our team. If we have a game where you see one guy having 25 or 30 points, that’s probably not very good for us.”

Mike Boynton on five OSU players scoring in double digits, none more than 13 points.

UP NEXT

The Cowboys host No. 3 Kansas on Monday night.

The Aggies play at Tennessee on Tuesday night.

----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
OKLAST Cowboys 34
TEXAM Aggies 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oklahoma State  
19:37 +2 Lindy Waters III made turnaround jump shot, assist by Avery Anderson III 2-0
19:07   Josh Nebo missed layup  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
18:58   Avery Anderson III missed jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
18:39 +3 Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Gordon 2-3
18:10   Isaac Likekele missed layup  
18:08   Offensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
18:08   Kalib Boone missed tip-in  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
17:38 +3 Andre Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Savion Flagg 2-6
17:30 +3 Lindy Waters III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron McGriff 5-6
17:12   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:10   Offensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
16:58 +2 Emanuel Miller made jump shot, assist by Wendell Mitchell 5-8
16:45   Bad pass turnover on Cameron McGriff, stolen by Andre Gordon  
16:44   Personal foul on Cameron McGriff  
16:19   Wendell Mitchell missed jump shot  
16:17   Offensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
16:04   Lost ball turnover on Josh Nebo  
16:00   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Offensive rebound by Yor Anei  
15:48   Cameron McGriff missed layup  
15:46   Offensive rebound by Yor Anei  
15:44 +2 Yor Anei made layup 7-8
15:23   Yavuz Gultekin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
15:15   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
14:58   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:56   Offensive rebound by Yavuz Gultekin  
14:41 +3 Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Savion Flagg 7-11
14:26   Lost ball turnover on Lindy Waters III, stolen by Yavuz Gultekin  
14:18   Savion Flagg missed layup, blocked by Yor Anei  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
14:00 +3 Lindy Waters III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thomas Dziagwa 10-11
13:33 +2 Josh Nebo made layup, assist by Savion Flagg 10-13
13:33   Shooting foul on Cameron McGriff  
13:31 +1 Josh Nebo made free throw 10-14
13:00   Shot clock violation turnover on Oklahoma State  
12:38   Lost ball turnover on Mark French, stolen by Avery Anderson III  
12:30 +2 Jonathan Laurent made layup, assist by Yor Anei 12-14
12:09 +2 Quenton Jackson made dunk, assist by Mark French 12-16
11:52 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III 15-16
11:21   Savion Flagg missed jump shot, blocked by Kalib Boone  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
11:11 +2 Avery Anderson III made layup, assist by Thomas Dziagwa 17-16
10:50   Shooting foul on Avery Anderson III  
10:50 +1 Jonathan Aku made 1st of 2 free throws 17-17
10:50   Jonathan Aku missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:50   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
10:35 +2 Josh Nebo made layup, assist by Savion Flagg 17-19
10:21 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Avery Anderson III 20-19
9:59   Andre Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
9:42   Yor Anei missed turnaround jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Andre Gordon  
9:19   Savion Flagg missed layup  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
9:06   Personal foul on Wendell Mitchell  
8:50   Chris Harris Jr. missed jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell  
8:26   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Avery Anderson III  
8:13 +2 Yor Anei made jump shot, assist by Jonathan Laurent 22-19
8:13   Shooting foul on Josh Nebo  
8:13   Yor Anei missed free throw  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
8:01   Bad pass turnover on Wendell Mitchell, stolen by Jonathan Laurent  
7:56 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made layup, assist by Isaac Likekele 24-19
7:44   Lost ball turnover on Savion Flagg, stolen by Isaac Likekele  
7:40   Offensive foul on Yor Anei  
7:40   Turnover on Yor Anei  
7:20   Savion Flagg missed layup, blocked by Yor Anei  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
7:05   Chris Harris Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Offensive rebound by Yor Anei  
6:58 +2 Jonathan Laurent made layup, assist by Yor Anei 26-19
6:34   Wendell Mitchell missed jump shot  
6:32   Offensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
6:22 +2 Savion Flagg made dunk 26-21
6:13   Personal foul on Savion Flagg  
6:05   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
5:32   Andre Gordon missed jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
5:21   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:19   Offensive rebound by Yor Anei  
5:14   Yor Anei missed tip-in  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
5:07 +2 Emanuel Miller made layup, assist by Quenton Jackson 26-23
4:57   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
4:32   Andre Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Thomas Dziagwa  
4:15 +3 Jonathan Laurent made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III 29-23
3:56   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
3:41   Jonathan Laurent missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Quenton Jackson  
3:21   Quenton Jackson missed layup  
3:19   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
3:17 +3 Andre Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emanuel Miller 29-26
2:43   Offensive foul on Thomas Dziagwa  
2:43   Turnover on Thomas Dziagwa  
2:28   Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
2:24   Personal foul on Andre Gordon  
2:16   Lost ball turnover on Lindy Waters III, stolen by Jay Jay Chandler  
1:56   Andre Gordon missed layup  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
1:34   Shooting foul on Josh Nebo  
1:34 +1 Yor Anei made 1st of 2 free throws 30-26
1:34   Yor Anei missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
1:14   Lost ball turnover on Savion Flagg, stolen by Lindy Waters III  
56.0   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
54.0   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
47.0 +2 Isaac Likekele made dunk, assist by Lindy Waters III 32-26
18.0   Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16.0   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
3.0 +2 Isaac Likekele made jump shot 34-26
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OKLAST Cowboys 39
TEXAM Aggies 36

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Avery Anderson III  
19:16   Lindy Waters III missed jump shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
18:51 +3 Quenton Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Gordon 34-29
18:19   Isaac Likekele missed layup, blocked by Josh Nebo  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Quenton Jackson  
18:19   Personal foul on Cameron McGriff  
18:04   Savion Flagg missed jump shot, blocked by Avery Anderson III  
18:02   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
17:51   Andre Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jonathan Laurent  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
17:26 +3 Lindy Waters III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonathan Laurent 37-29
17:00   Wendell Mitchell missed turnaround jump shot  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
16:45 +2 Isaac Likekele made driving layup 39-29
16:08   Jay Jay Chandler missed jump shot  
16:06   Offensive rebound by Zach Walker  
16:02   Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Thomas Dziagwa  
15:50 +2 Avery Anderson III made jump shot 41-29
15:28 +2 Jay Jay Chandler made jump shot 41-31
15:09   Avery Anderson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Aku  
15:02 +2 Jay Jay Chandler made layup 41-33
14:37   Offensive foul on Thomas Dziagwa  
14:37   Turnover on Thomas Dziagwa  
14:13   Mark French missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
13:51   Shooting foul on Emanuel Miller  
13:51 +1 Jonathan Laurent made 1st of 2 free throws 42-33
13:51 +1 Jonathan Laurent made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-33
13:33   Personal foul on Jonathan Laurent  
13:14 +3 Jay Jay Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot 43-36
12:54   Personal foul on Zach Walker  
12:39   Chris Harris Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
12:30   Emanuel Miller missed layup, blocked by Yor Anei  
12:28   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
12:13   Jonathan Aku missed layup  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
11:53 +2 Isaac Likekele made layup, assist by Lindy Waters III 45-36
11:25   Mark French missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Aku  
11:16   Backcourt turnover on Jay Jay Chandler  
10:54   Personal foul on Jay Jay Chandler  
10:52 +2 Jonathan Laurent made layup, assist by Isaac Likekele 47-36
10:52   Shooting foul on Josh Nebo  
10:53 +1 Jonathan Laurent made free throw 48-36
10:43 +2 Josh Nebo made dunk, assist by Savion Flagg 48-38
10:44   Shooting foul on Lindy Waters III  
10:44   Josh Nebo missed free throw  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
10:13 +2 Yor Anei made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jonathan Laurent 50-38
9:59   Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
9:43 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III 53-38
9:18   Personal foul on Lindy Waters III  
9:02   Wendell Mitchell missed jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
8:47   Traveling violation turnover on Cameron McGriff  
8:20   Traveling violation turnover on Quenton Jackson  
8:11 +2 Isaac Likekele made dunk, assist by Thomas Dziagwa 55-38
7:54   Personal foul on Lindy Waters III  
7:54 +1 Josh Nebo made 1st of 2 free throws 55-39
7:54 +1 Josh Nebo made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-40
7:41   Kalib Boone missed layup  
7:39   Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
7:39 +2 Cameron McGriff made dunk 57-40
7:24   Offensive foul on Jay Jay Chandler  
7:24   Turnover on Jay Jay Chandler  
7:24   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jay Jay Chandler  
7:24 +1 Cameron McGriff made 1st of 2 free throws 58-40
7:24 +1 Cameron McGriff made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-40
7:05   Shooting foul on Quenton Jackson  
7:05 +1 Cameron McGriff made 1st of 2 free throws 60-40
7:05 +1 Cameron McGriff made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-40
6:52   Shooting foul on Lindy Waters III  
6:52 +1 Quenton Jackson made 1st of 3 free throws 61-41
6:52   Quenton Jackson missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
6:51 +1 Quenton Jackson made 3rd of 3 free throws 61-42
6:26   Personal foul on Andre Gordon  
6:26   Chris Harris Jr. missed free throw  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
6:24   Personal foul on Kalib Boone  
6:24   Emanuel Miller missed free throw  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
6:09   Bad pass turnover on Avery Anderson III, stolen by Quenton Jackson  
6:05 +2 Quenton Jackson made dunk 61-44
5:48   Offensive foul on Avery Anderson III  
5:48   Turnover on Avery Anderson III  
5:27   Emanuel Miller missed layup  
5:25   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
5:25 +2 Emanuel Miller made tip-in 61-46
5:05   Shooting foul on Emanuel Miller  
5:05   Isaac Likekele missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:05 +1 Isaac Likekele made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-46
4:55 +2 Emanuel Miller made layup, assist by Wendell Mitchell 62-48
4:44   Bad pass turnover on Cameron McGriff, stolen by Wendell Mitchell  
4:39 +3 Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emanuel Miller 62-51
4:22