|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Temple
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Jake Forrester missed layup
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Brodeur
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Ryan Betley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed jump shot
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Betley
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Devon Goodman missed layup, blocked by Jake Forrester
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II missed jump shot
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Max Martz
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
AJ Brodeur missed layup
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jake Forrester, stolen by Devon Goodman
|
|
18:01
|
|
+2
|
Devon Goodman made layup
|
0-2
|
17:36
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Brodeur
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
AJ Brodeur missed layup
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot, blocked by AJ Brodeur
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Temple
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Jake Forrester missed jump shot
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Betley
|
|
16:29
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Dingle made layup
|
0-4
|
16:11
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jake Forrester
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Turnover on Jake Forrester
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Max Martz
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Betley
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Ryan Betley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Damion Moore
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
AJ Brodeur missed layup, blocked by Damion Moore
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damion Moore
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II missed layup
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Brodeur
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Devon Goodman, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Devon Goodman
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot, blocked by Devon Goodman
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Max Martz
|
|
13:53
|
|
+3
|
AJ Brodeur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ray Jerome
|
0-7
|
13:25
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Pennsylvania
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on J.P. Moorman II, stolen by Devon Goodman
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Damion Moore
|
|
13:07
|
|
+1
|
AJ Brodeur made 1st of 2 free throws
|
0-8
|
13:07
|
|
+1
|
AJ Brodeur made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-9
|
12:49
|
|
|
Jake Forrester missed jump shot
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pennsylvania
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Pennsylvania
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lucas Monroe
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Lucas Monroe missed layup
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Max Lorca-Lloyd
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Jordan Dingle missed layup
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Dingle
|
|
11:27
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Dingle made layup
|
0-11
|
11:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Max Lorca-Lloyd
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Temple
|
|
10:45
|
|
+3
|
Devon Goodman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Brodeur
|
0-14
|
10:26
|
|
+2
|
Quinton Rose made layup
|
2-14
|
10:04
|
|
+2
|
AJ Brodeur made layup
|
2-16
|
9:46
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed jump shot
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ray Jerome
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Ryan Betley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Temple
|
|
9:19
|
|
+2
|
Quinton Rose made alley-oop shot, assist by J.P. Moorman II
|
4-16
|
8:57
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Betley made layup
|
4-18
|
8:37
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed layup, blocked by AJ Brodeur
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Temple
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Betley
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Jordan Dingle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Jake Forrester missed layup
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Brodeur
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on AJ Brodeur
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed layup
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Betley
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Max Martz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
|
|
7:03
|
|
+2
|
J.P. Moorman II made layup
|
6-18
|
6:44
|
|
+2
|
AJ Brodeur made layup
|
6-20
|
6:18
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II missed layup
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Arashma Parks
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Arashma Parks missed layup
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Max Lorca-Lloyd
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Jordan Dingle missed layup, blocked by J.P. Moorman II
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed layup
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II missed layup
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Betley
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Dingle, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
5:32
|
|
+2
|
Alani Moore II made jump shot
|
8-20
|
5:15
|
|
+2
|
AJ Brodeur made layup
|
8-22
|
4:50
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II missed jump shot
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Betley
|
|
4:32
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Betley made layup, assist by AJ Brodeur
|
8-24
|
3:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Devon Goodman
|
|
3:58
|
|
+1
|
Alani Moore II made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-24
|
3:58
|
|
+1
|
Alani Moore II made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-24
|
3:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ray Jerome, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ryan Betley
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed layup
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Brodeur
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Max Martz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by AJ Brodeur
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jake Forrester
|
|
2:48
|
|
+1
|
AJ Brodeur made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-25
|
2:48
|
|
|
AJ Brodeur missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ryan Betley
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Lucas Monroe missed layup, blocked by Damion Moore
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II
|
|
2:26
|
|
+2
|
Quinton Rose made dunk, assist by Alani Moore II
|
12-25
|
2:02
|
|
|
AJ Brodeur missed layup
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ryan Betley
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Jordan Dingle missed layup
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ryan Betley
|
|
1:42
|
|
+1
|
Monty Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-25
|
1:42
|
|
+1
|
Monty Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-25
|
1:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alani Moore II
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Jordan Dingle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damion Moore
|
|
55.0
|
|
+2
|
Monty Scott made jump shot
|
16-25
|
43.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Monty Scott
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Ray Jerome missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
Monty Scott missed layup, blocked by Ray Jerome
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Temple
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pennsylvania
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|