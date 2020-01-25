TEMPLE
PENN

Brodeur scores 19 to carry Penn over Temple 66-59

  • Jan 25, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) AJ Brodeur had 19 points as Penn topped Temple 66-59 on Saturday.

Jordan Dingle had 15 points for Penn (8-7). Devon Goodman added 12 points. Ryan Betley had 11 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.

Both teams set season lows for points in the first half as the Quakers took a 25-16 lead into the second.

Quinton Rose had 21 points for the Owls (10-9). Jake Forrester added 11 points.

Penn plays Harvard at home on Friday. Temple takes on UConn on the road on Wednesday.

---

---

1st Half
TEMPLE Owls 16
PENN Quakers 25

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Temple  
19:45   Jake Forrester missed layup  
19:43   Defensive rebound by AJ Brodeur  
19:29   Ryan Betley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
19:21   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Ryan Betley  
19:06   Devon Goodman missed layup, blocked by Jake Forrester  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
18:52   J.P. Moorman II missed jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Max Martz  
18:31   AJ Brodeur missed layup  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
18:09   Lost ball turnover on Jake Forrester, stolen by Devon Goodman  
18:01 +2 Devon Goodman made layup 0-2
17:36   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by AJ Brodeur  
17:18   AJ Brodeur missed layup  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
17:10   Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot, blocked by AJ Brodeur  
17:08   Offensive rebound by Temple  
16:55   Jake Forrester missed jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Ryan Betley  
16:29 +2 Jordan Dingle made layup 0-4
16:11   Offensive foul on Jake Forrester  
16:11   Turnover on Jake Forrester  
15:58   Traveling violation turnover on Max Martz  
15:39   Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Ryan Betley  
15:26   Ryan Betley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
15:13   Traveling violation turnover on Damion Moore  
14:51   AJ Brodeur missed layup, blocked by Damion Moore  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Damion Moore  
14:37   J.P. Moorman II missed layup  
14:35   Offensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
14:23   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:21   Defensive rebound by AJ Brodeur  
14:21   Lost ball turnover on Devon Goodman, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis  
14:18   Personal foul on Devon Goodman  
14:07   Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot, blocked by Devon Goodman  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Max Martz  
13:53 +3 AJ Brodeur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ray Jerome 0-7
13:25   Jumpball received by Pennsylvania  
13:25   Lost ball turnover on J.P. Moorman II, stolen by Devon Goodman  
13:07   Shooting foul on Damion Moore  
13:07 +1 AJ Brodeur made 1st of 2 free throws 0-8
13:07 +1 AJ Brodeur made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-9
12:49   Jake Forrester missed jump shot  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Pennsylvania  
12:17   Shot clock violation turnover on Pennsylvania  
11:53   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Lucas Monroe  
11:42   Lucas Monroe missed layup  
11:40   Offensive rebound by Max Lorca-Lloyd  
11:37   Jordan Dingle missed layup  
11:35   Offensive rebound by Jordan Dingle  
11:27 +2 Jordan Dingle made layup 0-11
11:19   Personal foul on Max Lorca-Lloyd  
11:00   Shot clock violation turnover on Temple  
10:45 +3 Devon Goodman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Brodeur 0-14
10:26 +2 Quinton Rose made layup 2-14
10:04 +2 AJ Brodeur made layup 2-16
9:46   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Ray Jerome  
9:31   Ryan Betley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Temple  
9:19 +2 Quinton Rose made alley-oop shot, assist by J.P. Moorman II 4-16
8:57 +2 Ryan Betley made layup 4-18
8:37   Quinton Rose missed layup, blocked by AJ Brodeur  
8:35   Offensive rebound by Temple  
8:25   Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Ryan Betley  
8:15   Jordan Dingle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
8:03   Jake Forrester missed layup  
8:01   Defensive rebound by AJ Brodeur  
7:46   Bad pass turnover on AJ Brodeur  
7:30   Quinton Rose missed layup  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Ryan Betley  
7:16   Max Martz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
7:05   Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot  
7:03   Offensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
7:03 +2 J.P. Moorman II made layup 6-18
6:44 +2 AJ Brodeur made layup 6-20
6:18   J.P. Moorman II missed layup  
6:16   Offensive rebound by Arashma Parks  
5:59   Arashma Parks missed layup  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Max Lorca-Lloyd  
5:59   Jordan Dingle missed layup, blocked by J.P. Moorman II  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
5:57   Quinton Rose missed layup  
5:57   Offensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
5:57   J.P. Moorman II missed layup  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Ryan Betley  
5:47   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Dingle, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis  
5:32 +2 Alani Moore II made jump shot 8-20
5:15 +2 AJ Brodeur made layup 8-22
4:50   J.P. Moorman II missed jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Ryan Betley  
4:32 +2 Ryan Betley made layup, assist by AJ Brodeur 8-24
3:58   Shooting foul on Devon Goodman  
3:58 +1 Alani Moore II made 1st of 2 free throws 9-24
3:58 +1 Alani Moore II made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-24
3:45   Lost ball turnover on Ray Jerome, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis  
3:28   Personal foul on Ryan Betley  
3:16   Quinton Rose missed layup  
3:14   Defensive rebound by AJ Brodeur  
3:00   Max Martz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:58   Offensive rebound by AJ Brodeur  
2:48   Shooting foul on Jake Forrester  
2:48 +1 AJ Brodeur made 1st of 2 free throws 10-25
2:48   AJ Brodeur missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:48   Offensive rebound by Ryan Betley  
2:33   Lucas Monroe missed layup, blocked by Damion Moore  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
2:26 +2 Quinton Rose made dunk, assist by Alani Moore II 12-25
2:02   AJ Brodeur missed layup  
2:00   Offensive rebound by Ryan Betley  
1:52   Jordan Dingle missed layup  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
1:42   Shooting foul on Ryan Betley  
1:42 +1 Monty Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 13-25
1:42 +1 Monty Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-25
1:22   Personal foul on Alani Moore II  
1:16   Jordan Dingle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Damion Moore  
55.0 +2 Monty Scott made jump shot 16-25
43.0   Personal foul on Monty Scott  
33.0   Ray Jerome missed 3-pt. jump shot  
31.0   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
26.0   Monty Scott missed layup, blocked by Ray Jerome  
24.0   Offensive rebound by Temple  
4.0   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Pennsylvania  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TEMPLE Owls 43
PENN Quakers 41

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Jake Forrester missed jump shot  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Ryan Betley  
19:34 +2 AJ Brodeur made layup 16-27
19:13   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Jordan Dingle  
18:58   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Dingle, stolen by J.P. Moorman II  
18:47   Jake Forrester missed layup  
18:45   Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
18:42 +2 Jake Forrester made dunk 18-27
18:21   Devon Goodman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
18:02   Personal foul on Jordan Dingle  
17:58   Quinton Rose missed layup  
17:56   Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
17:56   Personal foul on Ryan Betley  
17:48   Alani Moore II missed jump shot, blocked by Max Martz  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Ryan Betley  
17:33   Bad pass turnover on Max Martz, stolen by Alani Moore II  
17:21   Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by AJ Brodeur  
17:11   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Dingle, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis  
17:05 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made layup 20-27
16:39   Commercial timeout called  
16:31 +2 Quinton Rose made layup 22-30
16:11   Devon Goodman missed layup  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
15:40   Shot clock violation turnover on Temple  
15:28   Lost ball turnover on Ray Jerome, stolen by Alani Moore II  
15:23 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made layup, assist by Quinton Rose 24-30
14:59   AJ Brodeur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:57   Offensive rebound by Max Martz  
14:54   Max Martz missed layup  
14:52   Offensive rebound by Max Martz  
14:49 +2 Max Martz made dunk 24-32
14:33 +2 Monty Scott made layup 26-32
14:20   Personal foul on Alani Moore II  
14:15 +3 Jordan Dingle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Brodeur 26-35
13:55   Monty Scott missed jump shot  
13:53   Offensive rebound by Damion Moore  
13:48   Damion Moore missed layup  
13:46   Defensive rebound by AJ Brodeur  
13:44 +2 Devon Goodman made layup 26-37
13:27 +3 J.P. Moorman II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monty Scott 29-37
13:09   Shooting foul on Damion Moore  
13:09 +1 AJ Brodeur made 1st of 2 free throws 29-38
13:09   AJ Brodeur missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
12:52   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Ray Jerome  
12:35   AJ Brodeur missed layup  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
12:27   Shooting foul on Jordan Dingle  
12:27   Quinton Rose missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:27 +1 Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-38
12:16 +3 Ryan Betley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lucas Monroe 30-41
11:57   Quinton Rose missed layup  
11:55   Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
11:52 +2 Jake Forrester made dunk 32-41
11:51   Personal foul on Jake Forrester  
11:44   Shooting foul on J.P. Moorman II  
11:44   Lucas Monroe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:44 +1 Lucas Monroe made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-42
11:33 +2 Quinton Rose made jump shot 34-42
11:09   Devon Goodman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
10:52   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
10:50   Offensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
10:47 +2 Quinton Rose made dunk 36-42
10:20 +2 Lucas Monroe made layup 36-44
9:56   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by AJ Brodeur  
9:49   Offensive foul on Lucas Monroe  
9:49