UOP
Pacific
Tigers
15-8
away team logo
59
TF 15
FINAL
End
2nd
ATSN
Sat Jan. 25
10:00pm
BONUS
92
TF 11
home team logo
GONZAG
2 Gonzaga
Bulldogs
21-1
ML: +1779
GONZAG -21, O/U 142.5
ML: -7792
UOP
GONZAG

No Text

Tillie scores 22 points, No. 2 Gonzaga routs Pacific 92-59

  • AP
  • Jan 26, 2020

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Killian Tillie took advantage of an off week for second-ranked Gonzaga, spending time working on his offense.

It paid off.

Tillie scored 22 points and blocked four shots to help the Bulldogs beat Pacific 92-59 on Saturday night for their 13th straight victory.

''We had a whole week to get ready'' Tillie said. ''I did a lot of work on my shot. Then I made the first one and got rolling.''

Tillie made nine of his 11 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. He also grabbed eight rebounds and helped shut down the Pacific offense.

Corey Kispert added 16 points and Filip Petrusev had 15 for Gonzaga (21-1, 7-0 West Coast). The Bulldogs also won their 35th consecutive home game, the longest streak in the nation.

Ryan Woolridge scored 11 points and Joel Ayayi and Admon Gilder added 10 points each for the Bulldogs.

''We're just balanced,'' Gonzaga coach Mark Few said of having six players in double figures. ''We don't just have one guy we go to. That's nice.''

Jahlil Tripp scored 21 points and Pierre Crockrell II added 10 for Pacific (15-8, 3-4), which is making strides under fourth-year coach Damon Stoudamire. The Tigers have lost 15 in a row to Gonzaga.

Petrusev, who leads Gonzaga in scoring and rebounding, also made good use of the time off to recover from an ankle sprain suffered early in the second half last Saturday against BYU. Petrusev had to be helped off the floor in that game and did not return.

''He showed a lot of toughness. ... to throw him into a game like this,'' Few said, noting that ankle sprains are typically very painful. Pacific ''is the most physical team in the league,'' Few said.

Gonzaga made 10 of its first 12 shots to jump to a 24-9 lead in the first eight minutes. Tillie and Petrusev accounted for 17 of those points.

Pacific started hitting shots, and Tripp's basket cut Gonzaga's lead to 30-22.

Tillie replied with consecutive 3-pointers to push the lead back to 14.

Gonzaga led 48-33 at halftime, behind 17 points by Tillie, who made all three of his 3-point attempts, and 12 from Petrusev.

The Zags shot in the 70s for much of the first half before finishing at 64.5%. Pacific shot 50% and Tripp finished with 15 first half points. But he was held to just six points in the second half after Gonzaga put Kispert and Gilder on him.

Gonzaga opened the second half with an 18-4 run, nine by Kispert, to build a 66-37 lead. Pacific made just one of 11 field goals during that run.

Pacific shot dramatically worse in the second half, making just 23.5% of its shots, and was held to 26 points.

''We did a great job defensively in the second half,'' Tillie said.

Few agreed.

''We contested better at the rim,'' Few said.

''Our offense was cooking both halves,'' he added.

Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire said the biggest problem was his team struggled to score.

STATS

Pacific shot just 35.5% in the game, compared to 56.9% for Gonzaga. The Zags also scored 42 points in the paint, compared to 22 for Pacific.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Gonzaga dropped from No. 1 on Monday despite winning two conference games by a total of 73 points last week. But the Zags should hold at No. 2.

BIG PICTURE

Pacific: The Tigers have lost three straight games. ... Pacific leads the WCC in defense at 64.2 points per game, but couldn't slow Gonzaga, ... Tripp averages 15.5 points per game, the only Pacific player in double figures. Tripp also leads the team with 8.4 rebounds per game.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs lead the nation in scoring at 88.8 points per game, and lead in scoring margin at 22 points per game, ... The Bulldogs are the only team that has six players averaging double figures in scoring.

UP NEXT

Pacific: Host Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

Gonzaga: At Santa Clara on Thursday night.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
UOP Tigers 33
GONZAG Bulldogs 48

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Pacific  
19:36 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made fade-away jump shot 2-0
19:16 +2 Filip Petrusev made hook shot 2-2
18:47   Lost ball turnover on Pierre Crockrell II, stolen by Filip Petrusev  
18:36 +2 Corey Kispert made driving layup 2-4
18:03 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made fade-away jump shot 4-4
17:54   Filip Petrusev missed layup  
17:52   Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
17:50 +2 Filip Petrusev made dunk 4-6
17:32   Austin Vereen missed reverse layup  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
17:18 +2 Killian Tillie made floating jump shot 4-8
16:48   Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
16:39 +3 Ryan Woolridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi 4-11
16:15   Pierre Crockrell II missed jump shot  
16:13   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
16:10 +2 Jahlil Tripp made dunk 6-11
15:59 +2 Killian Tillie made layup, assist by Joel Ayayi 6-13
15:38   Amari McCray missed driving layup  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
15:29   Personal foul on Austin Vereen  
15:25   Ryan Woolridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Amari McCray  
15:14   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
15:02   Personal foul on Amari McCray  
14:59 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup, assist by Killian Tillie 6-15
14:34   Personal foul on Ryan Woolridge  
14:26   Jahbril Price-Noel missed jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
14:15   Shooting foul on Amari McCray  
14:15 +1 Filip Petrusev made 1st of 2 free throws 6-16
14:15 +1 Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-17
14:09   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
13:57 +3 Killian Tillie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi 6-20
13:36   Bad pass turnover on Jahbril Price-Noel, stolen by Joel Ayayi  
13:32 +2 Joel Ayayi made driving layup 6-22
13:16 +2 Gary Chivichyan made fade-away jump shot, assist by Daniss Jenkins 8-22
13:04   Personal foul on Jeremiah Bailey  
12:50 +2 Killian Tillie made hook shot 8-24
12:34 +2 Jahlil Tripp made driving layup 10-24
12:21   Lost ball turnover on Drew Timme, stolen by Gary Chivichyan  
12:14 +3 Jahbril Price-Noel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp 13-24
11:52   Killian Tillie missed layup  
11:50   Offensive rebound by Gonzaga  
11:36 +2 Filip Petrusev made hook shot 13-26
11:08 +2 Jahlil Tripp made driving layup 15-26
10:36 +2 Filip Petrusev made running Jump Shot 15-28
10:12   Bad pass turnover on Jahbril Price-Noel, stolen by Admon Gilder  
10:06 +2 Admon Gilder made driving dunk 15-30
9:55   Kicked ball violation on Gonzaga  
9:40 +2 James Hampshire made layup, assist by Jahlil Tripp 17-30
9:40   Shooting foul on Filip Petrusev  
9:40 +1 James Hampshire made free throw 18-30
9:29   Bad pass turnover on Filip Petrusev, stolen by Jahlil Tripp  
9:13   Lost ball turnover on Jahlil Tripp, stolen by Admon Gilder  
9:09   Joel Ayayi missed driving layup, blocked by Austin Vereen  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
9:03   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
8:53 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made floating jump shot 20-30
8:23   Admon Gilder missed jump shot  
8:21   Offensive rebound by Drew Timme  
8:16   Shooting foul on James Hampshire  
8:16   Filip Petrusev missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:16   Filip Petrusev missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:16   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
7:56 +2 Jahlil Tripp made jump shot 22-30
7:46   Filip Petrusev missed hook shot  
7:44   Offensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
7:39 +3 Killian Tillie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge 22-33
7:09   Traveling violation turnover on Gary Chivichyan  
6:59   Ryan Woolridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
6:55   Personal foul on Joel Ayayi  
6:37   Jahbril Price-Noel missed driving layup  
6:35   Offensive rebound by James Hampshire  
6:31   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Gonzaga  
6:15 +3 Killian Tillie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge 22-36
5:55   Bad pass turnover on Pierre Crockrell II  
5:26   Bad pass turnover on Filip Petrusev, stolen by Pierre Crockrell II  
5:25   Shooting foul on Killian Tillie  
5:25 +1 Jahbril Price-Noel made 1st of 2 free throws 23-36
5:25 +1 Jahbril Price-Noel made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-36
5:14 +3 Ryan Woolridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Corey Kispert 24-39
4:55 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 26-39
4:41 +2 Corey Kispert made driving layup 26-41
4:19   Austin Vereen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
4:12   Ryan Woolridge missed fade-away jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Austin Vereen  
4:00   Austin Vereen missed jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
3:57   Personal foul on Jahlil Tripp  
3:34   Corey Kispert missed fade-away jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Gary Chivichyan  
3:06 +2 Jahlil Tripp made reverse layup 28-41
2:56   Joel Ayayi missed floating jump shot, blocked by Gary Chivichyan  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
2:31   Amari McCray missed layup, blocked by Killian Tillie  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
2:21 +2 Killian Tillie made driving dunk 28-43
1:57   Traveling violation turnover on Jahlil Tripp  
1:41   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Gary Chivichyan  
1:23 +3 Jahlil Tripp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pierre Crockrell II 31-43
1:05 +2 Joel Ayayi made jump shot 31-45
33.0 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made jump shot 33-45
6.0 +2 Admon Gilder made driving layup 33-47
6.0   Shooting foul on Gary Chivichyan  
6.0 +1 Admon Gilder made free throw 33-48
5.0   Personal foul on Admon Gilder  
3.0   Personal foul on Martynas Arlauskas  
1.0   Jahlil Tripp missed running Jump Shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Gonzaga  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UOP Tigers 26
GONZAG Bulldogs 44

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Bad pass turnover on Corey Kispert, stolen by Austin Vereen  
19:40   Personal foul on Corey Kispert  
19:37 +2 Daniss Jenkins made jump shot, assist by Pierre Crockrell II 35-48
19:37   Shooting foul on Daniss Jenkins  
19:37 +1 Corey Kispert made 1st of 2 free throws 35-49
19:37 +1 Corey Kispert made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-50
19:14   Pierre Crockrell II missed layup  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
19:03 +2 Filip Petrusev made dunk, assist by Ryan Woolridge 35-52
18:52   Austin Vereen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
18:51   Personal foul on Jahlil Tripp  
18:27 +2 Joel Ayayi made layup 35-54
18:02   Pierre Crockrell II missed layup  
18:00   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
17:46 +2 Joel Ayayi made floating jump shot 35-56
17:20   Jahlil Tripp missed layup, blocked by Corey Kispert  
17:18   Offensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz  
17:13   Shaquillo Fritz missed layup  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
17:03   Corey Kispert missed layup, blocked by Shaquillo Fritz  
17:01   Offensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
16:55   Shooting foul on Shaquillo Fritz  
16:55   Filip Petrusev missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:55 +1 Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-57
16:34   Shooting foul on Ryan Woolridge  
16:34 +1 Jahbril Price-Noel made 1st of 2 free throws 36-57
16:34 +1 Jahbril Price-Noel made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-57
16:20   Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
16:15   Filip Petrusev missed layup  
16:13   Offensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
16:13 +2 Corey Kispert made layup 37-59
16:13   Shooting foul on Jahbril Price-Noel  
16:13 +1 Corey Kispert made free throw 37-60
16:13   Jahbril Price-Noel missed layup  
16:11   Offensive rebound by Jahbril Price-Noel  
16:13   Jahbril Price-Noel missed jump shot  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
15:38   Ryan Woolridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:36   Offensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
15:35   Shooting foul on Jahbril Price-Noel  
15:35 +1 Corey Kispert made 1st of 2 free throws 37-61
15:35 +1 Corey Kispert made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-62
15:22   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Killian Tillie  
15:20   Offensive rebound by Pacific  
15:14   Gary Chivichyan missed jump shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
15:02 +2 Killian Tillie made hook shot 37-64
14:45   Traveling violation turnover on Jahlil Tripp  
14:28   Shooting foul on Broc Finstuen  
14:28 +1 Corey Kispert made 1st of 2 free throws 37-65
14:28 +1 Corey Kispert made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-66
14:16   Shooting foul on Drew Timme  
14:16 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws 38-66
14:16 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-66
14:07   Corey Kispert missed layup  
14:05   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
13:43 +3 Jeremiah Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp 42-66
13:33   Shooting foul on James Hampshire  
13:33   Drew Timme missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:33   Drew Timme missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:33   Offensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
13:25   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Broc Finstuen  
13:16   Jahlil Tripp missed layup, blocked by Drew Timme  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
13:01   Jumpball received by Pacific  
13:01   Lost ball turnover on Drew Timme, stolen by Jahlil Tripp  
12:48   Jahlil Tripp missed layup, blocked by Drew Timme  
12:46   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
12:42 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 44-66
12:33   Offensive foul on Admon Gilder  
12:33   Turnover on Admon Gilder  
12:14   Personal foul on Killian Tillie  
12:01   Pierre Crockrell II missed layup  
11:59   Offensive rebound by Broc Finstuen  
11:42   Bad pass turnover on Amari McCray, stolen by Corey Kispert  
11:35   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
11:33   Personal foul on Amari McCray  
11:33   Filip Petrusev missed free throw  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Amari McCray  
11:20   Amari McCray missed layup  
11:18   Offensive rebound by Amari McCray  
11:14   Amari McCray missed layup  
11:12  