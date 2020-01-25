|
20:00
Jumpball received by South Carolina
19:44
Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Couisnard, stolen by Saben Lee
19:25
+2
|
Saben Lee made layup, assist by Jordan Wright
2-0
|
19:18
AJ Lawson made layup, assist by Jermaine Couisnard
|
2-2
19:00
Personal foul on Jermaine Couisnard
|
18:47
+3
|
Dylan Disu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee
|
5-2
18:24
Personal foul on Maxwell Evans
18:21
+2
|
Maik Kotsar made layup, assist by Keyshawn Bryant
|
5-4
17:54
+2
|
Jordan Wright made jump shot
|
7-4
17:35
|
Jermaine Couisnard made layup, assist by Maik Kotsar
|
7-6
17:19
Bad pass turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr., stolen by Justin Minaya
|
17:16
|
Justin Minaya made layup
|
7-8
17:16
Shooting foul on Jordan Wright
|
17:16
|
|
+1
|
Justin Minaya made free throw
|
7-9
16:50
Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
16:48
Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya
|
16:41
+3
|
AJ Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Couisnard
|
7-12
16:14
Personal foul on Maik Kotsar
|
16:07
Saben Lee missed layup
|
16:05
Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya
|
15:59
Keyshawn Bryant missed jump shot
|
15:57
Defensive rebound by Vanderbilt
|
15:57
Personal foul on Maik Kotsar
|
15:50
+2
|
Saben Lee made alley-oop shot, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr.
|
9-12
15:30
Offensive foul on Keyshawn Bryant
|
15:30
Turnover on Keyshawn Bryant
|
15:10
Jordan Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
15:08
Offensive rebound by Jordan Wright
|
14:57
Shooting foul on Wildens Leveque
|
14:57
+1
|
Jordan Wright made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-12
14:57
+1
|
Jordan Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-12
14:41
Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
14:39
Defensive rebound by Saben Lee
|
14:39
Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
14:37
Defensive rebound by Wildens Leveque
|
14:37
Personal foul on Jordan Wright
|
14:22
+2
|
AJ Lawson made driving layup
|
11-14
14:04
Offensive foul on Braelee Albert
|
14:04
Turnover on Braelee Albert
|
13:54
Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
13:52
Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans
|
13:45
Bad pass turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.
|
13:31
AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
13:29
Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.
|
13:18
Personal foul on Keyshawn Bryant
|
13:06
Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
13:04
Offensive rebound by Braelee Albert
|
12:57
+2
|
Braelee Albert made layup
|
13-14
12:43
Traveling violation turnover on Wildens Leveque
|
12:23
Scotty Pippen Jr. missed jump shot
|
12:21
Defensive rebound by TJ Moss
|
12:13
+2
|
Jalyn McCreary made jump shot, assist by Jair Bolden
|
13-16
11:54
Personal foul on Wildens Leveque
|
11:54
Scotty Pippen Jr. missed free throw
|
11:54
Defensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary
|
11:41
+2
|
Jalyn McCreary made hook shot, assist by Justin Minaya
|
13-18
11:13
Bad pass turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr., stolen by Justin Minaya
|
11:06
TJ Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
11:04
Offensive rebound by Justin Minaya
|
11:02
+2
|
Justin Minaya made layup
|
13-20
10:47
Personal foul on TJ Moss
|
10:47
Turnover on Ejike Obinna
|
10:26
Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Couisnard, stolen by Matthew Moyer
|
10:14
Braelee Albert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
10:12
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard
|
10:04
+2
|
Jalyn McCreary made layup, assist by Jair Bolden
|
13-22
9:32
Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
9:30
Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna
|
9:25
Braelee Albert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
9:23
Defensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary
|
9:18
Personal foul on Isaiah Rice
|
9:18
Personal foul on Dylan Disu
|
9:16
Personal foul on Dylan Disu
|
9:16
+1
|
Jalyn McCreary made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-23
9:16
Jalyn McCreary missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9:16
Defensive rebound by Matthew Moyer
|
8:52
+3
|
Isaiah Rice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee
|
16-23
8:43
Lost ball turnover on Jair Bolden
|
8:34
+2
|
Saben Lee made driving layup
|
18-23
8:34
Shooting foul on Jalyn McCreary
|
8:34
Saben Lee missed free throw
|
8:34
Defensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary
|
8:25
+3
|
Justin Minaya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Couisnard
|
18-26
8:01
Saben Lee missed layup, blocked by Jalyn McCreary
|
7:59
Offensive rebound by Vanderbilt
|
7:52
Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
7:50
Offensive rebound by Braelee Albert
|
7:48
Personal foul on TJ Moss
|
7:48
Saben Lee missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
7:48
+1
|
Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-26
7:32
+2
|
AJ Lawson made jump shot
|
19-28
7:06
Jordan Wright missed jump shot
|
7:04
Defensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary
|
6:56
Justin Minaya missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Braelee Albert
|
6:54
Offensive rebound by Justin Minaya
|
6:53
+2
|
Jermaine Couisnard made layup, assist by Justin Minaya
|
19-30
6:53
Shooting foul on Braelee Albert
|
6:53
+1
|
Jermaine Couisnard made free throw
|
19-31
6:24
Personal foul on Jermaine Couisnard
|
6:24
Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
6:24
+1
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-31
6:15
AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
6:13
Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright
|
6:05
Personal foul on Jair Bolden
|
6:05
+1
|
Jordan Wright made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-31
6:05
+1
|
Jordan Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-31
5:55
+3
|
Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Hannibal
|
22-34
5:24
Personal foul on Jair Bolden
|
5:24
+1
|
Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-34
5:24
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on South Carolina
|
5:24
+1
|
Jordan Wright made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-34
5:24
Jordan Wright missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5:24
Saben Lee missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5:24
Defensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary
|
5:05
+2
|
Alanzo Frink made layup, assist by Trae Hannibal
|
24-36
4:49
Personal foul on Jalyn McCreary
|
4:49
+1
|
Ejike Obinna made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-36
4:49
+1
|
Ejike Obinna made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-36
4:31
Personal foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.
|
4:31
Trae Hannibal missed free throw
|
4:31
Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.
|
4:17
Lost ball turnover on Maxwell Evans, stolen by Trae Hannibal
|
4:05
+2
|
Trae Hannibal made dunk
|
26-38
3:57
Jordan Wright missed jump shot
|
3:55
Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna
|
3:47
+2
|
Saben Lee made jump shot
|
28-38
3:33
Bad pass turnover on Alanzo Frink, stolen by Saben Lee
|
3:29
Shooting foul on Justin Minaya
|
3:29
Saben Lee missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
3:29
+1
|
Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-38
3:17
+2
|
Alanzo Frink made hook shot, assist by Justin Minaya
|
29-40
2:46
Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
2:44
Defensive rebound by South Carolina
|
2:44
Personal foul on Ejike Obinna
|
2:44
Wildens Leveque missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
2:44
Wildens Leveque missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2:44
Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna
|
2:24
Personal foul on Trae Hannibal
|
2:24
+1
|
Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-40
2:24
+1
|
Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-40
2:12
AJ Lawson missed jump shot
|
2:10
Offensive rebound by Wildens Leveque
|
2:09
Shooting foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.
|
2:09
+1
|
Wildens Leveque made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-41
2:09
+1
|
Wildens Leveque made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-42
1:43
Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
1:41
Defensive rebound by Trae Hannibal
|
1:34
+2
|
Alanzo Frink made layup, assist by Trae Hannibal
|
31-44
1:16
Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
1:14
Defensive rebound by Wildens Leveque
|
1:02
Wildens Leveque missed jump shot
|
1:00
Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.
|
56.0
+2
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. made layup
|
33-44
56.0
Shooting foul on Trae Hannibal
|
56.0
+1
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. made free throw
|
34-44
37.0
Justin Minaya missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
35.0
Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans
|
30.0
Saben Lee missed layup, blocked by Justin Minaya
|
28.0
Offensive rebound by Saben Lee
|
9.0
Personal foul on Justin Minaya
|
9.0
+1
|
Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-44
9.0
Saben Lee missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9.0
Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya
|
1.0
Trae Hannibal missed layup
|
1.0
Offensive rebound by Alanzo Frink
|
0.0
Alanzo Frink missed tip-in
|
0.0
Offensive rebound by South Carolina
|
0.0
End of period
