South Carolina wins 90-64, Vandy loss ties SEC record

  • Jan 25, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Justin Minaya had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead South Carolina to a 90-64 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night, the Commodores' SEC-record tying 24th straight conference loss.

Vanderbilt (8-11, 0-6 Southeastern Conference) matched the league's basketball mark for consecutive lossses set by Sewanee from 1938-40.

Sewanee left the SEC after that season. Vanderbilt will look to avoid holding the dubious record alone when it goes to No. 15 Kentucky on Wednesday night.

The Commodores have lost 11 straight at Kentucky with their last win their coming in 2007.

South Carolina (11-8, 3-3) won its third straight over Vanderbilt and for the third time in four SEC games after opening conference play 0-2.

Minaya, the smooth-shooting sophomore, led five players in double figures for South Carolina with his second career double-double.

Minaya also had four assists, two steals and a block.

The Gamecocks, 10th in SEC field goal percentage coming in, used some on-target shooting to open a double-digit lead in the first half.

The Gamecocks made six of seven shots midway through the opening period to stretch a one-point lead into a 31-19 margin with less than seven minutes to the break.

Freshman Jalyn McCreary had three baskets during the burst to extend his perfect touch to seven straight over South Carolina's last four games. McCreary, who finished with 11 points, missed his first attempt of the second half to end the streak.

But the Gamecocks couldn't stop sending Vanderbilt to the free-throw line. South Carolina committed 18 fouls as the Commodores went 15-of-23 from the line the first 20 minutes. Vanderbilt shot just 12 free throws in the second half.

South Carolina coach Frank Martin was so frustrated he picked up a technical foul.

The Gamecocks built a 24-point lead in the second half as Vanderbilt could not keep up.

AJ Lawson also had 14 points for South Carolina.

Saben Lee had 17 points to lead Vanderbilt.

THE BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: Things don't look promising for the Commodores, who continue without the SEC's leading scorer Aaron Nesmith who is out indefinitely from a foot injury sustained earlier this month. Vanderbilt doesn't seem to have the firepower to keep up with most of the SEC.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks showed poise and hot shooting in handling an opponent they were expected to defeat. South Carolina shot 60% (18 of 30) to lead 44-35 at the break and kept growing the lead.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt plays at Kentucky on Wednesday.

South Carolina plays at Arkansas on Wednesday night.

1st Half
VANDY Commodores 35
SC Gamecocks 44

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by South Carolina  
19:44   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Couisnard, stolen by Saben Lee  
19:25 +2 Saben Lee made layup, assist by Jordan Wright 2-0
19:18 +2 AJ Lawson made layup, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 2-2
19:00   Personal foul on Jermaine Couisnard  
18:47 +3 Dylan Disu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 5-2
18:24   Personal foul on Maxwell Evans  
18:21 +2 Maik Kotsar made layup, assist by Keyshawn Bryant 5-4
17:54 +2 Jordan Wright made jump shot 7-4
17:35 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made layup, assist by Maik Kotsar 7-6
17:19   Bad pass turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr., stolen by Justin Minaya  
17:16 +2 Justin Minaya made layup 7-8
17:16   Shooting foul on Jordan Wright  
17:16 +1 Justin Minaya made free throw 7-9
16:50   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
16:41 +3 AJ Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 7-12
16:14   Personal foul on Maik Kotsar  
16:07   Saben Lee missed layup  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
15:59   Keyshawn Bryant missed jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
15:57   Personal foul on Maik Kotsar  
15:50 +2 Saben Lee made alley-oop shot, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 9-12
15:30   Offensive foul on Keyshawn Bryant  
15:30   Turnover on Keyshawn Bryant  
15:10   Jordan Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:08   Offensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
14:57   Shooting foul on Wildens Leveque  
14:57 +1 Jordan Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 10-12
14:57 +1 Jordan Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-12
14:41   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
14:39   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
14:37   Personal foul on Jordan Wright  
14:22 +2 AJ Lawson made driving layup 11-14
14:04   Offensive foul on Braelee Albert  
14:04   Turnover on Braelee Albert  
13:54   Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
13:45   Bad pass turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
13:31   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
13:18   Personal foul on Keyshawn Bryant  
13:06   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:04   Offensive rebound by Braelee Albert  
12:57 +2 Braelee Albert made layup 13-14
12:43   Traveling violation turnover on Wildens Leveque  
12:23   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed jump shot  
12:21   Defensive rebound by TJ Moss  
12:13 +2 Jalyn McCreary made jump shot, assist by Jair Bolden 13-16
11:54   Personal foul on Wildens Leveque  
11:54   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed free throw  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary  
11:41 +2 Jalyn McCreary made hook shot, assist by Justin Minaya 13-18
11:13   Bad pass turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr., stolen by Justin Minaya  
11:06   TJ Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Offensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
11:02 +2 Justin Minaya made layup 13-20
10:47   Personal foul on TJ Moss  
10:47   Turnover on Ejike Obinna  
10:26   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Couisnard, stolen by Matthew Moyer  
10:14   Braelee Albert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard  
10:04 +2 Jalyn McCreary made layup, assist by Jair Bolden 13-22
9:32   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
9:25   Braelee Albert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary  
9:18   Personal foul on Isaiah Rice  
9:18   Personal foul on Dylan Disu  
9:16   Personal foul on Dylan Disu  
9:16 +1 Jalyn McCreary made 1st of 2 free throws 13-23
9:16   Jalyn McCreary missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Matthew Moyer  
8:52 +3 Isaiah Rice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 16-23
8:43   Lost ball turnover on Jair Bolden  
8:34 +2 Saben Lee made driving layup 18-23
8:34   Shooting foul on Jalyn McCreary  
8:34   Saben Lee missed free throw  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary  
8:25 +3 Justin Minaya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 18-26
8:01   Saben Lee missed layup, blocked by Jalyn McCreary  
7:59   Offensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
7:52   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Offensive rebound by Braelee Albert  
7:48   Personal foul on TJ Moss  
7:48   Saben Lee missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:48 +1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-26
7:32 +2 AJ Lawson made jump shot 19-28
7:06   Jordan Wright missed jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary  
6:56   Justin Minaya missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Braelee Albert  
6:54   Offensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
6:53 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made layup, assist by Justin Minaya 19-30
6:53   Shooting foul on Braelee Albert  
6:53 +1 Jermaine Couisnard made free throw 19-31
6:24   Personal foul on Jermaine Couisnard  
6:24   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:24 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-31
6:15   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
6:05   Personal foul on Jair Bolden  
6:05 +1 Jordan Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 21-31
6:05 +1 Jordan Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-31
5:55 +3 Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Hannibal 22-34
5:24   Personal foul on Jair Bolden  
5:24 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 23-34
5:24   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on South Carolina  
5:24 +1 Jordan Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 24-34
5:24   Jordan Wright missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:24   Saben Lee missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary  
5:05 +2 Alanzo Frink made layup, assist by Trae Hannibal 24-36
4:49   Personal foul on Jalyn McCreary  
4:49 +1 Ejike Obinna made 1st of 2 free throws 25-36
4:49 +1 Ejike Obinna made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-36
4:31   Personal foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
4:31   Trae Hannibal missed free throw  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
4:17   Lost ball turnover on Maxwell Evans, stolen by Trae Hannibal  
4:05 +2 Trae Hannibal made dunk 26-38
3:57   Jordan Wright missed jump shot  
3:55   Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
3:47 +2 Saben Lee made jump shot 28-38
3:33   Bad pass turnover on Alanzo Frink, stolen by Saben Lee  
3:29   Shooting foul on Justin Minaya  
3:29   Saben Lee missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:29 +1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-38
3:17 +2 Alanzo Frink made hook shot, assist by Justin Minaya 29-40
2:46   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by South Carolina  
2:44   Personal foul on Ejike Obinna  
2:44   Wildens Leveque missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:44   Wildens Leveque missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
2:24   Personal foul on Trae Hannibal  
2:24 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 30-40
2:24 +1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-40
2:12   AJ Lawson missed jump shot  
2:10   Offensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
2:09   Shooting foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
2:09 +1 Wildens Leveque made 1st of 2 free throws 31-41
2:09 +1 Wildens Leveque made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-42
1:43   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Trae Hannibal  
1:34 +2 Alanzo Frink made layup, assist by Trae Hannibal 31-44
1:16   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
1:02   Wildens Leveque missed jump shot  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
56.0 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made layup 33-44
56.0   Shooting foul on Trae Hannibal  
56.0 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made free throw 34-44
37.0   Justin Minaya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
35.0   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
30.0   Saben Lee missed layup, blocked by Justin Minaya  
28.0   Offensive rebound by Saben Lee  
9.0   Personal foul on Justin Minaya  
9.0 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 35-44
9.0   Saben Lee missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
1.0   Trae Hannibal missed layup  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
0.0   Alanzo Frink missed tip-in  
0.0   Offensive rebound by South Carolina  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
VANDY Commodores 29
SC Gamecocks 46

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Offensive foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
19:52   Turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
19:27   Shooting foul on Dylan Disu  
19:27   Keyshawn Bryant missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:27 +1 Keyshawn Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-45
19:09 +3 Maxwell Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dylan Disu 38-45
18:55 +2 Jair Bolden made jump shot 38-47
18:24   Saben Lee missed floating jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard  
18:13   Lost ball turnover on Keyshawn Bryant, stolen by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
18:03   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Offensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
17:59   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
17:47   Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:45   Offensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
17:39   Justin Minaya missed layup  
17:37   Offensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
17:30 +2 Justin Minaya made tip-in 38-49
17:16   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by South Carolina  
16:56   Jair Bolden missed jump shot  
16:54   Offensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
16:54   Shooting foul on Jordan Wright  
16:54 +1 Justin Minaya made 1st of 2 free throws 38-50
16:54 +1 Justin Minaya made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-51
16:33   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Jair Bolden  
16:12   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot, blocked by Saben Lee  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
15:59 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made floating jump shot 40-51
15:50 +2 Jair Bolden made jump shot 40-53
15:38   Personal foul on Jermaine Couisnard  
15:31   Shooting foul on TJ Moss  
15:31