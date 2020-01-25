VATECH
Jairus Hamilton's career-high 23 points lifts BC over V Tech

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

BOSTON (AP) Boston College certainly didn't shoot free throws well the entire game. Luckily, though, Jairus Hamilton was able to hit a few long jumpers at the right time.

Jairus Hamilton made two key 3-pointers in the final six minutes and finished with a career-best 23 points, Jay Heath added 15 points and BC snapped a four-game losing streak with a 61-56 victory over Virginia Tech Saturday afternoon.

“Like I told our team after the game, there's a lot of ways to win it," Eagles coach Jim Christian said. “You can win a game on defense and I thought we won on defense today.”

Jared Hamilton had his only two baskets of the game in the final 3½ minutes for the Eagles (10-10, 4-5 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Landers Nolley II led the Hokies (14-6, 5-4) with 15 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 10. Virginia Tech had won four of its last five games and its previous five against BC.

“I don't think it was much of what the Eagles did to us defensively as what we did to ourselves offensively,” Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said. “Our more ball movement was horrific. I can't think of many times we've had a negative assist to turnover ratio like we had today. You get what you earn and we earned what we got.”

The Hokies had 14 turnovers to only 11 assists.

Virginia Tech had opened a six-point lead with 8½ minutes to play, but the Eagles sliced it to 49-48 on Jairus Hamilton’s 3 from the right wing with just under six minutes left. Steffon Mitchell went to the line with a chance to put BC ahead on the next possession, but he missed both free throws.

“He's got the ball in areas where he's really effective,” Christian said of Jairus Hamilton. “He's just so much more focused.”

But Jairus Hamilton did end BC’s miserable day temporarily at the free-throw line at the end of the next possession, hitting both to give the Eagles a 50-49 edge. They had missed 10 of their initial 15 from the line and finished 11 of 27.

Jared Hamilton then hit consecutive jumpers, making it 54-51, the second a one-handed runner from the right baseline.

Jairus Hamilton added a 3 from the top, pushing BC in front 57-53 with just over two minutes left.

“I feel like I'm starting to come into my own, figuring out the pace of the game,” Jairus Hamilton said. “I’ve been more focused on being patient and finding things before I go in and try to attack.”

BC had trailed by five at halftime, but tied it at 35 on Derryck Thornton’s 3-pointer. The teams were also tied at 37 before Virginia Tech went on a 7-1 spree.

The Hokies had opened a 10-point lead in the first half en route to a 31-26 edge at intermission despite eight turnovers for a team that averages just over nine a game.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies are one of the league���s biggest surprises. Picked to finish near the bottom in the preseason poll, they’re playing very well despite young players getting a lot of minutes. They have four players that are freshman and two red-shirt freshmen.

“Probably fair,” Young said when asked about young players having days like the the Hokies had handling the ball. “But, I'm not going to bail them out with that, however, they've been awfully good throughout."

Boston College: The Eagles desperately needed a victory to end their slide before tough matchups against national powers Louisville and Duke sandwiched around a game against struggling North Carolina. Center Nik Popovic played his second straight, but only eight minutes after missing nine in a row with a back injury.

BELL MOMENT

BC retired the jersey of former two-time All-American guard Troy Bell at halftime.

He’s still the school’s all-time leading scorer (2,632 points). He played for the Eagles from 1999-2003 and won the Big East rookie of the year award.

“I never envisioned this moment,” he said at a morning press conference, standing on the court. “I had great teammates and coaches. We were having a great time, doing something we would have done for free. To be here and being honored is amazing.”

HARDLY FREE

The Eagles were miserable from the free-throw line, hitting only 40.7%. They were nearly as good on 3-pointers, connecting at 40%.

“Sometimes it's hard to explain,” Christian said. “Just got to find a way to win. ... If we would have lost the game, that would have easily been why.”

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: At Miami on Tuesday.

Boston College: Hosts No. 6 Louisville Wednesday.

1st Half
VATECH Hokies 31
BC Eagles 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Boston College  
19:38   Lost ball turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by Wabissa Bede  
19:32   Hunter Cattoor missed layup, blocked by CJ Felder  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Boston College  
19:10 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 0-3
18:35   Wabissa Bede missed jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
18:23 +3 Jairus Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 0-6
18:04 +2 Isaiah Wilkins made jump shot 2-6
17:49   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins  
17:22 +2 Wabissa Bede made layup 4-6
16:52   Steffon Mitchell missed layup  
16:50   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
16:46 +2 Steffon Mitchell made layup 4-8
16:28   P.J. Horne missed hook shot  
16:26   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins  
16:25   Shooting foul on Steffon Mitchell  
16:25 +1 Isaiah Wilkins made 1st of 2 free throws 5-8
16:25   Isaiah Wilkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
16:13 +2 Jay Heath made layup 5-10
15:57   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Horne, stolen by Derryck Thornton  
15:49   Lost ball turnover on Jay Heath, stolen by Hunter Cattoor  
15:33 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Cattoor 8-10
15:11   Jairus Hamilton missed jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
15:03 +3 Hunter Cattoor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cone 11-10
14:36   Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Offensive rebound by Boston College  
14:26   Turnover on Nik Popovic  
14:10 +3 P.J. Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 14-10
13:52   Jared Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
13:32   Nahiem Alleyne missed jump shot  
13:30   Offensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
13:23   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
13:08   Lost ball turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by P.J. Horne  
12:47 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 17-10
12:26   Lost ball turnover on Nik Popovic, stolen by Wabissa Bede  
12:20   Personal foul on Jared Hamilton  
11:59   Lost ball turnover on Tyrece Radford, stolen by Julian Rishwain  
11:51   Jared Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne  
11:41   Lost ball turnover on Landers Nolley II, stolen by Julian Rishwain  
11:37   Shooting foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
11:37   Julian Rishwain missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:37   Julian Rishwain missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
11:17 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot 19-10
11:00   Nik Popovic missed hook shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
10:47   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
10:33   Nik Popovic missed layup  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
10:24   Landers Nolley II missed layup  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
10:17   Julian Rishwain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by John Ojiako  
10:04   Turnover on Tyrece Radford  
9:54   Turnover on Derryck Thornton  
9:44   Lost ball turnover on Wabissa Bede, stolen by Jay Heath  
9:39 +2 Jay Heath made layup 19-12
9:25   Isaiah Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
9:14   Kamari Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Offensive rebound by CJ Felder  
9:06   Shooting foul on Hunter Cattoor  
9:06   Jay Heath missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:06   Jay Heath missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:06   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
8:50   Turnover on Jalen Cone  
8:35   Personal foul on Wabissa Bede  
8:20   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
7:55 +3 Wabissa Bede made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Cattoor 22-12
7:31   Lost ball turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by P.J. Horne  
7:31   Personal foul on Derryck Thornton  
7:22   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot, blocked by Jay Heath  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
6:59 +3 Jairus Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steffon Mitchell 22-15
6:28   Traveling violation turnover on Landers Nolley II  
6:14 +2 CJ Felder made layup, assist by Jairus Hamilton 22-17
5:48   Personal foul on Jairus Hamilton  
5:34   Jalen Cone missed jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
5:25   Jay Heath missed jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
5:19 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 25-17
4:59 +2 Chris Herren Jr. made jump shot 25-19
4:38   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
4:29 +2 Jairus Hamilton made jump shot, assist by CJ Felder 25-21
4:02 +2 Nahiem Alleyne made layup 27-21
3:43   Chris Herren Jr. missed layup, blocked by Nahiem Alleyne  
3:41   Offensive rebound by Chris Herren Jr.  
3:21   CJ Felder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
3:06 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 29-21
2:46 +2 Steffon Mitchell made layup 29-23
2:46   Shooting foul on P.J. Horne  
2:46   Steffon Mitchell missed free throw  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
2:16   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
2:00   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
1:47   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
1:29   Jairus Hamilton missed layup  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
1:22   Lost ball turnover on Wabissa Bede, stolen by Jay Heath  
1:11   Lost ball turnover on Jay Heath, stolen by Wabissa Bede  
1:06   Wabissa Bede missed jump shot  
1:04   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
58.0 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup 31-23
38.0 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steffon Mitchell 31-26
0.0   Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Boston College  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
VATECH Hokies 25
BC Eagles 35

Time Team Play Score
19:36   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
19:25   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:23   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
19:08   P.J. Horne missed jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
18:59   Shooting foul on P.J. Horne  
18:59   CJ Felder missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:59 +1 CJ Felder made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-27
18:43   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Cone, stolen by CJ Felder  
18:35 +3 Jairus Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 31-30
18:05   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
17:45 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot 33-30
17:24 +2 Jay Heath made layup, assist by Steffon Mitchell 33-32
17:06   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
16:54   Lost ball turnover on Jairus Hamilton, stolen by Landers Nolley II  
16:47 +2 Landers Nolley II made dunk 35-32
16:23 +3 Derryck Thornton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steffon Mitchell 35-35
16:10   Shooting foul on Derryck Thornton  
16:10 +1 Wabissa Bede made 1st of 2 free throws 36-35
16:10 +1 Wabissa Bede made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-35
15:42   Jay Heath missed jump shot, blocked by Landers Nolley II  
15:40   Offensive rebound by Jay Heath  
15:38   Shot clock violation turnover on Boston College  
15:23   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
15:04 +2 Nik Popovic made jump shot 37-37
14:33 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 39-37
14:01   Lost ball turnover on Nik Popovic, stolen by Wabissa Bede  
13:51   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
13:38   Jay Heath missed jump shot  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne  
13:23 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot 41-37
12:57   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne  
12:43 +2 Wabissa Bede made layup 43-37
12:29   Chris Herren Jr. missed jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by John Ojiako  
11:59   Isaiah Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Jared Hamilton  
11:37   Personal foul on Hunter Cattoor  
11:28   Personal foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
11:16   Personal foul on Wabissa Bede  
11:00   Chris Herren Jr. missed jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
10:46   Landers Nolley II missed layup, blocked by CJ Felder  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
10:37   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Offensive rebound by CJ Felder  
10:33   Shooting foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
10:33   CJ Felder missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:33 +1 CJ Felder made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-38
10:15   Lost ball turnover on Landers Nolley II, stolen by Steffon Mitchell  
10:07   Chris Herren Jr. missed layup  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
9:46   Wabissa Bede missed layup, blocked by Chris Herren Jr.  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
9:40   Shooting foul on Steffon Mitchell  
9:40 +1 Landers Nolley II made 1st of 2 free throws 44-38
9:40   Landers Nolley II missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
9:22   Steffon Mitchell missed jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
9:14   Lost ball turnover on Hunter Cattoor, stolen by Steffon Mitchell  
9:09   Personal foul on Jalen Cone  
9:01   Steffon Mitchell missed jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
8:51   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
8:43 +2 Jairus Hamilton made layup, assist by Steffon Mitchell 44-40
8:22 +2 Landers Nolley II made layup, assist by P.J. Horne 46-40
8:01   Personal foul on Jalen Cone  
8:01 +1 Derryck Thornton made 1st of 2 free throws 46-41
8:01 +1 Derryck Thornton made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-42
7:38   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Jared Hamilton  
7:17   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Offensive rebound by Jared Hamilton  
7:07 +2 Jared Hamilton made jump shot 46-44
6:47   Personal foul on Jay Heath  
6:39 +2 Nahiem Alleyne made layup 48-44
6:39   Shooting foul on Steffon Mitchell  
6:39   Nahiem Alleyne missed free throw  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
6:24   Shooting foul on Wabissa Bede  
6:24   Jay Heath missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:24 +1 Jay Heath made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-45
6:11   Nahiem Alleyne missed jump shot  
6:09   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
6:06   Tyrece Radford missed layup  
6:07   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
6:07   Shooting foul on Jairus Hamilton  
6:07   Tyrece Radford missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:07 +1 Tyrece Radford made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-45
5:50 +3 Jairus Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot 49-48
5:33   Personal foul on Derryck Thornton  
5:22   Turnover on Nahiem Alleyne  
5:05   Shooting foul on Landers Nolley II