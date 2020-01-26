SFLA
HOU

No Text

Jarreau, White pace No. 25 Cougars in 68-49 win over USF

  • AP
  • Jan 26, 2020

HOUSTON (AP) DeJon Jarreau had 12 points and six assists, Fabian White Jr. added 11 points, and No. 25 Houston beat South Florida 68-49 on Sunday.

Caleb Mills had 11 points, and Chris Harris Jr. finished with nine points and eight rebounds. Houston (16-4, 6-1 American) shot 42% in winning its fourth straight game.

The Cougars held a 37-32 advantage in rebounding and had 17 second chance points. Houston outscored the Bulls 34-26 in points in the paint.

Michael Durr had eight points and six rebounds, Antun Maricevic also scored eight points and Ezacuras Dawson III and Rashun Williams each added seven points for South Florida (8-12, 1-6). The Bulls lost their fifth straight game.

The Bulls shot 37%, including 3 of 16 on 3-pointers.

Houston went on a 17-5 run over a seven-minute span of the first half to take a 31-21 lead on two free throws by Jarreau with 1 1/2 minutes left in the half. Houston led 31-23 at the half behind eight points from Jarreau.

Houston used an 11-1 run to open up a 44-28 lead on a layup by Marcus Sasser with 12 1/2 minutes left in the game. The Bulls got no closer than 12 the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

South Florida: The Bulls have not beaten a ranked opponent since defeating Louisville in 2012 and have lost their last 29 games against ranked opponents.

Houston: The Cougars won their sixth straight against South Florida. Houston struggled on 3-pointers shooting 5 of 21. The Cougars committed nine turnovers but forced 18 turnovers, which they turned into 18 points.

UP NEXT

South Florida visits Tulane on Wednesday.

Houston travels to East Carolina on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
SFLA Bulls 23
HOU Cougars 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Houston  
19:40   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
19:20   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
18:59 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 0-2
18:42   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
18:33 +2 Nate Hinton made driving layup, assist by DeJon Jarreau 0-4
18:11   David Collins missed driving layup  
18:09   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
18:09 +2 Michael Durr made dunk 2-4
17:53   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
17:51   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
17:47 +2 Nate Hinton made dunk, assist by DeJon Jarreau 2-6
17:17   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
17:09   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:07   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
17:05   Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau  
16:54   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
16:52   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
16:52 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made dunk 2-8
16:21   Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
16:21 +1 Rashun Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 3-8
16:21   Rashun Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
16:02   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
15:53 +3 Rashun Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 6-8
15:32   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
15:25 +2 Laquincy Rideau made driving layup, assist by David Collins 8-8
15:01   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III  
14:37   Laquincy Rideau missed layup  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
14:27 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 8-10
13:51 +3 Ezacuras Dawson III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 11-10
13:14   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
13:00 +2 Justin Gorham made dunk, assist by Nate Hinton 11-12
12:41   Lost ball turnover on Ezacuras Dawson III, stolen by DeJon Jarreau  
12:36 +2 DeJon Jarreau made driving layup 11-14
12:27   Shooting foul on Brison Gresham  
12:27   Rashun Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:27 +1 Rashun Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-14
12:01   Bad pass turnover on Quentin Grimes  
11:47   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Offensive rebound by Rashun Williams  
11:28 +2 Antun Maricevic made jump shot, assist by Justin Brown 14-14
11:09   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
11:07   Personal foul on Justin Gorham  
10:40   Lost ball turnover on David Collins  
10:29   Justin Gorham missed jump shot  
10:27   Offensive rebound by Houston  
10:27   Personal foul on Xavier Castaneda  
10:15   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
9:51   David Collins missed driving layup  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
9:42   Michael Durr missed tip-in  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
9:37   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
9:28   Antun Maricevic missed hook shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
9:19   Personal foul on Justin Brown  
9:06   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
8:54 +2 Laquincy Rideau made driving layup 16-14
8:33 +3 Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Mills 16-17
8:12   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
8:01   Offensive foul on Brison Gresham  
8:01   Turnover on Brison Gresham  
7:45   Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.  
7:32   Michael Durr missed jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
7:23   Offensive foul on Quentin Grimes  
7:23   Turnover on Quentin Grimes  
7:06   Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
6:58   Caleb Mills missed floating jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by South Florida  
6:31   Laquincy Rideau missed floating jump shot, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
6:29   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
6:20   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
6:18   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
6:17   Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau  
6:08   Personal foul on Xavier Castaneda  
6:01   Shooting foul on David Collins  
6:01 +1 DeJon Jarreau made 1st of 2 free throws 16-18
6:01 +1 DeJon Jarreau made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-19
5:36   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Michael Durr  
5:23 +2 Fabian White Jr. made floating jump shot 16-21
5:23   Shooting foul on Rashun Williams  
5:23 +1 Fabian White Jr. made free throw 16-22
5:07   Shooting foul on Nate Hinton  
5:07   Ezacuras Dawson III missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:07 +1 Ezacuras Dawson III made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-22
4:50   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
4:40   Rashun Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
4:28   Offensive foul on Fabian White Jr.  
4:28   Turnover on Fabian White Jr.  
4:07   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
3:50   DeJon Jarreau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:48   Offensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
3:30 +2 DeJon Jarreau made floating jump shot 17-24
3:30   Shooting foul on Laquincy Rideau  
3:30   DeJon Jarreau missed free throw  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
3:05 +2 David Collins made reverse layup 19-24
2:35 +3 Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 19-27
2:12   Shooting foul on Quentin Grimes  
2:12 +1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 20-27
2:12 +1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-27
1:43   DeJon Jarreau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
1:39 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made dunk 21-29
1:36   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on South Florida  
1:36 +1 DeJon Jarreau made 1st of 2 free throws 21-30
1:36 +1 DeJon Jarreau made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-31
1:22   Traveling violation turnover on Ezacuras Dawson III  
57.0   Nate Hinton missed jump shot  
55.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
37.0   Personal foul on Justin Gorham  
37.0 +1 Michael Durr made 1st of 2 free throws 22-31
37.0 +1 Michael Durr made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-31
10.0   Traveling violation turnover on DeJon Jarreau  
5.0   Offensive foul on David Collins  
5.0   Turnover on David Collins  
2.0   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SFLA Bulls 26
HOU Cougars 37

Time Team Play Score
19:51   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:49   Defensive rebound by South Florida  
19:35   Ezacuras Dawson III missed layup, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
19:33   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
19:33 +2 Michael Durr made dunk 25-31
19:11 +2 Fabian White Jr. made hook shot 25-33
18:38   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
18:20 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made hook shot 25-35
17:49   David Collins missed jump shot  
17:47   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
17:47   Shooting foul on Fabian White Jr.  
17:47 +1 Michael Durr made 1st of 2 free throws 26-35
17:47 +1 Michael Durr made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-35
17:36   Marcus Sasser missed jump shot  
17:34   Offensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
17:28   Nate Hinton missed jump shot  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
16:58   Lost ball turnover on Ezacuras Dawson III, stolen by Marcus Sasser  
16:52   DeJon Jarreau missed layup  
16:50   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
16:32   Shooting foul on David Collins  
16:32 +1 DeJon Jarreau made 1st of 2 free throws 27-36
16:32 +1 DeJon Jarreau made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-37
16:13   Shooting foul on Nate Hinton  
16:13   David Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:13 +1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-37
15:46   Marcus Sasser missed jump shot  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
15:36   Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
15:30   DeJon Jarreau missed layup  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
15:21   Lost ball turnover on Ezacuras Dawson III, stolen by Quentin Grimes  
15:16 +2 Fabian White Jr. made dunk, assist by Quentin Grimes 28-39
14:54   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
14:51   Personal foul on Michael Durr  
14:35   Shooting foul on Michael Durr  
14:35 +1 Justin Gorham made 1st of 2 free throws 28-40
14:35   Justin Gorham missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:35   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
14:21   Michael Durr missed layup  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
13:55   Quentin Grimes missed layup  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
13:52   Personal foul on Justin Gorham  
13:35   Michael Durr missed jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Houston  
13:14   Personal foul on David Collins  
13:14 +1 Brison Gresham made 1st of 2 free throws 28-41
13:14 +1 Brison Gresham made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-42
12:56   Shooting foul on Caleb Mills  
12:56   Rashun Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:56   Rashun Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
12:54   Lost ball turnover on Justin Gorham, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
12:47   Lost ball turnover on Ezacuras Dawson III, stolen by Marcus Sasser  
12:42 +2 Marcus Sasser made driving layup 28-44
12:25   Traveling violation turnover on Rashun Williams  
11:58   Justin Gorham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
11:56   Personal foul on Caleb Mills  
11:33   Laquincy Rideau missed layup  
11:31   Offensive rebound by Madut Akec  
11:29 +2 Madut Akec made dunk 30-44
11:16   Personal foul on Xavier Castaneda  
11:00   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Rashun Williams  
10:57   Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.  
10:41 +2 Antun Maricevic made layup, assist by Xavier Castaneda 32-44
10:20 +2 Brison Gresham made dunk, assist by Marcus Sasser 32-46
10:06   Lost ball turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by Nate Hinton  
10:02   Lost ball turnover on Nate Hinton, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
9:56 +2 Rashun Williams made driving layup 34-46
9:25 +2 Caleb Mills made floating jump shot 34-48
9:14   Out of bounds turnover on Laquincy Rideau  
8:45 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes 34-51
8:23 +2 Antun Maricevic made layup, assist by Xavier Castaneda 36-51
8:22   Commercial timeout called  
7:51   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Madut Akec  
7:24 +3 Ezacuras Dawson III made 3-pt. jump shot 39-51
6:59 +3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton 39-54