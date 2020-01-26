|
20:00
Jumpball received by Houston
19:40
Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:38
Defensive rebound by Justin Brown
19:20
David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:18
Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
18:59
+2
|
Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau
|
0-2
|
18:42
Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:40
Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton
18:33
+2
|
Nate Hinton made driving layup, assist by DeJon Jarreau
|
0-4
|
18:11
David Collins missed driving layup
18:09
Offensive rebound by Michael Durr
18:09
+2
|
Michael Durr made dunk
|
2-4
|
17:53
Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot
17:51
Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton
17:47
+2
|
Nate Hinton made dunk, assist by DeJon Jarreau
|
2-6
|
17:17
Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:15
Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
17:09
Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:07
Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
17:05
Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau
16:54
DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot
16:52
Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
16:52
+2
|
Chris Harris Jr. made dunk
|
2-8
|
16:21
Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.
16:21
+1
|
Rashun Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-8
|
16:21
Rashun Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
16:21
Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
16:02
Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot
16:00
Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau
15:53
+3
|
Rashun Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau
|
6-8
|
15:32
Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot
15:30
Defensive rebound by Michael Durr
15:25
+2
|
Laquincy Rideau made driving layup, assist by David Collins
|
8-8
|
15:01
Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:59
Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III
14:37
Laquincy Rideau missed layup
14:35
Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
14:27
+2
|
Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau
|
8-10
|
13:51
+3
|
Ezacuras Dawson III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau
|
11-10
|
13:14
Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:12
Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham
13:00
+2
|
Justin Gorham made dunk, assist by Nate Hinton
|
11-12
|
12:41
Lost ball turnover on Ezacuras Dawson III, stolen by DeJon Jarreau
12:36
+2
|
DeJon Jarreau made driving layup
|
11-14
|
12:27
Shooting foul on Brison Gresham
12:27
Rashun Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
12:27
+1
|
Rashun Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-14
|
12:01
Bad pass turnover on Quentin Grimes
11:47
Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:45
Offensive rebound by Rashun Williams
11:28
+2
|
Antun Maricevic made jump shot, assist by Justin Brown
|
14-14
|
11:09
Caleb Mills missed jump shot
11:07
Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda
11:07
Personal foul on Justin Gorham
10:40
Lost ball turnover on David Collins
10:29
Justin Gorham missed jump shot
10:27
Offensive rebound by Houston
10:27
Personal foul on Xavier Castaneda
10:15
Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:13
Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic
9:51
David Collins missed driving layup
9:49
Offensive rebound by Michael Durr
9:42
Michael Durr missed tip-in
9:40
Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham
9:37
Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:35
Defensive rebound by Justin Brown
9:28
Antun Maricevic missed hook shot
9:26
Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham
9:19
Personal foul on Justin Brown
9:06
Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:04
Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic
8:54
+2
|
Laquincy Rideau made driving layup
|
16-14
|
8:33
+3
|
Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Mills
|
16-17
|
8:12
David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:10
Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham
8:01
Offensive foul on Brison Gresham
8:01
Turnover on Brison Gresham
7:45
Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.
7:32
Michael Durr missed jump shot
7:30
Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills
7:23
Offensive foul on Quentin Grimes
7:23
Turnover on Quentin Grimes
7:06
Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:04
Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills
6:58
Caleb Mills missed floating jump shot
6:55
Defensive rebound by South Florida
6:31
Laquincy Rideau missed floating jump shot, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.
6:29
Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
6:20
Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot
6:18
Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton
6:17
Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau
6:08
Personal foul on Xavier Castaneda
6:01
Shooting foul on David Collins
6:01
+1
|
DeJon Jarreau made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-18
|
6:01
+1
|
DeJon Jarreau made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-19
|
5:36
5-second inbounding violation turnover on Michael Durr
5:23
+2
|
Fabian White Jr. made floating jump shot
|
16-21
|
5:23
Shooting foul on Rashun Williams
5:23
+1
|
Fabian White Jr. made free throw
|
16-22
|
5:07
Shooting foul on Nate Hinton
5:07
Ezacuras Dawson III missed 1st of 2 free throws
5:07
+1
|
Ezacuras Dawson III made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-22
|
4:50
Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot
4:48
Defensive rebound by David Collins
4:40
Rashun Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:38
Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
4:28
Offensive foul on Fabian White Jr.
4:28
Turnover on Fabian White Jr.
4:07
Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:05
Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
3:50
DeJon Jarreau missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:48
Offensive rebound by Justin Gorham
3:30
+2
|
DeJon Jarreau made floating jump shot
|
17-24
|
3:30
Shooting foul on Laquincy Rideau
3:30
DeJon Jarreau missed free throw
3:30
Defensive rebound by Justin Brown
3:05
+2
|
David Collins made reverse layup
|
19-24
|
2:35
+3
|
Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau
|
19-27
|
2:12
Shooting foul on Quentin Grimes
2:12
+1
|
David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-27
|
2:12
+1
|
David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-27
|
1:43
DeJon Jarreau missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:41
Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
1:39
+2
|
Chris Harris Jr. made dunk
|
21-29
|
1:36
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on South Florida
1:36
+1
|
DeJon Jarreau made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-30
|
1:36
+1
|
DeJon Jarreau made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-31
|
1:22
Traveling violation turnover on Ezacuras Dawson III
57.0
Nate Hinton missed jump shot
55.0
Defensive rebound by Justin Brown
37.0
Personal foul on Justin Gorham
37.0
+1
|
Michael Durr made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-31
|
37.0
+1
|
Michael Durr made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-31
|
10.0
Traveling violation turnover on DeJon Jarreau
5.0
Offensive foul on David Collins
5.0
Turnover on David Collins
2.0
Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
1.0
Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton
0.0
End of period
