Austin's free throws lift Cal past Stanford 52-50

  • AP
  • Jan 26, 2020

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Matt Bradley has taken so many shots during pivotal times for California that it seemed a perfect set-up for him to do it again.

Naturally, coach Mark Fox opted to get the ball to Paris Austin instead.

Austin made two free throws with 3.2 seconds remaining, and California held on to beat Stanford 52-50 on Sunday.

Austin finished with 15 points, Bradley scored 14 and Kareem South added 13 for the Golden Bears (9-10, 3-3 Pac-12).

“Everybody thought Matt Bradley was going to be the guy,” Fox said. “They’ve got smart coaches and smart players. But we’re in the bonus and Paris had a hot hand. I knew he could draw a foul and we could win at the free throw line. Fortunately it worked out for us.”

Not so much for Stanford, which lost its second straight and fell out of first place in the Pac-12.

“When it’s a rivalry game like this, on the road and it comes down to essentially a free-throw shooting contest at the end, anything can happen,” Cardinal coach Jerod Haase said. “That’s why it didn’t go in our favor. I knew they were going to go downhill. I expected it to be a one-on-one situation. It ended up being a free-throw situation.”

Oscar da Silva had 13 points and seven rebounds for Stanford (15-4, 4-2).

California trailed by 11 with 12 minutes to go, then went on a 17-2 run over the next 6 ½ minutes.

Austin had six points during the run but it was his free-throw shooting at the end that made the biggest difference. His two makes came after he had missed one of two and were not long after Bradley missed a 3-pointer from the top of the arc.

“Coach trusted me to get the ball, flatten out, and make a play.” Austin said. “Thanks to coach for trusting me. I just wanted to make a play, whether it was for myself or my teammates, and it worked.���

Bryce Wills appeared to score at the buzzer but the basket was waved off by an official. After a brief review the call was upheld, allowing California to split the season series with its Northern California rival.

It’s the fifth consecutive season that the Bears and Cardinal have split their two games.

Stanford was coming off an 82-78 overtime loss at USC on Jan. 18 when the Cardinal blew a 17-point halftime lead.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: This one will sting for many reasons. The Cardinal had a double-digit lead and momentum on its side early in the second half before going cold during California’s big run. With back-to-back losses for the first time this season, coach Haase’s team will be tested in how it respond.

California: The Bears needed a signature win and this was it. Beating their rival, at home in front of a crowd of 9,000, should provide Cal a big boost as the season progresses. It wasn’t all pretty. The Bears shot 1 of 15 coming out of halftime but put it together when they needed it most.

QUOTABLE

“Growing up Kobe was my Jordan. It was a hard pill to swallow for me.” – Austin on the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant earlier Sunday.

TIDBITS

Stanford held a 30-18 advantage in the paint despite only having a slim rebounding edge (33-32). … Bradley has scored in double-digits in all but one of California’s 19 games this season. … The Bears scored exactly 52 points in each of the two games against the Cardinal. … California has won three straight at home.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Hosts Oregon State on Thursday at Maples Pavilion.

California: Plays No. 12 Oregon at Haas Pavilion on Thursday.

1st Half
STNFRD Cardinal 23
CAL Golden Bears 21

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by California  
19:30 +3 Kareem South made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 0-3
19:07   Bryce Wills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
18:50   Shooting foul on Oscar da Silva  
18:49 +1 Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 0-4
18:49 +1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-5
18:39   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Wills, stolen by Paris Austin  
18:36 +2 Paris Austin made driving dunk 0-7
18:28   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
18:06   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
17:52   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Lars Thiemann  
17:37   Personal foul on Bryce Wills  
17:26   3-second violation turnover on Lars Thiemann  
17:09   Shooting foul on Matt Bradley  
17:09 +1 Daejon Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 1-7
17:09 +1 Daejon Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-7
16:53   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
16:35 +2 Oscar da Silva made driving layup 4-7
16:17 +2 Kareem South made jump shot 4-9
15:49   Lost ball turnover on Jaiden Delaire, stolen by Matt Bradley  
15:27   Lars Thiemann missed layup  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
15:18   Jaiden Delaire missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
14:56   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
14:53   Personal foul on Lars Thiemann  
14:34 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 6-9
14:13   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
13:57   Traveling violation turnover on Daejon Davis  
13:37   Kareem South missed jump shot  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
13:37   Personal foul on Kareem South  
13:25 +2 Daejon Davis made jump shot 8-9
12:54   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
12:39   Bryce Wills missed jump shot  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
12:24   Kuany Kuany missed jump shot  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
12:03   Lukas Kisunas missed jump shot, blocked by Andre Kelly  
12:01   Offensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
12:02   Traveling violation turnover on Lukas Kisunas  
11:46 +2 Matt Bradley made jump shot 8-11
11:20 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 10-11
10:59   Shooting foul on Spencer Jones  
10:59   Kuany Kuany missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:59   Kuany Kuany missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
10:42   Bryce Wills missed reverse layup, blocked by Lars Thiemann  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Kuany Kuany  
10:19   Joel Brown missed jump shot  
10:17   Offensive rebound by California  
10:03   Lost ball turnover on Lars Thiemann, stolen by Tyrell Terry  
10:03 +2 Oscar da Silva made driving layup 12-11
9:33   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Offensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
9:21   Offensive foul on Matt Bradley  
9:21   Turnover on Matt Bradley  
9:04   Shooting foul on Grant Anticevich  
9:04 +1 Tyrell Terry made 1st of 2 free throws 13-11
9:04 +1 Tyrell Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-11
8:37 +2 Kareem South made jump shot, assist by Grant Anticevich 14-13
8:21   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
8:05   Bad pass turnover on Kareem South  
7:43   Daejon Davis missed jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Dimitrios Klonaras  
7:40   Personal foul on Daejon Davis  
7:16   Dimitrios Klonaras missed layup  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
7:02   James Keefe missed layup  
7:00   Offensive rebound by James Keefe  
7:00 +2 James Keefe made layup 16-13
6:43 +2 Andre Kelly made dunk, assist by Paris Austin 16-15
6:18   James Keefe missed layup, blocked by Andre Kelly  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
5:58   Personal foul on Daejon Davis  
5:52   Kareem South missed jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
5:45   Bad pass turnover on Tyrell Terry, stolen by D.J. Thorpe  
5:37   D.J. Thorpe missed hook shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by James Keefe  
5:10   Isaac White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Kareem South  
4:51   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Isaac White  
4:40   Lost ball turnover on Tyrell Terry, stolen by D.J. Thorpe  
4:39   Personal foul on Isaac White  
4:29 +2 Grant Anticevich made turnaround jump shot 16-17
4:05 +2 Tyrell Terry made jump shot 18-17
3:39   D.J. Thorpe missed jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
3:20   Shooting foul on Grant Anticevich  
3:20   Oscar da Silva missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:20   Oscar da Silva missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:18   Offensive rebound by Stanford  
3:09   Oscar da Silva missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by California  
2:50   Andre Kelly missed hook shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
2:22 +3 Oscar da Silva made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaiden Delaire 21-17
1:47   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
1:30   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Kuany Kuany  
1:07 +2 Grant Anticevich made jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 21-19
52.0   Bad pass turnover on Daejon Davis  
37.0   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
35.0   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
32.0   Personal foul on Kuany Kuany  
32.0 +1 Tyrell Terry made 1st of 2 free throws 22-19
32.0 +1 Tyrell Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-19
1.0 +2 Paris Austin made reverse layup 23-21
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STNFRD Cardinal 27
CAL Golden Bears 31

Time Team Play Score
19:44 +2 Bryce Wills made reverse layup, assist by Tyrell Terry 25-21
19:44   Shooting foul on Grant Anticevich  
19:44   Bryce Wills missed free throw  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Lars Thiemann  
19:25   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
19:17 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 27-21
18:54   Personal foul on Oscar da Silva  
18:48   Bad pass turnover on Paris Austin  
18:44   Offensive foul on Bryce Wills  
18:44   Turnover on Bryce Wills  
18:32 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kareem South 27-24
18:14   Lost ball turnover on Tyrell Terry  
17:59   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
17:57   Offensive rebound by Lars Thiemann  
17:57   Lars Thiemann missed layup, blocked by Oscar da Silva  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
17:38   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Wills, stolen by Paris Austin  
17:32   Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
17:31   Personal foul on Lars Thiemann  
17:06   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
16:46   Shooting foul on Spencer Jones  
16:46 +1 Kareem South made 1st of 3 free throws 27-25
16:46   Kareem South missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
16:46 +1 Kareem South made 3rd of 3 free throws 27-26
16:35   Daejon Davis missed layup  
16:33   Offensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
16:25   Tyrell Terry missed layup, blocked by Andre Kelly  
16:21   Defensive rebound by California  
16:23   Shooting foul on Matt Bradley  
16:23   Jaiden Delaire missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:23 +1 Jaiden Delaire made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-26
16:13   Bad pass turnover on Kareem South, stolen by Daejon Davis  
16:08 +2 Daejon Davis made dunk 30-26
15:54   Lars Thiemann missed layup, blocked by Oscar da Silva  
15:52   Offensive rebound by California  
15:38   Personal foul on Tyrell Terry  
15:27   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
15:19   Offensive foul on Tyrell Terry  
15:19   Turnover on Tyrell Terry  
15:04   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
14:50   Bad pass turnover on Daejon Davis  
14:31   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
14:19 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 32-26
13:47   Andre Kelly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:45   Offensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
13:28   Matt Bradley missed layup  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
13:20 +2 Spencer Jones made layup, assist by Daejon Davis 34-26
13:06   Grant Anticevich missed layup, blocked by Jaiden Delaire  
13:04   Offensive rebound by California  
13:04   Grant Anticevich missed layup  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
12:59 +2 Bryce Wills made alley-oop shot, assist by Daejon Davis 36-26
12:33   Paris Austin missed layup  
12:31   Offensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
12:29   Grant Anticevich missed layup, blocked by Lukas Kisunas  
12:27   Offensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
12:24 +2 Andre Kelly made alley-oop shot, assist by Paris Austin 36-28
12:01 +3 Isaac White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Wills 39-28
11:41   Personal foul on Jaiden Delaire  
11:27 +2 Paris Austin made jump shot, assist by Grant Anticevich 39-30
11:06   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
10:38 +2 Paris Austin made jump shot 39-32
10:17   Bad pass turnover on Jaiden Delaire  
10:13   Paris Austin missed layup  
10:11   Offensive rebound by California  
10:01   Personal foul on James Keefe  
10:01 +1 Matt Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws 39-33
10:01 +1 Matt Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-34
9:43 +2 Oscar da Silva made driving layup 41-34
9:20   Shooting foul on Spencer Jones  
9:20 +1 Matt Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws 41-35
9:20 +1 Matt Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-36
9:06   Oscar da Silva missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
8:45   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by James Keefe  
8:11   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
7:50 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Brown 41-39
7:34   Tyrell Terry missed layup  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
7:17 +2 Matt Bradley made layup 41-41
6:45   Jaiden Delaire missed layup  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Lars Thiemann  
6:24   Shooting foul on Tyrell Terry  
6:24 +1 Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 41-42
6:24 +1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-43
6:11   Personal foul on Grant Anticevich  
5:54   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
5:24 +2 Andre Kelly made layup, assist by Matt Bradley 41-45
5:04 +2 Tyrell Terry made layup 43-45
5:04   Shooting foul on Andre Kelly  
5:04 +1 Tyrell Terry made free throw 44-45
4:41 +2 Kareem South made layup 44-47
4:18   Jaiden Delaire missed layup  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
3:51   Paris Austin missed layup, blocked by Spencer Jones  
