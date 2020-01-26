UVA
Woldetensae, Virginia hold off Wake Forest 65-63 in OT

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Virginia kept sending Wake Forest players to the foul line, dug itself a double-digit hole and even threw in a major mistake to extend the game when victory was fewer than 2 seconds away.

The Cavaliers found a way to win anyway.

Tomas Woldetensae scored a career-high 21 points and Virginia got a final-play stop to beat Wake Forest 65-63 in overtime on Sunday, leaving coach Tony Bennett to praise his team's late resolve while acknowledging both teams had ''head-scratcher moments.''

''Someone told me ... 'Your team is gritty, they don't have moxie yet down the stretch,'' Bennett said. ''Hopefully we showed some grit and we're moving that needle a little closer to having some composure down the stretch.''

After rallying from 12 down early in the second half, the Cavaliers (13-6, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) were on the brink of a win in regulation, leading 56-53 with 10.7 seconds left. But after Bennett wanted his team to foul to avoid a tying 3-pointer, Casey Morsell fouled Andrien White with 1.7 seconds left on the shot - and Morsell made all three free throws to send the game into overtime.

It was a deflating moment for the reigning national champions, but they handled their second chance at a closeout stop better after Wake Forest called timeout for a tying shot with 8.2 seconds left.

''I said, `Let's get a rebound and get out of here,''' Bennett said.

It didn't even come to that. The Demon Deacons (9-10, 2-7) generated no open space on their push upcourt, prompting Olivier Sarr to try a desperation contested drive and fail to even get off a shot.

''It was the wrong decision,'' Sarr said. ''Obviously time was ticking. That clock doesn't last forever.''

White scored 21 points to lead the Demon Deacons, who were without leading scorer Brandon Childress due to what coach Danny Manning described only as a foot injury from a recent practice. Additionally, No. 2 scorer Chaundee Brown continued his extended absence with his own lower-leg injury.

''I thought our guys put ourselves in a situation to win the ball game,'' Manning said. ''They had some guys make some plays, they had some guys play really really well. Disappointed in the outcome, but definitely happy with the fight our guys displayed this afternoon.''

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers had lost four of five coming in, including Monday's loss to North Carolina State in their first home loss to the Wolfpack since 2005. The offense has been a particular problem all year, with the Cavaliers ranked 255th nationally in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency (98.5 points per 100 possessions). Virginia rallied despite making just 9 of 30 shots (30%) in the second half and has yet to score more than 65 points in any game.

Wake Forest: Things were notably tougher for Wake Forest's offense with Childress (15.2 points) wearing a protective boot on his left leg on the sideline. Meanwhile, Brown (13.3) missed his sixth straight game. The Demon Deacons shot just 6 of 27 (22%) in the second half as the Cavaliers climbed back in it.

WOLDETENSAE'S BIG DAY

Woldetensae's big shooting day offers some cause for optimism going forward for Virginia.

The junior from Italy made 7 of 14 3-pointers, including the go-ahead 3 with 3:55 left in the extra period. He came in shooting just 32% from behind the arc, though he had made 8 of 21 (38%) in the previous four games.

''It was just showing the extra work I've put in the past couple of months,'' Woldetensae said. ''I'm happy with it.'''

TIP-INS

Wake Forest overcame a 1-for-15 shooting start to lead 35-28 at halftime, then pushed that margin to 40-28. ... The Demon Deacons made 11 of 12 free throws before halftime and 21 of 24 for the game, though two misses came in OT. ... Mamadi Diakite had 16 points for Virginia. ... Isaiah Mucius had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Wake Forest, while Sarr had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Virginia: The Cavaliers host No. 5 Florida State on Tuesday.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons visit Notre Dame on Wednesday.

1st Half
UVA Cavaliers 28
WAKE Demon Deacons 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Wake Forest  
19:35 +2 Olivier Sarr made jump shot, assist by Jahcobi Neath 0-2
19:06   Personal foul on Jahcobi Neath  
18:59 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 3-2
18:39   Shooting foul on Jay Huff  
18:39 +1 Olivier Sarr made 1st of 2 free throws 3-3
18:39 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-4
18:08 +2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot 5-4
17:40   Jahcobi Neath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
17:16   Mamadi Diakite missed layup  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
17:03   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
16:47 +2 Kihei Clark made floating jump shot 7-4
16:24   Olivier Sarr missed jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
16:07   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
15:55   Bad pass turnover on Torry Johnson, stolen by Braxton Key  
15:52   Lost ball turnover on Braxton Key  
15:40   Personal foul on Francisco Caffaro  
15:27   Jahcobi Neath missed jump shot  
15:25   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
15:18   Torry Johnson missed jump shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
15:03   Bad pass turnover on Braxton Key, stolen by Andrien White  
14:57   Andrien White missed layup  
14:55   Jumpball received by Virginia  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Francisco Caffaro  
14:38   Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
14:28   Jahcobi Neath missed layup, blocked by Francisco Caffaro  
14:26   Offensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  
14:22   Jahcobi Neath missed layup, blocked by Tomas Woldetensae  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
14:14   3-second violation turnover on Francisco Caffaro  
13:53   Traveling violation turnover on Andrien White  
13:44   Braxton Key missed jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
13:33   Jahcobi Neath missed jump shot  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
13:17   Lost ball turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Jahcobi Neath  
13:13   Traveling violation turnover on Olivier Sarr  
12:47 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 10-4
12:19   Torry Johnson missed layup  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Francisco Caffaro  
11:59   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Offensive rebound by Francisco Caffaro  
11:57   Traveling violation turnover on Francisco Caffaro  
11:29   Ismael Massoud missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Chase Coleman  
11:07   Casey Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Offensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
11:04   Personal foul on Ody Oguama  
10:49   Chase Coleman missed layup  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Ismael Massoud  
10:38   Personal foul on Jay Huff  
10:24   Ody Oguama missed layup  
10:22   Offensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
10:17   Ody Oguama missed layup  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Michael Wynn  
10:12   Michael Wynn missed layup  
10:04   Jumpball received by Wake Forest  
10:10   Offensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
10:04   Traveling violation turnover on Ismael Massoud  
9:50   Casey Morsell missed jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
9:28   Bad pass turnover on Torry Johnson  
9:01 +2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot 12-4
8:45 +2 Olivier Sarr made hook shot, assist by Torry Johnson 12-6
8:23   Shooting foul on Olivier Sarr  
8:23   Braxton Key missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:23 +1 Braxton Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-6
8:06   Olivier Sarr missed hook shot  
8:04   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
7:58 +3 Jahcobi Neath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Olivier Sarr 13-9
7:34   Offensive foul on Casey Morsell  
7:34   Turnover on Casey Morsell  
7:18   Bad pass turnover on Olivier Sarr, stolen by Chase Coleman  
7:18   Personal foul on Jahcobi Neath  
7:06 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 16-9
6:45 +3 Isaiah Mucius made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrien White 16-12
6:25 +2 Francisco Caffaro made layup, assist by Chase Coleman 18-12
6:25   Shooting foul on Isaiah Mucius  
6:25 +1 Francisco Caffaro made free throw 19-12
6:07   Shooting foul on Francisco Caffaro  
6:07   Andrien White missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:07 +1 Andrien White made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-13
5:49   Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Isaiah Mucius  
5:45   Shooting foul on Chase Coleman  
5:45 +1 Andrien White made 1st of 2 free throws 19-14
5:45 +1 Andrien White made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-15
5:31   Braxton Key missed layup  
5:27   Offensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
5:27 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup 21-15
5:19   Personal foul on Mamadi Diakite  
5:19 +1 Olivier Sarr made 1st of 2 free throws 21-16
5:19 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-17
5:00   Chase Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
4:51 +3 Isaiah Mucius made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ismael Massoud 21-20
4:25   Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
4:22   Personal foul on Chase Coleman  
4:22 +1 Andrien White made 1st of 2 free throws 21-21
4:22 +1 Andrien White made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-22
4:04   Kihei Clark missed jump shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Torry Johnson  
3:51 +3 Andrien White made 3-pt. jump shot 21-25
3:30   Offensive foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
3:30   Turnover on Tomas Woldetensae  
3:07 +2 Isaiah Mucius made jump shot 21-27
2:48   Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:46   Offensive rebound by Francisco Caffaro  
2:46   Personal foul on Isaiah Mucius  
2:34 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 24-27
2:12   Personal foul on Francisco Caffaro  
2:13 +1 Torry Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 24-28
2:13 +1 Torry Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-29
1:52 +2 Mamadi Diakite made turnaround jump shot 26-29
1:37 +3 Ismael Massoud made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Olivier Sarr 26-32
1:08 +2 Kihei Clark made jump shot 28-32
34.0 +3 Andrien White made 3-pt. jump shot 28-35
6.0   Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Ismael Massoud  
1.0   Lost ball turnover on Torry Johnson, stolen by Kihei Clark  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UVA Cavaliers 28
WAKE Demon Deacons 21

Time Team Play Score
19:35   Kihei Clark missed jump shot  
19:33   Offensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
19:25   Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Andrien White  
19:09 +3 Andrien White made 3-pt. jump shot 28-38
18:55   Braxton Key missed layup  
18:53   Offensive rebound by Jay Huff  
18:49   Bad pass turnover on Jay Huff, stolen by Olivier Sarr  
18:49   Traveling violation turnover on Torry Johnson  
18:30   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
18:15   Olivier Sarr missed jump shot  
18:13   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
18:07   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
17:46   Bad pass turnover on Jay Huff, stolen by Andrien White  
17:39   Andrien White missed layup  
17:37   Offensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  
17:33 +2 Jahcobi Neath made dunk 28-40
17:21 +2 Kihei Clark made jump shot 30-40
17:21   Shooting foul on Ody Oguama  
17:21 +1 Kihei Clark made free throw 31-40
17:02   Lost ball turnover on Andrien White  
16:49   Personal foul on Andrien White  
16:37   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:35   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
16:21   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  
16:11   Jahcobi Neath missed jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
16:02   Braxton Key missed jump shot  
16:00   Offensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
15:51 +2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot 33-40
15:33   Shooting foul on Francisco Caffaro  
15:34 +1 Olivier Sarr made 1st of 2 free throws 33-41
15:34 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-42
15:04   Casey Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Offensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
14:48 +2 Braxton Key made layup, assist by Casey Morsell 35-42
14:48   Shooting foul on Ody Oguama  
14:49   Braxton Key missed free throw  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
14:23   Andrien White missed jump shot  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Casey Morsell  
14:09 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup, assist by Kihei Clark 37-42
13:41   Jahcobi Neath missed jump shot  
13:39   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
13:22   Isaiah Mucius missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
13:07   Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
12:55   Jahcobi Neath missed layup  
12:53   Jumpball received by Wake Forest  
12:53   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
12:41   Jumpball received by Virginia  
12:41   Lost ball turnover on Torry Johnson, stolen by Tomas Woldetensae  
12:25   Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Offensive rebound by Jay Huff  
12:23   Personal foul on Ody Oguama  
12:15   Kihei Clark missed jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
12:03 +2 Isaiah Mucius made jump shot 37-44
11:47   Braxton Key missed layup  
11:45   Offensive rebound by Braxton Key  
11:45   Shooting foul on Isaiah Mucius  
11:45   Braxton Key missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:45   Braxton Key missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
11:27   Olivier Sarr missed jump shot, blocked by Jay Huff  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
11:14 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 40-44
10:51   Lost ball turnover on Jahcobi Neath, stolen by Casey Morsell  
10:29   Shooting foul on Ismael Massoud  
10:30 +1 Braxton Key made 1st of 2 free throws 41-44
10:30 +1 Braxton Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-44
10:16   Personal foul on Casey Morsell  
10:06   Personal foul on Jay Huff  
9:50   Andrien White missed jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
9:29   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
9:19   Ismael Massoud missed jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
9:09   Personal foul on Andrien White  
9:09 +1 Kihei Clark made 1st of 2 free throws 43-44
9:09 +1 Kihei Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-44
8:47   Olivier Sarr missed jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
8:21   Lost ball turnover on Mamadi Diakite, stolen by Isaiah Mucius  
8:15   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Mucius, stolen by Braxton Key  
8:09 +2 Casey Morsell made layup, assist by Braxton Key 46-44
7:47 +2 Andrien White made jump shot, assist by Olivier Sarr 46-46
7:29   Braxton Key missed layup, blocked by Olivier Sarr  
7:27   Offensive rebound by Braxton Key  
7:21