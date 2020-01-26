XAVIER
CREIGH

Creighton's balanced attack hems in Xavier for 77-66 win

  • Jan 26, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Ty-Shon Alexander scored 24 points going 10 of 11 from the foul line and Marcus Zegarowski scored 14 and Creighton beat Xavier 77-66 on Sunday.

Mitch Ballock scored 14 and Denzel Mahoney 14 off the bench.

Creighton (16-5, 5-3 Big East Conference) built a 10-1 lead and never trailed. They extended the lead to 33-19 on a pair of free throws by Mahoney followed by his three-point play with 4:56 before halftime. Xavier made a late 12-6 run to get within 39-31 at the break.

The Bluejays started the second half with an 11-6 spurt for a 13-point lead. The Musketeers used a 9-0 outburst to get within 65-59 on a jumper by Naji Marshall with 4:46 left but couldn't get closer.

Zach Freemantle led Xavier with 18 points, Marshall 15 and Tyrique Jones 11 with 13 rebounds, eight of which came on the offensive end. Paul Scruggs grabbed 10 rebounds, and the Musketeers owned a 46-28 rebounding advantage. They grabbed 19 boards on the offensive end.

---

1st Half
XAVIER Musketeers 31
CREIGH Bluejays 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Xavier  
19:48   Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by Christian Bishop  
19:38   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
19:26   Jason Carter missed hook shot  
19:24   Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
19:10   Tyrique Jones missed reverse layup  
19:08   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
19:06   Tyrique Jones missed tip-in  
18:53   Damien Jefferson missed floating jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
18:28   Traveling violation turnover on Tyrique Jones  
18:15 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made fade-away jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 0-2
17:56   Shooting foul on Christian Bishop  
17:56   Tyrique Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:56 +1 Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-2
17:36   Shooting foul on Paul Scruggs  
17:36 +1 Marcus Zegarowski made 1st of 2 free throws 1-3
17:36 +1 Marcus Zegarowski made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-4
17:20   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
17:11   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:09   Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
16:57 +3 Damien Jefferson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 1-7
16:29   Bad pass turnover on Tyrique Jones  
16:15   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
16:13   Personal foul on Kelvin Jones  
16:00   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
15:49   Ty-Shon Alexander missed driving layup, blocked by Tyrique Jones  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
15:43   Traveling violation turnover on Naji Marshall  
15:22   Bad pass turnover on Damien Jefferson, stolen by Paul Scruggs  
15:16   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:14   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
15:11   Jumpball received by Xavier  
15:10   Lost ball turnover on Tyrique Jones, stolen by Kelvin Jones  
15:01 +3 Denzel Mahoney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mitch Ballock 1-10
14:35 +2 Tyrique Jones made reverse layup, assist by Naji Marshall 3-10
14:08 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 3-13
13:37   Paul Scruggs missed floating jump shot  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
13:28   Bad pass turnover on Denzel Mahoney  
13:14 +3 Naji Marshall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KyKy Tandy 6-13
12:56   Shooting foul on KyKy Tandy  
12:56 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 6-14
12:56 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-15
12:43   Naji Marshall missed floating jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
12:29   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
12:05   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
11:47   Lost ball turnover on Mitch Ballock  
11:35   KyKy Tandy missed jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Shereef Mitchell  
11:27   Shooting foul on KyKy Tandy  
11:27 +1 Shereef Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 6-16
11:27   Shereef Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
11:18 +2 Zach Freemantle made jump shot, assist by Paul Scruggs 8-16
11:05   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
10:57   Naji Marshall missed floating jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
10:47 +2 Denzel Mahoney made turnaround jump shot 8-18
10:32   Personal foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
10:18   Zach Freemantle missed finger-roll layup  
10:16   Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
10:10   Bryce Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Shereef Mitchell  
9:51   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
9:37   Paul Scruggs missed driving layup  
9:35   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
9:34   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
9:31 +2 Tyrique Jones made tip-in 10-18
9:31   Shooting foul on Christian Bishop  
9:31 +1 Tyrique Jones made free throw 11-18
9:15   Personal foul on Jason Carter  
9:11 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made jump shot, assist by Damien Jefferson 11-20
8:49 +2 Zach Freemantle made layup, assist by Paul Scruggs 13-20
8:35   Ty-Shon Alexander missed driving layup, blocked by Jason Carter  
8:33   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
8:28   Damien Jefferson missed driving layup  
8:26   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
8:22 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelvin Jones 13-23
8:08   Jason Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Offensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
8:02   Shooting foul on Kelvin Jones  
8:02 +1 Paul Scruggs made 1st of 2 free throws 14-23
8:02 +1 Paul Scruggs made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-23
7:35   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
7:26   Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
7:09 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damien Jefferson 15-26
6:42   Paul Scruggs missed jump shot  
6:40   Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
6:37   Personal foul on Damien Jefferson  
6:26   Personal foul on Damien Jefferson  
6:26 +1 Zach Freemantle made 1st of 2 free throws 16-26
6:26 +1 Zach Freemantle made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-26
6:08 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made driving layup 17-28
5:53 +2 Jason Carter made driving layup 19-28
5:34   Shooting foul on Tyrique Jones  
5:34 +1 Denzel Mahoney made 1st of 2 free throws 19-29
5:34 +1 Denzel Mahoney made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-30
5:18   Naji Marshall missed layup  
5:16   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
5:14   Bad pass turnover on Tyrique Jones  
4:56 +2 Denzel Mahoney made layup 19-32
4:56   Shooting foul on Tyrique Jones  
4:56 +1 Denzel Mahoney made free throw 19-33
4:41 +3 Zach Freemantle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 22-33
4:30   Shooting foul on Bryce Moore  
4:30   Kelvin Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:30   Kelvin Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
4:20   Personal foul on Kelvin Jones  
4:20 +1 Paul Scruggs made 1st of 2 free throws 23-33
4:20   Paul Scruggs missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
4:10   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08   Offensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
4:04   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
3:49   Offensive foul on Naji Marshall  
3:49   Turnover on Naji Marshall  
3:30   Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
3:12 +3 Zach Freemantle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 26-33
2:38   Damien Jefferson missed jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
2:18   Zach Freemantle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
2:06 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damien Jefferson 26-36
1:39 +2 Naji Marshall made driving layup 28-36
1:33 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 28-39
1:08   Traveling violation turnover on Paul Scruggs  
44.0   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Bryce Moore  
19.0   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17.0   Offensive rebound by Jason Carter  
13.0   Jason Carter missed dunk, blocked by Mitch Ballock  
11.0   Offensive rebound by Bryce Moore  
3.0 +3 Bryce Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Scruggs 31-39
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
XAVIER Musketeers 35
CREIGH Bluejays 38

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
19:27   Paul Scruggs missed floating jump shot  
19:25   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
19:19   Jason Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
19:12   Shooting foul on Zach Freemantle  
19:12 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 3 free throws 31-40
19:12 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 3 free throws 31-41
19:12   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
18:55 +2 Paul Scruggs made floating jump shot 33-41
18:22   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
18:01   Naji Marshall missed layup  
17:59   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
17:54 +2 Naji Marshall made layup, assist by Tyrique Jones 35-41
17:39 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damien Jefferson 35-44
17:39   Shooting foul on Naji Marshall  
17:39   Mitch Ballock missed free throw  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
17:29   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
17:20 +2 Christian Bishop made layup, assist by Mitch Ballock 35-46
17:02   Zach Freemantle missed hook shot  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
17:00   Personal foul on Tyrique Jones  
16:43   Shooting foul on Jason Carter  
16:43 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 35-47
16:43 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-48
16:23 +2 Zach Freemantle made layup, assist by Tyrique Jones 37-48
16:08 +2 Christian Bishop made alley-oop shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 37-50
15:42   Jason Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
15:33   Christian Bishop missed dunk, blocked by Zach Freemantle  
15:31   Offensive rebound by Creighton  
15:24   Offensive foul on Christian Bishop  
15:24   Turnover on Christian Bishop  
15:04   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Offensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
14:58   Naji Marshall missed dunk  
14:56   Offensive rebound by KyKy Tandy  
14:49 +2 Naji Marshall made driving layup 39-50
14:38 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made driving layup 39-52
14:18   Personal foul on Damien Jefferson  
14:13   Personal foul on Mitch Ballock  
14:11   Offensive foul on KyKy Tandy  
14:11   Turnover on KyKy Tandy  
13:50   Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot  
13:48   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
13:47 +2 Kelvin Jones made dunk 39-54
13:29   Naji Marshall missed jump shot, blocked by Kelvin Jones  
13:27   Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
13:18 +2 Zach Freemantle made dunk 41-54
13:15   Personal foul on Paul Scruggs  
13:10   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
12:56 +2 Jason Carter made layup, assist by Tyrique Jones 43-54
12:25   Jumpball received by Xavier  
12:25   Lost ball turnover on Kelvin Jones, stolen by Tyrique Jones  
12:00   Lost ball turnover on Paul Scruggs, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
11:59   Personal foul on Paul Scruggs  
11:59 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 43-55
11:59 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-56
11:40   Shooting foul on Denzel Mahoney  
11:40 +1 Tyrique Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 44-56
11:40   Tyrique Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:40