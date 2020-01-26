|
20:00
Jumpball received by Xavier
19:48
Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by Christian Bishop
19:38
Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:36
Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall
19:26
Jason Carter missed hook shot
19:24
Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle
19:10
Tyrique Jones missed reverse layup
19:08
Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
19:06
Tyrique Jones missed tip-in
18:53
Damien Jefferson missed floating jump shot
18:51
Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs
18:28
Traveling violation turnover on Tyrique Jones
18:15
+2
Ty-Shon Alexander made fade-away jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski
0-2
17:56
Shooting foul on Christian Bishop
17:56
Tyrique Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws
17:56
+1
Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
1-2
17:36
Shooting foul on Paul Scruggs
17:36
+1
Marcus Zegarowski made 1st of 2 free throws
1-3
17:36
+1
Marcus Zegarowski made 2nd of 2 free throws
1-4
17:20
Naji Marshall missed jump shot
17:18
Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock
17:11
Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:09
Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson
16:57
+3
Damien Jefferson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski
1-7
16:29
Bad pass turnover on Tyrique Jones
16:15
Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:13
Defensive rebound by Jason Carter
16:13
Personal foul on Kelvin Jones
16:00
KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:58
Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones
15:49
Ty-Shon Alexander missed driving layup, blocked by Tyrique Jones
15:47
Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs
15:43
Traveling violation turnover on Naji Marshall
15:22
Bad pass turnover on Damien Jefferson, stolen by Paul Scruggs
15:16
Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:14
Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
15:11
Jumpball received by Xavier
15:10
Lost ball turnover on Tyrique Jones, stolen by Kelvin Jones
15:01
+3
Denzel Mahoney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mitch Ballock
1-10
14:35
+2
Tyrique Jones made reverse layup, assist by Naji Marshall
3-10
14:08
+3
Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski
3-13
13:37
Paul Scruggs missed floating jump shot
13:35
Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney
13:28
Bad pass turnover on Denzel Mahoney
13:14
+3
Naji Marshall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KyKy Tandy
6-13
12:56
Shooting foul on KyKy Tandy
12:56
+1
Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws
6-14
12:56
+1
Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws
6-15
12:43
Naji Marshall missed floating jump shot
12:41
Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney
12:29
Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:27
Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle
12:05
Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:03
Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock
11:47
Lost ball turnover on Mitch Ballock
11:35
KyKy Tandy missed jump shot
11:33
Defensive rebound by Shereef Mitchell
11:27
Shooting foul on KyKy Tandy
11:27
+1
Shereef Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
6-16
11:27
Shereef Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
11:27
Defensive rebound by Jason Carter
11:18
+2
Zach Freemantle made jump shot, assist by Paul Scruggs
8-16
11:05
Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:03
Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle
10:57
Naji Marshall missed floating jump shot
10:55
Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney
10:47
+2
Denzel Mahoney made turnaround jump shot
8-18
10:32
Personal foul on Marcus Zegarowski
10:18
Zach Freemantle missed finger-roll layup
10:16
Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle
10:10
Bryce Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:08
Defensive rebound by Shereef Mitchell
9:51
Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:49
Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs
9:37
Paul Scruggs missed driving layup
9:35
Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
9:34
Tyrique Jones missed layup
9:32
Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
9:31
+2
Tyrique Jones made tip-in
10-18
9:31
Shooting foul on Christian Bishop
9:31
+1
Tyrique Jones made free throw
11-18
9:15
Personal foul on Jason Carter
9:11
+2
Marcus Zegarowski made jump shot, assist by Damien Jefferson
11-20
8:49
+2
Zach Freemantle made layup, assist by Paul Scruggs
13-20
8:35
Ty-Shon Alexander missed driving layup, blocked by Jason Carter
8:33
Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones
8:28
Damien Jefferson missed driving layup
8:26
Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones
8:22
+3
Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelvin Jones
13-23
8:08
Jason Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:06
Offensive rebound by Paul Scruggs
8:02
Shooting foul on Kelvin Jones
8:02
+1
Paul Scruggs made 1st of 2 free throws
14-23
8:02
+1
Paul Scruggs made 2nd of 2 free throws
15-23
7:35
Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:33
Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs
7:26
Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander
7:09
+3
Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damien Jefferson
15-26
6:42
Paul Scruggs missed jump shot
6:40
Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle
6:37
Personal foul on Damien Jefferson
6:26
Personal foul on Damien Jefferson
6:26
+1
Zach Freemantle made 1st of 2 free throws
16-26
6:26
+1
Zach Freemantle made 2nd of 2 free throws
17-26
6:08
+2
Marcus Zegarowski made driving layup
17-28
5:53
+2
Jason Carter made driving layup
19-28
5:34
Shooting foul on Tyrique Jones
5:34
+1
Denzel Mahoney made 1st of 2 free throws
19-29
5:34
+1
Denzel Mahoney made 2nd of 2 free throws
19-30
5:18
Naji Marshall missed layup
5:16
Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
5:14
Bad pass turnover on Tyrique Jones
4:56
+2
Denzel Mahoney made layup
19-32
4:56
Shooting foul on Tyrique Jones
4:56
+1
Denzel Mahoney made free throw
19-33
4:41
+3
Zach Freemantle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall
22-33
4:30
Shooting foul on Bryce Moore
4:30
Kelvin Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws
4:30
Kelvin Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws
4:30
Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle
4:20
Personal foul on Kelvin Jones
4:20
+1
Paul Scruggs made 1st of 2 free throws
23-33
4:20
Paul Scruggs missed 2nd of 2 free throws
4:20
Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander
4:10
Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:08
Offensive rebound by Mitch Ballock
4:04
Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
4:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Naji Marshall
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Turnover on Naji Marshall
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle
|
|
3:12
|
|
+3
|
Zach Freemantle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall
|
26-33
|
2:38
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson missed jump shot
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock
|
|
2:06
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damien Jefferson
|
26-36
|
1:39
|
|
+2
|
Naji Marshall made driving layup
|
28-36
|
1:33
|
|
+3
|
Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski
|
28-39
|
1:08
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Paul Scruggs
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Moore
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jason Carter
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
Jason Carter missed dunk, blocked by Mitch Ballock
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bryce Moore
|
|
3.0
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Scruggs
|
31-39
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|